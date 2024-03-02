The Tentacles Of Tavistock Part 2 | Courtenay On The Marc Clair Show

In episode 69, Marc welcomes back Courtenay Turner for Part Two of our look at the far-reaching tentacles of the Tavistock Institute. How did the mask come off of Tavistock in 2020 when it was revealed that the Institute was a large influence behind the transgender movement? What was Tavistock's role in the hippie and psychedelic "counter-culture" of the 1960s?

Plus, hear about Marc's experience at what he now believes to have been a massive psychological experiment at Woodstock '99.

In the Smoke-Filled Room, Marc and Courtenay further discuss the very strange Travis Scott "AstroWorld" incident that resulted in a number of mysterious heart attack deaths at the show. Courtenay then details her superpower of being able to hallucinate on command (really!) and details her work on lucid dreams.

(Mirrored From: https://rumble.com/v4g3suz-the-tentacles-of-tavistock-pt.-2-with-courtenay-turner.html)

▶ Follow & Connect with Marc Clair

https://linktr.ee/marcclair

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

✩Add Me To Your Crowd! @ https://crowdrank.news/stack/courtenayturner

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

Free Video Series:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ

✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:

https://defythegrid.com/product-category/gold/aurum/goldbacks/ref/8939/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩LMNT: (Stay Salty!)

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩The Wellness Company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://honeycolony.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Make Honey Great Again:

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com﻿

Promo Code: CTP

✩Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

✩Health Share:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: COURTZ

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe