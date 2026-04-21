This is the second in a four-part series on Musk's Universal High Income proposal and the technocratic imaginary it expresses.

Since publishing The Technocratic Unconscious, one reaction has surfaced repeatedly in comments, quote-posts, and group-chat forwards: readers describing Elon Musk’s Universal High Income proposal as a form of “sci-fi communism.” The phrase travels well because it pattern-matches to a familiar cluster — automation anxiety, universal payments, futurist rhetoric about post-work abundance, Star Trek replicator imagery — and because it lets the reader file the proposal under a category they already have strong feelings about. The trouble is that the category is wrong in three different ways, and the misclassification obscures what the UHI proposal actually is and what political tradition it actually comes from.

Naming the three errors one at a time makes the alternative clearer.

The Communism Category Error

Communism, in any historically meaningful sense, requires three structural commitments: collective ownership of the means of production, the abolition of class relations between owners and workers, and some form of workers’ self-management or — in its twentieth-century state-socialist variants — a party-state claiming to act on workers’ behalf. You can quarrel with whether any actually-existing communist regime fulfilled these commitments in practice, but these are the minimum definitional features of the tradition.

Musk’s UHI has none of them.

Private ownership of the AI and robotics infrastructure that generates the “productive surplus” is not merely preserved but structurally required by the proposal. The entire argument depends on that surplus being produced by privately-owned firms — xAI, Tesla, Optimus, SpaceX, their peers and their successors — whose outputs can then be taxed, or more likely inflation-managed, into federally administered citizen payments. Class relations are not abolished; they are intensified into a configuration of very few owners of productive capital on one side and a mass dependent-citizen class receiving transfer payments on the other. There is no workers’ self-management, because there are no workers — that is precisely the condition the proposal is designed to manage. The UHI is not a mechanism for transferring productive power to the people who labor; it is a mechanism for stabilizing demand and preventing social collapse when labor becomes economically redundant, while productive power remains concentrated in the hands it already occupies.

What Musk is proposing is the preservation of capitalist ownership structures with the addition of a federally administered redistribution layer. That is a very specific political-economic form, and “communism” is not its name.

Fig. 2 — The structural architecture of Universal High Income. Productive ownership is retained at the top of the system; a federally administered redistribution layer is appended beneath it. Cf. Fig. 1 in The Technocratic Unconscious

The confusion has a specific historical pedigree, one traced in the previous essay. The Saint-Simonian movement of the 1820s–1840s — whose proposal for governance by scientists, engineers, and industrialists is the direct ancestor of Howard Scott's Technate — was continually mistaken by contemporaries for a form of socialism. Marx responded by coining the term "utopian socialism" partly to correct the error: the Saint-Simonians, he argued in the Communist Manifesto's critical-utopian section, proposed administrative redistribution of the industrial surplus while leaving private ownership, class hierarchy, and the absence of worker self-management structurally intact. Technocracy has been confused with communism since its inception, and the confusion has always had the same structure — administrative redistribution read, erroneously, as collective ownership. The present misreading of UHI as "sci-fi communism" is the latest instance of a two-century-old mistake, and it fails on the same criteria Marx used against the Saint-Simonians in 1848.

The Sci-Fi Aestheticization Problem

The “sci-fi” modifier is doing different work than readers usually realize. It tends to get attached to any techno-futurist proposal as a way of marking the proposal as speculative, imaginative, or aspirational — as if the ideas were freshly extruded from a novelist’s workshop rather than drawn from any concrete historical tradition. This flatters the proposer (visionary!) while simultaneously lowering the stakes (it’s just imagination, not policy).

But the actual intellectual genealogy of UHI, as I traced in The Technocratic Unconscious, is not science fiction. It is 1930s Technocracy Incorporated, under the organizational leadership of figures including Musk’s own maternal grandfather Joshua Haldeman; 1970s cybernetic governance, in Stafford Beer’s Project Cybersyn and the Viable System Model; and a chain of late-twentieth and twenty-first-century theorists — Curtis Yarvin, Nick Land, Balaji Srinivasan, Peter Thiel — whose writings are concrete, archivable, and have direct institutional expressions in Palantir, Founders Fund, charter-city projects, and the Silicon Valley tech-right more broadly. Calling this lineage “sci-fi” is like calling twentieth-century Italian corporatism “opera-inspired economics.” The surface aesthetics borrow from one register; the operational substance comes from another, and mistaking one for the other is how you lose track of what is actually being proposed.

It is worth naming the specific appeal the sci-fi label trades on, because a reader reaching for it isn't doing so arbitrarily. Nick Land’s concept of hyperstition — fictions that make themselves real by being believed and acted upon — is itself partly a theory about science fiction’s capacity to structure political reality. The Cybernetic Culture Research Unit at Warwick, where Land developed his accelerationism in the 1990s, explicitly wove science fiction (Lovecraft, William Gibson, Philip K. Dick, J.G. Ballard) into its theoretical output, and Jill Lepore’s X-Man podcast makes a compelling case that Musk’s political imagination is itself shaped by — and often misshaped by — the science fiction he read as a boy. So it is not crazy to reach for a sci-fi framing when confronting Musk-ism. The framing has real purchase on the texture of his rhetoric.

There is a further complication worth naming here, because it anticipates a predictable objection. Alexander Bogdanov's Red Star, the 1908 Bolshevik science-fiction novel discussed in the previous essay, is the closest real-world instance of what "sci-fi communism" would have to mean if the phrase denoted anything concrete: actual science fiction, written by an actual communist, imagining post-labor abundance. And yet Bogdanov's Martian utopia administers its abundance through a central statistical bureau rather than through the communes Marx drew his self-management criterion from — which is why the novel sits more comfortably in the technocratic lineage Stafford Beer would later claim as cybernetic ancestry than in the Marxist one Bogdanov's party credentials would suggest. When science fiction has in fact structured political reality, it has tended to do so in a technocratic direction. The label "sci-fi communism" thus fails even on its most charitable historical instance; the genre's operative legacy is closer to Scott and Beer than to the Paris Commune.

But hyperstition cuts in the opposite direction from “sci-fi communism.” Hyperstition is specifically a theory of how fictions become operational, which means the relevant question is never what genre does this rhetoric resemble but what operational infrastructure is the rhetoric being used to build. The infrastructure being built by the UHI proposal, by the charter-city movement, by the neocameralist vision of sovereign corporations, by the accelerationist embrace of founder-sovereignty, is not a replicator economy of post-scarcity egalitarianism. It is a centrally-administered distributive mechanism attached to a privately-owned productive apparatus, coordinated through cybernetic feedback loops whose controllers are a small technical-managerial class. The sci-fi surface is the hyperstition; the technocracy is what the hyperstition is building.

A schematic arrangement. The upper shelf: the science-fiction surface the rhetoric borrows from. The lower shelf: the operational tradition — Scott, Beer, Yarvin, Land — the rhetoric is being used to build.

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The Actual Political Location

If not communism, then what?

Fig. 3 — UHI as composite political form. The proposal does not occupy a single tradition; it draws architecturally from three, and the bracket at the base of the table names the composite.

Three terms need to be handled carefully here, because each is precise and each gets misused. I’ll take them in order.

Technocracy is the primary category, and it is its own political tradition with its own twentieth-century history. Howard Scott’s energy certificates, the Canadian Technate under Haldeman, Stafford Beer’s Operations Room, and the contemporary Silicon Valley imaginary of algorithmically administered abundance all share a defining commitment: rule by technically competent administrative bodies, operating on a productive system treated as a socio-technical organism, with outputs distributed to citizens by rule rather than by market. The word itself was coined by the California engineer William Henry Smyth in a 1919 essay in Industrial Management, where he defined technocracy as "the rule of the people made effective through the agency of their servants, the scientists and engineers." The formulation is useful because it preserves, in a single sentence, the structural tension every subsequent technocratic proposal has reproduced: nominal democratic legitimation combined with de facto technical sovereignty. That is the tension UHI inherits — and, in the framing Musk has offered so far, obscures. Technocracy is not intrinsically left or right. It has been compatible with fascist regimes (Italy’s corporatist state had strong technocratic elements), with Soviet planning bureaucracies, with postwar social-democratic administrative states, and now with the Silicon Valley tech-right. Its defining feature is the displacement of democratic deliberation by engineered administration — which is exactly the feature UHI shares with its historical precedents.

Accelerationism, specifically in its right-accelerationist (R/Acc) and effective-accelerationist (e/acc) variants, supplies the ideological permission structure that makes contemporary technocracy sound novel. Guillaume Verdon’s thermodynamic-computing rhetoric, Marc Andreessen’s “Techno-Optimist Manifesto,” the founder-as-civilizational-hero framing that runs through Founders Fund and the broader venture-capital right — these are the discourses that let a federally-administered redistribution program attached to private AI capital be presented as a radical breakthrough rather than as a reheating of 1932. Musk is not an accelerationist theorist, but he is fluent in the idiom and his UHI proposal draws legitimacy from it.

Fascistoid is the term I am using carefully, and I am using the suffix rather than the noun deliberately. I am not arguing that Musk is a fascist, that UHI is a fascist program, or that contemporary Silicon Valley is a fascist movement. Those claims would be both factually overreaching and analytically useless. What I am noting is that the structural political-economic form of UHI — a centralized state administering redistribution on behalf of a small class of productive-capital owners, with democratic deliberation displaced by technical-managerial coordination and ideological framing supplied by a voluntarist cult of founder-heroism — shares specific architectural features with the corporatist-welfare dimensions of mid-twentieth-century fascism. Historians of fascism, particularly Robert Paxton in The Anatomy of Fascism and Michael Mann in Fascists, have analyzed these architectural features as recurring structural dimensions of fascist political economy, separable from fascism's racial and nationalist ideological content. A political form can share corporatist-technocratic architecture with historical fascism without being fascism. The right word for that overlap is fascistoid — fascist-adjacent, structurally resonant, but not identical. It is a description, not an accusation. What distinguishes the fascistoid reading of UHI from comparable structural descriptions of, say, postwar Scandinavian social democracy is not the corporatist-welfare architecture alone but its combination with the surrounding political formation — the anti-democratic founder-sovereignty discourse, the apartheid-and-neoreactionary biographical substrate, the accelerationist permission structure — which is what makes the architectural resonance consequential rather than merely coincidental.

Robert O. Paxton, The Anatomy of Fascism (Knopf, 2004), and Michael Mann, Fascists (Cambridge, 2004). The structural-architectural claim made in this essay rests on the distinction the pencil note records.

Put the three terms together and the actual political location of UHI comes into focus: a technocratic proposal, permissioned by right-accelerationist ideology, whose political-economic architecture is fascistoid in the structural-corporatist sense. That is a very different thing from “sci-fi communism,” and the difference matters for how one evaluates it, resists it, or — if one is inclined — supports it.

Why This Matters

The habit of reaching for “communism” as the label for any proposal involving government checks is an old American reflex, and I do not expect it to go away. But in this particular case it obscures rather than clarifies, and it obscures in a way that serves the proposal’s framers by making their actual tradition invisible. If you call UHI “sci-fi communism,” you are arguing against a target that doesn’t exist while the real target — a fusion of Technocracy Inc.’s Technate with Yarvin’s sovereign corporation, delivered through cybernetic feedback loops controlled by a small technical-managerial class — walks past your critique unchallenged.

The same drawer, recatalogued. The prior guide tab has been replaced; the "misfiled" stamp is gone.

Naming things accurately is the first act of political clarity. The technocratic unconscious has been returning for a century now, in each generation wearing new theoretical clothes. “Sci-fi communism” is just the latest costume it has been offered, and one the costume-fitter should politely decline.

For the full genealogy traced here — Haldeman, Scott, Beer, Yarvin, Land, Srinivasan, and the contemporary Silicon Valley fusion — see my previous essay, The Technocratic Unconscious.

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Sources

Musk’s April 17, 2026 Universal High Income post and its reception:

Elon Musk, “Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government…,” X post, April 17, 2026:

On Musk’s longer UHI trajectory (2016–2026):

On the definition of communism (for "The Communism Category Error"):

Fascism — the structural-architectural claim:

Italian fascism’s technocratic-corporatist architecture:

Scandinavian social-democratic corporatism (for the comparative claim):

Accelerationism — R/Acc, e/acc, and the Andreessen-Verdon permission structure:

Founder-heroism and Founders Fund (for the "founder-as-civilizational-hero framing" claim):

Left accelerationism (L/Acc) and Fully Automated Luxury Communism (for the contrast with R/Acc in Piece 1, referenced here):

Hyperstition and the CCRU (the theoretical frame of “The Sci-Fi Aestheticization Problem”):

Peter Thiel — “The Education of a Libertarian” and the democracy/freedom claim:

Yarvin’s neocameralism / sovcorp and Land’s Dark Enlightenment (already cited in Piece 1; cross-reference):

Cybersyn and the Viable System Model (cross-referenced from Piece 1):

Institutional materialization — network states, charter cities, and democratic-exit projects:

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