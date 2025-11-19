The Technocratic Philosopher: How Jim Rutt’s “Minimum Viable Metaphysics” Paves the Road to Technocracy and Transhumanism
Capax Machinae: The Hollowing-Out of Substance and the Birth of Cyber Satan-The Metaphysical Road to Posthuman Control
Table of Contents
Introduction The Technocratic Philosopher: How Jim Rutt’s “Minimum Viable Metaphysics” Paves the Road to Posthuman Control
Rutt’s Institutional Positioning
Section 2: Exposition of Rutt’s Minimum Viable Metaphysics
Section 3: Historical and Philosophical Context I. Aristotelian-Thomistic Realism: The Enduring Framework of Western Metaphysics II. The Problem of Universals and the Emergence of Nominalism III. Significance of the Divide
Section 4: Critique – The “Hollowing-Out” Operation
Section 5: Implications for Transhumanism, Technocracy, and Society
Conclusion: Restoring Metaphysical Foundations & First Principles
Breakdown of Sections:
Introduction: The Technocratic Philosopher: How Jim Rutt’s “Minimum Viable Metaphysics” Paves the Road to Posthuman Control
Introduces Jim Rutt as a key figure in promoting technocratic and transhumanist ideas through his minimalist metaphysics, which subtly prepares society for technological dominance by elites.
Rutt’s Institutional Positioning
Explores Rutt’s career trajectory, from CEO of Network Solutions to leadership at the Santa Fe Institute and the California Institute for Machine Consciousness, highlighting his ties to defense, intelligence, and complexity science networks that underpin technocratic influence.
Section 2: Exposition of Rutt’s Minimum Viable Metaphysics
Outlines Rutt’s three core commitments—Reality Principle, Asymmetry Principle, and Lawfulness Principle—and explains how they form a scaffolding for emergence, subordinating metaphysics to epistemology in a nominalist, instrumentalist framework.
Section 3: Historical and Philosophical Context
Provides background on key philosophical traditions:
I. Aristotelian-Thomistic Realism: Describes the foundational metaphysics of substance, essence, four causes, and the Unmoved Mover, emphasizing teleology and objective ethics.
II. The Problem of Universals and the Emergence of Nominalism: Traces the debate on universals and the rise of nominalism through figures like Roscelin, Abelard, and Ockham, leading to ontological reduction.
III. Significance of the Divide: Contrasts realism’s ordered cosmos with nominalism’s erosion of essences, paving the way for relativism and malleable human nature.
Section 4: Critique – The “Hollowing-Out” Operation
Critiques Rutt’s approach as a modern nominalist strategy that evacuates substance, teleology, and transcendent anchors from metaphysics, preparing the ground for unrestricted technological reconfiguration of reality.
Section 5: Implications for Transhumanism, Technocracy, and Society
Discusses how Rutt’s metaphysics enables transhumanist projects like evolutionary AI and machine consciousness, technocratic governance via complexity models, and societal shifts toward optimization, warning of humanity’s potential obsolescence.
Conclusion: Restoring Metaphysical Foundations & First Principles
Calls for reclaiming realism to preserve human dignity, rejecting nominalism, and resisting technocratic redesign through intellectual and cultural renewal.