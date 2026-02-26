Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay's Substack

Share post
Ep.497: Hidden Mechanics of Belief: The Method Behind Modern “Awakening”

Michael King on Unmoor, Strain, Soothe, Seal—and the repeatable pattern shaping modern belief
Courtenay Turner
Feb 26, 2026

In this supercharged continuation, Courtenay Turner sits down with Michael King to map a repeatable architecture of influence that operates across eras, institutions, and ideologies. Rather than focusing only on “who did it,” Michael argues for tracking method—how populations get unmoored from inherited certainty, pushed into contradiction, and then offered relief narratives that become default lenses for reality.

We explore: skepticism as the first stage of initiation; “controlled dialectics” where visible conflict can be structured toward predictable outcomes; the Enlightenment as a filtering mechanism; the philosophical pipeline from Descartes to Marx; cognitive dissonance as a governance lever; the role of education and “whole child” frameworks; noosphere/Aquarian-era framing as a spiritual UI for consent; and how environments—from the Palais-Royal to modern mass events—can function as initiation-by-ambience. We close with a practical protocol for spotting contradiction traps, definition games, and the soft-power packaging that precedes enforcement.

Ready for a deeper look? Check out the companion article to this episode:

Unmoor, Strain, Soothe, Seal

Courtenay Turner
·
Feb 26
Enjoyed this episode? Check out Part 1 of this discussion:

Ep.486: Unveiling Metaphysics: The Roots of Western Thought

Courtenay Turner
·
May 13, 2025
Connect with Michael King
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@michaelking1091
X: https://x.com/miketheking1517

All Courtenay links (Substack, conference, socials, support, sponsors, listen links): https://Courtenay.Show

Listen on Apple / Spotify (direct):
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-courtenay-turner-podcast/id1545606136
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4VU1A6PFqmFlo5UBq0m37N

What stood out most? Drop a comment with one “relief narrative” or “definition game” you’ve noticed lately.

Secure your copy of Courtenay’s book “The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America” Here

