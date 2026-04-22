An enclosed common, modern fencing installed. The essay's argument is about a parallel enclosure in progress.

This is the third in a four-part series on Musk’s Universal High Income proposal and the technocratic imaginary it expresses.

Since I began writing about Musk’s Universal High Income proposal and the broader technocratic unconscious it expresses, a second objection has surfaced alongside the “sci-fi communism” misclassification I addressed in the previous essay. This one is more sympathetic, more widely held, and in certain respects more serious. It goes roughly like this: even if UHI is structurally viable, it goes against human nature. People need work for meaning. Without jobs, identity collapses, purpose evaporates, and we end up with a continent of depressed recipients staring at screens. Wall-E, in other words, but with direct deposit.

I want to take this objection seriously, because the instinct underneath it is not wrong. But the argument as typically stated is, I think, bad philosophical anthropology — and badly enough that it lets the architects of the system we should actually be worried about slip past our critique unchallenged.

A note before I begin: nothing in what follows should be read as a defense of socialist, social-democratic, or redistributionist frameworks. The critique I am making of UHI comes from the same place as the critique I would make of any program that substitutes administered provision for genuine stewardship and sovereignty. Defending humans against the absorption of their meaning-making, their valuation, and their inheritance into a cybernetic allotment system is not the same thing as defending redistribution, and I trust my readers to hold those as distinct.

A second preliminary note. I am genuinely uncertain whether the full post-work scenario that UHI anticipates will arrive in anything like the form its proponents imagine. Musk's proposal is a tweet, not a policy; AI-driven labor displacement is a live but contested empirical trend; and the history of technology is littered with predicted transformations that arrived differently, later, or not at all. The question of whether the scenario will materialize is worth engaging seriously, and I do not mean to concede it by proceeding as if the answer were settled. What I am analyzing in what follows is the logic of the meaning-objection as it is actually being deployed in the current discourse — an objection that tracks whether or not the automation-driven displacement turns out to be as total as its architects predict. The objection is worth engaging on its own terms because the question it raises about human nature, meaning, and the forms of administered life being proposed is a question that applies at partial scale as well as at full scale. Every step toward the scenario raises it. And the scenario itself is already organizing political imagination, policy proposals, and capital allocation regardless of whether it arrives.

The Objection, Stated Fairly

The meaning-objection has several interlocking claims. Humans are meaning-seeking creatures. Meaning, in modern life (especially modern American life), has been organized primarily through work — through the daily structure employment provides, through the social role one’s job confers, through the felt competence of performing valued tasks, through the community of colleagues. Strip away employment and you strip away the scaffolding on which most people have built their sense of self. What follows, the argument goes, is anomie, addiction, depression, and the epidemic of despair already visible in communities where well-paid stable work has already disappeared — the Rust Belt, coal country, the postindustrial Midlands of England, rural France. A universalized version of that condition, delivered by AI-driven automation and anesthetized by government checks, is a dystopia even if the checks clear.

This is a real argument, and the empirical evidence it draws on is also real. Case and Deaton’s work on “deaths of despair” in the American working class documents what happens when a community loses its organizing structure of meaningful employment. The correlation between unemployment and mental-health outcomes is well-established. Retirement studies consistently show that forced retirement — retirement without agency or structured alternative activity — is bad for wellbeing in measurable ways. The meaning-objection is not conjured from thin air.

But it contains a confusion so thoroughgoing that the confusion has become invisible to the people making the argument.

The American Confusion

The argument conflates three things that are analytically distinct: wage labor, structured meaningful activity, and social role. It then smuggles in an additional assumption: that the fusion of these three things is a feature of human nature rather than a feature of a specific cultural and historical configuration.

That configuration has a name. Max Weber identified it in 1905, in what he called the Protestant ethic — though as I’ll argue below, what Weber described was already a specific historical derivative of a much older and richer tradition, in which the fusion of stewardship with commercial rationality produced something the older tradition had never quite been. The twentieth-century American version was more specific still: a postwar synthesis in which employment carried with it not only income but healthcare, retirement security, community belonging, gendered social recognition (husband-as-provider, working-woman-as-liberated), and a moral status that attached to the employed and was systematically denied to the unemployed. To be out of work in America, even temporarily, is to be confronted with a script that treats you as failing at personhood itself. That script is culturally specific. It is not what it feels like to be out of work in most places, at most times, in human history.

When an American says “humans need work for meaning,” what they very often mean — without quite knowing they mean it — is “Americans, trained by roughly two centuries of a specifically modern synthesis between stewardship-theology and industrial wage-labor, would find the loss of employment disorienting.” Which is true. But it’s a cultural observation, not an anthropological universal.

There is a fourth good the objection conflates with the others, and it is the one doing the most unexamined work. Humans need to be valued — not merely to perform structured activity, not merely to occupy a social role, but to receive legible external evidence that their particular contribution matters to someone. In the modern American synthesis, the paycheck has become the primary form that evidence takes. A wage is not only income; it is the objective signal that another party has judged one's work worth paying for, and for large segments of the population — men in the postwar provider settlement most conspicuously, but not only them — that monetary signal has become the principal mechanism by which a person feels seen as valuable rather than merely tolerated. This is why the loss of employment so often produces, in the American context, a wound that feels deeper than the loss of either activity or role: what has been removed is the external confirmation of personal worth, delivered in a form (currency) that is uniquely fungible, uniquely legible, and uniquely difficult to fake.

Naming this fourth good matters for evaluating UHI, because universal allotment cannot provide it. A payment that everyone receives by virtue of citizenship conveys no information about whether the recipient's particular contribution is valued; that is precisely what "universal" means. Where a wage says someone judged your work worth this amount, a UHI check says you exist within the administrative perimeter. These are different messages, and the second is not a weaker version of the first but a categorically different kind of communication. A post-work society that successfully replaces wage labor with universal allotment will have solved for income, and perhaps for activity and role through adjacent institutions, while leaving the valuation question structurally unaddressed. The meaning-objection's genuine force, when one listens for it carefully, is often this: not "I will have nothing to do," but "I will have no way of knowing that what I do matters to anyone." That is a real concern, and UHI does not answer it. Nothing universal can.

Fig. 4 — The four goods the meaning-objection conflates. Cf. Figs. 2 and 3 in the prior essays.

Stewardship Is Not Employment

Before the objection from the Christian tradition arrives, I want to name and set aside a confusion that the Weberian framing itself invites. The claim I am making here is not that humans are meant to be idle, not that the biblical account of human work is wrong, and not that Americans are culturally deluded for taking labor seriously. The opposite. The biblical tradition — from the Genesis account of humans placed in the garden “to work it and keep it,” through the Pauline injunction that those unwilling to work should not eat, through the Benedictine formula of ora et labora — teaches something true about human nature that I have no interest in critiquing. Humans are stewards. We are made to cultivate what we have been given, to earn the inheritance we pass on, to protect the patrimony entrusted to our care, and to form character through the faithful discipline of labor. That is not a cultural construct; it is, as far as I can tell, an observable and scripturally grounded feature of what it is to be human.

What Weber described in 1905, and what the twentieth-century American economy amplified into an all-encompassing social form, is not that older understanding but a specific modern derivative of it: the fusion of stewardship with wage-employment, of earning with paid career, of faithful labor with performance metrics set by corporate employers, of character formation with professional credentialing. Stewardship collapsed into job. The older tradition understood work as the care of what is one’s own — one’s household, one’s craft, one’s land, one’s inheritance, one’s calling. The modern industrial form subordinated all of that to the selling of one’s time in a market where the productive infrastructure belongs to someone else. These are not the same thing, and conflating them is what produces both the sentimental American attachment to employment-as-identity and the technocratic fantasy that UHI can replace it without loss.

The critique I am making, then, is not against the biblical understanding of work. It is against the loss of that understanding — its replacement by a thinner modern substitute — and the further risk, under an administered UHI regime, that even the substitute will be replaced by something thinner still. A society of citizens who no longer labor for wages but who still cultivate, steward, create, teach, and pass on what they have been given would be continuous with the deepest tradition of human flourishing. A society of citizens who receive federally metered allotments and route their residual meaning-seeking through engagement-optimized platforms would be a departure from it so severe that the biblical word for what has been lost might be inheritance.

The Pauline injunction is worth pausing on, because it is often invoked against arguments like mine and it deserves a direct response. What Paul condemns in 2 Thessalonians 3:10 is idleness — specifically, the willfully idle, not the non-employed. The Greek ataktōs (disorderly, unruly) points to parasitic refusal of community responsibility, not to non-participation in wage labor. He is not condemning non-employment, because in his own time most meaningful labor was not wage employment. Someone who tends a garden, cares for aging parents, writes, teaches, builds a craft, raises children, or sustains a community without drawing a corporate paycheck is not idle in any sense Paul would recognize. The Pauline tradition is fully consistent with the argument that meaning-through-stewardship is separable from meaning-through-employment, and it is in fact one of the strongest resources for making that argument.

A medieval illumination of stewardship — the older tradition the modern American synthesis replaced.

What Other Traditions Know

Set the biblical tradition aside for a moment — not because it is less authoritative, but because its authority is already well-established for the readers who hold it — and the cross-cultural record adds further evidence that the modern American synthesis is historically unusual.

The Japanese concept of ikigai — one’s reason for being, the thing that makes life worth getting up for — is explicitly not tied to employment. Ikigai can be fulfilled through craft, through care of family, through contemplative practice, through gardening, through teaching grandchildren, through the tea ceremony. The elderly woman in Okinawa who spends her mornings arranging flowers for the local shrine is not in paid employment, and nobody in her community thinks she lacks purpose or identity.

Ikigai at a rural shrine, early morning. The woman is not employed; no one in her community thinks she lacks purpose.

Mediterranean and Latin American cultures, in their different ways, have long organized life around the family, the festival, the church, and the neighborhood — treating paid work as a means to an end rather than an end in itself. The French resistance to American workaholism is so robust it generates its own literature; the French thirty-five-hour week, extended vacations, and cultural protection of the midday meal are not failures of productivity but expressions of a different philosophical anthropology, one in which a well-lived life is not coextensive with a well-compensated career.

Monastic traditions — Benedictine, Carthusian, Cistercian, Orthodox, and their counterparts in other faiths — have for two thousand years organized whole lives around the explicit subordination of wage labor to contemplation and community. The Benedictine ora et labora includes labor, and takes labor seriously as formative, but the labor is not commodified; it is integrated into a life whose center lies elsewhere. These traditions have produced some of the most articulate accounts of human flourishing we possess, and none of them conclude that wage employment is what makes a life worthwhile.

And if we widen the lens further, the anthropological record suggests a picture quite different from the modern industrial assumption. Marshall Sahlins’s famous 1972 essay “The Original Affluent Society” compiled evidence that foraging peoples — the Ju/’hoansi of the Kalahari, various Australian Aboriginal groups, pre-contact Amazonians — spent dramatically less of their waking lives on subsistence than modern industrial workers do, often only a few hours a day, by Sahlins's reconstruction. The rest of the time was filled with relationships, ritual, storytelling, craft, rest, and play. These societies were not pits of depression waiting for the arrival of the nine-to-five to rescue them from anomie. They were, by most measures of human flourishing available to us, functional — in some dimensions more functional than the societies that replaced them.

None of this is an argument that we should return to foraging, abandon industry, or romanticize pre-modern poverty. It is an argument that the fusion of meaning with wage labor is one specific historical configuration, not a feature of human nature — and that treating the configuration as a universal is what lets the modern technocratic project smuggle itself in as a natural successor.

What the Objection Gets Right

I want to be careful here, because a piece that simply dismisses the meaning-objection as American provincialism will have missed the genuine insight the objection contains.

The insight is this: humans really do need structured activity, felt competence, and social recognition in order to flourish. The research is clear on that. Viktor Frankl’s work, developed in the concentration camps of the 1940s, argues that meaning is not a luxury but a survival need — and that its absence produces something closer to decomposition than to sadness. Contemporary psychology has converged on similar findings under different names: the self-determination theory of Deci and Ryan, the flow research of Csíkszentmihályi, the positive-psychology work on character strengths and virtues. Humans need purpose. That is not in dispute. Deci and Ryan's third foundational need — relatedness, the sense of mattering to others and being known by them — maps directly onto the valuation-good named above, and it is worth flagging that the psychological literature has a name for what the meaning-objection is groping toward when it conflates wages with worth. Humans need to be known as valuable by someone, and the wage has been one culturally specific form that knowing has taken.

What is in dispute is whether wage labor is the only, or the best, or even a particularly good way of meeting that need.

The honest position — the position supported by the biblical tradition, the cross-cultural evidence, and the psychological research all converging — is that humans need meaning, structured activity, social role, and the felt sense of being valued and that wage labor has been one historically contingent way of packaging these goods in a single institutional form. Decouple them from employment and humans will find them elsewhere, as they always have. But the decoupling is not automatic, it is not guaranteed to be well-distributed, and a transition badly handled can produce real suffering before people find their footing.

The transmission of a practice. The older meaning of inheritance is visible here; the modern one, not.

That is a real concern. It is a concern about transition design, not about human nature. And it points toward the question the meaning-objection actually ought to be asking.

On Inheritance

A word on inheritance is worth pausing for, because the term has been hollowed in modern American discourse until it means little more than the monetary transfer of estates from the wealthy to their heirs. In the biblical tradition, inheritance (nachalah in Hebrew, klēronomia in Greek) means something richer and, in key respects, opposite. It is the land held in trust across generations, under covenant provisions that actively prevent its accumulation into permanent dynastic holdings. It is the language, faith, craft, memory, and formation of character transmitted from one generation to the next. It is, in the New Testament extension, the Spirit itself received as pledge of a fuller life to come. The Jubilee provisions of Leviticus 25 make the anti-dynastic logic explicit: every fifty years, acquired land is to revert to its original families, because — as the text itself gives the reason — “The land shall not be sold in perpetuity, for the land is mine. For you are strangers and sojourners with me“ (Leviticus 25:23). What one inherits, one holds as steward, not as owner, and the task is always transmission rather than accumulation. The modern American sense of inheritance as accumulated private wealth is, by comparison with this older meaning, a degraded remainder — the monetary shell of something that was once much larger.

When I argue that what is at stake in the technocratic administration of life is ultimately inheritance, I mean the full range of non-commodified goods — relationships, practices, skills, stories, faith, craft, the formation of character, the capacity to receive and to give — that one generation is meant to hold in trust for the next. This is the exact opposite of the dynastic fortunes of the figures whose political project this series has been describing. Those fortunes are what happens when inheritance in the older sense collapses, leaving only the monetary shell behind. Musk’s grandfather did not pass him an inheritance in the biblical sense; he passed him a political-technological unconscious and, eventually, a mining-and-engineering-adjacent network of opportunities. The difference between that and a real inheritance is precisely what this essay is trying to name.

The Real Failure Mode

Here is where the argument loops back to the technocratic unconscious I traced in the main essay.

The genuine risk in a UHI-administered post-work society is not that people will have no source of meaning. They will find one. Humans always do. The risk is that meaning-making itself becomes an object of cybernetic administration — that the same sociotechnical apparatus that meters the allotment also meters the approved channels for meaningful life.

Consider what this looks like in operation. The attention-economy platforms already shape which forms of leisure are reinforced and which atrophy, through engagement metrics tuned to maximize time-on-platform rather than human flourishing. The gamification of everything from fitness to education to spiritual practice already routes human meaning-seeking through systems whose success metrics are administrative rather than eudaimonic. The wellness industry already sells back to us, in commodified form, the contemplative and embodied practices that traditional cultures transmitted freely as part of ordinary life. The same apparatus is also already offering synthetic substitutes for the valuation the wage used to provide. Likes, follower counts, algorithmic boost, platform-conferred verification, reputation scores, community-platform status tiers — each of these is an administrative proxy for the felt sense that one's contribution is valued by others, delivered in a form whose parameters are set by the platform rather than by the people doing the valuing. The wage had the property that the valuer and the valued stood in an identifiable relationship: someone had judged the work worth paying for, and the judgment carried the weight of the judger's own stake. Engagement metrics strip that relational structure out, leaving a synthetic signal whose shape is determined by what the system was optimized to reward. What is being enclosed, in other words, is not only the activity of meaning-making but the very mechanism by which humans assess whether they are valued — and the synthetic replacement is calibrated to the administrative needs of the system rather than to the flourishing of the valued.

Add a federally-administered allotment whose continuation might be adjusted based on social-credit metrics, or whose recipients’ leisure activities are tracked and scored, or whose approved community forms are those that the administrative apparatus finds legible and non-threatening — and you have, not a Wall-E dystopia of passive consumption, but something significantly worse: a system in which the search for meaning itself has been captured by the same feedback loops that produce the surplus being redistributed.

That is what the meaning-objection ought to be worrying about. The question is not whether humans will find meaning without jobs. The question is whether they will be permitted to find meaning outside the administrative apparatus that has replaced work.

The Political Question Underneath

The meaning-objection, as typically stated, is a disguised political question masquerading as an anthropological one. It asks whether humans can be happy without wage labor, when what it should be asking is whether the apparatus replacing wage labor will permit the forms of meaning-making and the forms of being-valued — stewardship, craft, contemplation, family, community, worship, creation — that humans actually require.

Humans will seek meaning. They will find it, as they always have, in relationships, in faithful labor, in creation, in care, in teaching, in art, in spiritual practice, in raising children, in tending the sick, in building things that last longer than a quarter’s earnings report. These sources of meaning are not new, and they are not dependent on a paycheck. The vast majority of meaningful human activity across the vast majority of human history has been unwaged, and much of it has been the most serious work a person does.

What is new, and what the meaning-objection ought to be alert to, is the possibility that the sociotechnical organism described in the main essay — the Technate, the sovcorp, the network state, the cybernetic feedback loops of algorithmically administered abundance — will encroach on the unwaged domains of stewardship in the same way that industrial capitalism encroached on the commons, enclosing them, metering them, and charging rent on what used to be freely available. And the enclosure extends, now, to the valuation function itself: the mechanisms by which humans tell each other what is worth doing, which have historically been embedded in families, guilds, congregations, neighborhoods, and crafts, are in the process of being routed through platforms whose metrics are set by parties with no stake in the communities doing the valuing. The risk is not that people will have no meaning. The risk is the enclosure of the stewardship-commons — the domains of family, faith, craft, inheritance, and community care that have always been the actual sources of meaningful life, now newly available to administrative capture by the same technical apparatus that has already captured work.

That is a political question, not an anthropological one. It concerns sovereignty, agency, inheritance, and the ability to live a life whose organizing principle has not been delegated to someone else’s feedback loop. And it is the question the “people will be depressed without jobs” critique allows the architects of this system to avoid, because as long as we are arguing about whether humans need work, we are not arguing about who gets to define what a meaningful life is permitted to look like once work is gone.

The costume-fitter, from the previous essay, again, has offered us a convenient distraction. Humans will be fine without jobs.

What humans may not be fine with is being administered

What humans may not be fine with is being administered — and being valued, if at all, in the terms the administrator sets. What they stand to lose, if the administration reaches as far as its architects intend, is not their employment but their inheritance — in the older sense, the only sense that matters.

This is the third in a series on the political-technological unconscious of Musk’s Universal High Income proposal and the broader technocratic imaginary it expresses. For the genealogy connecting Joshua Haldeman’s 1930s Technocracy Inc. to contemporary Silicon Valley, see The Technocratic Unconscious. For the classification argument — why UHI isn’t what critics on the American right are calling it — see the previous installment on sci-fi communism.

A longer treatment of the technocratic apparatus this series has been describing is developed in the book I co-authored with Patrick M. Wood:

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Sources

On the historical identification of the Protestant-industrial synthesis:

Max Weber, The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism (1905; Routledge Classics, 2001)(PDF) — for the historical identification of the Protestant-industrial synthesis and the concept of beruf as the site where stewardship collapsed into wage-employment.

On “deaths of despair” and the empirical case for the meaning-objection:

Anne Case and Angus Deaton, Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism (Princeton University Press, 2020) — for the empirical evidence on community-meaning collapse and mortality.

Gabriel H. Sahlgren, “Work ‘til You Drop: Short- and Longer-Term Health Effects of Retirement in Europe” (IFN Working Paper No. 928, 2012) — for the forced-retirement wellbeing research referenced in the argument that structured activity matters independent of employment.

On the anthropological and cross-cultural evidence:

Marshall Sahlins, “The Original Affluent Society,” in Stone Age Economics (Aldine-Atherton, 1972) — for the anthropological evidence on subsistence time and pre-modern human flourishing. For more recent empirical re-examination of Sahlins’s subsistence-time estimates, see Thomas S. Kraft et al., “The energetics of uniquely human subsistence strategies,” Science 374 (2021), and “Work time and market integration in the original affluent society,” PNAS116(51), 2019, which refine but do not overturn Sahlins’s general claim that industrial work-hours are not a human default.

Gordon Mathews, What Makes Life Worth Living? How Japanese and Americans Make Sense of Their Worlds (University of California Press, 1996) — for the ikigai concept and its independence from wage employment.

Juliet B. Schor, The Overworked American: The Unexpected Decline of Leisure (Basic Books, 1991) — for the comparative US/European data underwriting the references to Mediterranean, Latin American, and French cultural organizations of life outside wage labor.

On the psychological research on meaning and human flourishing:

Viktor E. Frankl, Man’s Search for Meaning (1946; Beacon Press, 2006) — for the foundational argument that meaning is a survival need rather than a luxury.

Edward L. Deci and Richard M. Ryan, Self-Determination Theory: Basic Psychological Needs in Motivation, Development, and Wellness (Guilford Press, 2017) — for the contemporary psychological research on autonomy, competence, and relatedness as foundational human needs.

Mihaly Csíkszentmihályi, Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience (Harper & Row, 1990)(PDF) — for the foundational research on optimal experience, intrinsic motivation, and the conditions of absorption in meaningful activity.

Christopher Peterson and Martin E.P. Seligman, Character Strengths and Virtues: A Handbook and Classification (Oxford University Press / American Psychological Association, 2004)(PDF) — for the VIA classification of character strengths and the positive-psychology research on flourishing.

On the Christian agrarian and contemplative traditions of stewardship:

Wendell Berry, What Are People For? (North Point Press, 1990) and The Art of the Commonplace (Counterpoint, 2002) — for the distinction between stewardship and wage labor, articulated within a Christian agrarian tradition.

Josef Pieper, Leisure: The Basis of Culture (1948; Ignatius Press, 2009) — for the classical Christian argument that contemplative leisure, not labor, is the foundation of human flourishing.

Matthew B. Crawford, Shop Class as Soulcraft: An Inquiry into the Value of Work (Penguin, 2009) — for the contemporary argument that meaningful work is about craft and stewardship rather than credentialing or employment.

The Rule of Saint Benedict, trans. Timothy Fry (Liturgical Press, 1981), esp. ch. 48, “The Daily Manual Labor” — for the ora et labora formulation and the Benedictine integration of work into a life centered elsewhere.

On the scriptural grounding of stewardship and inheritance:

The Holy Bible, Genesis 2:15; Leviticus 25; 2 Thessalonians 3:10; Ephesians 1:14 — for the scriptural grounding of stewardship and the biblical understanding of inheritance as referenced throughout.

Jacob Milgrom, Leviticus: A Book of Ritual and Ethics (Continental Commentary, Fortress Press, 2004) — for the canonical modern commentary on Leviticus 25 and the Jubilee provisions as structurally anti-accumulation. For the Hebrew nachalah and Greek klēronomia semantic fields, see also Christopher J.H. Wright, Old Testament Ethics for the People of God (InterVarsity Press, 2004), esp. ch. 9.

On the enclosure of the commons and its extension to new domains (the essay’s central political-economic argument):

Karl Marx, Capital, Volume I (1867)(PDF), Part VIII, “So-Called Primitive Accumulation” — for the foundational historical treatment of enclosure as the violent separation of people from the means of subsistence.

E.P. Thompson, Customs in Common: Studies in Traditional Popular Culture (Merlin Press, 1991)(PDF), esp. “The Grid of Inheritance: A Comment” — for the classic English social-history treatment of enclosure as the destruction of common rights, and the nearest scholarly source for the “stewardship-commons” metaphor extended in this essay.

Silvia Federici, Caliban and the Witch: Women, the Body and Primitive Accumulation (Autonomedia, 2004)(PDF) — for the argument that enclosure is an ongoing rather than completed historical process, structurally parallel to this essay’s claim that enclosure is now being extended to the domains of meaning-making.

Peter Linebaugh, Stop, Thief! The Commons, Enclosures, and Resistance (PM Press, 2014) — for the continuing-enclosure frame.

On the attention economy, engagement design, and the commodification of meaning-making:

Shoshana Zuboff, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power(PublicAffairs, 2019) — for the canonical treatment of engagement-metric optimization and behavioral-surplus extraction.

Nir Eyal, Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products (Portfolio, 2014) — as the industry primary source describing engagement-capture design from the inside.

Ronald E. Purser, McMindfulness: How Mindfulness Became the New Capitalist Spirituality (Repeater Books, 2019) — for the commodification of contemplative and embodied practices by the wellness industry.

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