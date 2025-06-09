From L - R: Foster and Alice Bailey, Lucifer, Mahatma Koot Hoomi, Annie Besant & Madame Blavatsky

“Thus a great and new movement is proceeding and a tremendously increased interplay and interaction is taking place. This will go on until A.D. 2025. During the years intervening between now and then very great changes will be seen taking place, and at the great General Assembly of the Hierarchy—held as usual every century—in 2025 the date in all probability will be set for the first stage of the externalisation of the Hierarchy. The present cycle (from now until that date) is called technically "The Stage of the Forerunner". It is preparatory in nature, testing in its methods, and intended to be revelatory in its techniques and results. You can see therefore that Chohans, Masters, initiates, world disciples, disciples and aspirants affiliated with the Hierarchy are all at this time passing through a cycle of great activity.”

~Alice Bailey— SECTION FOUR - STAGES IN THE EXTERNALISATION OF THE HIERARCHY - Part 2 Adjustments and Alignments within the Hierarchy

In esoteric and New Age circles, Alice Bailey's concept of the "Great General Assembly of the Hierarchy" is eminently consequential. Alice Bailey, a Co-Freemason was a key figure in Theosophy and New Age thought, who wrote extensively about the "Spiritual Hierarchy" or "Great White Brotherhood" (A Treatise on Cosmic Fire, Bailey). She described this group as "ascended masters" and spiritual beings overseeing humanity’s development. According to Bailey, these entities convene with their human representatives every century, with a significant and final assembly set for 2025 (The Externalisation Of The Hierarchy, Bailey, 1957).

Bailey’s concept of the hierarchy stems from Theosophy, a syncretic and has roots in ancient mystery religions such as Kabbalah, Neoplatonism, and many Esoteric eastern teachings.(See my video below for an introduction to Theosophy.) Theosophers envision a covert spiritual authority shaping human events. Alice Bailey elaborated on this, outlining a diverse array of beings functioning across various "rays" or facets of divine expression, each playing a role in humanity’s spiritual growth. According to Bailey, these entities connect with chosen human agents or initiates to steer world leaders, societal movements, and other avenues of transformation. She further asserted that this hierarchy historically encompasses figures such as Buddha, Christ, and other exalted spiritual masters who periodically guide humanity toward a global spiritual awakening, fostering a shift from material to spiritual priorities (Lucis Trust, 2024).

The General Assembly of the Hierarchy aka The Centennial Conclave of the Hierarchy, or Shamballa 2025