Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Good, True & Beautiful's avatar
Good, True & Beautiful
1d

The conditioning is well underway - you have only to look at people trance watching their phones and then screenbound at work to see it. Minds fully immersed in the machine.

Reply
Share
Mona Mistric's avatar
Mona Mistric
1d

"...the new order is sold not as a coup but as an upgrade..."

like a thief in the night.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture