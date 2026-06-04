Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

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Keith
8h

SSDD. Elitists waste more resources than anyone else, and then blame it on our showers and air conditioners and driving cars to and from work to continue paying them to waste resources. In all their planning (that rarely pans out, and if it does it's still at our expense), the needs of everyday humans are an afterthought.

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