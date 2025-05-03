The Woke Right’s Cultural Counterrevolution: How Christopher Rufo’s Gramscian Playbook Threatens Constitutional LibertyHow Repurposing Gramsci, the Frankfurt School, and Alinsky’s Tactics by the “Woke Right” Risks Eroding Constitutional Freedoms and Deepening America’s Political DivideCourtenay TurnerMay 03, 2025∙ Paid20128ShareThe TL;DR summary of my “Meet MAGA’s Favorite Communist” article. Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Courtenay Turner.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.