Introduction: Christopher Rufo’s Gramscian Moment

On a brisk spring morning April 17, 2025, Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and one of the most influential strategists on the American political right, took to social media with a declaration that sent ripples through the political establishment.

“The Right is learning new political tactics. We are not going to indulge the fantasies of the 'classical liberals' who forfeited all of the institutions. We're going to fight tooth and nail to recapture the regime and entrench our ideas in the public sphere. Get ready.”

For many, this was just another salvo in the ongoing culture war—a rhetorical flourish aimed at rallying the conservative base. But for those attuned to the deeper currents of intellectual history, Rufo’s words signaled something far more profound: a conscious, strategic embrace of the ideas of Antonio Gramsci, the Italian Marxist philosopher whose theories of cultural hegemony and ideological struggle were once the exclusive property of the radical left.

Rufo’s new book, How the Regime Rules, is unabashed in its inspiration. “Gramsci, in a sense, provides the diagram of how politics works and the relationship between all of the various component parts: intellectuals, institutions, laws, culture, folklore,” he writes, positioning himself as an architect of “new right politics” modeled on Gramscian principles. “The right needs a Gramsci,” Rufo insists, “and my own ambition is to serve in a similar capacity, an architect of the new right politics.”.

How did we get here? How did the intellectual legacy of a Marxist revolutionary become the battle plan for a movement that claims to defend the U.S. Constitution against the encroachments of socialism, progressivism, and “woke” ideology? And what does this reveal about the shifting terrain of American politics, where the boundaries between left and right, radical and conservative, are increasingly blurred?

To answer these questions, we must embark on a journey through the history of ideas—a journey that begins in the factories of early twentieth-century Turin, winds through the lecture halls of Weimar Germany, detours through the exile communities of wartime America, and arrives, unexpectedly, in the heart of today’s conservative movement.

At the center of this story is Antonio Gramsci, a man whose life was shaped by poverty, illness, and political persecution, but whose writings have exerted a gravitational pull on generations of activists and intellectuals. Gramsci’s theory of cultural hegemony—his insight that power is maintained not just through coercion but through the subtle shaping of beliefs, values, and common sense—has become a touchstone for those seeking to understand how societies change, and how revolutions, are won or lost.

Gramsci was not alone. His ideas found new life in the work of the Frankfurt School, a group of German-Jewish intellectuals who fled the rise of fascism and sought to adapt Marxism to the realities of the twentieth century. The Frankfurt School’s “critical theory” shifted the focus from economic exploitation to cultural domination, from class struggle to the battle for hearts and minds. Their critique of the “culture industry,” of mass media and consumerism, and of the ways in which ideology is manufactured and maintained, has become a staple of academic and activist discourse.

For decades, these ideas were the targets of conservative ire—denounced as “cultural Marxism,” blamed for the erosion of traditional values, and held responsible for the rise of identity politics and the decline of objective truth. But as the right has found itself increasingly marginalized in the institutions—universities, media, even corporate boardrooms—a new generation of activists has begun to ask: What if Gramsci was right? What if the key to political power lies not in electoral victories or legislative majorities, but in the slow, patient work of building a counter-hegemony, of capturing the commanding heights of culture—a long march through the institutions?

This is the paradox at the heart of the New Right’s Gramscian moment: a movement that claims to defend the Constitution by adopting the tactics—and, in some cases, the worldview, integral to the operational success of those tactics—of its most determined critics. It is a development that raises profound questions about the nature of American governance, the resilience of constitutional norms, and the future of the culture war.

In the pages that follow, we will trace the intellectual genealogy of this moment, from Gramsci’s early influences to the spread of critical theory in America, from the philosophical underpinnings of the Frankfurt School to the contemporary battles over free speech, pluralism, and the rule of law. We will examine the points of conflict—and unexpected convergence—between the collectivist, revolutionary aspirations of the left and the increasingly radicalized strategies of the right. And we will ask what all of this means for the Constitution, for the idea of America, and for the possibility of a pluralistic, Constitutional republican society in an age of ideological warfare.

The New Right’s Gramscian Moment