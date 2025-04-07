The United Nations’ Centennial Initiative, launched in partnership with the Boston Global Forum, aims to reshape global governance by 2045 through the Artificial Intelligence World Society (AIWS). AI World Circle Chapters are now open.

SSRC- SOCIOTECHNICAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH CENTER

“We bring together faculty, researchers, students and staff from across MIT to develop collaborative, holistic and systems-based approaches for the study of the high-impact, complex, sociotechnical systems that shape our world.” (For More on the Tavistock origins of SocioTechnical Systems see the link to my livestream below.)

https://rumble.com/v6qjnz8-sociotechnical-systems-for-a-planetary-ethic-the-courtenay-turner-radio-hou.html

This vision, outlined in documents like the Social Contract for the AI Age, proposes a transnational framework where AI and blockchain technologies manage resources, enforce ethics, and mediate human interactions. Core components include: