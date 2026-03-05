Technocracy Roundtable LIVE: Technocracy’s War on Free Speech

How speech becomes programmable compliance.

They’re not burning books anymore. They’re making the wrong words non-settleable.

In this raw, unfiltered Technocracy Roundtable, I’m joined by Patrick Wood, Aaron Day, and Craig Wenclewicz to expose how the war on free speech has evolved from crude deplatforming and visible strikes into something far more dangerous: an invisible, AI-driven operating system designed to control what you think, say, and believe.

We map the full control stack in real time — from algorithmic throttling and shadow banning, to conversational AI that permanently rewires political beliefs, cohort targeting, bot swarms, deepfakes, debanking, the UN Global Digital Compact, and the Brussels Effect that routes around the First Amendment.

This isn’t theory.

This is the operating system already running the digital world.

We also lay out real parallel systems and local action steps you can take right now to preserve sovereign voice before the window closes.

Chapters

0:30 The War on Censorship

1:32 Introducing the Knights

2:21 Personal Experiences with Censorship

6:10 UN Global Digital Compact

8:00 The Subtlety of AI Censorship

9:46 The Broadening Scope of Censorship

12:43 Public Perception of Free Speech

14:46 AI’s Role in Censorship

18:30 The Influence of AI on Political Beliefs

22:12 AI’s Impact on Elections

31:16 Propaganda in Current Events

32:26 The Spread of Misinformation

34:55 The Psychological Effects of Misinformation

36:29 The New Normal of Technocracy

38:26 The Weaponization of AI

43:38 Media Ownership and Control

47:54 Global Coordination of Censorship

52:13 Cohort Analysis and Targeting

58:15 The Rise of Social Proofing

1:01:10 The Trajectory of AI Development

1:09:27 The Implications of Open-Source Models

1:17:03 The U.S.-China AI Race

1:19:13 Groundbreaking AI Advances

1:23:06 The Chinese Advantage

1:34:37 U.S. vs. China: Perception vs. Reality

1:42:33 Censorship and Free Speech

1:51:00 Global AGI Constitution and Ethics

1:59:14 The Path to Universal Basic Income

2:08:53 The Fight Against Technocracy

2:16:44 AI Advances and Their Implications

If you’re feeling the gaslighting, this episode is your wake-up call — and your battle plan.

👉 Watch until the end for real solutions: local action, parallel systems, and how to reclaim your voice.

📌 Next Roundtable (April 8, 2026): Topic: Pax Silica



