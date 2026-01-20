Dangerous Dames | Ep.85: From Greenland's Ice to Global Technates

In the most recent episode of Dangerous Dames, Dr. Lee Merritt and I unpacked a range of topics—from bizarre winter weather to the deeper implications of territorial rhetoric and long-standing technocratic ideas. What started with light-hearted stories about artificial snow and cold basements quickly evolved into a thoughtful examination of resource needs, infrastructure challenges, and practical ways to maintain personal freedom.

The conversation began casually: Dr. Merritt described bundling up in her frigid basement, while I shared a birthday ski trip to Tennessee’s Ober Mountain, where man-made snow created icy, blinding conditions. We noted unusual uniform snowballs that lacked traditional crystal structure—small metaphors for systems that appear familiar but function differently.

From there, we turned to geopolitical developments. A historical map from 1930s technocracy study materials was referenced, showing a proposed North American “technate” that remarkably overlaps with regions currently in discussion: Greenland, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, and beyond. Greenland stood out for its oil, abundant fresh water, and vast land—ideal for data centers powering emerging technologies. The Peter Thiel-funded Praxis project, exploring Greenland since 2019 as a potential “network state,” was mentioned as an example of digitally oriented, low-regulation models.

Canada’s possible closer integration (including Alberta’s interests), Venezuela’s oil reserves amid cartel dynamics, and Mexico’s border patterns were examined as potential pieces of a resource puzzle. Parallels were drawn to Ukraine’s proposed $800 billion reconstruction, viewed alongside other post-conflict plans as possible platforms for advanced infrastructure.

Data centers emerged as a recurring focus—the physical backbone of computational growth. The Colossus facility in Memphis was highlighted for its documented environmental violations involving methane turbines and significant fresh water demands, underscoring local impacts. We encouraged community pushback: showing up, speaking out, and protecting shared resources.

Resistance strategies centered on simple, immediate actions:

Prioritizing cash payments—not just for convenience, but to spark awareness and slow cashless trends.

Choosing non-participation in programs perceived as coercive, from certain health initiatives to tax frameworks.

Building parallel options, including black markets, as alternatives to centralized systems.

Questioning educational shifts that introduce digital wallets under expanded choice narratives.

We also touched on broader observations: trends in psychopathy, spiritual dimensions woven through technological change, and media stories that normalize consciousness transfer or assimilation themes. Works like Metropolis (1927), The OA (with its interdimensional and artificial reality elements), and Star Trek’s Borg (where machines still require human components) were noted as potential cultural preparation. Creativity—uniquely human—was positioned as a fundamental counterpoint.

This episode offered a balanced look at complex interconnections while consistently returning to grounded, actionable steps—hallmarks of the Dangerous Dames approach. The full recording is available on major audio and video platforms (Though, Too Hot for YouTube), with next week’s focus on B17 and related topics.

— Courtenay Turner & Dr. Lee Merritt

Dangerous Dames

available at Technocracy.news

