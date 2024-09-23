For those not familiar with the term “sociognosticicm” hopefully this will provide more clarity.

If you’ve been following me for a while you know I use little (g) lower-case gnosticism to reference an umbrella term that is broader than just the first century Gnostic Christian heretics. It encompasses other occult, esotericism such at Rosicrucianism, Hermeticism, Alchemists, Pythagorean, theosophical cults and many more who share some underlying principles in their world views.