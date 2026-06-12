One position holds that America is too fallen to defend. The other holds that it can only be defended by suspending its own constitutional limits — surveillance, speech control, the security-state toolkit aimed inward. They look like opposite camps — but they are not even stable camps. They are two doors in the same corridor, and the factions pressing toward each cut across both left and right. Every exit leads out of the constitutional order, onto the next rung of a ladder built to climb somewhere none of them are naming. And this time, a faction of the right is helping build the rungs.

That is the trap with two doors — and it is only the first landing.

The first door is anti-American despair dressed as tradition: that America is finished — post-Christian, feminized, censored, morally exhausted — while Russia stands as the last refuge of order, masculinity, sovereignty, and faith. It draws, often unknowingly, on capital-T Traditionalism, the esoteric school of Guénon, Evola, and Dugin I come to below — but it reaches ordinary people simply as the feeling that the West is spent and the East is where the sacred has fled. The second door is the security-state answer to that despair: that because parts of the right have become vulnerable to Russian influence, speech restriction, platform control, FARA pressure, surveillance expansion, and domestic-extremism frameworks are now necessary.

The doors face each other, and that is the point. Walk through the second and you confirm the first — proof, to the despairing, that the American regime really is tyrannical. Walk through the first and you supply the second its evidence. Each door is the other’s justification. That is the danger, and the rest of this essay is about why.

This is the second turn of a cycle I’ve traced before, and it is an argument about a mechanism rather than an accusation against anyone — about how a foreign-influence frame becomes a domestic sorting tool, and how both political poles come to feed it without needing coordination. The reading that follows depends on holding that distinction — mechanism, not accusation — all the way through, so it asks for the whole sequence before any conclusion.

New here? The through-line is the Being-versus-Becoming framework that organizes the rest of this Substack. Being is the older claim — that the human person is real before any system, made in the imago Dei, and endowed by that origin with rights no institution can grant or revoke. Becoming is its rival — that there is no fixed human nature to honor, only material in process, which means persons are clay to be molded and, once molded, managed: nodes in a technocratic and transhumanist infrastructure that meters their access, scores their compliance, and optimizes their behavior. Almost everything I write turns on which of these two a given project actually assumes. What follows is that framework brought to bear on political loyalty itself — and the argument is that both doors, the Russophile and the security-state alike, are Becoming-lineage doors.

This looks increasingly like a dialectical political-warfare setup heading into the midterms — and the history of “Russian collusion” shows how the mechanism could operate. We have already lived through one version of this cycle.

First, Russia becomes the symbolic foreign enemy through which domestic opposition is interpreted. Then legitimate concerns about foreign influence get fused with partisan narratives until dissent itself can be painted as suspect, compromised, or disloyal. The Russia issue stops being only a foreign-policy question and becomes a domestic sorting mechanism.

Now the same architecture appears to be forming again, but in a more dangerous form. The first cycle ran in largely one direction — a Russia-tie deployed as a weapon against the right. This one has the polarity available to both sides at once, because the right is now supplying the raw material itself.

The antithesis pole’s instruments are already being reached for from inside the right itself: demands for FARA enforcement and even criminal prosecution against right-wing podcasters now circulate as open anticipation, voiced ahead of and independent of any reported investigation. The one actual enforcement action in this space, the 2024 indictment of two RT employees over payments to a U.S. content firm, pointedly declined to accuse the podcasters themselves, several of whom prosecutors described as deceived about the funding’s source. The demand for prosecution, in other words, is running well ahead of the evidence — the sorting mechanism pre-empting the facts in real time.

The thesis pole supplies its own version of the same pre-emption. Prominent voices broadcasting the Russia-as-refuge narrative now do so in an explicitly economic key — cheaper, cleaner, less indebted, the Eastern hemisphere ascendant, the Western story of a collapsing Russia recast as the lie that conceals our own decline — while recoding any scrutiny of their foreign ties, in advance, as proof of their independence. The investigation that has not happened is folded into the story before it arrives: were it ever to come, it would only confirm that they cannot be bought or controlled. That is the loop welding its two doors into a single self-sealing claim — the security-state instrument turned into the dissident’s armor — and it is unfalsifiable by design, which is precisely the tell that it has stopped tracking the world and started running on the narrative alone.

On one side, parts of the dissident right are pulled into that same despair narrative — America fallen, Russia the last refuge.

On the other side, the establishment/Democratic-security-state apparatus can point to that Russia-sympathetic turn and say: “See? The right is no longer patriotic. They are foreign-aligned, authoritarian, and vulnerable to Russian influence. Therefore platform restrictions, speech controls, FARA pressure, surveillance expansion, election-security crackdowns, and domestic-extremism frameworks are necessary.”

Then, if that crackdown comes, the Russia-sympathetic voices get to say: “See? America really has become tyrannical. The regime does not believe in free speech. Russia has the moral high ground.”

That is the dialectical loop: each pole validates the other. And the loop does not run flat. Each turn produces a synthesis that becomes the next turn’s starting floor — a rung, not a circle — which is the climb I trace next.

Naming the Engine

I want to be precise about what kind of loop this is, because I have spent a great deal of this Substack describing its machinery under another set of headings. This is not merely a feedback cycle or a political irony. It is a weaponized Hegelian dialectic, and it behaves exactly as I argued the dialectic behaves in The Dialectical Engine and in the Hegel’s Dialectic, a Gnostic Jacob’s Ladder essay before it.

Recall the structure. The thesis is America has fallen — not merely decadent but illegitimate at the root: its founding exhausted, its institutions captured, its constitutional order a spent fiction no longer worth defending on its own terms. The antithesis is America can be saved, but only by suspending its own constitutional limits — surveillance, speech restriction, FARA pressure, domestic-extremism frameworks. These two poles present themselves to the watching audience as genuine opposites, mortal enemies, and that perception is not incidental. It is the engine’s fuel. As I wrote in The Dialectical Engine, the dialectic’s operational power depends on the appearance of genuine opposition, not on whether the participants are in fact opposed. A confrontation the audience reads as staged produces no Aufhebung the audience will accept. This one does not read as staged. Each side believes its own pole. That is what makes it work.

The output of one cycle becomes the input of the next.

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And the synthesis — the Aufhebung, the lifting-up that preserves something from each pole while transcending the opposition between them — is not a compromise between Moscow and the managerial state. It is the dissolution of the thing both poles were ostensibly fighting over: the American constitutional order itself. The Russophile pole exits it from below, by declaring it already dead. The security-state pole exits it from above, by suspending it to save it. The synthesis lands where the engine sends it. What is absent from both poles, and absent from their synthesis, is the constitutional creature the whole arrangement was supposed to concern: the citizen with unalienable rights that no synthesis produced and no synthesis can revoke.

The Aufhebung as architecture: each turn promises ascent and delivers management.

That is why the security-state answer cannot be called renewal. It is replacement: the replacement of rights by permissions, citizens by risk profiles, and speech by managed information flows. It may claim to defend democracy, election integrity, or national security, but it does so by relocating the source of liberty from the person to the apparatus. The citizen is no longer the bearer of rights the state must recognize. He becomes a variable in a security environment the state must manage.

I traced this identical two-capture form in The Two-Rail Trap — one architecture, two rails, the gradient between them the bait and the architecture underneath the trap. Swap the financial rails for loyalty rails and the structure is the same. Two doors. One exit. The choice between them is the bait. The exit is the trap.

And there is a second way to see the same structure, one that names its dynamics rather than its content. The dialectic tells us what is being processed — thesis, antithesis, the sublation that dissolves the constitutional creature both poles claimed to fight over. But the loop also has a mechanics, and the mechanics are cybernetic, in the precise sense: this is a feedback system. The output of one cycle becomes the input of the next. The Russophile turn is an input; Russian active measures amplify it; the security-state pole converts the amplified signal into justification for a crackdown; the crackdown becomes fresh input for the Russophile pole’s see, America really is tyrannical — which active measures amplify again, at higher gain. Each pass does not return the system to where it started. It raises the amplitude. A dialectic describes the meaning of the exchange; a feedback loop describes why the exchange accelerates. They are the same engine seen from two sides. And the amplitude it raises is the climb the opening named: each synthesis does not settle back to neutral but becomes the elevated floor the next cycle starts from, so the loop is not a circle returning on itself but a spiral with a direction — a rung gained each turn, the Gnostic ladder ascending past the citizen toward an endpoint he was given no part in choosing.

The loop does not return to neutral. Each synthesis becomes the next floor.

And naming the cybernetic side matters, because cybernetics is precisely the register in which the technocratic project has understood governance from the beginning. As I traced in The Factory Reset, the field was conceived at the Macy Conferences as a unified theory of control applicable to machines, organisms, and human societies alike — and I followed that grammar of control-by-feedback from Bogdanov and Beer’s Cybersyn through to the tokenized “cybernetic organism” of the present in The Technocratic Unconscious and From “Exit & Build” to Tesla’s Wireless World Brain. The point worth carrying into this essay is the one those pieces establish: whoever controls the loops controls what flows through them. A political-loyalty dialectic that runs as a feedback system is not a metaphor borrowed from engineering. It is the same control architecture, applied now to the citizen’s allegiance itself — and it steers exactly as designed, toward a synthesis no participant has to author.

There is a third way to see it, and it names not the mechanics but the target. The older Soviet vocabulary for this had a word — active measures, the engineering of a society’s fracture from within by manipulating its narratives rather than its territory — and a sequence its operators understood as unfolding over years: demoralization, then destabilization, then a precipitating crisis, then a normalization in which the rearranged order is made to look permanent. Whatever one makes of the particular defectors who popularized that phasing, the sequence has proven a durable description of how color revolutions and managed destabilizations actually run, observed often enough to stand on its own. And the deepest layer of the doctrine is not about persuasion at all. The German term is the blunt one: Weltanschauungskrieg, worldview warfare — a contest not over which policy prevails but over which conception of reality a civilization inhabits. The target is not the army and not even opinion; it is the shared confidence that there is a truth to be known and a metaphysical ground beneath self-government at all. A constitutional republic requires agreement not merely on policy but on the existence of truth and of rights that precede the government — and a population no longer certain of either will eventually trade liberty for the promise of certainty, often while celebrating the trade as a victory. That is the terrain the loop is really fighting over. The dialectic is what it processes; the feedback is how it accelerates; the worldview is what it is for.

The target is not opinion. It is the floor beneath self-government.

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The European Dry Run

The mechanism is already observable in Europe, which functions as the closest thing we have to a live dry run. Regulatory actions involving platform governance — the UK’s Ofcom actions around X and the EU’s €120 million DSA fine against X — were immediately recoded by Western actors as censorship. Musk called for the EU to be abolished and dismissed the fine as “bullshit.” U.S. officials framed the DSA fight as an attack on American speech and American technology. The Trump administration then moved to visa-ban European officials and anti-disinformation campaigners it accused of advancing foreign censorship against American platforms, including figures tied to CCDH, the Global Disinformation Index, and HateAid. My objection to censorship — anyone’s — does not come from either pole of this fight. It comes from underneath both: speech is protected not because a regulator or a platform or a state grants it, but because the person who speaks is real before any of them, made in the imago Dei, bearing a right the First Amendment recognizes rather than confers. That is the ground neither door will let you keep, and it is the ground I am refusing to cede.

That is the sharper illustration of the mechanism: the very people and organizations engaged in counter-disinformation work became targets of the censorship frame.

The platform layer supplied the next move. What began as a dispute over European platform regulation became a sovereignty frame: not merely “this rule is wrong,” but “the institution imposing it should be abolished.”

By late 2025, that frame had moved from platform politics into official statecraft. The censorship argument was no longer only a populist complaint about European regulation or NGO pressure on American platforms. It had become the language of diplomatic response.

This is the mechanism in miniature. A regulatory action becomes a censorship frame. The censorship frame becomes amplification fuel. The amplified grievance then becomes justification for a countermeasure by the state. Whether one agrees with the underlying criticism of European platform regulation is not the whole point. The point is the architecture: regulation is recoded as foreign coercion, foreign coercion is recoded as a speech emergency, and the emergency becomes the input for the next turn of the machine.

Any effort to counter influence gets recoded as a free-speech violation, intimidating the people responsible for mounting that defense. The recoding is the Aesopian move — the same surface-text-for-the-many, operative-meaning-for-the-few maneuver I have tracked elsewhere, run here at the level of an entire regulatory vocabulary.

Regulation becomes censorship frame. Censorship frame becomes amplification fuel.

Russian and pro-Kremlin information channels then had a ready-made frame to amplify: Europe as a “digital gulag,” the West as hypocritical, and Russia as the defender of free speech — even though Russia itself has blocked or restricted X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms, and ranked 171st of 180 in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index.

The same amplification dynamic operates on a different battleground, in a second frame that has moved to the center of the right’s intramural fight at home: that American foreign policy is covertly steered by a Jewish or Israel-aligned interest which maneuvered the country into Middle East wars against its own. The arena shifts from European platform regulation to American foreign-policy discourse, but the mechanism is identical — an organic domestic argument picked up and run at scale by a foreign service that benefits from the fracture. Whatever its domestic sources — and they are real, internal to a genuine argument on the right over Israel — it is precisely the kind of hidden-author story a foreign service amplifies on contact, because it does the loop’s work for it: it splits the American coalition, corrodes a standing alliance, and relocates the explanation of events from public politics to a concealed directing hand. The pattern is documented rather than inferred. Russian state media and pro-Kremlin channels have a long, studied record of exploiting antisemitism to destabilize Western societies; the 2024 “Doppelganger” operation included a component built expressly to target Jewish communities in the U.S. and Israel, and Dugin himself — the same figure whose lineage anchors the Eurasianist frame below — responded to the 2024 Crocus City Hall massacre by telling his followers to disregard the ISIS claim of responsibility and look instead for “the Zionists.” The antisemitism is not incidental to the frame's utility; it is the source of it. A narrative that names a hidden people as the secret author of history is the oldest version of the Becoming move this whole Substack tracks: it denies that persons hold standing as persons, and reassigns worth and guilt by group membership instead — which is precisely the dissolution of the floor that makes anyone, including its carriers, a rights-bearing individual rather than a unit of a suspect category. That is why it is not one prejudice among others but an attack on the ground beneath all of them. Here the firewall must cut hard in both directions: criticism of a government's policy is not this, and this is not criticism of a government's policy.

Criticism of policy is constitutional dissent. Source-poisoning dissolves the person into a category.

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The first is constitutional dissent; the second is the dissolution of the constitutional creature into a category. The full structural anatomy — and why the move dissolves the very floor its carriers imagine they are defending — is developed in the companion essay, The Root and the Fruit.

That is the point. The counter-move becomes fuel for the next round.

As a dry run for the midterm scenario, the pattern maps almost one-to-one: swap Ofcom and the DSA for a hypothetical U.S. speech crackdown; swap European platform enforcement for American election-security or domestic-extremism authorities; swap the Europe-as-digital-gulag frame for an America-has-fallen frame; and the components of that synthesis already exist. Whether they assemble into a full midterm narrative is the open question.

Solid lines are record; dashed lines are the open question. The amplification layer feeds both columns the same way.

Why Convergence Beats Conspiracy

But the European case also disciplines the claim, and this part has to be held honestly. It should make us less sure, not more, of any theory where a single party is centrally directing the whole sequence.

In Europe, the sequence cohered without needing a single coordinator: regulators acted on their mandates, Musk acted on his convictions and commercial interests, U.S. officials acted on their politics, anti-disinformation NGOs acted on their institutional theory of harm reduction, and Russian state media acted on its standing interest in dividing the West.

Five independent motives produced output that looked orchestrated from the outside.

Convergence does not require coordination. The engine only needs compatible inputs.

And beneath all of them ran a structural incentive that needed no coordinating either: the attention economy itself, which pays — in reach, subscriptions, and audience growth — for precisely the content the loop rewards, the contrarian and transgressive and regime-is-tyrannical. The creators producing it are responding to an algorithmic gradient, not a directive; engagement-ranked feeds have been shown to amplify exactly the emotionally charged, out-group-hostile material this turn trades in, independent of anyone’s intent. That is convergence in its purest form: the market for attention selects for the turn whether or not anyone wills the turn’s effects, and it does so continuously, impersonally, on people who may hold no Russophile conviction at all.

This also clarifies what the amplification is actually optimizing for, which is not the victory of any one position. A destabilization operation, foreign or merely structural, does not need to push a single ideology — it does better amplifying every destabilizing narrative at once, the accelerationist right and the equity-cult left, institutional worship and institutional nihilism, apocalyptic hope and black-pilled detachment, because the messages contradict each other but the residue is identical: the growing conviction that self-government is a failed experiment. Both doors of the trap are held open by the same logic. It does not matter which one a given citizen walks through, only that the constitutional middle — the shared ground on which self-government depends — empties out as they exit in opposite directions.

It is always tempting to fix on the cult of personalities, and a concrete name is sometimes the fastest way to make a mechanism legible in real time — which is why specific actors appear in these pages at all. But the names are specimens, not the subject. My aim is to lay the engine bare so you can recognize it running on your own, in actors I have never mentioned and cases I could not anticipate — not to recruit you into the glorification of some figures and the vilification of others, which is the very sorting the engine feeds on.

There is a sharper reason still to keep the eye on the mechanism rather than the team. The poles are not parties; they are positions, and the same actors rotate through them as power changes hands. In the first cycle the left held the antithesis pole — reaching for the security-state instruments, the foreign-influence frame, the loyalty sort — against a Russia-tied right. The configuration now is closer to the mirror image: with the Dark Enlightenment’s right-accelerationism influential inside the administration and the right holding state power and advancing its own technocratic program, it is increasingly the right that reaches for the antithesis pole’s security-state instruments — the FARA demands and prosecution calls above — while much of the loudest anti-technocratic noise now comes from the left that holds none of the levers. If the poles were fixed convictions, they could not trade hands like this. That they do — that a faction will man the anti-technocracy barricade in the cycle it is out of power and the surveillance rampart in the cycle it governs — is not a complication of the thesis. It is the proof of it. These are dialectical functions doing the engine’s work, not principled stands held by stable camps. Genuine opposition to technocracy is a fixed commitment — it does not switch off when your side takes the controls — which is exactly how you tell it apart from the pole-borne version that evaporates on contact with power. The loop reassigns the roles; whoever mistakes the role for the conviction will spend the next cycle defending the very instrument they spent the last one decrying.

The names are specimens, not the subject.

This is also why the engine prefers a fractured polity to a unified one, and why it works through splinters rather than blocs. A wedge narrative does not need a majority; it needs a receptive fragment — and a society fractured into enough mutually hostile pieces offers a receptive fragment for almost any narrative one cares to inject. Fragmentation lowers the coordination cost of amplification to nearly nothing: the operator does not have to move a coalition, only find the splinter already moving in the useful direction and feed it. This inverts what Maoist organizing called the “mass line” — the method of gathering scattered popular grievances upward into directed action; here the flow reverses, and finished narrative is seeded downward into grievances already present, until the target embraces the implant as a conviction of his own.

This is the deeper reason the doors matter more than the motives behind them. The same door draws factions from opposite ends for contradictory reasons — one camp wants the security-state instruments turned against the right's foreign-aligned messaging, another wants the identical FARA-and-surveillance machinery turned against its own enemies; one romanticizes Russia as a refuge from wokeness, another as a refuge from empire — and the engine is indifferent to the reason, because it collects the exit, not the rationale. People who walk through the same door for opposite motives still all end up on the same side of it: outside the constitutional order. That indifference to motive is precisely what lets a single destabilization effort run every contradiction at once, validating each fragment in its own vocabulary while steering all of them toward the same door.

That is also why the mechanism is more important than the accusation — and this is a standing analytical commitment on this Substack, not a one-off concession. A loop that runs on convergence is more robust than a conspiracy, because there is no head to cut off and nothing simple to expose. It also means the loop does not require the Russophile turn to be large, coordinated, or even sincere in any organized way. A small, scattered, genuinely-felt sympathy for tradition is sufficient input. The thesis does not need a movement. It needs only a frame the other pole can point to — and the convergence does the rest.

The earlier Russia-collusion cycle matters for the same reason: it showed how a real foreign-influence concern can be stretched into a domestic political weapon. Russian interference was real — the 2017 intelligence-community assessment and the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee both affirmed that Putin ordered an influence campaign aimed at the 2016 election, though 2025 intelligence-community disputes and ODNI releases have since challenged aspects of how that finding was produced and framed, which is itself a case of the label becoming contested terrain.

The larger political use of “Russia” became something more than counterintelligence; it became a way to sort domestic actors into loyal and disloyal categories. I documented one concrete instance of that older cycle in The Metaphysical Betrayal: From Cult Leader to Kremlin Tool — the LaRouche apparatus laundering Kremlin narratives into American discourse while a State Department counter-disinformation team formed against it. The poles were already turning then. This is not the first revolution of the wheel.

There is a second-order cost to the first cycle that the convergence frame lets us name precisely. When a foreign-influence concern is stretched into a years-long partisan instrument — and when significant elements of the original collusion narrative were later contested by the intelligence community’s own review process — the predictable effect is not heightened vigilance but its opposite. The public does not finely distinguish between “the specific 2016 collusion claims were overstated” and “foreign subversion is not a real category.” Repetition exhausts the signal. A population told for years that Russia is the all-purpose explanation for domestic political outcomes will, reasonably, discount the word later — including in the cases where it happens to be warranted.

This is the desensitization mechanism, and it requires no one to have intended it. Whether the first cycle’s excesses were a deliberate inoculation or merely the ordinary entropy of a weaponized narrative, the result is the same: a lowered threshold of public credulity that a genuinely foreign-aligned message can now pass through unexamined. The boy who cried wolf does not need to be in league with the wolf for the village to stop listening. And the Russophile turn on the right is well positioned to exploit exactly that fatigue — not because its participants are necessarily coordinated agents, but because the frame’s defenders can no longer be heard when they object. The first cycle did not just sort domestic actors into loyal and disloyal; it spent down the credibility that any future sorting, however accurate, would need to draw on.

This is also where the Eurasianist material stops being a matter of inference. The “multipolarity” frame is not a covert agenda that has to be exposed — it is published doctrine. Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory argues openly for the dismantling of the unipolar liberal order and its replacement by competing civilizational blocs, and treats the erosion of Western constitutionalism as a goal rather than a side effect. One does not need to allege a secret plan when the relevant actors have written the plan down. That is the analytically stronger move: not “they are secretly serving Moscow,” which is unfalsifiable and reproduces the Russiagate error in mirror image, but “the doctrine is explicit, it is being amplified, and the only open question is the size of the audience receiving it.”

One point I will only register here, since it deserves its own essay: the anti-multipolar position used to be a relatively small and quiet one. That it is now being amplified by much larger voices is interesting timing — because realignments like the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) are reshaping trade geography in ways that arguably render the multipolarity question moot regardless of which side wins the argument. I have never supported multipolarity; what interests me here is something else — that a debate may be getting louder precisely as it stops mattering, which would make the dialectic over it less a real contest than a distraction from the terrain shifting underneath it. Rather than digress here, that argument belongs to another piece.

The laundering runs both ways, and in a piece framed as a sequel this caveat carries more weight, not less. Just as “foreign subversion” can be stretched to swallow legitimate dissent, “it’s only constitutional dissent” can be used to launder messaging that really is foreign-aligned, foreign-amplified, or foreign-serving. Both abuses are real, and the danger of this very essay is that a frame built around Russia as destabilizing agent can slide, in one careless paragraph, into the exact guilt-by-association sorting that Russiagate 1.0 ran on — where any dissent that happens to echo a Kremlin talking point gets recoded as objectively serving Moscow. That is the mirror, and I refuse it. The labels are contested terrain precisely because both sides have an interest in misapplying them. That is why neither label can be taken at face value, and why nothing in this essay should be read as a charge against anyone whose only offense is sharing a sympathy. The only honest defense against the loop is case-by-case discernment, anchored in named networks, incentives, and effects rather than vibes or alignment: who is saying what, through which networks, with what incentives, with what evidence, and toward what political effect?

The Door the Right Is Holding Open

The danger now is that some on the right are making that weapon easier to use. By openly romanticizing Russia, Eurasianism, or anti-American civilizational despair, they hand the other pole its evidence — and they create the opening that Russian active measures are built to exploit. Active measures is not a loose epithet; it is the standing tradecraft term for the practice the Soviet and now Russian services have refined for a century: not the manufacture of a target society’s divisions, but the amplification of divisions that already exist — through disinformation, forgery, front-group laundering, and narrative framing pushed into receptive channels. The defining feature of the discipline is that it is opportunistic by design. It does not need to author the Russophile turn. It needs only to find it, and feed it. The “digital gulag” frame examined above is active measures in textbook form: an organic Western argument about regulation, picked up and run back into the West at scale by RT, pro-Kremlin channels, and amplifier networks, until the amplification is indistinguishable from the original.⁵

The promised refuge is not restoration. It is another route into the machine.

This is the heart of the part-two claim, and it is why the loop serves Moscow whether or not any American actor intends it to. Russia does not need to direct the Russophile turn to benefit from it, any more than it needed to direct European regulators to benefit from the digital-gulag frame. It needs the turn to exist, and then it works it. The destabilization is the payoff, and active measures plus convergence deliver it without a hand on the wheel — the input supplied by one set of actors, exploited by a foreign service, and converted by the opposing domestic pole into the next round’s fuel.

And “Eurasianism” here is not a vague slur. It has a genealogy, and I have traced it at length in The Factory Reset and The Tantric Operating System. The philosophical scaffolding of the Russia-as-last-refuge frame is Aleksandr Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory, which synthesizes early-twentieth-century Traditionalism with Heideggerian ontology into an explicit rejection of the entire Western constitutional inheritance — classical liberalism, representative government, and the universalist anthropology of human rights alike. The line runs backward from Dugin through the Italian Traditionalist Julius Evola, who advised Italian fascism on esoteric matters and became after 1945 the reference point for European neo-fascism, and behind Evola to René Guénon. It runs forward through Dugin into the circle around Steve Bannon, whose decades-long engagement with this current is documented in Benjamin Teitelbaum’s War for Eternity (2020).

A genealogy of the frame, not a roster of the framed. Phrases come from somewhere. The somewhere matters.

The endpoint of that lineage is not merely a Russian book, a Moscow school, or an obscure philosophy seminar. It is the American media bloodstream. Dugin enters not as a foreign policy theorist alone, but as an interpreter of the same grievances now circulating through the American right: Klaus Schwab, AI, transhumanism, gender ideology, censorship, spiritual exhaustion, and the collapse of the West.

The point here is not to treat the interview as an authority, but as an artifact of transmission: the moment this foreign metaphysical frame is packaged for an American audience through familiar anti-technocracy grievances.

Dugin enters the American conversation through familiar anti-technocracy grievances — but the proposed cure is not American constitutional renewal.

That is why the packaging matters. The American viewer is not being asked first to adopt Eurasian geopolitics. He is being invited to recognize a familiar enemy set — technocracy, artificial intelligence, globalism, moral inversion, civilizational collapse — and then to accept a foreign metaphysical answer as if it were the recovery of his own inheritance. The danger is not that every viewer becomes a Duginist. The danger is that anti-technocratic grievance becomes the bridge by which American constitutional renewal is displaced by another civilizational metaphysic.

And the Dugin lineage is not the only place this frame has been written down in plain text. The same move appears, stripped of academic hedging, in Project Russia — a set of four anonymously-authored volumes that circulated in Russian elite and official channels in the late 2000s. The books state the thesis pole directly: the traditional West is “on its last legs,” and the help it needs “can come only from Russia,” around which “traditional forces will converge.” They are equally explicit about the method underneath the frame, describing history as a spiral driven by “the negation of the negation and the unity and struggle of opposites,” with liberal democracy as a negation to be transcended and a religious, supra-state order as the synthesis — a “controlled crisis” engineered by a hidden circle, after which a new structure is built from the rubble. This is the part-one objection foreclosed from a second direction: the text does not merely prefer order and faith, it argues that no compromise between humanism and Revelation is possible and that the future of humanity must be an explicitly post-constitutional “theocracy of the hidden type.”

The same volumes run an extended replacement-supersession narrative — ancient Israel as a chosen guardian of Truth that, having grown corrupt, must be superseded by a new “spiritual nationality” under a new law — which is the precise structural move I traced in The Root and the Fruit: the covenant declared void rather than fulfilled, the root cut to claim the fruit. And the deracination does not stop at the decorous supersession move: as I show at length there, the same volumes also build the cruder “it’s the Jews” libel — eliminating other candidates until “that leaves Israel,” then climbing to “the devil’s children” — in a form armored against its own refutation, closing with a disavowal (”Jews are not the enemy”) that lets the author deny he has said what he has just spent pages saying. The books stage a refusal of vulgar Nazi-style scapegoating even as they perform the deeper deracination by the deniable road; it is the cold, operational register of the source-attack, not its absence. That is the Eurasianist frame describing itself — and describing itself, tellingly, as a decentralized and deliberately anonymous operation rather than a directed one, which is the convergence thesis confirmed by the very text that ought to deny it.

The data point that should discipline any reflexive dismissal is this: in 2014, by Skype, into a Human Dignity Institute conference inside the Vatican, Bannon traced the lineage from Evola through Dugin to contemporary Russian Eurasianism in real time — and asked his audience to read Putin through it. Mark Sedgwick, the standard academic authority on the Traditionalist movement, told the New York Times that the significant fact was simply that Bannon knew Evola existed. Most American operatives in 2014 could not have spelled Eurasianism. The man who would within two years serve as chief strategist of the United States could name the entire chain without notes. Whatever else one says about that, the chain is not imaginary. It was already operative in the analytical vocabulary at the top of American politics.

The frame is no longer confined to elite rooms. In April 2024, Dugin himself — the most direct living exponent of the Eurasianist program — was interviewed in Moscow by Tucker Carlson and given an unobstructed channel into millions of American homes; the segment was then redistributed across the American right, including by Alex Jones’s outlet, repackaged in the very anti-transhumanist, anti-”death cult” idiom that circulates there. Dugin called it the first time he could appeal directly to Americans at that scale. What makes the episode a clean specimen rather than an accusation is that the method was stated openly by the other side: the head of RT, Margarita Simonyan, has repeatedly said Moscow should recruit and use Western influencers to carry its message to foreign audiences. That is active measures described by its own operator — not a plant, not a payment, not a directed agent, but a frame made available and a receptive channel found. The Eurasianist idea did not have to be smuggled in. It was invited, and amplified on arrival. And the logic is not improvised. The same Project Russia volumes examined above treat information itself as the decisive instrument of power — “the only weapon in the battle for minds,” in their phrase, the lever by which “control over information allows for the shaping of mass consciousness and the general direction of society.” They even name the carriers: the “soldiers” of this war, the books say, are the “directors, screenwriters, composers, writers, and other workers in the creative ‘factory.’”¹¹ Simonyan’s influencer strategy is that doctrine turned outward — if whoever controls the channel controls the outcome, the move is not to seize the channel but to find the receptive one and let the frame travel through voices who experience it as their own.

And the traffic runs the other way as well. In June 2026, at Russia’s flagship St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — once a venue for Western investors, now largely abandoned by them since the invasion — the refuge frame appeared not as rhetoric but as policy. A panel there featured the architect overseeing a planned settlement in Nizhny Novgorod for several hundred Western émigrés relocating under Russia’s “shared values visa,” a program created by Putin’s August 2024 decree for migrants who embrace Russia’s traditional, “anti-woke” values.¹⁴ The “anti-woke” framing is itself worth pausing on: as I’ve argued across other essays and podcasts, woke and anti-woke function as a managed dialectical pair, and a state that brands itself the anti-woke pole is not offering an exit from the machine but occupying the other end of it. This is the thesis pole built in brick: Russia advertising itself, by statute, as the last refuge of tradition for a decadent West — exactly the image the Russophile turn supplies from the American side. The convergence needs no coordination because both halves are building toward the same picture from opposite ends; one decrees a visa, the other supplies the émigrés’ grievance. On the forum’s sidelines, one American attendee supplied the rhetorical completion of the frame. Introduced by a Russian state-television host with the words “you are just so one of us,” she told the room that her visit had revealed “how similar we are,” that “we are grappling with the same issues, West and East,” and that the real problem was “the media messaging and constantly trying to make that division” between Russia and America. Set aside the speaker’s intent, which I cannot read. Attend to the content: on a Kremlin stage, the very distinction this essay exists to defend — between a civilization founded on the unalienable and one founded on the will of the strong — was dissolved into a media artifact, a manufactured division to be seen through. That is the deracinating move performed as an applause line. The constitutional difference is not transcended; it is denied as ever having been real.

This matters for the trap because it forecloses the easy objection — they’re just traditionalists who like order and faith; that’s not anti-constitutional. The objection conflates the small-t sympathy for order and faith — no one’s to police — with the capital-T Traditionalism of Guénon, Evola, and Dugin that gives the frame its architecture. A temperament is not a metaphysics, and the metaphysics underneath the Eurasianist frame cannot accommodate the imago Dei anthropology and the ordered-liberty settlement the American founding actually carries. It advocates, in its operational form, a managed rupture of the existing civilizational order, directed by a small circle of those who understand what must come next. That is not a refuge from technocracy. It is technocracy wearing a different liturgy — and I will return to why both liturgies sing the same metaphysical note.

This is not a defense of a U.S. censorship regime. It is a warning against the trap that would make such a regime easier to justify.

The Eurasianist answer is not renewal either. It is replacement by another metaphysic: not the citizen with unalienable rights, but the civilizational subject inside a managed historical destiny. Rights do not rest in the person before the state; they are absorbed into hierarchy, rupture, sacred order, and the will of those who claim to know where history must go next. The language is older, darker, and more liturgical than the language of the managerial state, but the relocation is the same. The person is moved beneath the system.

The right can be correct that the censorship apparatus is real and dangerous while still being wrong to romanticize Russia as the antidote. The establishment can be correct that Russian influence operations are real while still being wrong to convert that fact into a domestic speech-control regime. Both truths have to be held at once, because the dialectic feeds on the refusal to hold them together.

The anti-globalist right may be lured into mistaking Russia for the antidote to American technocracy, while the managerial left uses that flirtation to redefine constitutional dissent as foreign subversion. One side says America is too fallen to defend. The other says America can only be defended through censorship, surveillance, and national-security control. Both paths lead away from the American constitutional order.

If the right abandons America for Russia, and the security state uses that abandonment to criminalize dissent, both sides will have served the same anti-constitutional outcome — without either side needing to intend it. That is exactly how a dialectical loop works.

The Metaphysics Beneath the Trap — Why Neither Door Can Restore America

It would be easy to end here, at the level of politics — to say that the patriotic position is neither trust the censorship apparatus nor flee into Moscow's mirror, and that the answer is constitutional renewal. That is true. But it is not yet the bottom of the matter, and on this Substack the bottom of the matter is never political. It is metaphysical. By now the loop has been named five ways — a weaponized dialectic, a cybernetic feedback system, a worldview weapon, a rotation machine that cycles factions through its poles, and a splinter engine that harvests fragments without needing their agreement. Five descriptions, one premise: every one of them treats the human person, the truth, and the constitutional order as material in process — and material in process is the Becoming claim stated in the language of operations.

Both doors open onto the same floor because both perform the same substitution: they replace the constitutional person with a managed subject. The security-state pole, when it relocates the source of rights from the citizen to the security of the state, is making the move I named in Happy Birthday America. Now Hand Over Your Sovereignty — the move from the Creator to the committee, in which rights are no longer discovered as belonging to persons who are real prior to systems, but produced by whatever the current synthesis has agreed to protect. Rights become what the emergency permits. That is pure Becoming-lineage logic: the real is whatever the historical process has generated, and whoever controls the process controls the rights.

The Eurasianist pole arrives at the same floor by the opposite stairwell. Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory presents itself as a defense of permanent, given order against liberal flux — but it is, underneath, methodological relativism in traditionalist dress: there are no universal standards, only competing civilizational codes, and the West is merely one expiring code among others. As I argued in Escaping the Wizard’s Circle, that argument becomes infinitely more persuasive once the West has already abandoned metaphysical realism — and it is fatal precisely because it concedes the Becoming premise. When both poles agree that being is plastic and that truth is whatever the dominant method or the dominant civilization declares, freedom has already lost, regardless of which method wins. You can acknowledge legitimate Russian grievances after 1991 without becoming a propagandist for the Kremlin, and you can criticize the American security state without apologizing for it — but only if you are standing on a floor that neither pole will let you keep.

This is why the loop is so stable, and why no amount of political argument dissolves it. Both poles are Becoming-lineage operations. The dialectic between them cannot produce a recovery of the constitutional order, because neither pole stands on the ground the constitutional order requires. The synthesis of two process-metaphysics is a third process-metaphysics.

You cannot reach Being by averaging two flavors of Becoming.

There is a tell worth naming, because it links this political trap to a deeper current I have traced elsewhere: the recurring promise of a coming “golden age.”

The phrase is not merely decorative. In the Traditionalist vocabulary, the golden age is not simply a better political season or a return to constitutional order. It belongs to a cyclical vision of history — the recovery of a primordial order after the exhaustion of the present age. Evola gave that vocabulary a modern political charge; Bannon later named the Evola–Dugin lineage explicitly in his 2014 Vatican remarks; Dugin folded the same Traditionalist current into Eurasianist geopolitics; and accelerationist circles in Silicon Valley have their own version of the same promise, stripped of liturgy and rendered as technological rupture.

That does not mean every public figure who says “golden age” is consciously citing Evola, Dugin, or Hindu cyclical cosmology. The point is subtler, and more important: phrases travel. Symbols migrate. Metaphysical promises reappear under different political costumes. And when the men who currently run the country, across factions, keep telling us we are entering a golden age, the phrase deserves scrutiny — not because every usage proves initiation into a doctrine, but because the promise itself has a lineage.

Project Russia names the destination without the euphemism: a “harmonious society” built after controlled crisis, an “earthly paradise without God.” That is the golden-age promise with its theology exposed. It is not a promise made to the human creature as he is, endowed with rights no regime can grant or revoke. It is a promise made to the transformed creature after rupture — to whatever man is supposed to become once history, technology, or civilizational force has finished remaking him.

That is why the phrase matters here. In this lineage, the golden age is not the language of constitutional recovery. It is the language of overcoming: the age after the rupture, after the exhaustion of liberal order, after the old settlement has been cleared away for those who claim to know what must replace it.

The golden age is not the language of constitutional recovery. It is the language of overcoming.

So the refusal I am calling for does not stop at Russia, or at the security state. Both poles do the same work at the root: they deracinate — they cut the constitutional order from the soil it grew in. One pole uproots from below, declaring the ground already dead; the other uproots from above, declaring the ground a luxury the emergency can no longer afford. A republic severed from its root does not stay a republic with a missing premise. It becomes available material — handed over, precisely, to whatever process is strongest, which is the definition of pure Becoming. So the refusal is a refusal of the form — and the form is the dialectic itself, the Aufhebung that promises to lift the opposition into something higher and instead lowers the human creature into something it can manage. To refuse the form is to refuse the premise both doors share: that rights are produced rather than recognized, that personhood is plastic, that the constitutional order is a synthesis to be transcended rather than a settlement to be kept.

The Declaration stands on the other side of that line. Nature precedes institution. The Creator precedes the committee. The unalienable precedes the negotiable. That is not a Western preference among civilizational codes; it is a claim about what human beings are, and it is either true or it is not. If it is true, then America is not too fallen to defend — because what is to be defended was never America’s to grant or revoke in the first place. And it cannot be defended by an apparatus that denies the same premise in order to protect it.

That is the choice the trap conceals. The question is not whether America’s regime of capture deserves opposition. It does. The censorship apparatus is real. The surveillance state is real. The fusion of platform power, intelligence logic, foreign-policy orthodoxy, financial pressure, and managed public speech is real. The question is what kind of opposition can restore the thing that capture is destroying.

The Russia-Eurasianist answer cannot do it, even when it speaks through a language many Americans recognize: anti-globalism, anti-Zionism, anti-wokeness, anti-censorship, family, faith, sovereignty, and tradition. Some of those grievances are real. Some are deliberately inflated. Some are laundered through foreign interests. But the deeper problem is that the offered cure does not recover the American root. It offers another root: civilizational destiny, managed rupture, sacred hierarchy, and the overcoming of the liberal-constitutional order by something higher, older, harder, and more total. It may speak the language of tradition, but it does not restore the constitutional creature. It replaces him.

The American security state cannot do it either, because it defends the constitutional order by suspending the very premises that make that order worth defending. It may speak the language of democracy, safety, election integrity, and counter-disinformation, but it relocates rights from the person to the emergency, from the Creator to the committee, from the citizen to the system.

So the real patriotic position is not to choose between Moscow’s mirror and Washington’s machine; it is to refuse the form that makes those the only options. Neither door renews America — each replaces the ground on which America rests. One replaces the citizen with the risk profile, the other with the civilizational subject; one manages him through emergency, the other absorbs him into destiny; both cut him loose from the root the Declaration names. The position that remains is the harder one: to defend American sovereignty without foreign enthrallment, free speech without platform permission, ordered liberty without surveillance, and constitutionalism without surrendering the metaphysical ground beneath it — against both domestic technocracy and foreign narrative capture.

The answer to America’s technocratic capture is not Russian Eurasianism. It is American constitutional renewal.

The exit is not a third door. It is the recovery of the root.

It is the recovery of the root itself — the metaphysical floor on which American constitutionalism was built, the sovereign dignity of the human person that the Declaration names and that both doors, for all their staged hostility, were quietly built to cut us from.

For the deeper architecture behind the themes in this essay, see The Final Betrayal by Patrick M. Wood and Courtenay Turner.

Courtenay’s Substack traces the machinery behind the narratives — technocracy, sovereignty, dialectics, constitutional order, and the metaphysical ground beneath political life.

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For a cinematic overview of the argument — the two doors, the dialectical engine, and the recovery of the constitutional root — I’ve included the explainer below.

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Courtenay’s relevant companion essays