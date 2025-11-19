Provides background on key philosophical traditions:

I. Aristotelian-Thomistic Realism: Describes the foundational metaphysics of substance, essence, four causes, and the Unmoved Mover, emphasizing teleology and objective ethics.

II. The Problem of Universals and the Emergence of Nominalism: Traces the debate on universals and the rise of nominalism through figures like Roscelin, Abelard, and Ockham, leading to ontological reduction.