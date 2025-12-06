Courtenay’s Substack
The Tokenization of Everything
The Infrastructure for Biodigital Convergence and the Erosion of Human Sovereignty
13 hrs ago
•
Courtenay Turner
Technocracy Roundtable: The Technocratic War on Food
How regulatory capture, tokenization, and synthetic biology converge into a programmable food system—and why most Americans still don’t see it coming.
Jan 23
•
Courtenay Turner
,
Patrick Wood
, and
Aaron Day
December 2025
Escaping the Wizard’s Circle
An Open Letter to Matthew Ehret on Philosophy, Friendship, and Freedom
Dec 6, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
Is LaRouche Telling the Truth About Plato and Aristotle? A Response in the Spirit of Philia
How the Caricature of Aristotle Undermines the Metaphysical Foundations of Human Liberty
Dec 1, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
November 2025
Technocracy Roundtable: Machine “Consciousness,” Sentient Delusion, and the War on the Human Soul
We dissect the latest push for “machine consciousness,” why true sentience in AI is impossible (and why they desperately want you to believe it anyway…
Nov 24, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
,
Patrick Wood
, and
Aaron Day
The Technocratic Philosopher: How Jim Rutt’s “Minimum Viable Metaphysics” Paves the Road to Technocracy and Transhumanism
Capax Machinae: The Hollowing-Out of Substance and the Birth of Cyber Satan-The Metaphysical Road to Posthuman Control
Nov 19, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
The Metaphysical Betrayal: From Cult Leader to Kremlin Tool
How LaRouche's Oversimplified Binary Philosophy Paves the Way for AI Overlords & Global Adversaries
Nov 15, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
Transhumanist Visions: Mechanical Rupture and Erotic Unity in Redefining the Post-Human
Contrasting Nick Land's Homo Autocatalyticus with David Temple's Homo Amor – The Transhuman end to Human Sovereignty
Nov 9, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
The Hidden Design of Modernity
From Metaphysical Self-Governance to Technocratic Control
Nov 2, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
October 2025
The Sophistry of 'Natural Laws': A Bait-and-Switch from Realism to Nominalism
Unpacking How an Appeal to Objective Balance in Society Masks a Phenomenological Dance with Complexity, Subjectivity, and Emergent Chaos
Oct 17, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
Spinoza's Eternal Chains: Determinism, Monism, and the Shadows of Technocratic Rule
From Eternal Chains to Technocratic Visions: Spinoza's Legacy in Monism, Pantheism, and the Clash with Freedom's Foundations
Oct 12, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
Omniwar Symposium Recap: Academia Weighs In on the Digital Attack on Humanity
Unmasking Technocracy's Global Agenda – Insights on AI Subjugation, Surveillance, Biodigital Convergence, and Strategies for Resistance
Oct 7, 2025
•
Courtenay Turner
,
Patrick Wood
,
David A. Hughes
, and
Jacob Nordangård
