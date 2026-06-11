Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

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Bob Golisch's avatar
Bob Golisch
3h

Fascinating. I wonder how far along these two will advance before we are taken up. Certainly, with technocratic trends human image-bearers will not be favored.

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