It feels like I have been screaming into the void about three seemingly separate movements converging into the most dangerous threat to the American Constitutional Republic since the Civil War. Now, as their plans unfold in real-time, we're witnessing the emergence of a techno-feudal empire built on the ashes of the republic.

What if I told you that the chaos consuming American politics isn't random? What if the seemingly disconnected threads of tech billionaire influence, anti-democratic philosophy, and Christian nationalism weren't separate movements but coordinated components of a master plan to "phoenix the republic"—to deliberately collapse American Constitutionalism and rebuild it as a corporate-controlled surveillance state?

For half a decade, as a researcher, then podcast host, I have been mapping a conspiracy so vast and systematic that most people dismissed it as paranoid speculation. Three movements—Game B's collective intelligence utopia, the Dark Enlightenment's anti-democratic vision, and the Network State's digital secession—appeared to be distinct intellectual exercises emerging from different corners of the internet.

I saw something else entirely: a coalescing ideological project funded by the same Silicon Valley oligarchs, promoted by overlaps of thought leaders, aimed at the same ultimate goal—the complete transformation of American governance from Constitutional Republic to techno-authoritarian empire. These movements seek planetary scale, but the capture of America and the West are priority.

The evidence was always there, hidden in plain sight across podcasts, Substack articles, investment patterns, and political networks. It took the convergence of these movements in the Trump-Vance administration—and their rapid implementation through vehicles like Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency—to reveal the true scope of what I’d been warning about.

This is the story of how a small network of tech billionaires, anti-democratic philosophers, and Christian nationalists spent two decades building the intellectual and financial infrastructure to capture American governance. It's the story of how ideas once confined to obscure blogs now directly influence federal policy. And it's the story of how we arrived at a moment where the future of the Constitutional Republic and world wide democracy stands at a crossroads.

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