Most people think of libertarianism as a political stance about “small government” and “individual rights.” But peel back the layers, and you’ll find its DNA runs much deeper — back to a single man in 18th-century Königsberg: Immanuel Kant.

Kant’s Critique of Pure Reason (1781) was a philosophical earthquake. He shattered the old idea that reality was simply “out there,” waiting to be discovered. Instead, he argued that the human mind actively shapes experience — imposing categories like time, space, and causality onto the chaotic flow of phenomena. Reality, Kant said, is not simply found; it is constructed.

This radical shift — known as constructivist epistemology — cracked the foundation of metaphysical realism, and planted the seeds for anti-realist philosophies that would later dominate modern thought.

From Kant’s Mind Games to Revolutionary Movements