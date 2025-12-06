Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Home
Notes
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Leaderboard
About

December 2025

November 2025

Technocracy Roundtable: Machine “Consciousness,” Sentient Delusion, and the War on the Human Soul
We dissect the latest push for “machine consciousness,” why true sentience in AI is impossible (and why they desperately want you to believe it anyway…
  Courtenay TurnerPatrick Wood, and Aaron Day
2:16:23
The Technocratic Philosopher: How Jim Rutt’s “Minimum Viable Metaphysics” Paves the Road to Technocracy and Transhumanism
Capax Machinae: The Hollowing-Out of Substance and the Birth of Cyber Satan-The Metaphysical Road to Posthuman Control
  Courtenay Turner
The Metaphysical Betrayal: From Cult Leader to Kremlin Tool
How LaRouche's Oversimplified Binary Philosophy Paves the Way for AI Overlords & Global Adversaries
  Courtenay Turner
Transhumanist Visions: Mechanical Rupture and Erotic Unity in Redefining the Post-Human
Contrasting Nick Land's Homo Autocatalyticus with David Temple's Homo Amor – The Transhuman end to Human Sovereignty
  Courtenay Turner
The Hidden Design of Modernity
From Metaphysical Self-Governance to Technocratic Control
  Courtenay Turner

October 2025

The Sophistry of 'Natural Laws': A Bait-and-Switch from Realism to Nominalism
Unpacking How an Appeal to Objective Balance in Society Masks a Phenomenological Dance with Complexity, Subjectivity, and Emergent Chaos
  Courtenay Turner
Spinoza's Eternal Chains: Determinism, Monism, and the Shadows of Technocratic Rule
From Eternal Chains to Technocratic Visions: Spinoza's Legacy in Monism, Pantheism, and the Clash with Freedom's Foundations
  Courtenay Turner
Omniwar Symposium Recap: Academia Weighs In on the Digital Attack on Humanity
Unmasking Technocracy's Global Agenda – Insights on AI Subjugation, Surveillance, Biodigital Convergence, and Strategies for Resistance
  Courtenay TurnerPatrick WoodDavid A. Hughes, and Jacob Nordangård
5:21:24
© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture