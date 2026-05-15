The Beijing summit, May 2026. President Trump arrived this week with a delegation of eighteen of America's most powerful corporate executives — including Elon Musk and Nvidia's Jensen Huang aboard Air Force One — to negotiate the future of the AI supply chain with Xi Jinping's government.

Pax Silica is the new Pax Americana translated into silicon.

The twentieth-century order ran on oil, steel, sea lanes, central banks, and military alliances. The twenty-first-century order is being reorganized around compute, semiconductors, critical minerals, energy, data centers, logistics corridors, payment rails, and trusted capital.

That is not rhetoric. It is now policy architecture.

The State Department calls it Pax Silica: a U.S.-led AI and supply-chain framework built around secure technology supply chains, economic security, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, semiconductors, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and “trustworthy systems.” The declaration signed in Washington on December 12, 2025 described the objective as building secure, prosperous, and innovative global technology supply chains. Its founding signatories included the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Israel. Its language is revealing: reliable supply chains are “indispensable” to economic security; artificial intelligence is a “transformative force”; and the AI revolution is reorganizing the world economy and global supply chains.

This week, that architecture moved from declaration to diplomacy.

President Trump arrived in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping amid live tensions over trade, AI, Taiwan, Iran, rare earths, aviation, agriculture, and technology access. The corporate roster around the trip was not incidental. Reuters reported a delegation drawn from American technology, finance, aviation, agriculture, payments, semiconductor, and industrial sectors: Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg, GE Aerospace’s Larry Culp, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra, Mastercard’s Michael Miebach, Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon, Visa’s Ryan McInerney, Cargill’s Brian Sikes, Coherent’s Jim Anderson, Illumina’s Jacob Thaysen, and others. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins was reportedly invited but unable to attend because of Cisco’s earnings schedule.

The late addition of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang made the signal even clearer. Reuters reported that Huang joined the trip after an invitation from President Trump as Nvidia sought a breakthrough on stalled H200 AI-chip sales to China. The U.S. had reportedly cleared roughly ten Chinese firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, and JD.com, to buy Nvidia’s H200 chips, but deliveries remained unresolved as of May 14 because the deal was tangled between U.S. licensing conditions and Chinese government pressure to reduce dependence on foreign chips.

That is the headline beneath the headline:

This is not merely a trade summit. It is a negotiation over who controls the AI stack.

And because the AI stack is physical — chips, minerals, energy, cables, ports, payment rails, and data centers — the fight over artificial intelligence is also a fight over geography.

The question is no longer simply who wins, America or China.

The question is: who owns the rails of the AI civilization?

What Pax Silica Is

Pax Silica is the formal name now attached to a U.S.-led multilateral AI and supply-chain security framework. It is not a treaty in the traditional sense. It is not a single law. It is a declaration of principles, paired with bilateral partnerships, operating programs, trusted-country access, supply-chain coordination, and a public-facing brand designed to carry the policy across administrations.

The Latin framing matters.

Pax Romana. Pax Britannica. Pax Americana. Pax Silica.

A “peace” anchored not primarily in armies, oil lanes, or Bretton Woods institutions, but in compute, semiconductors, critical minerals, AI infrastructure, energy, logistics, and trusted capital.

The Atlantic Council has described Pax Silica as a U.S.-led AI supply-chain coalition aimed at building a trusted economic bloc to compete with China across the full technology stack. What makes the framework distinct is that it does not focus only on restricting China. It integrates multiple supply-chain layers — minerals, energy, manufacturing, compute, semiconductors, logistics, and governance standards — under one initiative.

So the question is no longer whether AI will be regulated.

The question is:

Who gets to build the regulatory, physical, financial, and computational rails through which AI civilization will operate?

The Body Anatomy of Pax Silica

The American AI stack as a six-layer architecture. The Beijing delegation included representatives of every layer.

To understand what the Beijing delegation represents, walk the layers of the AI stack from the ground up.

Compute brain — Nvidia.

Nvidia is the accelerator and GPU layer on which frontier AI depends. Jensen Huang’s last-minute addition to the Beijing trip matters because AI compute is no longer merely a private-sector product category. It is now statecraft.

Network nervous system — Cisco.

Cisco did not need to be physically present for the invitation to matter. Cisco represents networking, cybersecurity, observability, data centers, cloud-edge infrastructure, and the connective tissue of the AI age.

Embodied infrastructure — Tesla and SpaceX.

Elon Musk represents AI leaving the server rack and entering vehicles, satellites, robots, charging networks, manufacturing systems, communications, and physical-world autonomy.

Device and supply-chain layer — Apple.

Apple represents the consumer endpoint and the global manufacturing system that makes the hardware world possible.

Capital allocation — BlackRock, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, Citi.

The AI stack requires vast financing: fabs, energy, data centers, industrial corridors, undersea cables, and infrastructure buildout.

Financial transaction rails — Visa and Mastercard.

Payment infrastructure is how the stack monetizes itself, measures behavior, and eventually intersects with tokenization, stablecoins, digital identity, and programmable commerce.

Adjacent infrastructure — Boeing, GE Aerospace, Illumina, Cargill, Micron, Qualcomm, Coherent, Meta.

Aerospace, genomics, agriculture, memory, wireless chips, photonics, and platforms are not side stories. They are adjacent verticals inside the same technological economy.

That is why the roster matters.

It is not random.

It is end-to-end coverage of the technological order.

The Five Walls Around China

Patrick Wood’s “China Card” thesis frames the Beijing summit as something larger than diplomacy: a pressure architecture forming around China from multiple sides. That interpretation should be stated as interpretation — but it is a serious one.

The five walls are:

1. Technology stack denial.

Pax Silica organizes trusted partners around the U.S.-aligned AI stack. Every nation that commits to that stack becomes harder for China to pull into a rival technology order.

2. Physical corridor displacement.

IMEC — the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor — routes trade from India through the Gulf and onward into Europe, offering a counter-corridor to Belt and Road.

3. Ally defection and hedging.

The Gulf is no longer readable through one axis. The UAE and Qatar can remain China-facing commercial partners while simultaneously joining U.S.-aligned technology and corridor architectures.

4. Energy pressure.

The UAE’s April 2026 announcement that it would leave OPEC and OPEC+ marked a major blow to the oil-producer bloc and to Saudi-led OPEC coordination, according to Reuters. How to interpret that move — whether as energy pragmatism, geopolitical hedging, or confirmation of a new corridor-and-compute order — is one of the central questions.

5. Military and strategic uncertainty.

China’s economic power is immense. But the pressure being applied is not only military. It is technological, financial, logistical, maritime, diplomatic, and industrial.

The architecture is not abstract.

It is operational, geographic, financial, technological, and political — applied simultaneously, on multiple surfaces, at increasing speed.

IMEC: Where Pax Silica Becomes Geography

Pax Silica describes the technology stack.

IMEC is where that stack acquires geography.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced on September 9, 2023 during the G20 Summit in New Delhi as a multinational corridor linking India, the Middle East, and Europe through rail and shipping. The White House fact sheet described the project not only in terms of ports and rail, but also clean energy, undersea cables, energy grids, telecom lines, and secure internet connectivity.

That is the key.

IMEC is not merely a trade route. It is a corridor for goods, energy, data, cables, standards, finance, and political alignment.

The Atlantic Council has likewise emphasized the corridor’s energy and digital pillars, including electricity-grid integration and new subsea and terrestrial fiber-optic cables linking emerging Middle Eastern data centers with Europe and India.

In the Pax Silica frame, IMEC becomes a possible trusted corridor for the AI age: ports, rails, undersea cables, fiber, energy, logistics, data centers, and capital flows linking India, the Gulf, Israel/Jordan, and Europe.

That is why IMEC and Belt and Road must be read together.

Belt and Road is China’s infrastructure model. IMEC is the U.S.-India-Gulf-Europe counter-corridor. Pax Silica is the AI and semiconductor stack that needs trusted corridors to become durable.

The corridor is the geography of the stack.

The UAE OPEC Exit: Energy Shock or Architectural Signal?

On April 28, 2026, the UAE announced it would leave OPEC and OPEC+, effective May 1. Reuters described the move as a heavy blow to the producer groups and to Saudi Arabia’s role as de facto leader.

That is the documented fact.

Wood’s interpretive argument goes further: the UAE’s exit is not merely an energy-policy decision, but part of a larger architecture — Pax Silica giving the Gulf privileged access to the U.S.-aligned AI stack, IMEC positioning the Gulf as corridor infrastructure, Fujairah giving the UAE greater independence from Hormuz, and tokenized settlement rails preparing the monetary layer for a post-petrodollar environment.

That thesis should be debated, not assumed.

But whether one accepts the whole argument or not, the convergence is unmistakable:

AI stack. Energy routes. Gulf capital. Trade corridors. Stablecoins. Tokenization. Data centers. Critical minerals. Ports. Rail. Undersea cables.

These are not random headlines.

They are infrastructure layers.

The Trilogy of Boards

There is one institutional frame worth surfacing before the legislative layer, because it ties the geopolitical, commercial, and capital threads together at the level of governance bodies that persist across electoral cycles.

In Wood’s reading, the Beijing summit is not only a moment of bilateral negotiation. It is the visible surface of an emerging trilogy of sovereign-domain technocratic boards designed to operate outside — and, in his reading, eventually above — the existing UN and WTO frameworks.

The three are:

The Board of Peace — welcomed and authorized through United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted on November 17, 2025. The resolution describes the Board of Peace as “a transitional administration with international legal personality” responsible for setting the framework and coordinating funding for Gaza redevelopment. It also authorizes the Board and participating member states to create operational entities with “international legal personality and transactional authorities.”

The resolution applies the Board of Peace to Gaza. That distinction matters — the application is specific, but the institutional form is not. Nothing in the UN Charter confines such a body to a single territory; Resolution 2803 is the use case, not the boundary of what the form could be. The resolution by itself does not create a global government or a universal board system. But its institutional form is extraordinary: an internationally recognized transitional administration with legal personality, funding vehicles, donor coordination, security coordination, and strategic guidance over an International Stabilization Force.

Annex 1 is even more explicit. It states that Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” responsible for day-to-day public services and municipalities, made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by the new international transitional body, the Board of Peace. That body is to be “headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump,” with other members and heads of state to be announced, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

That language matters.

A technocratic committee.

An international transitional body.

Legal personality.

Funding vehicles.

Transactional authority.

Security coordination.

Reconstruction governance.

A special economic zone.

Preferred tariff and access rates.

This is not merely humanitarian administration. It is governance architecture.

The Board of Trade — agreed at the Trump-Xi Beijing summit on May 14, 2026, as a bilateral commerce-governance mechanism. Pre-summit reporting attributed the push to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Board is described as a standing channel to oversee bilateral purchases, manage trade differences, and facilitate deals in non-sensitive sectors — with roughly $30 billion in goods identified at the outset. Its operational structure, governing authorities, and legal form remain to be defined.

The Board of Investment — agreed in parallel at the Beijing summit, intended to oversee Chinese investment into non-sensitive U.S. sectors and to provide clearer guidelines around national-security review pathways. Like the Board of Trade, the operational details remain to be defined.

The Board of Peace is documented in a UN Security Council resolution. The Boards of Trade and Investment are now documented as bilateral commitments at the head-of-state level, but they do not yet have the institutional form, legal personality, or multilateral authorization of the Board of Peace. That distinction still matters — the question of whether the trade and investment boards will eventually be formalized into entities comparable to the Board of Peace is the live one. But the trilogy is no longer interpretive. The three are named, the three are committed to, and the three correspond exactly to the domains Wood predicted: conflict, commerce, and capital.

Together — conflict, commerce, and capital — they describe, in Wood's reading, a post-UN, post-WTO architecture being assembled board by board, with a serving U.S. president as the chair of the first and most consequential one. The Beijing summit moved that architecture from a pattern Wood was reading into the news to a pattern the news now confirms.

The corporate-governance nomenclature is not accidental.

It is the language of stewardship, administration, and managed domains.

That is the institutional layer.

The CLARITY Act is the statutory layer that operates beneath it inside U.S. jurisdiction.

The CLARITY Act: The Domestic Legal Layer

Pax Silica is the international architecture.

But the financial-rails layer requires domestic statutory machinery.

That brings us to the CLARITY Act.

The Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act of 2025 passed the House on July 17, 2025 by a bipartisan vote of 294–134. Supporters frame it as a digital-asset market-structure bill designed to clarify SEC/CFTC jurisdiction, create consumer protections, define digital-asset categories, and establish clearer rules for exchanges, brokers, dealers, and digital-asset market participants.

Critics, including Aaron Day, argue the bill must be read not only as “regulatory clarity,” but as the domestic legal substrate for tokenization, programmable finance, surveillance-compatible markets, and asset-level control.

That is the fight.

Supporters say CLARITY gives digital assets a legal framework.

Critics say it creates the rails on which every asset can become trackable, programmable, and censorable.

In the larger architecture:

Pax Silica is the international AI stack. IMEC is the corridor. CLARITY is the domestic statutory layer. The Beijing summit is the diplomatic surface.

BRICS: Counter-Pressure and Fracture Line

BRICS is often described as an anti-Western bloc, but that is too simple.

China and Russia want BRICS to weaken U.S. dominance. Iran wants BRICS solidarity against Western pressure. India wants BRICS influence, but does not want to become subordinate to China. The Gulf states want leverage with everyone.

That is the fracture line.

Reuters reported that at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, India’s foreign minister emphasized the importance of “safe, unimpeded maritime flows,” especially through chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, amid global instability.

That matters because India is doing both:

BRICS member politically.

Pax Silica participant technologically.

That is the underappreciated move.

India does not want to be trapped inside a China-centered technology order. Pax Silica gives the United States a tool to pull India, the Gulf, and other hedging states toward the U.S.-aligned AI stack without requiring them to fully abandon BRICS.

So the line holds:

BRICS wants multipolarity, but its members do not all want the same pole.

Taiwan: Silicon Shield, Silicon Hostage

Pax Silica cannot be understood without Taiwan.

Taiwan is not only a military flashpoint. It is a global AI continuity chokepoint.

If semiconductors are the foundation of the AI stack, then Taiwan sits at the center of the world’s most important dependency. In the Pax Silica frame, Taiwan becomes both:

the silicon shield

and

the silicon hostage.

Whatever else is being negotiated in Beijing this week, Taiwan is the silent center of every conversation about chips — because Taiwan is where so much of the compute layer of the operating system is actually manufactured.

The Intellectual Lineage: Kissinger’s Genesis

The historical symmetry is hard to miss.

Henry Kissinger’s Cold War legacy is inseparable from the U.S. opening to China: secret diplomacy, triangular strategy, and the Nixon-Mao reset.

His final book, Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit, co-authored with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and former Microsoft executive Craig Mundie, belongs to a different triangle. Publisher materials describe it as Kissinger’s last book and a strategy for navigating the age of AI.

The 1971 triangle was:

United States — China — Soviet Union.

The AI-age triangle is:

U.S. state power — American technology platforms — Chinese industrial and state capacity.

Kissinger’s final AI work frames artificial intelligence as a civilizational and geopolitical force requiring elite statecraft, strategic restraint, and high-level governance. Pax Silica is what that looks like institutionally: statesmen, technologists, corporate infrastructure owners, capital pools, and allied governments coordinating the AI stack.

That is why the Beijing summit matters.

It is not just Trump and Xi.

It is Trump, Xi, Jensen Huang, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, the semiconductor stack, the AI export regime, the Chinese market, the Gulf corridor, the BRICS fracture, and the question of whether machine civilization will be governed by sovereign peoples or by state-corporate infrastructure managers.

The Human Question

There is one level the architectural analysis does not reach by itself.

It is the level the technocracy critique has been asking all along:

What is the human being inside this architecture?

The language of the new order is smooth:

“trustworthy systems”

“secure information networks”

“innovation-driven ecosystems”

“regulatory clarity”

“AI-powered prosperity”

“frontier models”

“digital assets”

“resilient supply chains” "constructive strategic stability"

None of those phrases name a person.

They describe systems acting on populations.

That elision is not accidental.

It is the heart of the matter.

Pax Silica is the architecture of a managerial AI order. Its defenders frame it as prudent stewardship. But its operating logic raises a deeper question: whether credentialed expertise and state-corporate infrastructure are being substituted for the irreducible human judgment on which self-government depends.

That is not a side argument.

It is the master critique.

The chips, corridors, boards, bills, rails, cables, payment systems, and data centers are the means.

The end is the redefinition of what counts as a sovereign person.

The Through-Line

Pax Silica as a layered operating system: minerals and energy at the foundation, semiconductors, compute, networks, devices, and capital at the apex. Surrounding context shows the IMEC corridor, the CLARITY Act, and the Trilogy of Boards — Board of Peace (UN Resolution 2803) and the Boards of Trade and Investment agreed at the Trump-Xi Beijing summit.

The same vertical has been visible for years:

Food — control of inputs.

Bio-digital systems — the human-interface layer.

Digital assets — the financial-rails layer.

Machine “consciousness” — the ideological layer.

Algorithmic speech control — the narrative-management layer.

Pax Silica is what it looks like when government writes the digital-stack vertical down and attaches signatories to it.

IMEC is what it looks like when the physical corridor for that stack gets built across three continents.

The UAE’s OPEC exit is what it looks like when the energy layer breaks from the old order.

The CLARITY Act is what it looks like when Congress writes the domestic machinery for the tokenized rails.

The Board of Peace is what it looks like when a UN Security Council resolution recognizes and empowers a transitional administration with “international legal personality,” operating above a “technocratic, apolitical” committee and tied to funding vehicles, reconstruction, security coordination, and international stabilization.

The Boards of Trade and Investment, agreed at the Beijing summit, are what it looks like when the same governance grammar — boards, domains, stewardship — is extended into the U.S.-China commercial and capital relationships.

The Beijing summit is what it looks like when the architecture’s two great competing power centers meet to negotiate access, dependence, leverage, and terms.

Pax Silica, IMEC, the Beijing summit, and the CLARITY Act are not separate stories.

They are layers of one operating system being built in plain sight.

The question is no longer only who wins, America or China.

The question is:

Who owns the rails of the AI civilization?

For readers who'd like to engage with the architecture in another medium — or share the analysis with someone who'd prefer to watch — an eight-minute cinematic overview is below.

Generated prior to the conclusion of the May 14, 2026 Trump-Xi Beijing summit. The Boards of Trade and Investment described in this overview as "proposed" have since been agreed at the summit as bilateral commerce-governance and capital-flow mechanisms. The post-summit architecture is discussed live with Patrick Wood on Monday, May 18 at 5pm CDT (links below).

The Conversation Continues — Monday, May 18, 5pm CDT

The architecture this essay maps is being assembled in real time. On Monday at 5pm CDT, Courtenay Turner and Patrick Wood — co-authors of The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America — go LIVE to take the analysis off the page and into open conversation: the Beijing summit aftermath, the Trilogy of Boards, the CLARITY Act, and what’s emerging next in the Pax Silica architecture.

Watch live on:

Patrick Wood’s 𝕏 and YouTube

Courtenay’s Substack, 𝕏, and YouTube

Chat will be open. Bring questions.

Source Notes / Further Reading

Primary sources

Pax Silica Declaration — U.S. Department of State, signed in Washington, December 12, 2025.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025) — adopted November 17, 2025; welcomes the Board of Peace, describes it as a transitional administration with international legal personality, and authorizes the International Stabilization Force through December 31, 2027.

H.R. 3633, Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act of 2025 — passed the U.S. House of Representatives, July 17, 2025, by a vote of 294–134.

Trump-Xi Beijing summit readout — May 14, 2026; agreement to establish a Board of Trade and a Board of Investment, with approximately $30 billion in identified bilateral purchases and a Boeing commitment of 200 aircraft (potentially scaling to 750).

Books

Courtenay Turner & Patrick Wood, The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America — available at the Technocracy News Store, Amazon, and Books.by.

Patrick Wood, The New Economics of Technocracy — the analytical spine of the OPEC-exit / Pax Silica / IMEC convergence thesis.

Henry Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, and Craig Mundie, Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit — the intellectual operating manual for the world Pax Silica institutionalizes.

Patrick Wood essays

“BOOM: United Arab Emirates Exits OPEC — The End of the Petrodollar and the Rise of IMEC”

April 28, 2026.

“The China Card: Global Technocracy Is Emerging Under Trump’s Reign”

May 2026. Required pre-reading.

Courtenay Turner essays

“The Tokenization of Everything: The Infrastructure for Biodigital Convergence and the Erosion of Human Sovereignty”

January 30, 2026.

“The Governance Stack: How Technocracy Was Built Over 200 Years”

March 8, 2026.

“The Proof of Persona: Decoding Patent 060606 and the Mining of the Human Soul”

February 8, 2026.

“Technocracy’s War on Free Speech: Shadow Bans, AI Persuasion, and the Digital Control Stack”

March 5, 2026, with Patrick Wood and Aaron Day.

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