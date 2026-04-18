Courtenay’s Substack

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Keith's avatar
Keith
8h

Cliff notes version: pointy-headed tech nerds want to enslave, or exterminate, all or most of humanity. Except for themselves, of course.

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Leeyan's avatar
Leeyan
4h

I need to read this 4 or 5 more times to understand the how. The why is answered in Psalm 2: Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together against the Lord and against his Anointed, saying, "Let us burst their bonds apart and cast away their cords from us. "

They want a world without God. They are making it so, to their minds.

They should read the rest of Psalm 2 to find out what the Eternal God thinks of their plans. We who have put our faith in Jesus have nothing to fear. Hallelujah!

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