The SEC is about to authorize a second, parallel path for putting U.S. equities on-chain — one that does not have to be the equity at all. Read alongside the DTCC rollout, this is not a competition between models. It is a pincer.

The Move the Market Refused to Hear

In Part I, The Tokenization of Everything, I described the asset layer: programmable digital instruments inside a regulated, bank-integrated ecosystem, where ownership quietly mutates into conditional permission. In Part II, The Proof of Persona, I described the persona layer: identity, eligibility, attention, and eventually body-derived signals rendered into ledger-native attestations. In Part III, The Tokenization Chokepoint, I documented what the DTCC announced on May 4, 2026 — the rollout of the institutional asset layer, scheduled for July production trades and an October launch, with fifty of the world’s largest financial firms in the working group.

The DTCC rail was, I argued, the institutional half of the architecture: the same legal entitlement, wrapped in a programmable, freezable, force-transferable, sanctions-screened compliance envelope. “Same rights, same protections, same entitlements” on paper. Programmable, reversible, permissioned by design in the actual code.

I closed Part III by saying the rollout begins in July, the architecture is not yet closed, and the argument cannot wait.

Two weeks later, the other shoe dropped.

On May 19, 2026, Forbes published Zennon Kapron’s piece, America Is About To Have Two Stock Markets For The Same Company. Bloomberg had reported the day before that the SEC’s “innovation exemption” for tokenized stocks could land within the week. The agency, under Chair Paul Atkins’ “Project Crypto,” is preparing to bless a second path for putting U.S. equities on-chain — and the second path is not the same product as the first.

The institutional rail captures the spine of U.S. capital markets through DTCC. The crypto-native rail captures retail, offshore, and 24/7 price discovery through Robinhood, Kraken, Bybit, Backed, xStocks, BNB Chain, and the rest. Together, the two rails do not compete. They enclose.

This is Part IV. This is the pincer.

What the Innovation Exemption Actually Does

Atkins did not hide what he was building. In his July 31, 2025 speech at the America First Policy Institute — formally titled American Leadership in the Digital Finance Revolution — he told the audience that “firms — from household names on Wall Street to unicorn tech companies in Silicon Valley — are lined up at our doors with requests to tokenize,” and that the SEC would “provide relief where appropriate to assure that Americans are not left behind.” He laid out the design of the exemption in the same speech: periodic reports to the Commission, whitelisting or verified-pool functionality, and adherence to a “token standard that incorporates compliance features, such as ERC-3643.”

ERC-3643 was the only token standard Atkins cited by name in the speech. That detail matters, because it is the same ERC-3643 that DTC explicitly names in its request letter to the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets as a “compliance aware” protocol satisfying the requirements for “distribution control” and “transaction reversibility.” It is the same token standard at the core of the DTCC architecture I described in Part III. DTCC is itself a member of the ERC-3643 Association governance body. Both rails — the Wall Street rail and the crypto-native rail — are not merely converging on the same permissioned, reversible, OFAC-screenable token primitive in the abstract. They are converging on the same named standard, with the same compliance-aware affordances, with the same governance association in the background.

That is not coincidence. That is interface standardization. Different chains, different protocols at the edges, but the same compliance grammar at the center.

The crypto-native rail also has its own legal scaffolding. On January 28, 2026, the SEC’s Divisions of Corporation Finance, Investment Management, and Trading and Markets jointly published a staff statement dividing tokenized securities into two categories: those tokenized by or on behalf of the issuer, and those tokenized by third parties unaffiliated with the issuer. The staff further specified that third-party wrappers come in two sub-flavors — custodial wrappers (where the issuer of the token holds the underlying security in custody and the token represents a claim against the custodian) and synthetic wrappers (where the token tracks the price of the underlying without holding it at all). For the third-party category, the staff wrote that the rights and benefits associated with the crypto asset “may or may not be materially different from those of the underlying security” and “may or may not confer upon the holder of the crypto asset any rights as a holder of the underlying security.”

Read that sentence twice.

The SEC is preparing to bless a market in things that look like Apple stock, trade against the price of Apple stock, and do not have to be Apple stock. Things that may carry voting rights, or may not. Things that may represent ownership, or may not. Things that may be security-based swaps, linked securities, or tokenized security entitlements — three different legal animals as defined by the SEC’s own staff — depending on which wrapper the issuer (or the third party) chose to mint.

Brett Redfearn, the former SEC Division of Trading and Markets director who now runs the tokenization firm Securitize, put the consequence plainly in the Forbes piece. If third parties can tokenize Apple or Amazon without the issuer at the table, there is no theoretical limit on how many wrappers of the same company exist at once. Multiple parallel wrappers means investors are uncertain what their shares are worth at any given moment, and price discovery has no single canonical reference. That is not a Reg NMS purist talking. That is a critique from inside the tokenization industry.

“Same Rights” Was Always Only Half the Architecture

In Part III, I tried to be precise about the DTCC rail. The institutional reassurance — same legal entitlement, same Article 8 protections, same dividends, same voting rights — is real on its own terms. The SEC’s December 11, 2025 no-action letter was explicit about it. The legal wrapper preserves the entitlement.

What I argued was that the technical wrapper introduced an entirely new control surface beneath the legal wrapper. Both are true at once. That was the point.

The innovation exemption now closes the other half of the loop. Where the DTCC rail tells you that the legal entitlement survives tokenization in full, the crypto-native rail tells you, in the SEC staff’s own words, that the legal entitlement may or may not survive at all. Two onshore market structures for the same equity, with two completely different relationships to ownership.

Here is what this looks like in practice, once both rails are running:

Rail one (DTCC): Your equity exists as a token in a Registered Wallet on an approved chain, under a compliance-aware protocol, subject to root-wallet override and LedgerScan surveillance. The legal entitlement is preserved. The exercise of it depends entirely on the system’s recognition of your wallet, your protocol, and your standing. Programmable compliance with full legal rights.

Rail two (the innovation exemption): Your equity exists as a token on a crypto-native platform, possibly minted by a third party who has no relationship to the issuer, possibly conferring no shareholder rights at all, possibly classified as a security-based swap, a synthetic linked security, or a tokenized security entitlement — three different legal animals — depending on the wrapper. Programmable compliance with optional legal rights.

Both rails are permissioned. Both rails are reversible. Both rails are surveilled. Both rails are sanctions-screenable. Both rails are built on the same compliance-aware protocol standards.

The only difference is how much of the underlying ownership claim makes it through the wrapper.

That is not two stock markets for the same company. That is two cages for the same equity, sized for two different captives.

Two cages for the same equity. Rail One preserves the entitlement inside a programmable envelope. Rail Two dispenses with the entitlement and offers price exposure instead.

Why the Pincer Works

The two-rail architecture is what makes the rollout structurally complete, and it is why it should be read as a single design choice rather than two separate ones.

The institutional rail captures the bulk of regulated capital — pensions, retirement accounts, mutual funds, sovereign wealth, bank treasury books — by preserving “same rights, same protections.” It is conservative-by-design because the constituency that holds $114 trillion through DTC is not going to migrate into a platform that strips voting rights and dividend entitlements. They need the legal wrapper to remain intact, and DTCC delivers it. Slow, walled, regulated, programmable.

The crypto-native rail captures everything the institutional rail leaves on the table. Retail traders who want 24/7 settlement. Offshore capital that already migrated to xStocks, Backed, Kraken, Bybit, Robinhood EU, BNB Chain. Yield-chasing flows that want fractionalization, automated market makers, and frictionless cross-platform liquidity. People who do not care whether their “Apple token” actually represents Apple stock as long as it tracks the price. Fast, open, light-touch, programmable.

Mark Greenberg, Kraken’s global head of consumer, told DL News in September that “the future of capital markets will not be one-size fits all” and that “the real technological breakthrough lies in permissionless, interoperable platforms like xStocks.” Translate that. Kraken’s pitch is that an Apple token trading 24/7 with no settlement friction will pull volume away from an Apple share that clears T+1 through NSCC, regardless of whether the holder of the open-rail token actually owns the underlying. Price discovery, not legal ownership, is the value proposition.

That is the exact inversion I named in Part I. Possession becomes a system-recognized entitlement. The legal claim is decoupled from the trading venue. The economic exposure is decoupled from the rights of the shareholder. And once the crypto-native rail captures price discovery — once the Apple token on Solana or Canton or BNB Chain becomes the most liquid venue for trading Apple — the DTCC rail and the issuer’s transfer agent become a back-office formality. The “real” market is wherever the price moves.

ESMA, the European securities regulator, has publicly warned that tokenized equity wrappers carry a “risk of misunderstanding” for retail investors who may not realize their tokens do not confer shareholder rights. That warning has been issued in Europe, where the wrappers are already live. It is about to land harder once the same wrappers are available onshore in the United States — with the SEC’s blessing — and once the legal-rights gradient between rail one and rail two becomes invisible to anyone who is not a securities lawyer.

This is the operational form of the subscription society I described in Part I. The cage is not built by coercion. It is built by dependency, by gradient, by convenience, and by the quiet retirement of the alternative. The DTCC rail is the dependency. The crypto-native rail is the convenience. The alternative — a non-programmable, non-tokenized, name-on-the-books equity holding — is the thing being quietly retired.

The CLARITY Act Is the Legislative Half of the Two-Rail Design

The administrative half of the architecture is what I have been documenting — the December 2025 DTC no-action letter, the January 28, 2026 joint staff statement, the imminent innovation exemption. The administrative half can move fast because it does not require Congress to do anything. Staff discretion, Commission letters, principles-based safeguards, three-year pilots — the entire vocabulary of Project Crypto is designed to construct durable infrastructure under the umbrella of “we’re just clarifying existing law.”

The legislative half is the CLARITY Act.

I named CLARITY in Part I as part of the legislative scaffolding for tokenization, alongside the GENIUS Act. I have not yet given it the structural treatment it deserves in this series, because until the innovation exemption surfaced this week, the question of how the two halves interlock was still partly speculative. It is no longer speculative. The two halves are interlocking in public, in front of the same Congress that voted GENIUS through last year, on the same timeline as the rollout I documented in Part III.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act — H.R. 3633 in the 119th Congress — passed the House in 2025. The Senate Agriculture Committee marked it up in January 2026. On May 14, 2026 — five days before the Forbes piece that opened this essay — the Senate Banking Committee advanced the bill in a 15-9 bipartisan vote, with all thirteen Republicans joined by Democrats Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks, both of whom stated that their support was conditional and might not translate to floor votes. The same day, Senator Chris Van Hollen — co-author of the April 27 letter to Atkins about the innovation exemption — saw his ethics amendment, which would have barred senior government officials from holding certain crypto business interests, defeated 11-13 in committee. The bill now heads to the full Senate floor, where it needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. The Banking and Agriculture versions will also have to be reconciled before a final floor vote. The practical deadline is August 2026, before midterm campaigning closes the legislative calendar. As of mid-May 2026, Polymarket has been trading the “Clarity Act signed into law in 2026” market in the 65-75% range, with the probability spiking around the Senate Banking markup; a White House adviser publicly floated July 4 as a possible signing target.

What CLARITY does, structurally, is sort every digital asset into one of three regulatory boxes:

Digital commodities (Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and tokens whose networks are deemed “mature” or sufficiently decentralized) go to the CFTC for spot and cash-market oversight.

Investment contract assets (tokens sold like an early-stage equity round, where a centralized team raises capital against future deliverables) stay with the SEC under the existing securities framework.

Stablecoins (dollar-pegged tokens used to move money) get joint SEC/CFTC oversight, building on the GENIUS Act’s licensing regime.

Read that taxonomy against the SEC staff’s two-category framework for tokenized securities — issuer-tokenized vs. third-party-tokenized, with third-party in custodial and synthetic sub-forms — and the architectural fit becomes obvious.

Issuer-tokenized equities (the DTCC rail, with full Article 8 entitlement preservation) are unambiguously securities. They stay with the SEC. The administrative architecture I documented in Part III governs them.

Third-party custodial wrappers — where a platform like Backed or xStocks holds the underlying security in custody and mints a token that represents a claim against the custodian — sit at the seam. The SEC staff statement frames them as still securities, but the token holder’s rights run against the intermediary, not the issuer. Under CLARITY, the classification depends on whether the wrapping platform is treated as the issuer of an investment contract asset (SEC) or as a venue for a digital commodity (CFTC).

Third-party synthetic wrappers — tokens that track the price of Apple stock without actually holding any Apple stock — are where the architecture gets murkiest, and where I want to mark the line between what the statute says and what I am projecting. The CLARITY Act’s commodity classification is, on its face, about whether the underlying network is sufficiently decentralized or “mature,” not about whether a particular wrapper confers shareholder rights. A synthetic equity-tracker might already be a security-based swap under existing Dodd-Frank rules, which would keep it within SEC jurisdiction regardless of how CLARITY’s three-box taxonomy is read. So the cleanest legal reading is that synthetic wrappers stay with the SEC.

What I am interpreting, and want to be explicit about: my argument is not that CLARITY’s text directly reclassifies synthetic wrappers as CFTC commodities. My argument is that the combination of CLARITY’s broad commodity-classification expansion, the SEC staff’s January 28 framing of third-party wrappers as instruments whose rights “may or may not confer” anything against the issuer, and the innovation exemption’s lighter-touch treatment of crypto-native platforms creates an interpretive gradient. Wrappers that confer full shareholder rights stay unambiguously with the SEC. Wrappers that confer no rights, that resemble price-tracking commodities more than equity claims, and that trade on crypto-native venues styled as digital-commodity infrastructure are the most contested ground in the federal jurisdiction map — and the gravitational pull of CLARITY’s CFTC expansion, combined with Project Crypto’s posture toward lighter-touch oversight, is toward the CFTC end of that gradient.

That is interpretation, not statutory text. But it is the interpretation the design choices invite. The legal-rights gradient I described in the previous section is not just a market-structure gradient. It is — at least at the boundary cases — a regulator gradient.

That is not an accidental drafting outcome. That is the design.

It is also the design that NASAA — the North American Securities Administrators Association, representing state securities regulators across all 50 states, D.C., the territories, and Canadian and Mexican jurisdictions — flagged formally in a January 13, 2026 comment letter to Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren. NASAA wrote that it was “unable to support the CLARITY Act in its current form” because “provisions contained in Title I will weaken existing state authority to combat investor harm stemming from cases of fraud and abuse in digital assets transactions.” The letter identified “fundamental internal inconsistencies” in the bill’s definitions — particularly the unworkable separation between “network token” (a digital commodity under the CLARITY Act) and “ancillary asset” (a network-token subcategory whose value depends on entrepreneurial or managerial efforts of others, a Howey-test condition). NASAA warned plainly: “Fraudsters will exploit any new conditions and limits to these concepts. Given the epidemic of fraud being perpetrated against American investors, especially older investors, Congress should not pursue policies that will make it easier for scam artists to get away with their crimes and harder for law enforcement and regulators to act.” This is a slightly different concern than the Warren/Van Hollen letter on the innovation exemption — NASAA’s focus is on state anti-fraud authority and the preservation of the investment-contract definition under NSMIA, where Warren/Van Hollen targeted the federal exemption pathway — but it lands on the same structural worry: market participants drifting outside the protections of the securities laws through definitional architecture rather than substantive change. The state regulators and the Senate Democrats are flagging the same architectural risk from two different directions. Neither alone is sufficient to stop the architecture. Together, they constitute the institutional skeleton of an opposition that does not yet exist as a coalition.

The GENIUS Act gave Atkins the stablecoin rail. The CLARITY Act would give him the commodity rail and seal the SEC/CFTC jurisdictional reallocation against future Commission turnover. The innovation exemption is the proof-of-concept; CLARITY would be the durable statutory backing that prevents a future Democratic SEC from rolling it back. That is why the timing matters. Atkins’ term as Chair expires June 2026. CLARITY’s window to clear the Senate effectively closes in August 2026. Both deadlines fall before the November midterms.

This is what I meant in Part I when I called GENIUS and CLARITY the iron scaffolding of a technocratic system. The bills are the rails. The no-action letter and the innovation exemption are the trains. ERC-3643 is the gauge. And the constituency that designed the architecture is racing to lay all three before the political composition that authorized it changes.

The legislative half also clarifies what is, and is not, fixable through public comment on an SEC release. The innovation exemption can be modified or revoked by a future Commission. CLARITY, once signed, cannot. The two halves of the design are doing different things on different timelines, and the legislative half is the harder one to undo.

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Reg NMS Is Not Collateral Damage. It Is the Target.

The slower-moving consequence of the innovation exemption, Kapron notes, is a rewrite of the rules that built the modern U.S. equity market structure. National Market System protections — best execution, the consolidated tape, the principle that one stock has one canonical market — were built on the premise that a regulated trading venue is the architecture worth defending. Atkins co-authored the original dissent to Reg NMS in 2005 and said in his July 2025 speech that accommodating tokenized trading “may require us to explore amendments to Reg NMS.”

He said it in public. The market chose not to hear it.

The Forbes piece treats the dismantling of Reg NMS as a market-structure cost — fragmentation, price-discovery uncertainty, settlement-mechanic divergence. I read it differently, and I think the design choice reads more clearly through the frame I have been using across this series: a single canonical market for each equity is exactly what you have to dissolve in order to make the programmable, permissioned, surveilled rail durable.

If one stock has one canonical market, then the canonical market is the gravitational center of price discovery, shareholder activism, transfer-agent accountability, and Reg NMS surveillance. The legal-rights wrapper and the trading-venue wrapper are the same wrapper. The issuer has somewhere to sue. The shareholder has somewhere to vote. The regulator has somewhere to look.

If a stock has many wrappers — some preserving rights, some not, some on crypto-native chains, some on permissioned institutional ledgers, some custodied, some synthetic, some swaps, some entitlements — then there is no canonical market. There is a swarm of correlated venues, and the question of which one is “real” becomes a function of liquidity rather than law.

One equity, many wrappers, no canonical market. The fragmentation is not a bug — it is the design choice.

In that environment, the role of the regulator subtly shifts. The SEC stops policing a market and starts certifying protocols. The DTC stops being a depository for shares and starts being a custodian for tokenized entitlements. The exchanges stop competing on execution quality and start competing on settlement speed and credential schemas. And every one of these venues — institutional and crypto-native alike — runs on compliance-aware token standards with root-wallet authority, reversibility, surveillance, and OFAC screening baked into the protocol.

The political question is no longer “where can you trade Apple.” It is “whose compliance envelope are you trading inside.” Once that becomes the question, sovereignty over capital allocation has migrated out of the regulated exchange and into the protocol designers, the compliance-aware standard-setters, and the institutions that operate the root wallets.

This is what I meant in Part I when I wrote that decision-making shifts from democratic processes to elites and code. The innovation exemption is the part of the architecture where the code starts writing the law.

Where Loop 2 Plugs In

In Part III I argued that the DTCC rail completes Loop 1 — the asset layer — and lays the rail for Loop 2, the persona layer. The credential gate today is institutional: a wallet is Registered because a DTC Participant vouches for it under existing KYC/AML obligations. The short logical step is from “verified by KYC” to “verified by attestations of identity, residency, accreditation, sanctions standing, and tax status” to “verified by ledger-native, soulbound, or body-derived attestations satisfying the system’s eligibility schema.”

The innovation exemption accelerates this rail-laying, because it brings the same credential question to the crypto-native rail under explicit SEC blessing. Atkins’ July 2025 design language — “whitelisting or verified-pool functionality” — is the persona layer in regulatory English. The crypto-native rail is not, as its evangelists pitch it, a permissionless system. It is a permissioned system whose permissioning gate is the verified pool, the white-listed buyer/seller, the compliance-aware token standard with distribution control. The same vocabulary as the DTCC rail. The same affordances. The same trajectory.

Once both rails are live, the question of which attestations a wallet must satisfy to participate in either rail becomes the entire game. It is the same question I posed in Part II, now embedded in the official equity market on both sides:

“This wallet is verified because the holder has presented identity, residency, accreditation, sanctions standing, and tax attestations.”

→

“This wallet is verified because the holder has presented ledger-native, soulbound, or body-derived attestations satisfying the system’s eligibility schema.”

I am not claiming that integration is happening today. I am claiming, again, that the rail is now built such that it can. The DTCC rail laid one half of the asset-layer architecture in May. The innovation exemption is about to lay the other half. Between them, every public-company equity in the Russell 1000 will have a programmable, permissioned, surveilled representation onshore — and the credential layer that decides who is eligible to touch it is the obvious next interface to standardize.

Layer 1 controls the asset. Layer 2 decides who is eligible to touch it. Both rails of Layer 1 are now scheduled. Layer 2 has somewhere to plug in.

What This Does Not Prove

Because the temptation in this terrain is to overshoot, let me be explicit, as I was in Part III, about the boundary between evidence, interpretation, and projection.

What the evidence shows:

The SEC’s January 28, 2026 joint staff statement (Corporation Finance, Investment Management, and Trading and Markets) defining two categories of tokenized securities, with the second (third-party wrappers, in both custodial and synthetic sub-forms) explicitly framed as “may or may not” confer shareholder rights.

Bloomberg’s May 18, 2026 reporting — surfaced in CoinDesk, Unchained, PYMNTS, and elsewhere — that an innovation exemption for tokenized stocks under Chair Atkins’ Project Crypto could land within the week.

Atkins’ July 31, 2025 speech at the America First Policy Institute, American Leadership in the Digital Finance Revolution, laying out the design of the exemption: periodic reports, whitelisting or verified-pool functionality, and adherence to “a token standard that incorporates compliance features, such as ERC-3643” — the only token standard named in the speech, and the same standard DTC names in its request letter to the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets.

DTCC’s membership in the ERC-3643 Association governance body, confirming that the institutional rail and the named crypto-native compliance standard share an organizational backbone, not merely a technical one.

Atkins and Commissioner Peirce’s February 2026 sketch of a temporary framework that would include volume caps, white-listed buyers and sellers, and automated market makers operating under principles-based safeguards.

Atkins’ explicit statement that accommodating tokenized trading “may require us to explore amendments to Reg NMS.”

The documented growth of the offshore tokenized-stock model: from under $30M aggregate market cap at the start of 2025 to roughly $1.2B by year-end, with xStocks alone surpassing $25B in cumulative transaction volume across that period.

The April 27, 2026 letter from Senators Warren and Van Hollen demanding an answer on whether further exemptions would “allow market participants to easily escape the securities laws using crypto,” with a May 8 deadline that the Commission answered by signaling this week’s release.

The fact that OpenAI and Anthropic have already publicly disavowed unauthorized tokenized products linked to their valuations on offshore platforms — establishing the precedent that named, large-cap issuers will, in fact, push back when their equity is wrapped without consent.

The CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633) passing the House in 2025, Senate Agriculture Committee marking it up in January 2026, and Senate Banking Committee advancing it 15-9 on May 14, 2026 (with Van Hollen’s ethics amendment defeated 11-13 the same day), heading next to a full Senate floor vote requiring 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, with a practical August 2026 ceiling.

NASAA’s January 13, 2026 comment letter formally opposing the CLARITY Act in its current form on the grounds that Title I “will weaken existing state authority to combat investor harm” and that the bill’s definitional inconsistencies between “network token” and “ancillary asset” will allow fraudsters to “exploit any new conditions and limits to these concepts.”

What the evidence does not prove:

That every U.S. equity will be tokenized on the crypto-native rail.

That third-party wrappers will dominate price discovery for Russell 1000 names.

That the innovation exemption is being designed in explicit coordination with the DTCC rail. (The architectural convergence on ERC-3643 and compliance-aware standards is documented; the coordination is inferred from the convergence.)

That any individual platform — Kraken, Robinhood, Bybit, Backed, xStocks — is pursuing the architectural extensions I have described.

What I am interpreting:

That the DTCC rail and the innovation exemption rail, read together, constitute a single architectural design choice: programmable, permissioned, compliance-aware tokenization of U.S. equities across both institutional and retail-facing venues.

That the deliberate fragmentation of legal-rights wrappers (entitlement-preserving on the DTCC rail; “may or may not” on the crypto-native rail) is the structural mechanism by which Reg NMS protections become unenforceable and price discovery migrates to whichever venue offers the most convenience.

That “innovation” — in this design — means a permissioned blockchain wrapper that bypasses traditional broker-dealer registration, while preserving the institution’s ability to whitelist, reverse, freeze, and screen at the protocol level.

That is enough to warrant scrutiny. It does not require maximalist claims to be alarming.

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The Polite Language of Enclosure, Reprise

The rollout will not be sold as enclosure. It will be sold as investor choice.

Investor choice between two rails. Investor choice between a 24/7 token wrapper and a T+1 settled share. Investor choice between a fractionalized synthetic and a custodied entitlement. Investor choice between a crypto-native AMM and a Nasdaq order book. Investor choice between a token that confers shareholder rights and one that does not.

This is the same rhetorical pattern I named in Part III. Control systems that offer no convenience are easy to refuse. Control systems that offer menu items — pick your rail, pick your wrapper, pick your settlement speed, pick your compliance gradient — are adopted voluntarily until opting out becomes impractical. Then the menu becomes the market. Then the menu becomes the only place ordinary participation in equity markets, retirement accounts, brokerage relationships, and 401(k) plans is possible. Then the question of whether you “consent” to programmable, freezable, reversible, root-wallet-overridable ownership — or to a third-party wrapper that may not confer ownership at all — becomes academic, because the unprogrammed alternative has been quietly retired.

The innovation exemption is the menu expansion. The DTCC rollout is the kitchen. The compliance-aware protocol is the recipe. Across both rails, the meal is the same.

And the slowest, most defensible version of the cage — the one I named in Part I, deepened in Part II, documented in Part III, and now see operationalized through both the institutional and crypto-native rails simultaneously — is the cage built by dependency, by gradient, and by the polite withdrawal of any non-programmable alternative.

The architecture does not refute the imago Dei. It routes around it. Personhood becomes an attestation. Property becomes an entry. Standing becomes a permission.

The Question Hiding Inside the Technical One, Reprise

Beneath the engineering of the two rails is the same political question I named in Part II, and beneath the political question is the same metaphysical one.

Do persons exist prior to the system, or are persons constituted by it? Does property precede the ledger, or does the ledger confer property? Are rights inherent in the human person, or are they permissions issued by a validation regime that decides which wallets, which credentials, and which signatures qualify?

The DTCC rail answers that question one way: the legal entitlement survives, but its exercise becomes contingent on the system’s recognition. The innovation exemption answers it more aggressively: the legal entitlement may not survive at all, and the holder of the token may have nothing more than a synthetic price-tracking instrument with no rights against the issuer of the underlying equity.

Both answers operationalize the same metaphysical premise. Ownership is what the ledger says it is. Standing is what the protocol can certify. Rights are what the verified pool admits. The Declaration of Independence’s premise — that persons are real prior to systems, that dignity is intrinsic, that rights are not granted by the state — is not refuted in either rail. It is simply rendered unintelligible by the architecture. The system does not have to argue against inherent rights. It has to make the question of inherent rights non-actionable inside the only venues where capital flows.

That is the deeper move I have been tracking across this series. The Creator–creation distinction, the imago Dei claim, the realist metaphysics that grounds the Declaration’s argument — these are not being attacked directly. They are being routed around, by an architecture that treats personhood as an attestation, property as an entry, and standing as a permission.

The two-rail design is what makes that routing complete. The institutional rail preserves legal rights inside a programmable envelope. The crypto-native rail dispenses with legal rights altogether and offers price exposure instead. Together, they answer the question of what a person is by not asking it — by making the question irrelevant to the venues where ordinary financial life occurs.

The Architecture Is Still Open. The Leverage Has Shifted.

The leverage points I named in Part III remain. They are now joined by new ones specific to the innovation exemption.

The exemption itself is administrative. Like the December 2025 DTC no-action letter, the innovation exemption is not statute. It is staff and Commission discretion, granted under defined representations, subject to modification or revocation. Public comment to the Commission’s public comment channels is the most direct lever there is. As I noted in Part III, the SEC has only three sitting commissioners — Atkins, Peirce, and Uyeda, all Republicans — following Crenshaw’s departure in early January 2026. Federal law caps any single party at three seats; the two Democratic seats remain vacant. That cap is also a leverage point: a non-Republican commissioner, once nominated and seated, would almost certainly dissent from an architecture this aggressive. Atkins’ own term as Chair expires in June 2026, and Peirce’s commissioner term technically expired in June 2025 (she serves on a permitted holdover). The Commission composition that will close out this rollout is not necessarily the Commission that started it. Comments anchored in the architecture (third-party wrapping without issuer consent, the “may or may not” gradient, the deliberate fragmentation of legal-rights wrappers, the Reg NMS implications) will carry weight that generic anti-crypto sentiment will not — and will land in a Commission whose composition is itself in motion.

Issuer pushback matters more, not less, and the precedent exists. The third-party wrapper design is the part of the exemption that explicitly bypasses the issuer. The Russell 1000 CEOs whose stock is about to be wrapped — without their consent — on crypto-native platforms have direct standing to object. Boards have fiduciary duties. Transfer agents have contracts. Shareholder activists have Rule 14a-8 proposals available to put tokenization eligibility on the annual ballot. The political cost of a handful of major issuers refusing to acknowledge third-party wrappers as legitimate representations of their equity would be substantial. And this is not hypothetical: both OpenAI and Anthropic have already publicly disavowed unauthorized tokenized products linked to their valuations on offshore platforms. The precedent for issuer objection is established. It needs to scale to Russell 1000 publics with active boards and proxy seasons in front of them.

Congressional oversight — and the CLARITY Senate floor vote — is in play. Atkins has said in public that the exemption "may require us to explore amendments to Reg NMS." Reg NMS is the rulebook that built the modern U.S. equity market structure. Congress has standing to demand hearings on whether the SEC has the authority to dissolve that architecture through staff exemption rather than statutory rewrite. More urgently, the CLARITY Act cleared Senate Banking 15-9 on May 14, 2026, but it is not yet law. It still needs 60 votes on the Senate floor and reconciliation between the Banking and Agriculture versions. The two Democratic Banking votes (Gallego and Alsobrooks) were conditional. Van Hollen's ethics amendment was defeated 11-13 in committee but can be reintroduced on the floor. NASAA's January 13, 2026 comment letter has already named the architectural concern from the state-regulator side; the Warren/Van Hollen April 27 letter named it from the Senate-minority side. A coordinated state-regulator and Senate-minority pressure campaign on the Senate floor schedule — using the August 2026 calendar ceiling as the forcing function, the conditional Democratic votes as the working surface, and a reintroduced Van Hollen amendment as the wedge — is the single highest-leverage intervention available before the architecture is statutorily sealed.

State law remains operative. The Uniform Commercial Code’s Article 8 — which the DTC no-action letter explicitly relies on — is state law, not federal. State legislatures in Delaware (where most public corporations are domiciled), Texas, and Florida (which have been actively legislating on property-rights and anti-CBDC frameworks) can pass clarifying statutes that require any force-transfer of a securities entitlement to occur only by court order, that prohibit third-party tokenized wrappers from being marketed to retail investors without explicit disclosure that the wrapper confers no shareholder rights, or that require any tokenized representation of a domiciled corporation’s stock to obtain board consent.

Retail brokerage and platform pressure. The crypto-native rail will live or die based on which retail platforms route order flow into it. Direct pressure on Schwab, Robinhood, Fidelity, Vanguard, and the rest of the working group — demanding that any third-party wrapper offered to retail customers carry a plain-English disclosure that the token may not confer any shareholder rights — is the fastest market-based lever available. It does not require a single regulator to act first.

The intellectual fight. Every line of the exemption is being drafted by humans who answer to professional and reputational incentives. The architectural critiques landed in Part III on the desks of the lawyers writing the DTC request letter and the staff who issued the no-action letter. The same critiques, sharpened by the two-rail framing, need to land on the desks of the staff drafting the innovation exemption — before the relief is published, not after.

The deadline I named in Part III still applies. The DTCC production trades begin in July. The innovation exemption will be published, on current reporting, within days. Both rails are about to move from blueprint to live infrastructure. The window for shaping the architecture is now measured in weeks, not months.

What I would not bet on, again, is that a parallel decentralized system will route around all of this. The two-rail design is engineered to absorb the offshore model, to bring xStocks-style wrappers onshore under the SEC’s seal, and to narrow the unregulated parallel system over time rather than enlarge it. The fight is not at the edges. It is at the center, before the center hardens.

Conclusion: One Equity, Two Cages, No Escape Hatch

The central issue, across all four parts of this series, has not been blockchain. It has not been crypto. It has not been efficiency, settlement speed, or modernization. It has been whether the architecture of ownership — and eventually of personhood — is being rebuilt around programmable compliance, with control surfaces concentrated in institutions that the public neither elected nor effectively oversees.

The DTCC announcement on May 4 showed the institutional half of that rebuild moving from concept to schedule. The innovation exemption, now imminent, completes the rebuild by extending programmable, permissioned, compliance-aware tokenization to the crypto-native rail — under the SEC’s seal, with third-party wrappers explicitly authorized, with shareholder rights explicitly optional, and with Reg NMS explicitly on the table for amendment.

That is not two competing markets. That is one architecture with two captures: the institutional rail for regulated capital under “same rights, same protections,” and the crypto-native rail for retail and offshore capital under “may or may not confer any rights.” Both rails permissioned. Both rails surveilled. Both rails reversible. Both rails built on the same compliance-aware token standards. Both rails operated, ultimately, by institutions whose root-wallet authority is the actual source of ownership recognition.

The legal-rights gradient between the two rails is the bait. The compliance architecture underneath both is the trap.

Once both rails are live — and they will be, within months, unless the architecture is contested in the design space that still remains — the question of what a share of a U.S. public company actually is becomes a function of which rail you traded it on, which wrapper you held it under, which protocol the issuer (or the third party) chose to mint, and which root-key holder has the authority to reverse, freeze, or force-transfer your position.

That is not market modernization. That is the operational rollout of the asset layer I described in Part I, with the persona layer described in Part II now visibly preparing to plug into both rails of the Layer 1 that Part III documented and this essay extends.

The argument is no longer about whether tokenization is coming. It is about whether the two-rail design is the architecture we accept — and whether, behind every wrapper and every attestation, there remains a human being who is real before the ledger reads them.

The rollout begins in July. The exemption lands within days. The argument cannot wait.

Part I: The Tokenization of Everything Part II: The Proof of Persona: Decoding Patent 060606 and the Mining of the Human Soul Part III: The Tokenization Chokepoint

For deeper treatment of these themes, see Chapter 3 of The Final Betrayal, co-authored with Patrick Wood.

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