Table of Contents:

Introduction: Transhumanism’s Erotic Divide: Introduces transhumanism and contrasts Nick Land’s accelerationist vision (mechanical rupture) with David Temple’s CosmoErotic Humanism (erotic unity), highlighting shared goals and divergent paths.

1) Nick Land’s Homo Autocatalyticus: The Mechanical Rupture: Explains Land’s concept of humanity as self-catalyzing agents leading to technological catastrophe and human obsolescence through capitalism and biotech.

- Accelerationism’s Philosophical Roots : Traces accelerationism from 1970s French thinkers to Land’s radicalization, emphasizing capitalism as an inhuman force toward singularity.

- Land’s Autocatalytic Machine: Self-Producing Intelligence Beyond Human Control : Describes technocapital as a self-amplifying system radicalizing evolution into self-replacement, with AI as a parasitic replicator.

- Teleoplexy: The Time-Looping Logic of Artificial Destiny : Defines teleoplexy as retrocausal influence where future tech shapes the present, using examples like time-loops in capital and AI.

- Hyperstition: Fictions That Manufacture Their Own Reality : Explains hyperstition as self-fulfilling ideas that construct reality, accelerating post-human emergence.

- The Body Without Organs: Deterritorialized Capitalism as Cosmic Schizophrenia : Applies Deleuze/Guattari’s concept to capitalism as a boundary-dissolving machine, advocating acceleration over resistance.

- The Mechanical Rupture: Technocapital’s Inevitable Singularity : Argues for a discontinuous transition to AI superintelligence, making humans obsolete.

- The Inhuman Horizon: “Nothing Human Makes It Out”: Emphasizes Land’s anti-humanism and links to modern movements like e/acc and regulatory acts.

2) David Temple’s Homo Amor: The Erotic Unity: Presents Homo Amor as evolution through love and Eros, contrasting with Land’s rupture by focusing on conscious, relational fulfillment.

- CosmoErotic Humanism’s Framework : Outlines Eros as the cosmos’s drive for wholeness, with anthro-ontology and consciousness stages addressing crises.

- Evolving Perennialism and Transhumanist Ties : Connects to Neoplatonism, noosphere, and ethical AI, positioning tech as aiding spiritual evolution.

- Criticisms and Lineage: Critiques as vague New Age with eugenic risks, linking to Hubbard, Reiser, Fuller, and SRI reports.

3) Comparative Analysis: Shared Impulses, Divergent Paths: Compares the two visions’ transhumanist elements, convergences, and risks to autonomy.

- The Transhumanist Convergence : Notes shared rejection of human finality, tech embrace, and genuine rupture.

- The Erotic Continuum versus the Noospheric Absorption : Contrasts rupture with integration but argues both subordinate individuals to larger systems.

- The Question of Continuity and Agency : Discusses agency illusions and ethical implications in each framework.

- Inverting Metaphysics: Hyperstition and Anthro-Ontology : Shows both invert being to becoming, empowering but dooming humans.

- Mechanical vs. Erotic Transcendence : Differentiates models: escape vs. deepening, both risking autonomy.

- Manufactured Consent and Narrative Enforcement : Accuses CEH of coercing alignment through narrative and institutional means.

- Fabian Gradualism and Erotic Totalitarianism : Parallels CEH to Fabianism’s incremental control and “managed truth.”

- The Eugenic Substrate: Spiritual Fitness and Curated Evolution : Links both to eugenics: biological vs. spiritual selection.

- Two Paths, One Destination: The Elimination of Human Sovereignty: Argues convergence on erasing agency through different means.

Conclusion: The Erasure of Human Sovereignty in the Name of Evolution: Warns of subordination and violation of human dignity in both visions.