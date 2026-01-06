Dangerous Dames | Ep.84: Reclaiming Privacy in the Digital Age

Courtenay Turner & Dr. Lee Merritt Welcome Privacy Academy’s Glenn Meder for a No-Nonsense Guide to Stopping the Surveillance Machine

If you think “they already have all my data, so why bother?” is a valid excuse in 2025, this episode will change your mind.

In our latest livestream, Dr. Lee Merritt and I sat down with Glenn Meder from Privacy Academy to cut through the noise and expose the three core threats stealing your privacy right now:

Hackers & Scammers — always one click away from your bank account Big Tech — turning your every search, like, and location into profit Big Brother — governments using “safety” as cover for total control

Glenn didn’t just diagnose the problem — he delivered real, immediate solutions anyone can start today.

The Three Threats All Want the Same Thing: Your Newest Data

Most people shrug and say, “They already know everything about me.” Glenn’s response? “Exactly — so why do they keep collecting more?”

It’s not about yesterday’s data. It’s about today’s — the freshest picture of who you are, what you think, where you go, and how you feel. That constant stream lets AI predict (and manipulate) your behavior with terrifying accuracy.

From Copilot screenshotting your screen every second to foreign bot farms flooding feeds with division, the goal is the same: control through hyper-personalized nudging.

Glenn’s story hit home. COVID woke him up — not to the virus, but to how technology was the real weapon for global tyranny. “They learned from COVID,” he said. “Now they’re moving fast.”

Practical Steps: Start Protecting Yourself Today

Glenn walked us through simple, high-impact actions:

Cover your camera and mic — webcam covers and mic locks are non-negotiable. (He even uses nail polish to make them permanent.)

De-Google your life — switch to privacy-focused phones and computers when ready.

Isolate devices — use your Mac only for video editing? Shut it down and Faraday-bag it when not in use.

Think like self-defense — privacy is 21st-century survival. Stop the data flow to hackers, Big Tech, and Big Brother.

The market responds when we demand it — better tools are coming because people like you are waking up.

Exclusive Webinar: Go Deeper on January 14th

For Dangerous Dames listeners only: Glenn and his son Eric are hosting a live webinar January 14th, 2025 at 7pm CST.

One hour of core training + live Q&A where you can ask anything about privacy protection.

Register here (our exclusive link):

https://event.webinarjam.com/92859/register/3yn56fk0

The Bigger Picture: Pockets of Liberty

We wrapped with hope. Yes, the grid is tightening. But history shows liberty survives in pockets — and we’re building them.

From local ordinances rejecting digital ID to parallel economies (Goldbacks, anyone?) to simply refusing to feed the machine, resistance works.

The power isn’t in their servers. It’s in us — when we stop complying.

Privacy isn’t dead.

It’s waiting for you to reclaim it.

Stay dangerous.

— Courtenay Turner & Dr. Lee Merritt

Dangerous Dames

