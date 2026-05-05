Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

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Nelson Sweetman's avatar
Nelson Sweetman
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Hi Courtenay, your coverage of this topic is deep and ALARMING to say the Least. Bye the sound of it we will pretty much be forced in to this Digital prison by October 2026 . I guess I have to play along to get along , that is,until My Lord & Savior Jesus Christ says enough, and snatches out a here . Actually very exciting times we live if one has a personal relationship with the Lord . Maranatha 🙏🕊️

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