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Keith's avatar
Keith
5dEdited

I find this to be a chilling statement:

"The question is not whether humans will find meaning without jobs. The question is whether they will be permitted to find meaning outside the administrative apparatus that has replaced work."

Maybe a deep-dive is needed on the origins of this mania to control everyone and everything. A darker perspective on all this, which it is my tendency to take, is that it is by design that humans become dispirited, demoralized, and simply fade into oblivion. The technocratic vision of the future is decidedly anti-human.

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Ha N Azar's avatar
Ha N Azar
6d

A railroad engineer that is switching in a yard has a changing environment as the number of cars, loaded/empty, and distances to pull or shove change constantly.

Yet he has no idea of where the progression of the conductor’s plan is at, no idea of what precisely is being accomplished or how close they are to finishing up.

When it is finished he doesn’t have much or any at all sense of meaning from the work. He only gets relief from the monotony and stress while achieving accumulation of wages.

Yet to have complete uselessness would be a monotony and a state of zero status that would be magnitudes greater. As it is the engineer in the above example can feel like his perception becomes kaleidoscope chaos.

No doubt that assembly line workers have awful lives.

Shall all humanity enter into a far worse state than gutting fish after endless fish? At least the line worker gets a change at the end of the day.

Satan truly hates God and His creation.

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