Three costumes on one armature. The essay’s thesis, stated visually.

This is the fourth in a series on Musk’s Universal High Income proposal and the technocratic imaginary it expresses.

Shortly after I published the first essay in this series, Palantir’s official account circulated a condensed version of Alexander Karp and Nicholas Zamiska’s The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West— twenty-two theses distilled from the book into shareable form, published at techrepublicbook.com as “The Technological Republic, in brief.” Read on their own, the theses land as a civic-nationalist manifesto with traditionalist textures: religious belief, public grace, cultural confidence, universal national service, the ruling class’s moral debt to the nation it governs. Read in the context of the arguments this series has been making, they are something more specific. They are the explicit articulation of a political-theological formation that, until now, I have been describing as an unconscious one.

A great deal of what the previous three essays have done is reconstructive: digging up the genealogy connecting 1930s Technocracy Inc. to contemporary Silicon Valley, decoding Musk’s UHI proposal through categories its proponents would not name themselves, identifying the stewardship-commons the technocratic apparatus would enclose. The work has been partly archaeological, because the tradition in question has preferred to move without an explicit creed. The Technological Republic is the creed. It is not the whole program, but it is the portion its authors are now prepared to argue for in broad daylight, under their own names, with book-tour interviews and a bestseller list placement.

With Musk's UHI post, Karp's manifesto, and Praxis's coordinated documents read together, the full shape of the program comes into focus. Musk sketches the economic-redistribution layer. Karp sketches the political-military and cultural layer. Praxis sketches the residential-communal layer. Together they are a complete technocratic settlement — and the completeness is itself the thing that most deserves our attention.

The three documents. Read separately they are three disparate artifacts. Read together they specify a complete settlement.

What the Manifesto Gets Right — and Why That’s Not What It Looks Like

It is important to begin here, because a critique that treats the manifesto as obviously foolish will miss the parts of it that are not, and will lose the readers who recognize that some of the propositions in it are true.

Several of the twenty-two theses make claims I substantially agree with. The critique of the iPhone-era consumer-tech sublime — the sense that we have mistaken a brilliant device for a civilizational achievement — is correct. The argument that a ruling class forfeits legitimacy if it cannot deliver economic security to the people it rules is correct. The defense of religious belief against elite contempt is correct, and is in fact the kind of thing one rarely finds articulated in this register by figures with institutional power. The critique of the “psychologization” of politics — the treatment of political questions as occasions for the performance of personal identity — is correct, and is closely related to the critique of therapeutic culture that runs through Lasch, MacIntyre, and Pieper. The call for more grace toward public figures, the observation that the gleeful vanquishing of opponents corrodes public life, the recognition that cautious public speech has produced a class of hollow officials — these are real observations, and I am not going to pretend they are not.

The temptation, on first reading, is to call these conservative observations and to credit the manifesto for advancing them. I want to resist that temptation, because the framing is wrong in a way that is significant.

These observations are true things that conservatives, among others, have noticed. They are not exclusively conservative observations, and the manifesto is not arguing for them from inside any conservative tradition. The manifesto’s authors are not conservatives. Karp is a Frankfurt-School-trained social theorist whose dissertation engaged Adorno’s Jargon of Authenticity and who runs a defense-surveillance firm whose operational business is the instrumentation of administrative rationality at scale — not a conservative position by any historically intelligible definition. His co-author Nicholas Zamiska is a Palantir executive. The firm itself is co-founded by Peter Thiel, whose self-described libertarianism is not a deviation he later abandoned but the Lockean voluntarist-contractarian core taken to its operational conclusion: if political legitimacy rests on consent among rational actors and property rests on labor-mixing-plus-contract rather than on stewardship of a created order, then a new sovereign corporation organized around a new contract is just another exercise of the same voluntarist principle. Thiel’s Straussian post-constitutional sovcorp theorizing is libertarianism executed, not libertarianism betrayed — the voluntarist seed contained in Locke from the beginning, brought into the soil that lets it grow into Yarvin’s neoreaction, Land’s accelerationism, and Srinivasan’s Network State. Thiel's own genealogical self-positioning is unguarded on this point: he has named Davidson and Rees-Mogg's The Sovereign Individual (1997) — a book whose central theses are the coming 'denationalization of the individual,' the rise of a 'cognitive elite' operating outside national jurisdictions, and the displacement of nation-states by post-territorial sovereign forms — as the most influential book he has read, and wrote the preface to its 2020 reissue. Srinivasan's Network State positions itself explicitly as the successor text in this lineage. The post-constitutional commitment is not a contemporary turn; it is the published genealogy of the network whose contemporary creed Karp has now formalized.

What the manifesto is doing is something more specific, and more interesting, than advancing conservative claims. It is performing audience capture. The propositions about religious belief, civic grace, the corruption of therapeutic politics, and the failure of the consumer-tech sublime are propositions that resonate with a particular reading audience — broadly, the post-2016 right and the religious-traditionalist intelligentsia (the audience the postliberal formation around Deneen, Reno, Vermeule, and First Things has organized over the past decade) — and they are deployed in the manifesto for the purpose of making that audience receptive to the manifesto’s actual program. This is not necessarily cynical; an Adornian reading of the operation would point out that strategic-rhetorical capture and sincere belief are not mutually exclusive, and the manifesto’s authors may genuinely hold some or all of these positions. The point is that the positions are not load-bearing for the manifesto’s program. They are atmospheric. They establish the manifesto’s tonal eligibility for an audience whose own commitments include religion, civic seriousness, and skepticism of progressive elite culture, and they thereby earn that audience’s trust for the other propositions — Theses 1, 6, 12, 16, 21, and 22 — which are doing the actual political work and which carry no conservative provenance whatsoever.

Fig. 7 — The Audience-Capture Operation. The textures on the left earn the trust the propositions on the right then spend....

The deeper point is that none of this is merely outside the conservative tradition; it is positioned against the metaphysical and political commitments of the founding the conservative tradition was constituted to defend. The Declaration’s anthropology — given order, creator-creation distinction, fixed nature, telos, unalienable rights inhering in what a human being is — is the metaphysical ground the manifesto’s actual philosophical commitments cannot accommodate. Frankfurt-derived administrative rationality treats the human being as data-subject and modelable entity, not as a creature with a nature given prior to administration. Lockean voluntarist contractarianism treats political legitimacy as consent among rational actors revisable by negotiation, not as the unalienable rights the Declaration grounds in the metaphysical given. Straussian post-constitutional sovcorp theorizing treats the constitutional order as an arrangement to be transcended by a new contract among the philosophically initiated, not as the political form in which a people formed by classical natural law could live well. None of this is continuous with any tradition Richard Weaver, Russell Kirk, or Robert Nisbet would have recognized as their own — and the discontinuity is not merely a matter of tradition-mapping. It is a discontinuity with the founding the tradition was constituted to defend. Weaver’s Ideas Have Consequences located the modern crisis in the nominalist denial of universals — precisely the metaphysical commitment the Palantir product names (Ontology as schema one imposes, Foundry as the shaping of inputs) operationalize at scale; the technocratic republic is what Weaver was writing against in 1948, not what he was writing toward. Nisbet’s Quest for Community and Twilight of Authority built the sociological case for the intermediate institutions — family, parish, guild, locality — whose enclosure by administrative power is what the manifesto, read structurally rather than texturally, proposes to complete. Kirk’s traditionalism, whatever its limits, defended inherited order against exactly the kind of engineered successor-polity Praxis and the Technological Republic are drafting between them. Palantir, as an institution, is a technocratic operation whose flagship products are surveillance and predictive analytics for state and corporate clients. None of this is conservatism. Calling it conservative because it deploys conservative-sounding propositions would be a category error of the same kind I objected to in the second essay of this series, when readers were calling Musk’s UHI “communism” — except that the present category error is more consequential, because it conscripts the conservative tradition into endorsing what the conservative tradition was constituted to defend against.

The manifesto is, in this sense, an audience-capture document, written by figures whose actual philosophical commitments — Frankfurt-School critical theory bent into technocratic instrumentation in Karp’s case, Straussian post-constitutional politics in Thiel’s, technocratic-administrative rationality at scale in Palantir’s institutional case — are categorically distinct from the conservative tradition the manifesto is targeting. The textures perform their function precisely because the audience does not know they are textures. Reading them as authentic conservative substance is exactly the misreading the manifesto’s rhetorical structure is designed to produce.

A structurally related operation, performed more candidly, is underway within the movement’s own organizational infrastructure: Christopher Rufo has explicitly named Gramsci as his strategic model and has argued that the New Right must adopt “war of position” tactics for conservative ends. The Rufo case and the Karp case are not identical — Rufo is candid about his method while Karp’s audience-capture is performed without being named — but the structural family is the same, and I have developed the Rufo analysis at length in my essay “Meet MAGA’s Favorite Communist.”

From Unconscious to Creed

The first three essays in this series treated the technocratic program as an unconscious formation: a set of architectural assumptions, inherited through specific biographical and institutional pathways, operating beneath the threshold of explicit political theory. The Technocratic Unconscious traced the formation from Howard Scott and Joshua Haldeman through Stafford Beer, Curtis Yarvin, and Nick Land. The sci-fi-communism essay noted that the program’s architects prefer not to name it, because naming it would make its specific non-leftist, non-libertarian, non-conservative character visible. The meaning essay observed that the program advances by enclosing the stewardship-commons without ever having to say so.

The Technological Republic breaks this pattern. It is an attempt to give the program a creed.

This is, in one respect, a welcome development. Hidden political formations are harder to resist than declared ones, and the habit of moving without articulation has served the tech-right well. A movement that commits its premises to print can be argued with; a movement that refuses to articulate its premises can only be pattern-matched to whatever the pattern-matcher happens to reach for, which is how we ended up with the “sci-fi communism” misclassification I spent an essay correcting. I would rather argue with Karp’s theses than with the free-floating technocratic unconscious that was there before he wrote them down.

And it is not the only such attempt. As the later sections of this essay will develop, Praxis Nation — a venture-backed "digital nation" project supported by the same network of Thiel-adjacent investors that animates much of this series — adopted its own explicit founding document within weeks of Karp's book reaching bestseller lists. Styled as a Declaration of Ascent, signed by "founding citizens" at a "World Congress" in November 2024, it articulates a complementary creed for what Karp's book leaves structurally open: the residential and communal form of the life the new settlement is supposed to organize. Read together, Karp's manifesto and the Praxis declaration are not two separate efforts. They are parallel creed-formation, occurring across the network simultaneously, documenting in public text what the unconscious has long carried as inherited architecture.

But a creed also does work an unconscious cannot. It recruits. It supplies a moral vocabulary in which the technocratic commitments can be affirmed as virtue rather than acknowledged as expediency. It provides a frame — in this case, the frame of civic nationalism and republican duty — that pre-empts the obvious objections by positioning the program as an act of patriotism rather than an act of power-consolidation. The reader who finds the creed’s surface appealing is thereby absolved of having to examine its operational substance. That is what creeds are for.

The question is whether The Technological Republic is a republican document in any sense that the tradition of that name would recognize. I do not think it is.

The Frankfurt Inheritance

Karp is not, like Musk, Andreessen, or Thiel, a figure whose political-theoretical vocabulary was formed in the ambient discourse of Silicon Valley or its predecessor networks. He arrived at Silicon Valley sideways. After finishing Stanford Law in 1992, at age twenty-four, he moved to Frankfurt and enrolled at Goethe University, where he spent years attending Jürgen Habermas’s colloquium at the Institut für Sozialforschung — the same Institute for Social Research that in earlier generations had housed Adorno, Horkheimer, Marcuse, and Fromm — working toward a doctorate in what he later summarized as “neoclassical social theory.” Karp himself describes Habermas as having served as his doctoral adviser for a period; Habermas, by accounts that have surfaced more recently, has sought to minimize the supervisory dimension of the relationship. What is undisputed is that Karp submitted a draft to Habermas, who returned a three-page letter in August 2000 declining to continue, reportedly observing that Karp could not compete with the literary critics and theorists who had recently weighed in on his subject. Karp ultimately completed the dissertation in 2002 under Karola Brede, a sociologist whose work integrates Freudian psychoanalysis with social theory. The dissertation was titled Aggression in der Lebenswelt — “Aggression in the Life-World” — and extended Talcott Parsons’s concept of aggression through an analysis of the relationship between jargon, aggression, and culture.

None of this is secret. Karp has discussed the Frankfurt years in interviews, crediting Habermas’s colloquium with the formation of his own intellectual style. Moira Weigel's 2020 essay "Palantir Goes to the Frankfurt School" in boundary 2 reproduces and analyzes the dissertation in detail. The reason to raise it here is not gossip but diagnosis: the vocabulary Karp is deploying in The Technological Republic is not ambient Silicon Valley technolibertarianism. It is the vocabulary of someone trained, at length and at a high level, in the specific Frankfurt School tradition whose central preoccupation has been the diagnosis of technocratic-administrative rationality’s colonization of the domains of meaning, solidarity, and ordinary life.

Habermas’s central theoretical move, in the 1981 Theory of Communicative Action, distinguishes two spheres and two forms of rationality. The system — the economy and the administrative state, coordinated through money and power — operates by instrumental rationality: the optimization of means toward ends set elsewhere. The lifeworld (Lebenswelt) — the domain of family, community, culture, tradition, and shared meaning — operates by communicative rationality: the inter-subjective production of mutual understanding, identity, and normative agreement. Habermas’s diagnosis of late modernity is that the system has been colonizing the lifeworld — that the logics of money and administrative power have been encroaching on the domains where meaning, solidarity, and legitimation are produced, hollowing out the communicative basis on which any legitimate political order must rest. This is almost exactly what I have been describing, in this series, as the enclosure of the stewardship-commons. Different vocabularies, overlapping diagnoses. Where I draw on the biblical and republican traditions, Habermas draws on Weber, Mead, and second-generation critical theory; the thing being diagnosed is structurally the same.

Fig. 10 — System and lifeworld, after Habermas. The colonization the manifesto proposes to complete is what the colloquium spent decades describing.

Karp was trained in this diagnosis. At length. In the seminar room of its most prominent living exponent. His own dissertation was literally an analysis of a phenomenon in the Lebenswelt. And he is now the author of a manifesto for a political form — centered on a firm whose flagship product is the military, intelligence, and law-enforcement instrumentation of exactly the kind of administrative rationality Habermas spent a career warning against — that represents the most articulate technocratic program any sitting American CEO has yet published.

The point sharpens when one recalls that Habermas’s first major book, The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere (1962), traced the rise and “refeudalization” of the bourgeois public sphere — the historical emergence of a space of critical rational discourse among citizens, and its progressive displacement by mass media, state-corporate fusion, and the substitution of administered image for public reason. Palantir’s operational product — the integration of surveillance, classification, and predictive analytics for state and corporate clients — is, in the precise sense of that early argument, the next wave of refeudalization, instrumented at a scale Habermas in 1962 could not have imagined but whose social function he had already diagnosed. What Karp studied in Frankfurt, his firm now builds.

Weigel’s reading of the dissertation is the important one for the argument I am making here. She argues that Karp did not carry out a wholesale rejection of critical theory but something subtler: an inverted or partial appropriation. He adapts Frankfurt School concepts for technical purposes, renders them instrumentally useful by abstracting them from their historical contexts, and — decisively — abandons the tradition’s emancipatory commitment. The resulting intellectual apparatus, in Weigel’s phrase, “articulated an ideology” of the very processes Palantir would go on to instrument. Critical theory’s recognitions are retained; its critical project is cut loose. What remains is a sophisticated diagnostic vocabulary, stripped of its politics, available to be redeployed in the service of the apparatus it was built to diagnose.

It is worth naming the specifically Adornian dimension of this operation, because it sharpens what the manifesto is doing at the level of diction. Karp’s dissertation engaged directly with Adorno’s Jargon of Authenticity, the 1964 essay analyzing a particular class of spiritualized political language — the vocabulary of “authenticity,” “being,” “dwelling,” “destiny,” “the people,” civilizational mission — and its ideological function. Adorno’s immediate target was Heidegger: the diction of Being and Time and the later work, the Heideggerian vocabulary of Eigentlichkeit and Dasein and Bestimmung, the solemn elevated register in which postwar German philosophy had learned to address the fundamental questions of human existence. Adorno’s argument was not that such language is meaningless. It was that such language papers over real administrative and economic relations with a solemn, elevated diction whose social function is to forbid questioning. The effect is not illumination; it is anesthesia.

The Technological Republic’s register — the technological republic, hard power, soft belief, the West, civilizational confidence, moral obligation, affirmative duty, the tyranny of the apps — is, read in the light of Karp’s own dissertation, a textbook instance of the phenomenon Adorno was describing. The specifically Heideggerian provenance of the register is not incidental: “the West” as destinal category, “civilizational confidence” as ontological-historical claim, “affirmative duty” as Bestimmung, are the vocabularies Heidegger made available to twentieth-century political thought, and the ones the post-Straussian civilizational right the manifesto addresses has most visibly absorbed. This does not make the diction insincere. It means the sincerity is orthogonal to the function. Jargon can be sincerely meant and still perform the work of anesthesia. That was Adorno’s point, and it was the point of the dissertation Karp wrote about him.

A further observation bears naming here, though its implications will become load-bearing only in the Ontology and Foundry section below. Adorno and Heidegger are customarily read as antagonists, and at the level of polemic they are: the Jargon is a sustained attack on Heideggerian diction, and the philosophical cultures each presided over were, for much of the twentieth century, mutually hostile. The reading I am pressing here — that their antagonism is a local one within a shared metaphysical horizon — is interpretively contested, and worth marking as such. There are serious Adorno scholars who argue that negative dialectics preserves more of the realist commitment than the symmetry I am proposing would suggest, and serious Heidegger scholars who argue that the late retrieval of the Greeks is a different operation from Adorno's identity-thinking critique. The reading is associated, broadly, with the Radical Orthodoxy school (John Milbank, Catherine Pickstock), with D.C. Schindler's metaphysical critique of modern liberty, and with the Thomistic-realist tradition's reading of twentieth-century continental philosophy more generally. I am pressing the reading because, whatever the local differences between Adorno and Heidegger, both reject the classical realist tradition that grounded the Declaration of Independence — Aristotelian essence-metaphysics, Thomistic nature-and-telos, the Scottish common-sense realist affirmation of a knowable given order — as naive, ideologically complicit, or philosophically exhausted. That shared rejection is what does the work for the present argument, and it is a feature of both bodies of thought that I take to be more analytically consequential than the polemical antagonism between them.

A clarification is in order before the argument proceeds, because the ground at issue is metaphysical rather than confessional and the distinction is one the essay means to keep clean. The claim is not that the constitutional order rests on, or requires assent to, any particular theological tradition. The First Amendment’s anti-establishment and free-exercise clauses protect the genuine plurality of theological commitments held by the citizens of the republic, and the founders themselves were not a confessional monolith — Witherspoon’s Reformed Presbyterianism, Adams’s Unitarianism, Jefferson’s deism, Carroll’s Catholicism, and the broader spectrum of religious and philosophical positions among the signatories were not, and were not meant to be, harmonized into a single creed. Nor is the historical record on private belief a single thing in another direction: Masonic affiliations and the broader currents of late-eighteenth-century esotericism were present among some signatories, and the historical scholarship on those affiliations is real and ongoing. The argument here does not depend on resolving those biographical questions, because the argument is not about what any individual signatory privately believed. It is about what the Declaration says. The text is what was adopted, what was ratified, and what has governed since. Whatever the heterogeneous private commitments of the men who signed it — including the emanationist, esoteric, and Masonic-adjacent currents present in some of their biographies — the document itself commits to a specific metaphysics in its own language. The Declaration affirms that there is a given order; that within that order a creator-creation distinction holds, however its theological articulation varies; that being is prior to and constitutive of becoming, rather than becoming being primary and being a derivative or illusory category; that human beings have a fixed nature and a telos proper to that nature; and that the equality and unalienable rights the document affirms are intelligible only on the basis of these claims. "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights" is a metaphysical proposition before it is a theological one, and it is the metaphysical proposition the essay is defending. The theological articulations vary, legitimately and protectedly. The esoteric currents in some founders' biographies are matters for historians. The metaphysical ground the document affirms is what the realist tradition supplies and what the post-classical horizon — Heideggerian, Adornian, voluntarist-Lockean, postmodern, Hegelian-Marxist — declines to grant.

Heidegger’s move is to displace the metaphysics of substance with a phenomenological ontology of Dasein and later with the history-of-Being, in which “what is” is always disclosed through historical-linguistic horizons rather than grasped as a given nature. Adorno’s move is different in idiom but structurally analogous: his Negative Dialectics is a sustained attack on “identity thinking,” on the operation by which a concept is said to capture the essence of a thing, in favor of a negative-dialectical procedure that refuses the closure classical metaphysics requires. Both reject the realist claim — paradigmatically Aristotelian-Thomist, but extending through the Scottish common-sense tradition and the broader realist inheritance the Declaration rests on — that things have natures knowable in themselves. Both replace given nature with something else — historical disclosure in Heidegger, negative critique in Adorno — and both treat the classical tradition’s confidence in a knowable given order as the philosophical mistake modernity must work through.

The consequence for the present argument is twofold. First, Adorno’s diagnosis of Heideggerian jargon remains analytically powerful and applies to the manifesto with precision; the fact that Karp was trained in that diagnosis and is deploying the exact register it was built to expose is not vitiated by the deeper philosophical proximity between Adorno and Heidegger. Second, and more importantly, neither Adorno’s vocabulary nor Heidegger’s provides the ground from which the constructive alternative to the technological republic can be built. The ground is the classical realist tradition both of them move past — the tradition the Declaration's anthropology rests on, the tradition whose erosion the Ontology and Foundry section below diagnoses at the level of product design, and which the essay's constructive argument retrieves against that erosion. The essay uses Adorno diagnostically while recognizing that his own metaphysics is continuous with the post-classical horizon within which the operation Palantir enacts becomes thinkable in the first place. What Adorno catches, he catches from inside a family of positions whose deeper premises the essay’s constructive argument declines to grant.

The Technological Republic is continuous with this operation. The manifesto’s critique of consumer-tech decadence is recognizably Weberian-Adornian in its diagnostic structure — it is the substantive rationality / instrumental rationality distinction, rearticulated for a contemporary audience. The critique of the “psychologization” of politics is recognizably a lifeworld-colonization concern — it is a worry about the administrative capture of domains that ought to operate by communicative rather than therapeutic rationality. The defense of religious belief against elite contempt is recognizably Habermasian in the sense Habermas himself developed in his late work on post-secularism and the “linguistic translation” of religious content into public reason. The call for cultural confidence and civilizational self-assertion in Theses 21 and 22 performs the function Habermas would describe as addressing a legitimation deficit — the problem that an administrative-technical order without a sustaining normative vocabulary cannot stabilize itself.

Read as the work of someone trained to recognize exactly these dynamics, The Technological Republic becomes legible as something its surface presentation conceals. It is a manifesto for the completion of lifeworld colonization, written in a vocabulary designed to supply the legitimation that lifeworld-colonization otherwise cannot generate for itself.

The Institut für Sozialforschung, Frankfurt. The seminar where Karp spent the years of his intellectual formation is in the building behind the facade.

The “soft belief” of the book’s subtitle is doing specifically Habermasian work: Karp knows, because a Frankfurt School training is what teaches you this, that hard power without soft belief is unsustainable; that the administrative apparatus requires a normative surround; that the system needs the lifeworld, even as it colonizes it. The manifesto proposes to supply the surround.

There are three possible ways to read this. The first is that Karp has forgotten his training, and the manifesto is the unreflective product of a man whose intellectual formation has been overwritten by a quarter-century of defense-contracting. This seems unlikely; the critical-theory residues in his interviews and in the book’s texture are too visible. The second is that Karp has substantively rejected his training and regards the Frankfurt diagnosis as mistaken — that he has concluded, on reflective grounds, that the colonization of the lifeworld is either good or unavoidable. This is coherent, but the manifesto does not argue for it; one would expect from a serious critical-theory PhD an explicit engagement with the tradition one was rejecting, and that engagement is not present. The third, which is Weigel’s and which I find most persuasive, is that Karp retains his training, understands the diagnosis perfectly well, and is deploying the vocabulary of civic virtue, cultural confidence, religious belief, and public grace precisely because he knows — as only a Habermas student would know — that these are the vocabularies in which political legitimation is produced, and that a technocratic program without a legitimation vocabulary cannot be stabilized.

The book's own paratext supports this third reading. The Preface opens with the statement that "this book is the product of a nearly decade-long conversation between its authors regarding technology, our national project, and the perilous political and cultural challenges that we collectively face." A decade. The manifesto is not an improvisation, not a hastily-assembled response to a passing political moment, not the product of a CEO who suddenly took it upon himself to weigh in on civilizational questions. It is the deliberate output of a sustained intellectual project that began in approximately 2015 — the same decade in which the post-2016 right and the religious-traditionalist intelligentsia became the available audience for the kind of vocabulary the book deploys. The diction was developed over the period during which the audience capable of receiving it was being formed. This is not coincidence. It is the timing one would expect from a Frankfurt-trained social theorist who understands, as only a Habermas student would understand, that legitimation vocabularies are produced for specific audiences at specific historical moments, and that the production of the vocabulary and the formation of the audience are not separable operations. The manifesto's decade-long preparation is the visible signature of the same critical-theoretical sophistication the previous paragraphs have been describing, exercised this time on the manufacture of the vocabulary's reception rather than on its content.

Fig. 11 — A nearly decade-long conversation. The vocabulary's preparation overlaps with the formation of the audience capable of receiving it.

A Close Reading

Take the theses in the order that matters most.

Thesis 1 claims that the engineering elite of Silicon Valley “has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.” The older republican tradition would agree that citizens have obligations to the polity and that those obligations are not discharged by the payment of taxes alone. But the older tradition understood these obligations as distributed — shared by the farmer, the craftsman, the merchant, the teacher, and the soldier, each in the register proper to their calling. Thesis 1 restricts the relevant obligation to a single class: the engineering elite. It is not a universal civic claim. It is a particular class’s claim to a particular kind of privileged role. When a small class with a distinctive capacity claims a distinctive obligation, it is also claiming — whether or not the claim is declared — a distinctive authority. The obligation to defend the nation, once specified as the engineering elite’s affirmative duty, is also the authority to define what counts as defense.

Thesis 6 proposes that national service should be a universal duty, that the all-volunteer force should be reconsidered, and that the nation should only fight wars in which everyone shares the risk. Read on its own this is a venerable republican argument — the citizen-soldier tradition from Rome through Machiavelli’s Discourses to Harrington’s Oceana — and not one to be dismissed. Read next to Thesis 1, it becomes something else. The engineering elite has an affirmative obligation to defend the nation by building things; the rest of the citizenry has a universal obligation to serve the things they build. The symmetry of duty conceals an asymmetry of definition. Who sets the terms of service? Who defines the missions? Who builds the rifles the citizens carry? The manifesto answers all of these questions the same way, and the answer is not the citizenry.

Thesis 12 announces that “the atomic age is ending” and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is beginning. This is the hinge of the entire program. It supplies the strategic justification for everything else: why Silicon Valley must defend the nation (because deterrence has migrated to software), why national service matters (because the theater of conflict has enlarged), why hesitation about military A.I. is unaffordable (because adversaries will not hesitate), why the cultural confidence of Theses 20–22 is politically necessary (because deterrence, on this reading, requires a civilization that believes in itself). The claim is not arbitrary. It is the organizing premise around which the manifesto’s other claims cohere. And it is the claim that places the privately-held technical-managerial class at the center of the national-security state by structural necessity — because if deterrence runs on A.I., and A.I. runs on the compute, talent, and capital held by a small number of firms, then sovereignty runs through those firms. The Technological Republic is the self-description of the resulting polity.

Thesis 16’s defense of Musk — “we should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act” — is worth pausing on, because it is the moment in the manifesto where the alliance becomes visible. Karp and Musk are temperamentally and stylistically different, and Palantir and Musk’s companies are structurally different firms, but the manifesto treats the founder-as-civilizational-hero as the figure around whom the technological republic must organize itself. That is precisely the figure the previous essays in this series have been tracking. Musk’s UHI sketches the mass-citizen side of the settlement; Karp’s manifesto sketches the founder-sovereign side. They are complementary, not competing.

Theses 21 and 22 — the frank rejection of cultural egalitarianism and the question "inclusion into what?" — perform the last necessary move. A technological republic that administers both the income and the duty of its citizens must also supply an answer to the question of what the citizens are for; a citizenry that could answer that question for itself would not need the manifesto. The answer the document supplies is civilizational confidence: we are for the defense and continuation of this particular civilization, defined by this particular culture, under the direction of the class best equipped to build the tools of that defense. The older republican tradition answered the same question through the cultivation of civic virtue in self-governing citizens, rooted in households and local institutions that no manifesto and no Technate could plausibly administer. That is the difference this essay is attempting to make visible.

The Two Halves of Administered Life

Place Musk’s UHI and Karp’s Technological Republic side by side and the architecture of the full settlement comes clear.

Musk’s proposal administers the citizen as a consumer. Federal checks issued on the assumption that A.I. and robotics produce a surplus that private capital owns and the state distributes. The citizen receives; the administrative apparatus meters; the productive infrastructure remains in the hands it already occupies. The citizen’s economic life, in this configuration, is downstream of decisions made by firms the citizen has no ownership in and no governance over.

Karp’s manifesto administers the citizen as a martial-civic subject. Universal national service, discharged through the tools and systems built by the engineering elite. Cultural confidence, supplied by the civilizational frame the manifesto provides. A religious register, restored to respectability but under the license of a political project that finds religious belief useful. The citizen’s civic life, in this configuration, is downstream of decisions made by the same firms that provide the tools of national defense.

Between these two halves — the economic administration of non-work and the civic administration of service — there is very little room left for a citizen’s life to be organized by anything else. The two halves together cover the surface of existence. What is hollowed out is the middle: the sphere of stewardship, family, parish, land, craft, inheritance, and the unadministered ordinary — the sphere in which the older republican and biblical traditions locate the actual substance of a well-lived life.

This is the key observation of the present essay. UHI alone would have left open the question of what citizens do with their time; the Technological Republic fills that question in. Citizens serve — in institutions the engineering elite has built, with tools the engineering elite has provided, toward missions the engineering elite has deemed necessary, compensated economically by Musk’s mechanism and spiritually by Karp’s. The ordinary — private life, family life, craft life, faith life, land life — is not banned in this settlement. It is simply not budgeted for. It persists, if at all, as the unfunded remainder of a life whose official contours have been specified elsewhere.

But the picture is not yet complete. There is a third document — or rather, a coordinated set of documents from a third source — that fills in the residential and communal layer the Musk/Karp settlement leaves open. Taken together, they reveal that what Musk and Karp articulate separately as policy and as manifesto, a third party has articulated as a founding.

Fig. 5 — The three-layer settlement. Cf. Figs. 1 through 4 in the prior essays.

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The Third Document

The picture sharpens further when one notices that there is, in fact, a third document already in circulation that supplies what UHI and The Technological Republic leave open: namely, what the post-labor citizen is actually supposed to do, where they are supposed to live, and around what organizing principle they are supposed to gather. The document is Praxis Nation’s manifesto, originally published on September 18, 2024, under the title “The Network State: Crypto’s End Game” — subsequently removed from the live praxisnation.com site, but preserved at the Internet Archive. The project's name itself is doing intellectual work, as the later section on 'The Word Itself' will develop. Praxis describes itself as the world’s first “digital nation,” with stated plans for a physical city — variously located in the Mediterranean, in Greenland, and in California — and a U.S.-domestic counterpart project named Atlas California, a defense-spaceport development proposed for 3,850 acres at Vandenberg Space Force Base, whose mythological branding is no more accidental than Praxis’s own.

Atlas California is not a freestanding charter-city venture; it is structurally a Freedom Cities proposal, the policy framework Trump introduced in March 2023 for the construction of up to ten master-planned cities on federal land. The original announcement bundled Freedom Cities with flying cars and a Jetsons reference, placing the framework from its public introduction in the same futurist-aesthetic register the second essay in this series identified as the recruitment surface of the broader project. The investor network behind Praxis — Pronomos Capital (Patri Friedman, Thiel), Andreessen, Lonsdale, Altman, the Winklevoss family office — is the same network advocating for the Freedom Cities legislative framework, developed by Chapman University law professor Tom W. Bell working with the Frontier Foundation, which would establish these jurisdictions as "federal enclaves" exempt from the Internal Revenue Code, major environmental laws including the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act, worker protections including the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Affordable Care Act — with a governance model in which residents would be prohibited from voting in state elections.

Fig. 12 — Atlas California. The 3,850-acre Vandenberg parcel as proposed defense-spaceport development under the Freedom Cities framework.

The Frontier Foundation that Bell works with is itself a 501(c)(4) headquartered on Rhode Island Avenue in Washington, in formal partnership with the Charter Cities Institute. The Foundation's team draws together the Charter Cities Institute (Mark Lutter), the New Founding network (Josh Abbotoy), the Buskirk Capital and American Greatness ecosystem (Chris Buskirk Jr), the reindustrialization-and-defense advocacy (Austin Bishop of Reindustrialize), the biotech-and-longevity startup network (Mac Davis of Minicircle), and the special-jurisdictions legal scholarship (Bell himself, in his Archimediate capacity). The same framework is endorsed in OpenAI's November 2024 "blueprint for U.S. AI infrastructure," which calls for AI economic zones and government projects continuous with the Freedom Cities architecture. The "next America will be onchain" claim is not a thought experiment; it is the operational program of a network whose policy framework has been adopted by the sitting administration, drafted by a coordinated set of institutional actors, and endorsed by the AI-development industry's most prominent firm.

The decentralization rhetoric that surrounds the Network State project is worth examining at this point, because the project's foundational text is unusually candid about what the rhetoric actually proposes. Srinivasan's The Network State, in the section titled "Towards a Recentralized Center," argues directly that the choice is not between decentralization and centralization but for what he calls "volitional recentralization" — a cycle, in his framing, "back to centralization from one vantage point but a step forward from another," organized around "new leaders, fresh blood" and societies built on "One Commandments." The "helical theory of history" Srinivasan invokes to justify the move is the dialectical structure the previous section laid out: the existing centralized order is to be negated, decentralization is the transitional moment, and a new centralization under new leadership is the synthesis. What is decentralized in this scheme is the existing centralized order's authority. What is centralized is the new order's authority, in new hands. The rhetoric of decentralization that surrounds Praxis, the Network State literature, and the broader exit-and-build network performs the function the dialectic requires of it: it legitimates the negation of the existing order while concealing, behind the negation, the recentralization the project's own foundational text openly proposes. A reader who encounters the project as decentralization-versus-centralization has accepted the framing on which the recentralization the project actually proposes becomes thinkable as freedom.

By Praxis's own most recent accounting on the current site, the project reports 167,132 applications, a population of 2,653 accepted citizens, and a claimed annual GNP estimate of $15.4 billion. The ratio of applications to accepted citizens — roughly sixty-three to one — is itself indicative. Praxis is operating as a selective filter, not as an open digital nation. The "Steel Visa" credential language from the September 2024 manifesto is visibly operational in the figures themselves. Its backer list includes Peter Thiel's Pronomos Capital, Balaji Srinivasan, Joe Lonsdale, Sam Altman's Apollo Projects, Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research (prior to its 2022 collapse), and the Winklevoss family office; an October 2024 financing round was reported at $525 million. The founder, Dryden Brown, is a Thiel Fellow; the Vice Chairman is David Weinreb, founder of the Howard Hughes Corporation, whose presence on the project supplies the real-estate-development institutional credibility that the venture-capital and crypto backer roster does not, and signals that Praxis is being structured as something that intends to actually build, not merely as a venture exit. It is not a thought experiment.

Fig. 9 — The Praxis institutional architecture. Concentric rings of capital, methodology, and policy infrastructure surrounding a single project. Read inward to find the structure; read outward to find the marketing.

What makes the manifesto the missing third document for the present argument is that it articulates, directly and in the project’s own language, the post-labor anthropology and the post-constitutional political form that Karp’s manifesto carefully approaches through civic-martial vocabulary and that Musk’s UHI leaves implicit in the sketch of a federal check. The project's name is doing the same kind of work its content is — Praxis is a Marxist term of art, not an Aristotelian one, and the inheritance the section below develops is consistent with the project's stated content.

The document opens with a claim worth pausing on at length, because it is the premise on which everything else rests:

In this world, the primary contested space is not land, but the mind. All follows from the mind — the minds of the masses and the minds of those who control strategic assets. Today, we are at an inflection point where power is increasingly determined by the ability to capture mindshare of globally dispersed communities.

This is the manifesto’s central diagnostic claim, and it is a claim the Frankfurt School would recognize. The identification of modern political contestation as having migrated from physical territory to mental, communicative, and identitarian structures is structurally continuous with the lifeworld-colonization thesis the previous section of this essay laid out. That tradition spent a century diagnosing exactly this — the displacement of political struggle from the shared material conditions of a polity into the domains where meaning, solidarity, and legitimation are produced. The Frankfurt School treated the displacement as a problem requiring defense of the lifeworld against administrative capture. The manifesto treats the same displacement as the project’s strategic opportunity.

Whether or not the manifesto's authors were trained in or even aware of the Frankfurt School tradition, the document performs an operation parallel to the one Weigel identifies in Karp's dissertation: a critical-theoretical diagnosis deployed for purposes inverted from the diagnosis's original emancipatory orientation. The diagnostic vocabulary — mind, mindshare, the colonization of the spaces where political subjects are formed — is recognizably continuous with the Frankfurt tradition's central preoccupations, and the political program the manifesto proposes is exactly opposite to the program that tradition was built to serve. The argument does not depend on who Brown read or what seminars he attended. It depends only on the visible match between the document's opening premises and a tradition's central diagnoses — a match too precise to be accidental, the result of language migrating, across networks or across decades, from an emancipatory project it no longer serves into a project that is precisely what the tradition was built to resist.

The manifesto then supplies a theory of historical political transition designed to legitimate the succession the project is proposing:

Historically, paradigm shifts in political legitimacy have always been preceded by advances in communication technology. Monarchies ruled Earth until a new communications technology escalated the war over the mental stronghold of political legitimacy. The movable-type printing press massively reduced the cost of printing books, pamphlets, and newspapers… Over the coming centuries, Nation States would replace monarchies as the new ubiquitous political form, driven by the formation of imagined communities based on new notions of political legitimacy facilitated by cheaper communication.

The claim is that the present moment is the next such transition: the internet and crypto stand to the Nation-State as the printing press stood to monarchy. A new communications technology enables a new form of political organization, and the obsolete form is destined to be replaced. The argument is structured as a descriptive historical claim, but it is doing prescriptive work — it supplies the legitimation vocabulary for a succession the project is proposing and frames that succession as historical inevitability rather than political choice. A reader confronted with the argument is being asked to accept that the Nation-State’s displacement is a matter of communications technology rather than a matter of political action, which is the frame in which the question of whether one consents to the displacement dissolves. Paradigm shifts do not request consent.

The manifesto’s account of what Network States will do is unambiguous:

As local communities dissolve and Nation States stumble, Network States will ascend. Soon, Network States will be your most important group affiliation, passport, and community. Network States will represent Citizens controlling trillions dollars of assets, represented on their native asset registries. We’ll watch the flippening of Network States over Nation States in real time. Network States will coalesce neighborhoods and build cities. The next global superpower will be a Network State. The next America will be onchain.

Three elements of this passage deserve attention. First, the capitalization of “Citizens” — a consistent stylistic choice across the manifesto — places the document in the ancient-republican rather than the modern-universal citizenship register, in which citizenship is an attained status held by the aligned rather than a universal condition of residence. The “Steel Visa” credential the manifesto names as the entry requirement confirms the reading. This is citizenship as an honor and a filter, not as a baseline legal condition.

Second, the phrase "the next America will be onchain" names the succession directly. The document does not describe Praxis as one city among many, or as a proof-of-concept development, or as a supplement to existing political forms. It describes Praxis as the next America — a successor formation whose relationship to the existing polity is not reform or renewal but replacement. The American republican tradition the founders built is, on this framing, the current phase of a historical sequence that has reached its terminus. The next phase is already being built. The proposal is not new. Technocracy Inc. mapped its North American Technate — a continental-scale technical-administrative successor to the American constitutional polity — in the 1930s, and the genealogy traced in the first essay of this series runs from that map through Beer's Cybersyn to the present moment. Praxis's "next America" formulation is the Technate proposal in updated infrastructure: energy certificates replaced by blockchain tokens, sectoral administration replaced by tokenized citizenship, but the architectural move — supersession of the constitutional republic by a continental-scale engineered successor — preserved across nine decades.

Third, the economic argument is specifically crypto-operational. The manifesto’s theory of value is that Network States will unlock “trillions in real-world capital” by bringing it onchain, that asset registries will be built natively onchain, and that property rights, identity, and governance will all be operationalized through crypto infrastructure. This is not a peripheral detail. The Network State is designed as a crypto-native polity whose citizenship is tokenized, whose governance is onchain, and whose economic relations bypass traditional banking and legal systems. The financial infrastructure and the political form are designed together. The operational mechanics of this design — how tokenized citizenship, onchain governance, and crypto-native asset registries function as the technical layer of the broader exit-and-build project — are the subject of my prior essay 'From Exit & Build to Tesla's Wireless World Brain' (March 2026).

The manifesto then names, quite unguardedly, the intellectual lineage of its own project:

The project started in 2020 with no existing market, driven by conviction in the insight that crypto enables the permissionless coordination and incentivization of large, aligned communities to achieve more than previously imagined. With the backdrop of accelerating institutional decay, we built Galt’s Gulch online, prefiguring its materialization on Earth.

“Galt’s Gulch” is the secret valley in Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged — the hidden enclave to which the industrialists and creative minds withdraw after the collapse of the productive society they once sustained. The reference is direct and deliberate. Praxis is not naming an analogy; it is naming an inheritance. The project’s self-description, in its own words, is that of Rand’s withdrawal-of-the-productive-class from a collapsing order, materialized through a technology (crypto) that Rand could not have imagined but whose voluntarist-exit logic is continuous with her own. The Lockean voluntarist-contractarian strand discussed earlier in this essay reaches, in this passage, its most unguarded self-naming in the primary-source literature. The tradition in which political legitimacy rests on consent among rational self-interested individuals, and in which the contract is in principle revisable by those with the standing to negotiate a new one, is the tradition the document is explicitly claiming for itself.

And if the Galt’s Gulch reference is direct, the subsequent aesthetic reference is more specific still:

A shared way of life emerged, drawing on the wisdom of great civilizations, to pursue heroism and exploration, sun and steel. Our collective purpose is to restore Western Civilization and pursue our ultimate destiny of life among the stars.

“Sun and steel” is the title of Yukio Mishima’s 1968 autobiographical essay on the fusion of intellectual work, aesthetic refinement, and physical-martial discipline. Mishima is a specific figure in the contemporary right-wing aesthetic imagination — the Japanese novelist, bodybuilder, traditionalist, and militant nationalist whose project of restoring pre-war imperial Japan culminated in the ritual suicide by seppuku that he performed in November 1970 after an attempted military coup. Whether the phrase’s appearance in the manifesto is a deliberate Mishima allusion or a drift-acquisition from wider contemporary currents that have already absorbed it, the reference functions the same way: it commits the document to a specific intellectual-aesthetic register — one whose political inflections include Mishima’s own explicit traditionalism, masculinism, and militarism, and whose appeal in the contemporary right rests on the integration of high-literary ambition with martial and corporeal discipline. Appearing in a corporate manifesto alongside the commitment to “restore Western Civilization,” the reference is doing exactly the kind of work the second essay in this series identified as the hyperstitious-aesthetic surface through which a specific political-economic architecture is made desirable to specific kinds of recruits. The surface textures are not whimsy. They are recruitment. And they are being named in the project’s own voice.

The Praxis project’s debt to The Sovereign Individual is also direct, though the document does not name the book explicitly. The specific concepts the manifesto deploys — the cognitive elite operating outside political boundaries, the denationalization of the individual, the predicted displacement of nation-states by post-territorial sovereign forms organized around shared cognitive-economic affinity rather than residency, the cybermoney economy bypassing fiat-currency monopoly — are developed at length in Davidson and Rees-Mogg’s text, which positioned itself as the strategic guide for those preparing to operate as cognitive-elite citizens of post-national orders. Srinivasan’s Network State (2022) is the explicit successor, naming itself as such. The first sustained operational attempt to instantiate the Davidson and Rees-Mogg framework was Patri Friedman's Seasteading Institute, conceived in the late 2000s and backed by Thiel as one of the three "technological frontiers" — alongside cyberspace and outer space — that Thiel's 2009 "Education of a Libertarian" named as the operational vectors for exit from existing political orders. Srinivasan's Network State makes the genealogy explicit: seasteading is enumerated as the fifth of his "start-a-new-country paths," with space colonization as the sixth, and seasteading is described as a project that "can be revived in the long-term" by being absorbed into "the network state paradigm" — beginning with "modest pieces of territory around the world" connected into a "network archipelago" that could eventually crowdfund the original ocean-based vision. The post-2017 institutional pivot from ocean-based seasteading to land-based charter cities and special jurisdictions, executed through Friedman's Pronomos Capital, is the operational form of this absorption. Praxis, on Srinivasan's own taxonomy, is a network-archipelago instantiation; Atlas California, with its spaceport infrastructure, sits at the seam between Srinivasan's fifth and sixth paths.

Praxis is the operational instantiation of the lineage, and the Galt’s Gulch self-positioning the manifesto avows is best read alongside the Sovereign Individual self-positioning the manifesto does not need to avow because the network it operates inside has already done so on its behalf.

Praxis — "the next great city," location to be announced. The rendering is the project's current mode of existence.

The Word Itself

The name Praxis is not arbitrary, and unpacking it is worth the time, because the word carries a philosophical history that the project’s marketing both relies on and inverts.

In Aristotle, praxis (πρᾶξις) names action in the ethical-political sphere, action aimed at realizing the good life — eudaimonia — through virtuous conduct in human affairs. Its associated virtue is phronesis, practical wisdom, the cultivated capacity to discern the right action in the particular circumstances one finds oneself in. Crucially, in the Aristotelian sense, the end of praxis is inherent in the action itself. The action is done for its own sake, not to produce something external. To act virtuously is itself the human good; one does not act virtuously in order to manufacture some further outcome. Praxis in this register is the opposite of poiesis — production, making — and the opposite of any technical or instrumental orientation toward human life.

This is not what Praxis Nation means by its name.

The word's modern political career runs through Hegel and Marx, who together transformed what praxis names. In Hegel's Phenomenology of Spirit, action is no longer the cultivation of virtue inside an already-given ethical order but the dialectical labor by which Spirit makes its way through history, negating each successive form of life on the way to a higher one. Marx, taking up Hegel's framework but inverting its idealism into materialism, completed the transformation. The eleventh of his Theses on Feuerbach (1845) supplies the slogan in its sharpest form: "The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways; the point is to change it." With this move, praxis ceases to name the contemplative-ethical activity by which the citizen realizes the good in the polis already given to him, and becomes instead the revolutionary-transformative activity by which the existing order is negated and a new one brought into being. The end is no longer inherent in the action; the action is now instrumental to a transformation external to it. The actor is no longer the virtuous citizen of an existing polis; the actor is the revolutionary cadre acting on a polis to be replaced. This is the praxis that twentieth-century revolutionary movements made operational across the political spectrum, from Lenin's vanguard party through Gramsci's war of position through the Frankfurt School's own deployment of the term. It is the praxis that contemporary critical-theoretical and continental-philosophical literatures continue to deploy. And it is the praxis whose specific structural shape — negation of the existing order, construction of a new one elsewhere by those with the right kind of knowledge — Praxis Nation's project preserves intact while inverting its class composition.

This is the Praxis that Praxis Nation invokes — not Aristotle’s, but Marx’s; not the cultivation of citizen virtue toward eudaimonia in the polis one already inhabits, but the dialectical project of negating the polis one inhabits in order to build a new one elsewhere.

It is worth noting in passing that the word “praxis” is operative inside Tavistock Institute’s own pedagogy: the 2023 Leicester Conference, the Institute’s longest-running residential group-relations training programme, has two sub-conferences, one of which is named the Deepening Praxis Training Group. The verbal coincidence — Tavistock’s “Deepening Praxis” alongside “Praxis Nation” — is not evidence of coordination between the two organizations. It is evidence that the word “praxis” carries a specific operational meaning in contemporary methodological-infrastructure work that both Tavistock and the Thiel network are drawing on, in their own institutional registers, for related but not identical purposes.

This is worth pausing on, because it places Praxis in a specific intellectual lineage that its libertarian-tinged surface conceals. The dialectical operation runs back to Plato’s Divided Line, in Republic Book VI, where knowledge is split between the visible realm (the world of the senses, of doxa or opinion) and the intelligible realm (the world of the Forms, of episteme or true knowledge). The visible realm contains the shadow-images and the everyday objects we mistake for reality; the intelligible realm contains mathematical reason and, at its peak, noesis, the dialectical ascent through which the philosopher arrives at the eternal Forms and ultimately the Good itself. Plato's framework was not, in itself, revolutionary; for Plato the dialectical ascent was a personal-spiritual one, and the philosopher who returned to the cave returned to teach, not to demolish. But the framework’s structure — the negation of the visible-immanent in favor of an ascent to the intelligible-transcendent, accessible only to the initiated — became, through Hegel and Marx, the template for a specifically revolutionary politics: dialectic as the method by which the existing order is negated, and synthesis as the method by which a new order, accessible to those with the right kind of knowledge, is brought into being. Stephen Coughlin's work on dialectical political warfare, developed across his Unconstrained Analytics output and long-form interviews, has mapped this lineage onto contemporary operations with unusual concreteness; the analysis here draws on his framework even where it applies that framework differently.

What makes the Thiel network's deployment of these terms diagnostic, rather than coincidental, is the matched pair. Praxis is one name in the network. The other is Dialog — the by-invitation, off-the-record society Thiel has long convened, whose name is taken directly from the Platonic tradition. Read alongside Praxis, Dialog clarifies the operation. The Platonic-Socratic tradition, on the readings most relevant to its operative deployment in the contemporary network, is not the open civic conversation modern democratic pedagogy has imagined it to be. The Divided Line itself is a hierarchical-epistemological architecture in which the few capable of ascending through dialectical inquiry to noesis and the Forms are categorically distinguished from the many who remain in doxa, and the Republic's polity is structured by that distinction down to the noble lie. I have developed this reading at length in "Plato's Analogy of the Divided Line" (CorrespondenceTheory, December 2025), where the initiatory-protognostic structure of the Line and its contemporary weaponization in dialectical political warfare are traced in detail. The Straussian reading of Plato — the reading in which Thiel's intellectual formation is rooted — emphasizes this hierarchical-esoteric structure as the politically operative one: the dialogues contain a surface teaching for the many and a deeper teaching for the few, and the deeper teaching is reserved for those whose philosophical capacity warrants admission to it. Dialog, in this network, is not a corruption of the Socratic tradition; it is a faithful operationalization of the hierarchical-esoteric structure that tradition always contained. Praxis, similarly, is not a corruption of the Aristotelian tradition; it is the Marxist transformation of Aristotelian praxis the previous section laid out — the inherent-end virtue of the citizen replaced with the world-transforming deed of the revolutionary cadre. The two terms together specify the architecture: gnosis for the initiates (Dialog), praxis for the world (Praxis). This is what Tavistock Institute has named, in its own institutional taxonomy, "Gnostic Reticularity" — one of three formal programmes of work that the Group Relations Director oversees, alongside Group Relations and the TAO (Task-Authority-Organisation) programme. In a multi-author Tavistock thought piece from February 2023, "Between Worlds: The Spirit of Leadership," practitioners Juliet Scott and Antonio Sama describe the programme's substance directly: "Perhaps the perennial philosophical dictate 'as above so below' is now possible for the masses, not just the initiates of the ancient mystery schools or freemasonry. Group Relations in the age of the Great Reset can play a part as a gathering and training place for Gnostic Reticulists."

Fig. 8 — Two networks, one architecture. The exoteric designation faces the policy register; the esoteric designation names the inheritance.

The Hermetic-philosophical maxim is named explicitly. The genealogy is named explicitly. The framing as the institution's role in "the age of the Great Reset" is named explicitly. The Divided Line operationalized — the masses kept in doxa, the constitutional-republican order treated as the visible-illusory realm to be negated, while the initiated ascend to a noesis whose operational consequence is the building of network states, charter cities, and post-constitutional residential schemes — finds, in the Tavistock material, a parallel institutional infrastructure committed to extending what was previously restricted to mystery-school initiates and Masonic networks into a broader management-class training apparatus.

The Tavistock material allows the structural-parallelism argument to be developed further. The Thiel network operates a Praxis/Dialog matched pair — Marx-derived term for the world plus Plato-derived term for the initiates. Tavistock operates a Group Relations / Gnostic Reticularity matched pair — institutional-training term for organizational practitioners plus Hermetic-philosophical term for the methodology's underlying esoteric-traditional warrant. Both are doing the same structural work: an exoteric institutional designation that can be presented in policy-and-consultancy registers, paired with an esoteric philosophical designation that names the methodology's deeper inheritance for those who recognize it. The two pairings are not coordinated — they emerge from different institutional networks with different histories — but their structural identity is itself diagnostic. The same architecture is being assembled in parallel across multiple methodological-infrastructure institutions, each accountable to its own audience but all converging on the same operational pattern.

It is worth noting that the Dialog protocol has begun to diffuse beyond the Thiel network as a published model for elite convening. The Trust Foundation, an organization positioning itself as a response to what it calls the “trust apocalypse,” names Thiel’s Dialog retreats explicitly on its Our Approach page as a methodological model — alongside General Stanley McChrystal’s Team of Teams, the JSOC counterinsurgency framework McChrystal commanded in Iraq, and David Ehrlichman’s Impact Networks — as the three sources for the convening protocol the Foundation intends to deploy. The Foundation’s leadership team includes JSOC veterans, and its own About page states that its expertise was “honed during our time with Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) during the Global War on Terrorism” and that the Foundation is now "leveraging General (ret) Stan McChrystal's leadership principles" to address the trust crisis. Three of the Foundation's four co-founders are special-operations veterans or are connected through their fourth co-founder Jordan Hall to the Santa Fe Institute / Game B network of complex-systems-and-governance figures. The leadership composition is not a typical civic-renewal-NGO composition. It is the leadership composition of an institution that integrates American and British special-operations expertise, technology entrepreneurship, complex-systems theory, and senior major-media leadership. The composition itself signals what the Foundation is positioning itself to be. Dialog is not, in this configuration, an isolated convening innovation; it is one element in a published architecture in which an off-the-record elite-convening protocol is being combined with population-centric counterinsurgency methodology and impact-network theory and presented as a civic-renewal solution to the trust crisis. The structural questions this raises — about what it means for the same retired general whose adaptation of JSOC-derived F3EAD targeting methodology against the sitting president was documented contemporaneously by Isaac Stanley-Becker in The Washington Post (May 1, 2020) and identified analytically by Stephen Coughlin in "McChrystal, Information Warfare and Trump" (Unconstrained Analytics, May 2020) to now apply that same methodology to the American civilian population through a published civic-renewal architecture; about what role the Dialog protocol plays inside that architecture; about what the Trust Foundation's named operational domains (journalism, science, governance, identity infrastructure) imply for the structures of constitutional self-governance — are the subject of my forthcoming book on the Trust Foundation. For the present essay, the relevant observation is narrower and structural: the Dialog protocol has moved from Thiel’s private gathering into the published methodology of an institution whose stated goals require an analytical treatment more sustained than this essay can offer. The fact that the diffusion is happening under the language of trust restoration and civic repair is part of what makes it worth examining carefully rather than at face value.

This is the layer underneath the layer. The post-constitutional commitment is the political surface; the Gnostic-dialectical method is the philosophical substructure. And the substructure is what makes the post-constitutional commitment coherent to the people building it. If the existing order is the visible-illusory realm to be transcended, then the obligation to preserve it dissolves — not because the existing order has been argued against on its own terms, but because the dialectical frame has reclassified it as a lower stage to be sublated by a higher one. The American constitutional inheritance, the natural-law metaphysics underneath it, the stewardship-commons it was built to protect: in the dialectical frame, all of these are doxa to be negated by a praxis whose end is set by the initiates of the dialog. The frame is older than the project, and it explains things the project’s marketing copy carefully does not say.

The Public Position, Further Developed

The September 2024 manifesto is not the project’s last word. The current Praxis site publishes a small suite of subsequent position papers and, most notably, a founding document adopted by the project’s first “World Congress” in November 2024. Two elements of this further material bear directly on the argument this essay has been making, and both are worth naming here even before a fuller reading of the four-document corpus is undertaken elsewhere.

The Admitted Genealogy

The first is an explicit claim of political-genealogical descent — and the claim begins with the document's title. Sovereign Intelligence transposes Davidson and Rees-Mogg's Sovereign Individual into the AI-era register, where "intelligence" has displaced "individual" as the operative noun — a substitution that preserves the cognitive-elite-versus-mass architecture of the 1997 text while extending it into the post-human horizon where sovereignty inheres in intelligence-as-such, whether embodied in persons, collectives, or artificial systems. The substitution is itself a transhumanist tell. Davidson and Rees-Mogg in 1997 still assumed the sovereign agent was a human person; "Sovereign Intelligence" leaves the question of agency open in a way that accommodates the TESCREAL-bundle's expectation that AI systems will become sovereign actors in the post-national order — the same expectation the essay's later treatment of the technological immanentization of the eschaton takes up directly. The naming follows the pattern the essay has already identified in Praxis and Dialog: single words that identify the inheritance for readers who recognize it. The document's substantive content makes the genealogical claim explicit:

The Industrial Revolution transformed production, replacing craftsmen and laborers with machines. As workers lost their livelihoods, they sought protection through political action: unions, socialism, and fascism. In this way, technological change gave birth to collectivist movements that would define the twentieth century… Digital Nations are the 21st century’s inversion of the unions and political collectivism of the 20th century: internet-native communities formed for collective action, bargaining, and institutional development.

The passage deserves careful reading. The document is not denying that unions, socialism, and fascism were responses to industrial displacement. It is claiming them — all three, named together and in the same sentence — as the structural precedents for its own project. And the word it uses for the relationship is not alternative or successor but inversion.

The second essay in this series argued, following Paxton and Mann, that fascism is best understood architecturally rather than ideologically — that what makes a political formation fascistoid is its structural fusion of technocratic planning, corporatist interest-group mediation, and mobilizational civic-cultural project, rather than any particular doctrinal content. The essay argued that UHI, read inside the technocratic tradition from which it emerges, has fascistoid structural architecture without fascist ideological content. The argument was offered with the appropriate caveats about the limits of inherited political vocabulary and the distinct fragility of the term fascism in contemporary usage.

The “Sovereign Intelligence” document makes the structural argument unnecessary for the Praxis case specifically. The document is not merely structurally continuous with twentieth-century collective-action politics including its fascist variant. The document is claiming that continuity as its own lineage, and naming the operation it performs as inversion. What an inversion of unions, socialism, and fascism amounts to, politically, depends on the axis of inversion. If the inversion runs along the axis of class composition — capital rather than labor, elite rather than mass — then what is being proposed is a collectivist movement of technological capital-holders organized for collective action, bargaining, and institutional development in response to the displacement of human labor by artificial intelligence. This is not a description of a novel political form. It is a recognizable twentieth-century structural pattern with a new class composition.

The document does not use the word corporatist. It does not need to. The architectural vocabulary is already present: “internet-native communities formed for collective action, bargaining, and institutional development.” This is corporatist political-economic description — intermediate institutions between the individual and the state, organized around shared sectoral or identitarian interest, mediating the political relationship between component interests and the larger order. The twentieth century’s fascist variants were corporatist in precisely this sense. The Praxis project, on its own published description, is reproducing the architectural form with an inverted class vector.

A reader who reaches this passage and recognizes what is being claimed has two honest responses available. The first is to conclude that the resemblance is incidental — that unions, socialism, and fascism are such different projects that the umbrella term “collectivist movements” cannot do the argumentative work the document asks of it, and that the inversion the document proposes is therefore differently related to each of its three precedents. The second is to conclude that the document knows exactly what structural family it is claiming membership in and has framed the claim in language designed to be readable to the already-initiated while remaining deniable to everyone else. Which of these readings the document warrants is a judgment each reader can make. What the document cannot plausibly warrant is the reading that its invocation of unions, socialism, and fascism as its own genealogical precedents is accidental.

The Parodic Founding

The second element is the project’s founding document proper — adopted, according to its own text, at the first Praxis World Congress on November 6, 2024, and published on the current site under the title “Declaration of Ascent | MMXXIV.” The document’s date, one day after the United States presidential election, may or may not be incidental. Its rhetorical structure is not.

The document opens:

When in the course of human events, profound transformations in human consciousness demand the birth of new political forms, it becomes necessary for a people to transcend the limitations of their age and establish modes of civilization and government worthy of humanity’s highest potential. We hold these truths to be self-evident: that the human spirit knows no earthly bounds, that each generation must choose its own destiny, and that when technology opens new realms of human possibility, new forms of civilization must arise to meet them.

The parallel is sustained. The document closes with an adapted version of the Jefferson Declaration’s pledge of “our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” The date is rendered in Roman numerals. The formal structure — preamble, enumeration of necessary conditions, declaration of intent, binding commitments, testimony — follows the 1776 Declaration’s rhetorical architecture closely enough that the reference cannot be unintentional.

This is, from one angle, the document’s most flattering possible self-presentation — Praxis as successor to the American founders, undertaking the same kind of sovereign act those founders undertook, in conditions analogously demanding of a new political form. From another angle it is the document’s most revealing moment, because the substitutions the Praxis document makes where its Jeffersonian source resisted analogous substitutions are precisely where the argument this essay has been making becomes visible at the textual level.

Jefferson’s Declaration announces that a specific people, resident on a specific territory, with a specific history of political relationship to a sovereign that has violated the terms of that relationship, is dissolving its political bands with that sovereign in order to form a new polity on the same territory under terms of self-government compatible with the natural rights the document grounds in the classical tradition. Praxis’s Declaration announces that a self-selected affinity group, not resident on any specific territory, with no prior political relationship to the sovereign it is leaving behind, is ascending beyond existing polities to form “the Network Empire” — the document’s own term, not mine — across trans-territorial digital and eventually cosmic space.

The structural differences are load-bearing. Jefferson’s Declaration grounds its claim to legitimate political action in a metaphysical order the document does not itself produce: a Creator who endows created beings with rights prior to any human convention. Praxis’s Declaration grounds its claim in “transformations in human consciousness” and “humanity’s highest potential” — phrases whose referent is inside the document, produced by the speaking collective, rather than outside it. Jefferson’s Declaration proposes a successor polity on the same soil. Praxis’s Declaration proposes an ascent beyond the soil to a new order that is, in the document’s own language, “not in opposition to existing nations” but transcendent of them. Jefferson’s Declaration invokes the judgment of mankind as its witness. Praxis’s Declaration invokes “the eternal record” and “all generations hence,” language that does not straightforwardly invoke any actual judging audience beyond the document’s own signatories.

The document also chooses the word Empire rather than Republic. This is worth sitting with. The first three essays of this series developed the claim that the tradition the technocratic project is drawing on is not the American republican inheritance but a specific post-constitutional successor framework. Karp’s manifesto obscures the claim by using the word Republic while specifying an architecture incompatible with what the republican tradition means by the term. Praxis’s Declaration does not bother with the obfuscation. Network Empire is the document’s self-description. The imperial rather than republican character of the proposed political form is named in its founding text.

A founding document that formally mimics the 1776 Declaration while specifying the substantive opposite of that Declaration’s political architecture is not attempting to conceal what it is doing. It is trusting that its readers will find the echoes flattering without examining the substitutions closely. This is the audience-capture operation this series has been tracking, performed now in the most constitutionally significant register available — the founding-document genre itself. The text does not need to be accused of anything. It has told the reader what it is. The analytical task is just to listen to the text on its own terms and notice the gap between what it echoes and what it says.

Fig. 6 — The Divided Line, weaponized. Cf. Fig. 5 and the series' prior figures.

What Praxis Reveals

Read against the previous essays in this series — and across the manifesto, the subsequent position papers, and the founding document treated in the preceding sections — the Praxis material clarifies several things at once.

First, it confirms that the post-labor scenario the third essay’s meaning-objection treated as a contestable empirical projection is being treated by the architects themselves as the operational premise. They are not waiting to see whether labor displacement will arrive in full. They are designing the citizen-form for a world in which it has.

Second, it confirms that the sci-fi-aesthetic surface diagnosed in the second essay is doing exactly the hyperstitious work I described there: the Spenglerian-Roman-Faustian register is not decoration but recruitment. The Atlas-California branding, the Greenland-crypto-utopia branding, the Mediterranean-citystate branding, the “sun and steel” Mishima reference, the commitment to “restore Western Civilization” — these are not whimsy. They are the mythic-symbolic surface through which a specific political-economic architecture is being made desirable to specific kinds of recruits. The reader who finds the rhetoric stirring is being inducted into a project whose operational substance is the Network State, the charter city, the Thiel-backed exit-from-the-nation-state.

Third, and most importantly for the present essay, Praxis names the post-constitutional commitment with a clarity Karp’s manifesto carefully avoids. Karp speaks of the Technological Republic as if it were continuous with the older American republican tradition, requiring only renewed civic confidence and engineering vigor to be recovered. Praxis speaks of Rome, and its founding document specifies the political form as Network Empire — explicitly bypassing the American constitutional inheritance to reach back to the imperial form the founders deliberately built against. The American republic was constructed by people who had read Polybius and who believed mixed constitutional government was the political form that prevented Rome’s decline into Caesarism. Praxis proposes to skip that step. The “monumental idea suppressed for the better part of a century” that Praxis claims to retrieve is not the constitutional republic but its imperial successor. This is the post-constitutional commitment in its most unguarded register, and it tells you what the technological-republic project is when it is not bothering to dress for the First Things audience.

Fourth — and this is the diagnostic frame that ties the Thiel network most precisely to the broader TESCREAL constellation Émile Torres and Timnit Gebru have documented — the Praxis project is one face of what is, in essence, a technological immanentization of the eschaton. The phrase is Eric Voegelin’s, used in a different context to describe the modern Gnostic temptation to collapse the transcendent end of history into a this-worldly project of historical engineering, to be carried out by those with the right kind of secret knowledge. The TESCREAL bundle — transhumanism, extropianism, singularitarianism, cosmism, rationalism, effective altruism, longtermism — represents, when its surface differences are set aside, exactly this temptation in a contemporary technological register: the eschaton as something to be engineered into existence by an initiated elite, with the rest of humanity serving either as raw material or as obstacles. Thiel’s Antichrist lectures, his explicit theological vocabulary, the apocalyptic register that runs through Andreessen’s “Techno-Optimist Manifesto,” the noosphere imagery surrounding Starlink and Neuralink, the Praxis Faustian-Spenglerian heroism — these are not separate phenomena. They are surface expressions of a single underlying frame in which the technological project is the eschatological project, the engineers are the priests, and the rest of us are inputs to a salvation history we did not author.

The three documents together — Musk’s UHI, Karp’s Technological Republic, Praxis’s “Network State: Crypto’s End Game” along with the subsequent position papers and founding Declaration — form a complete settlement. UHI administers the citizen as consumer. The Technological Republic administers the citizen as martial-civic subject. Praxis administers the citizen as elective-affinity tribesman, sorted into a Network Empire whose organizing principle is shared values and whose political form is post-constitutional by design. Between them, the three documentary clusters cover the economic layer, the political-military-cultural layer, and the residential-communal layer. Together they specify what life under the technological republic is actually supposed to look like — and the specification, when read at this resolution, is not continuous with the American constitutional tradition. It is a proposed succession, dialectically performed, with the supersession framed as ascent.

It is worth naming what this succession costs. The American constitutional order — its mixed government, its protections of conscience, its anti-establishment clauses, its presumption against the sorting of citizens by religion or ethnicity into separate political communities — was built precisely against the failure-modes Praxis is now proposing to embrace as virtues. The sorting of citizens into elective-affinity communities is not a new idea; it is the older European confessional model the American founders deliberately discarded. The retrieval of “Rome” as organizing symbol is not a new idea; it is the imperial-Caesarist failure-mode that Polybius, Cicero, and Machiavelli all warned against and that the founders structurally guarded against by mixed constitution. The Network Empire that supersedes the nation-state is not a new idea; it is the medieval-feudal patchwork of overlapping personal jurisdictions whose dissolution into modern constitutional sovereignty was one of the longest political achievements in Western history. The technological immanentization of the eschaton is not a new idea; it is the recurrent Gnostic temptation that the older theological traditions have spent two millennia identifying and warning against. Praxis is selling, as future, what the constitutional tradition and the older theological traditions were both built by people who had concluded was past — or, more precisely, what they had concluded was a recurrent error each generation must learn again to recognize.

What a Republic Used to Mean

The word republic has a specific history, and it is worth naming what the history contains because the manifesto is using the word to do political work.

In the Ciceronian tradition, a republic — res publica, the public thing — names a polity in which public power is genuinely public, held in common by the citizens and exercised through institutions that protect the citizens’ capacity for self-government. The polity is characterized by virtus, the cultivated capacity to act well in public, and by mixed constitution, the balancing of monarchical, aristocratic, and democratic elements in a way that resists the collapse of any one into tyranny. The tradition runs through Polybius, Cicero, Machiavelli’s Discourses, Harrington, the English commonwealthmen, and the American founders. Its defining concern is the preservation of citizen agency against both oligarchic capture from above and populist dissolution from below.

J. G. A. Pocock’s The Machiavellian Moment traced this tradition through early modern political thought and argued that its central problem was corruption — the loss of the civic virtues that allow self-government to continue. Corruption, in the republican tradition, is not primarily about money or sexual misconduct. It is the condition in which citizens no longer possess the agency, the independence of means, and the cultivated character required to govern themselves, and so fall back into dependency on patrons, on administrators, on whoever will feed and protect them. The republican tradition is, at its core, an anti-dependency tradition. It is suspicious of standing armies because they enable monarchical concentration. It is suspicious of large concentrations of private wealth because they enable oligarchic capture. It is suspicious of bread-and-circuses distributions because they domesticate the citizenry into clients.

A republic, in this sense, is the opposite of a society in which the productive infrastructure is held by a small class and the citizenry depends on that class for its income, its tools of civic participation, and its cultural frame.

The Technological Republic, read against this tradition, is not a republican document. It is a document that uses republican vocabulary to describe a settlement in which the citizenry’s economic dependence is formalized (via Musk’s UHI), the citizenry’s civic duty is routed through tools and missions it did not author (via national service), and the citizenry’s cultural confidence is supplied by a civilizational frame set by the same class that holds the productive infrastructure. In the older vocabulary, this is the condition the republican tradition calls corruption — the collapse of citizen agency into dependency. The manifesto does not name it that way. It cannot name it that way, because naming it would undo the frame.

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Ontology and Foundry

Before turning to the product names, the firm name itself bears examination, because Palantir is operating under the same naming convention the essay has been tracking across the broader network. Palantír is a Quenya word from The Lord of the Rings, meaning “one that sees from afar.” The palantíri are the seven seeing-stones of Tolkien’s Númenor — crystal orbs that grant their holders vision across vast distances and instantaneous communication with the holders of the other stones. In the source text they are instruments of total surveillance and remote knowing, and Tolkien’s treatment of them is unambiguously cautionary: the Ithil-stone is captured by Sauron and used to dominate the minds of those who use the others; Saruman’s palantír draws him into Sauron’s service; Denethor is driven to madness and suicide by what Sauron shows him through the Anor-stone. The seeing-stones, in Tolkien’s narrative, cannot be wielded without being corrupted by the fact of their wielding. For a surveillance and predictive-analytics firm to have chosen this name is not subtle. The name announces what the firm sells: the seeing-stone. The cautionary register of the source text is left for the reader to either notice or not notice — the audience that recognizes Tolkien recognizes what is being claimed; the audience that does not see only an exotic corporate identity. The palantíri are also, in a precise sense, gnostic objects: they grant a form of seeing reserved for those of sufficient lineage and will to wield them, with the hierarchy of access built into the technology itself. This is structurally identical to the Divided Line / Dialog / Gnostic Reticularity architecture the previous section traced. The few who hold the stone see; the many on whom the stone is trained do not see that they are being seen. The product names that follow — Ontology, Foundry — are the operational specification of what the seeing-stone, in its contemporary instantiation, actually does.

The product names extend the operation. The first is called Ontology. The second is called Foundry. In the technical literature these are sober enterprise-software descriptors: the Ontology integrates disparate data into a unified semantic representation; the Foundry is the platform on which that representation is operationalized into decisions, workflows, and downstream actions. Read as a pair, the names describe with unusual clarity the metaphysical commitment on which the entire enterprise rests.

Ontology, in the older philosophical sense, names the study of being — what is, what it is to be, what kinds of things exist and what their nature consists in. Foundry, as a metaphor, names the place where raw material is forged into finished objects according to a pattern the foundry-master has in mind. To call one’s core product an ontology in the operational sense — a schema one imposes rather than a reality one recognizes — is to commit to a specific philosophical claim: that the categories of being are not discovered but supplied. To call the companion product a foundry is to complete the claim: the supplied categories are not for contemplation but for shaping, turning human data, human behavior, and human life into outputs that conform to patterns specified elsewhere. Reality is constructed by those with the instruments. Human beings are the material on which the construction is performed.

This is not how the older tradition conceived of either ontology or the human being.

The classical metaphysical question — the one that runs from the Presocratics through Aristotle to the founding documents of the American republic — was whether reality is flux or fixture. Heraclitus argued for flux: everything flows, you cannot step into the same river twice, all things are becoming and nothing simply is. Parmenides argued for fixture: being is one, eternal, changeless, and the appearance of change is illusion. Aristotle’s resolution, deepened by the Thomistic tradition, refused both extremes. Things do change — development is real, growth is real, alteration is real — but they change toward something. Every existing thing has a nature, and the nature specifies a telos, an end-directedness built into what the thing is. An acorn does not become a dolphin; it becomes an oak. A human being does not become an arbitrary configuration of matter; it becomes, or fails to become, the kind of being a human is. Change is real but not arbitrary. Development is real but not infinitely malleable.

This metaphysical frame — being-with-becoming-toward-a-telos — is the scaffold on which the classical natural-law tradition built its accounts of rights and of legitimate political authority. Aquinas’s argument depends on it directly: human flourishing has a specific shape because human nature has a specific form, and certain moral claims therefore hold independent of sovereign decree. The Salamanca school deepened the Thomistic framework in the sixteenth century; the Scottish common-sense realists, paradigmatically Thomas Reid, carried it into the eighteenth century in a register the American founders received directly, by way of John Witherspoon at Princeton and the Presbyterian educational network more broadly. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights is, on this reading, not rhetorical flourish. The truths are self-evident because they track a given nature. The equality is in the created being — the imago dei the older metaphysical tradition affirmed regardless of its varied theological articulations. The rights are unalienable because they inhere in what the human being is, not in what the human being has agreed to. The proposition is a metaphysical claim in the older register, and the rights evaporate if the metaphysics is withdrawn.

I should be candid that the reading I am giving the Declaration here is one reading among contested readings. The standard scholarly view holds that the Declaration draws on both the Lockean contractarian inheritance and the classical natural-law inheritance running through Witherspoon and the Scottish realists, and the relative weight of each strand is genuinely disputed in the historiography. The reading I am pressing — that the Declaration’s Creator-created-unalienable triad is doing classical-natural-law work the Lockean contractarian apparatus cannot generate on its own — is the reading associated with figures like Michael Novak, Robert Reilly, and the natural-law constitutionalist tradition more broadly. It is not the only reading. I am pressing it because I think it is the reading that best accounts for what the Declaration does with the founders’ inheritance and what the founders themselves understood themselves to be doing. But the contested reading deserves to be named as contested, and the Lockean reading deserves to be acknowledged as the reading the contemporary Silicon Valley right has effectively inherited and operationalized — which is the next move in the present argument.

It is worth pausing here on Locke, because Locke’s vocabulary — “natural law,” “natural rights,” “the state of nature” — is the vocabulary the contemporary Silicon Valley right draws on most heavily, and Locke is often assumed to belong to the same tradition the Declaration’s authors were drawing on. The assumption conceals a distinction the classical tradition took to be decisive. Classical natural law grounds rights in what a human being is — in nature as a given order with a telos. Locke’s framework, for all its traditional vocabulary, rests underneath on a voluntarist contractarianism in which the decisive act is consent among rational self-interested individuals in a hypothetical state of nature. In the Aristotelian-Thomist register, you cannot contract out of being human; your nature binds you regardless of consent, and stewardship — of land, of household, of inheritance — is the proper relation to a given order held in trust. In the Lockean register, pressed to its logical conclusion, the ground of political legitimacy is the contract itself, and the contract is in principle revisable by those with the standing to negotiate a new one. Private property becomes a function of labor-mixing and contractual relation rather than of stewardship of a created order.

The consequences for the present argument are specific. The voluntarist-contractarian strand of modern political thought is exactly the strand that makes the technological republic coherent as a project. Thiel’s “Education of a Libertarian,” his invocation of “exit,” the defense of charter cities and network states, Yarvin’s neocameralism, Srinivasan’s Network State — these are not deviations from a Lockean tradition but one natural unfolding of its voluntarist core. If political legitimacy rests on contract among consenting rational actors, a new contract among a different set of rational actors is in principle as legitimate as any existing one, and the only remaining question is engineering: can the new order be built. The Declaration, read carefully, is doing something categorically different. Its warrant is Creator, created equal, unalienable — three words that point together to a metaphysical given rather than to a consent-in-principle-revisable. The contractarian inheritance of modernity uses the Declaration’s vocabulary while having pulled its ground out from under it. The tech-right has inherited this voluntarist strand specifically, not the classical tradition it rhetorically gestures at. Locke is the hinge by which that inheritance was made possible — the thinker who used the language of natural law while placing its foundation on consent, and whose achievement was to produce a vocabulary that could travel under either metaphysic without its users having to notice which metaphysic was doing the work.

This is the point at which The Technological Republic — and the infrastructure whose vocabulary it speaks for — breaks with the older tradition even when its language borrows from that tradition. The older republic presupposes citizens whose nature is such that they can hold rights, practice virtue, and participate in self-government. The technological republic presupposes citizens whose nature is such that they can be modeled, entered into the ontology, shaped in the foundry, and optimized toward ends set by the modelers and the foundrymasters. The ontology is not a recognition of what the citizen is; it is a schema the citizen is entered into. The foundry is not a space in which the citizen’s nature unfolds toward its telos; it is a platform on which the citizen is made into whatever outputs the operators require. This is not a rhetorical overreach. It is what the infrastructure does, and the product names are honest about it.

Fig. 13 — Two ways of meeting reality. The classical tradition recognizes a given nature with a telos built in. The Palantir product imposes a schema and shapes its inputs to fit.

The book names. The stamp shapes. The paper waits.

The transhumanist and biodigital-convergence literatures make the commitment more explicit. Harari's "hackable human," Schwab's Fourth Industrial Revolution anthropology, Kurzweil's technological "merge," Bostrom's post-humanism — these share a premise: that the human being has no fixed nature, that what has been called human nature is a contingent phase in an ongoing developmental process, and that the appropriate relation to it is engineering rather than stewardship. The Schwab framework has now diffused into the methodological-infrastructure organizations training the management class: Tavistock Institute's 2023 "Between Worlds" piece names "the age of the Great Reset" as the operative temporal frame within which its Group Relations methodology now positions itself. Karp’s manifesto does not endorse these literatures explicitly, and in places — the defense of religious belief, the critique of psychologization — it gestures in the opposite direction. But the operational infrastructure Palantir sells, and the broader political form the manifesto articulates, are continuous with the transhumanist metaphysics at the level that matters. Both treat the human being as data-subject, node, modelable entity. Both presuppose that what-is-to-be-done with a human being is a function of what the operator specifies, not of what the human being is.

C. S. Lewis named the endpoint of this trajectory in The Abolition of Man in 1943, before any of the specific instruments under discussion had been imagined. Lewis argued that what is called man’s conquest of nature always turns out, at the limit, to be the conquest of some men over other men, with nature as the instrument. When the “nature” being conquered is human nature itself — when the metaphysical given is subjected to the engineering operation — the result is not the liberation of man from constraint but the subjection of most men to the few who wield the apparatus. The apparent emancipation is actually a concentration, and the concentration is total because the thing concentrated is the criterion by which concentration could be resisted. Strip out fixed human nature and you strip out the standard against which any programme for human beings could be measured. What is left is whatever the operators say is left.

The classical political tradition had a word for what happens when the operator’s specification replaces the nature’s telos. It called it tyranny, and it used the word with precision. Tyranny, in the Thomistic sense, is not simply cruel rule; it is rule that has displaced the natural law and now operates on its own authority, with no measure above itself. A tyranny can be benevolent in intention, technically efficient, and even popular; what makes it a tyranny is the absence of any standard outside the ruler’s will. The technological republic, as the manifesto articulates it and the infrastructure enacts it, has the architectural form of exactly this. Ontology supplies the categories. Foundry supplies the shaping. The human being, for which the older republic was built, is present only as input.

This is the deepest stratum of the argument the first three essays have been making at shallower levels. The stewardship-commons of the third essay, the citizen-virtue of the older republican tradition, the Lebenswelt of the Frankfurt School — all of these presuppose something the technological republic cannot accommodate: a human being with a nature prior to administration, a telos prior to specification, a dignity prior to modeling. You cannot steward what has no nature. You cannot form into virtue what has no end. You cannot extend communicative rationality into a Lebenswelt whose inhabitants are treated, by the dominant infrastructure, as inputs to an ontology someone else has written. The metaphysical rift is the rift all the other rifts come out of. A subsequent essay will take up the deployment dimension of this architecture — the tokenization legislation, the stablecoin framework, and the financial-and-monetary infrastructure that is operationalizing at scale what the present essay diagnoses at the level of metaphysical commitment.

The Enclosure Completed

In the third essay I argued that the deepest risk of UHI was not that people would lose meaning but that meaning-making itself would be captured by the administrative apparatus — that the same feedback loops that metered the allotments would come to meter the approved forms of a meaningful life. I called this the enclosure of the stewardship-commons.

The Technological Republic completes the enclosure from the other side.

UHI, on its own, encloses the economic life of the citizen. It replaces wage labor with federally administered income, and the administration becomes the channel through which the citizen's material survival is organized. The Technological Republic encloses the civic-spiritual life of the citizen. It replaces the older sources of civic meaning — land, parish, craft, family, inheritance, faith practiced in community — with a civic-martial frame whose content is set by the technological-managerial class. Praxis encloses the residential-communal life of the citizen. It replaces the inherited polity — neighborhood, town, county, the layered jurisdictions in which ordinary people have actually lived — with elective-affinity tribesmanship inside a network-archipelago whose membership is credentialed by the same class that holds the productive infrastructure and sets the civic frame. What is left of the commons, after all three enclosures, is very little. The citizen eats from the administered table, participates in the administered mission, lives in the administered community, and is told that this is the fullness of civic life. The older forms of meaning survive only insofar as they can be fitted into one of the three administrative channels — consumption, service, or sorted-affinity residence — or else are demoted to private hobbies with no claim on the public realm.

This is not a theoretical projection. It is the structural tendency of the settlement, and the manifesto is the document that makes the tendency visible.

Note what the manifesto does not discuss. It does not discuss the family as an economic or spiritual institution with claims on public recognition. It does not discuss the land, or the parish, or the neighborhood, or the trade, or the craft, or the household. It does not discuss inheritance in the biblical sense — the nachalah of Leviticus 25 held in trust across generations, the klēronomia received as pledge, the patrimony that is not accumulated but transmitted. It discusses religious belief only as an elite pluralism to be defended against contemptuous cosmopolitans — a thin, sociological register, not a substantive theological one. It discusses culture only in the mode of hierarchy and civilizational confidence, not as the ordinary practices by which ordinary people hand down what they have received. The vocabulary of stewardship, inheritance, and household — the vocabulary in which a genuine alternative to technocratic administration would have to be written — is absent. Not rejected, not argued against, not disproven. Simply not there.

A document that proposes to reorganize the relationship between citizens and the polity without noticing the institutions in which ordinary people actually live their lives is not a republican document. It is a technocratic document in republican costume.

The Stewardship Response

What, then, is the response?

Not socialism. Socialism shares with the Technological Republic the assumption that the relevant unit of analysis is the relationship between the citizen and the central administrative apparatus, and that the question is how the apparatus should distribute and deploy the citizen’s life. This series has declined that framing from the first essay and continues to decline it here.

Not libertarianism, at least not in the form currently on offer. The libertarianism of the Silicon Valley right is itself part of the technocratic formation being critiqued; its "exit" fantasies and sovereign-corporation proposals are not alternatives to The Technological Republic but variants of it. I have developed this argument at length in a prior essay, "From 'Exit & Build' to Tesla's Wireless World Brain" (March 2026), which traces how the Hirschmanian dynamic of exit-culture — when the most mobile and capitalized actors choose to abandon rather than repair existing institutions — functionally converges with tokenized micro-jurisdictions, ambient biodigital sensing, and noosphere-like planetary coordination to produce a technocratic settlement that "exit" rhetoric presents as its opposite. A Prósperan charter city and a Karpian technological republic differ in their branding, not in their underlying architectural assumption that the productive-managerial class is the proper author of the political form the rest of us are to live inside.

Not postliberalism, in the sense that term has come to bear over the past decade. The striking diagnostic fact about the contemporary intellectual landscape is that a great many of the converging groups this series has been tracking — the Silicon Valley neoreactionaries around Yarvin and Land, the Thiel-inflected libertarian-exit theorists, the Karpian technological republicans, the Deneen-style postliberals at First Things, the Vermeulean Catholic integralists — share a philosophical orientation common across these otherwise very different camps: the conviction that the American constitutional-republican order has exhausted itself, and that politics must move past it to some successor form. This is what the “post-” in “postliberal” actually names. It marks the moment at which a thinker has concluded that the constitutional-republic tradition, rooted in classical natural law and carried through the Scottish common-sense inheritance to the American founders, is finished, and that the intellectual task now is to design what comes next. Viewed from this angle, the startling fact about the current moment is not how different the Silicon Valley right and the religious traditionalist right are. It is how much, at the architectural level, they share. A post-constitutional orientation that takes the founders’ synthesis to be something to be superseded, rather than something to be retrieved and defended, is the common ground across factions that would otherwise have nothing in common.

The position of this series is not postliberal in that sense. It is a proposal to recover the tradition the postliberal convergence has concluded is over — to remember that the Declaration's anthropology, the classical realist metaphysics beneath it, and the stewardship-commons the American constitutional order was built to protect, all remain as available intellectual and institutional resources, however corroded. Richard Weaver and John Witherspoon were not postliberal. They were thinkers of an older kind — Witherspoon transmitting the Scottish realist inheritance directly to the American founders, Weaver retrieving the realist tradition in the twentieth century against its nominalist displacement. Both worked within the constitutional-republic tradition because they understood it as the political form in which a people formed by classical natural law could live well. The correct response to the postliberal convergence, across its Silicon Valley and religious-traditionalist variants alike, is not a counter-postliberalism but a retrieval of what postliberals of every stripe have concluded is over.

Not nostalgic traditionalism. The stewardship tradition I have been invoking is not a proposal to return to an imagined past. It is a recognition that the institutions in which human life actually flourishes — families, parishes, neighborhoods, trades, congregations, small polities, the household as an economic and spiritual unit — have been continuously present through every period of human history and remain present now, however corroded, and that the task is to defend and rebuild them rather than to hand them over to an administrative successor.

The response, properly stated, is that the enclosures must be resisted at the level of the institutions being enclosed. Families that form their children in a tradition the administrative apparatus cannot supply. Parishes that exercise pastoral and catechetical responsibility the administrative apparatus cannot recognize. Households that retain economic functions — cooking, making, repairing, teaching, caring for elders — that the administrative apparatus has tried to commodify and replace. Local economies, where they can be rebuilt, that return craft and trade to communities that have lost them. Small polities — counties, parishes, towns — that retain meaningful authority over the conditions of their own common life. Inheritance, in the full biblical sense, as the transmission of non-commodified goods across generations: language, faith, skill, memory, character, and the land held in stewardship rather than in speculative capture.

None of this is going to appear in Palantir’s next manifesto, because none of it is legible to the political imagination the manifesto expresses. The stewardship-commons is the one territory the technological republic cannot administer, because it is the one territory that by its nature refuses administration. That is why it is both the object of enclosure and the site of resistance. The family that catechizes its own children, the parish that buries its own dead, the craftsman who teaches an apprentice, the small farmer who returns land to next season — these are not hobbies awaiting incorporation into an administrative scheme. They are the res publica in its older and truer sense, and they will outlast whatever manifesto is in circulation this decade.

Fig. 14 — The institutions the manifesto has no language for. Concentric rings of unadministered ordinary life, present in every period of human history, present now.

The quiet cumulative generational work the manifesto has no language for.

The Costume-Fitter Returns

The previous essay in this series ended with the image of the costume-fitter offering the latest costume in which the technocratic unconscious has been dressed — sci-fi communism, the misreading of Musk’s UHI that allowed the actual political formation to walk past its critics unchallenged.

The costume-fitter has a new costume to offer, and it is a more sophisticated one: a Roman toga, draped over the same structure. The vocabulary of republican duty, civic virtue, cultural confidence, moral obligation. A creed in place of an unconscious. A book-length argument, a manifesto, a bestseller list placement, a media tour.

The costume is better than the last one. It is tailored. It is being worn with more confidence. The readers it is designed for will find it becoming — and they are right to find some of it becoming, because parts of it are becoming, in the way that real observations dressed on a technocratic frame will always be becoming to readers who recognize the observations and have not yet recognized the frame. The tailor, it should be noted, learned his trade in the Frankfurt workshop where the critique of this particular garment industry was invented. He knows what he is doing. That is precisely what makes the costume worth examining carefully rather than admiring from across the room.

But the substance beneath the costume is the same. It is the Technate of 1932, updated with lithium-ion batteries and large language models. It is Beer’s Operations Room rebuilt at continental scale. It is Yarvin’s sovcorp provided with a patriotic civic frame. It is Srinivasan’s Network State given a Mediterranean address. It is, in the specific architectural sense this series has been arguing for, the fascistoid-technocratic-accelerationist synthesis that has been returning for a century now, each time in better clothes.

Naming it is the first thing — and naming it accurately, which means recognizing the dialectical operation underneath the post-constitutional surface: the negation of the visible-immanent (Constitution, natural law, ordinary citizen agency) in favor of a synthetic order accessible only to the initiated. The second thing is remembering what a republic used to be, and what it was built to protect against. The third thing is remembering what a human being is — a creature with a nature given prior to any foundry, a telos prior to any ontology, endowed by the Creator the Declaration named with rights that the older metaphysical tradition — the tradition affirming a creator-creation distinction, a given order, and the imago dei in which human nature is constituted — had already grounded, across its varied theological articulations, centuries before the Declaration was written, in what a human being is. The fourth thing — the thing the manifesto cannot touch, and the thing this series has been circling from the beginning — is the quiet, cumulative, generational work of actually living the life that the technological republic has no language for: the life of stewardship, inheritance, and the unadministered ordinary. That work does not require permission. It does not require a manifesto. It does not require admission to anyone's dialog. It has never required any of these things, and it does not require them now.

The costume-fitter, once again, is politely declined.

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This is the fourth of five essays in a series on the political-technocratic unconscious of Musk’s Universal High Income proposal and the broader imaginary it expresses.

The Technocratic Unconscious, the first installment, traces the genealogy from Joshua Haldeman’s 1930s Technocracy Inc. — Musk’s maternal grandfather’s movement — through Stafford Beer’s Cybersyn, Yarvin and Land, Srinivasan’s Network State, and Thiel’s Founders Fund, to the contemporary Silicon Valley right.

Why UHI Isn’t “Sci-Fi Communism,” the second installment, takes up the misclassification of Musk’s proposal as communism or science-fiction fantasy and argues — through Paxton’s structural-architectural definition of fascism — that UHI’s actual tradition is technocratic and corporatist-welfare.

What Humans Stand to Lose, the third installment, takes up the “people need work for meaning” objection and argues that the real risk of a post-work society is not meaninglessness but the enclosure of the stewardship-commons.

This fourth essay has argued that the unconscious the series has been tracking has now produced a creed, and that the creed is the explicit articulation of a post-constitutional settlement whose outline — economic, civic-martial, residential-communal — is now complete. The work of retrieval begins where the work of diagnosis ends.

A longer treatment of the technocratic apparatus this series has been describing is developed in the book I co-authored with Patrick M. Wood:

The Book They Don't Want You To Read

Sources

A video explainer of this essay's central argument, generated using NotebookLM. The video is a synthesis overview; the full analytical work is in the essay text above.

The manifestos and documents under analysis:

Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska, The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West (Crown Currency, 2025).

Palantir Technologies (@PalantirTech), “The Technological Republic, in brief” — twenty-two theses distilled from Karp and Zamiska’s The Technological Republic, posted to X, April 2026.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk), “Universal High Income” post, X, April 16, 2026 — the initiating occasion of this series.

Praxis Nation, “The Network State: Crypto’s End Game,” September 18, 2024. Originally at praxisnation.com/news/network-state-cryptos-end-game; no longer live on the site but preserved at the Internet Archive

Praxis Nation, “Singularity Politics,” (”Join the Government / Join a Union / Exit”), the “soft exits” list of named figures, and the “2B Gen Z votes and $2T tech net worth” coalition claim.

Praxis Nation, “Life After Labor,” — for the pre-modern-tribal anthropology, the explicit ethno-national “Real France” framework, and the direct Spengler/Rome/Faustian passages.

Praxis Nation, “Sovereign Intelligence,” — for the three-realms metaphysics, the “pontifex” priestly-caste claim, and the explicit positioning of Digital Nations as the 21st-century “inversion” of unions, socialism, and fascism.

Praxis Nation, “Declaration of Ascent | MMXXIV,” — adopted at the first Praxis World Congress on November 6, 2024. A founding proclamation structured as a direct parallel to the American Declaration of Independence, naming the project’s political form as “Network Empire.”

Marc Andreessen, “The Techno-Optimist Manifesto,” Andreessen Horowitz, October 16, 2023 — for the explicit theological-eschatological register of the broader network.

On Praxis Nation specifically:

Gil Duran, “Praxis: Tech Dystopia as the ‘Next America,’” The Nerd Reich, October 12, 2024 — for the early critical reading of Praxis, preserved quotations from the September 2024 manifesto, and documentation of the project’s investor roster and branding-guide passages reported by The New York Times and Mother Jones.

Joseph Bernstein, "Who Would Give This Guy Millions to Build His Own Utopia? Dryden Brown Wants Praxis to Be a Crypto-City for Tech Bros and Tastemakers. Just Don't Ask for Details," The New York Times, December 12, 2023.

Zoë Bernard, "Welcome to Praxis: The High-Tech, High-Testosterone Eden That Will Save the World," Vanity Fair, June 4, 2025.

Andy Vasoyan, "A Startup Linked to Peter Thiel Wants to Build the 'Next Great City' in Greenland," InsideHook, February 2025.

Balaji Srinivasan, The Network State: How to Start a New Country (self-published, 2022) — for the political-theoretical framework Praxis operationalizes.

Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged (Random House, 1957)(PDF) — for the Galt’s Gulch reference the Praxis manifesto invokes as its own intellectual lineage.

Yukio Mishima, Sun and Steel, trans. John Bester (Kodansha International, 1970)(PDF) — for the aesthetic-philosophical text the Praxis manifesto invokes.

On the “exit and build” architecture and its tokenized operational layer:

Courtenay Turner, “From ‘Exit & Build’ to Tesla’s Wireless World Brain: How ‘Exit and Build’ + Tokenized Biodigital Infrastructure Advances Noosphere Control and the Erosion of Human Sovereignty in a Technocratic World Order,” Courtenay’s Substack, March 2, 2026 — for the extended treatment of Hirschman’s Exit, Voice, and Loyalty applied to the contemporary tech-right, the operational-mechanics analysis of Praxis/Atlas and Próspera as tokenized micro-jurisdictions, and the noosphere-and-world-brain synthesis connecting Tesla, Wells, and Teilhard to contemporary 6G and AIWS architectures.

Courtenay Turner, “Plato’s Analogy of the Divided Line,” CorrespondenceTheory, December 2025 — for the extended treatment of the Divided Line’s initiatory-protognostic structure and its contemporary weaponization in dialectical political warfare.

Courtenay Turner, “Meet MAGA’s Favorite Communist,” Courtenay’s Substack, April 25, 2025 — for the extended development of the Christopher Rufo / Gramsci war-of-position argument referenced in the present essay.

Albert O. Hirschman, Exit, Voice, and Loyalty: Responses to Decline in Firms, Organizations, and States (Harvard University Press, 1970) — for the foundational framework the Exit & Build essay extends.

On Karp’s Frankfurt School formation:

Alexander C. Karp, Aggression in der Lebenswelt: Die Erweiterung des Parsonsschen Konzepts der Aggression durch die Beschreibung des Zusammenhangs von Jargon, Aggression und Kultur (Doctoral dissertation, Goethe University Frankfurt, 2002). Supervised by Karola Brede after Habermas declined to continue as adviser in August 2000.

Karp's Doctoral Disertation (english Translation) 359KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Alexander C. Karp, “My Time with Jürgen Habermas, Europe’s ‘Last Intellectual,’” Politico Magazine, March 20, 2026 — Karp’s own memoir of the Frankfurt years.

Michael Steinberger, The Philosopher in the Valley: Alex Karp, Palantir and the Rise of the Surveillance State (Simon & Schuster, 2025) — the recent biographical treatment documenting the contested character of the supervisory relationship.

Moira Weigel, “Palantir Goes to the Frankfurt School,” boundary 2, July 10, 2020 — the essential scholarly reading of Karp’s dissertation, from which the “inverted appropriation” analysis is drawn.

Frankfurt School theoretical sources:

Jürgen Habermas, The Theory of Communicative Action, Vol. 1, Vol. 2, trans. Thomas McCarthy (Beacon Press, 1984, 1987)(PDF) — for the system/lifeworld distinction and the colonization thesis.

Jürgen Habermas, The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere, trans. Thomas Burger (MIT Press, 1989) — for the account of the public sphere whose structural transformation the Technological Republic proposes to complete.

Jürgen Habermas, Legitimation Crisis, trans. Thomas McCarthy (Beacon Press, 1975)(PDF) — for the analysis of the legitimation deficits that technocratic orders cannot generate their own resources to fill.

Jürgen Habermas, Between Naturalism and Religion, trans. Ciaran Cronin (Polity, 2008) — for the late work on religion and post-secularism whose vocabulary the manifesto partly appropriates.

Max Horkheimer and Theodor W. Adorno, Dialectic of Enlightenment, trans. Edmund Jephcott (Stanford University Press, 2002)(PDF) — the first-generation Frankfurt School diagnosis of instrumental reason.

Theodor W. Adorno, The Jargon of Authenticity, trans. Knut Tarnowski and Frederic Will (Northwestern University Press, 1973)(PDF) — the analysis of spiritualized political language that Karp engaged in his dissertation.

Martin Heidegger, Being and Time, trans. John Macquarrie and Edward Robinson (Harper & Row, 1962)(PDF) — for the diction Adorno’s Jargon of Authenticity targets and the philosophical horizon within which the manifesto’s “destinal” register operates.

Theodor W. Adorno, Negative Dialectics, trans. E.B. Ashton (Continuum, 1973)(PDF) — for the critique of “identity thinking” that grounds Adorno’s structural alignment with Heidegger against the classical realist tradition.

On the dialectical lineage and the praxis/Dialog pairing:

Plato, Republic, Book VI (the Divided Line) and Book VII (the Allegory of the Cave) — for the original framework that Hegel and Marx repurpose into revolutionary dialectic.

Plato The Republic 7.48MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics, Book VI — for the distinction between praxis and poiesis and the role of phronesis as the virtue of praxis.

Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics 9.94MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

G.W.F. Hegel, Phenomenology of Spirit, trans. A.V. Miller (Oxford University Press, 1977)(PDF) — for the dialectical transformation of praxis from contemplative virtue into world-reshaping historical movement.

Karl Marx, “Theses on Feuerbach” (1845), and The German Ideology (1846) — for the completion of the dialectical inversion into revolutionary practice.

Marx, Engels 42.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Stephen Coughlin, work on dialectical political warfare via Unconstrained Analytics; long-form interviews including “Know What You See” (Courtenay Turner Podcast, Ep. 448) — for the contemporary mapping of the Plato-Hegel-Marx dialectical lineage onto present operations.

Eric Voegelin, The New Science of Politics (University of Chicago Press, 1952)(PDF), and Science, Politics, and Gnosticism(Regnery, 1968)(PDF) — for the diagnosis of the modern Gnostic temptation to “immanentize the eschaton.”

Émile P. Torres, “The Acronym Behind Our Wildest AI Dreams and Nightmares,” Truthdig, June 15, 2023, and related work with Timnit Gebru — for the mapping of the TESCREAL bundle.

Peter Thiel, “The Antichrist: A Four-Part Lecture Series,” Commonwealth Club, San Francisco, organized by Acts 17 Collective, September–October 2025 (subsequently extended to Rome, March 2026); see coverage in Fortune (September 2, 2025), The Christian Post (August 27, 2025), and The Washington Post (October 10, 2025).

On the Trust Foundation and the Dialog-methodology diffusion:

The Trust Foundation, “Combating the Trust Apocalypse: Building a Catalytic Community” (Our Approach page). The Trust Foundation’s primary methodological self-description, naming three models for its convening protocol: Peter Thiel’s Dialog retreats, General Stanley McChrystal’s Team of Teams (the JSOC counterinsurgency framework), and David Ehrlichman’s Impact Networks. The page identifies McChrystal as the Foundation’s strategic advisor.

The Trust Foundation, “About,” Documents the Foundation’s leadership: four co-founders (Keiron McCammon, Commander (ret) Curt Cronin, Brigadier General (ret) Craig Nixon, and Jordan Hall) and strategic advisors (General (ret) Stan McChrystal and Lt-Col (ret) Diane Allen, OBE). The page states that the Foundation’s expertise was “honed during our time with Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) during the Global War on Terrorism” and that the Foundation is “Leveraging General (ret) Stan McChrystal’s leadership principles” to address the trust crisis.

On Tavistock Institute and the methodology of group relations:

Tavistock Institute of Human Relations, institutional homepage, tavinstitute.org. London-based research and consultancy organization (UK Charity No. 209706, founded 1947) currently active in professional development, organizational consultancy, social research and evaluation, and group-relations methodology, with current programmes including “The Room: Human-AI Leadership Circle,” “Living and Leading in Strategic Complexity,” and the “Creative Digital Futures Lab.”

Tavistock Institute, “Leicester Conference 2023: Task Authority Organisation — Studying the socio-ecological and reticular in organisations,” 77th annual conference, 29 July–11 August 2023, directed by Dr. Eliat Aram (CEO) and Dr. Leslie B. Brissett (Group Relations Programme Director). Notable for the explicit working definition of “the reticular” as “the hidden web of entangled systems and processes that support life,” and for the Conference’s two sub-programmes, including the Deepening Praxis Training Group.

Juliet Scott, and Antonio Sama, “Between Worlds: The Spirit of Leadership,” Tavistock Institute, 1 February 2023. Multi-author reflection naming “Gnostic Reticulists” as the designation for practitioners trained at Tavistock in the operationalization of the Hermetic dictate “as above, so below” — historically restricted to “the initiates of the ancient mystery schools or freemasonry” — for application to organizational leadership in “the age of the Great Reset.”

Leslie B. Brissett, “Group Relations: a thought piece,” Tavistock Institute, 14 February 2023. Article carrying the secondary header “Gnostic Reticularity and the Politics of Revelation,” signed by Brissett in his capacity as “Group Relations/Gnostic Reticularity and TAO programmes of work Director” — the institutional designation under which Tavistock formalizes “Gnostic Reticularity” as one of three programmes of work the Group Relations Director oversees.

Civic republicanism and the older tradition of res publica:

J. G. A. Pocock, The Machiavellian Moment: Florentine Political Thought and the Atlantic Republican Tradition(Princeton University Press, 1975) — for the diagnosis of corruption as the collapse of citizen agency into dependency.

Polybius, Histories, Book VI, trans. Robin Waterfield (Oxford University Press, 2010)(PDF) — for the foundational analysis of mixed constitution and its role in preventing Rome’s decline into Caesarism.

Niccolò Machiavelli, Discourses on Livy, trans. Harvey C. Mansfield and Nathan Tarcov (University of Chicago Press, 1996)(PDF).

Marcus Tullius Cicero, On the Commonwealth and On the Laws, ed. James E. G. Zetzel (Cambridge University Press, 1999).

James Harrington, The Commonwealth of Oceana and A System of Politics, ed. J. G. A. Pocock (Cambridge University Press, 1992)(PDF).

Hannah Arendt, On Revolution (Viking, 1963)(PDF), and The Human Condition (University of Chicago Press, 1958)(PDF) — for the labor/work/action distinction and the analysis of the public realm.

Quentin Skinner, Liberty Before Liberalism (Cambridge University Press, 1998)(PDF) — for the neo-Roman account of non-domination that the manifesto’s vocabulary is in structural tension with.

On Yarvin, Land, and the neoreactionary-accelerationist lineage:

For primary-source citations of Curtis Yarvin’s neoreactionary writings (neocameralism, the “Cathedral” thesis, the Patchwork proposal) and Nick Land’s accelerationist texts (the Fanged Noumena anthology, the CCRU output, the “Dark Enlightenment” essays), see the sources section of the first essay in this series, “The Technocratic Unconscious,” which developed the primary-source apparatus for both authors. The present essay draws on that earlier development rather than reproducing its citations.

On the technocratic and fascistoid tradition (cross-referenced from Parts One and Two):

Robert O. Paxton, The Anatomy of Fascism (Knopf, 2004).

Michael Mann, Fascists (Cambridge University Press, 2004).

Eden Medina, Cybernetic Revolutionaries: Technology and Politics in Allende’s Chile (MIT Press, 2011).

On the Freedom Cities legislative framework:

Eric Bradner, Kristen Holmes, and Alicia Wallace, “Trump proposes building 10 ‘freedom cities’ and flying cars,” CNN, March 3, 2023. The contemporaneous mainstream-news report on Trump’s March 3, 2023 four-minute video announcement of the Freedom Cities proposal — up to ten cities on federal land, bundled with flying cars and other futurist-aesthetic proposals.

Bobby Magill, “’Freedom Cities’ Push on Public Land Gains Viability Under Trump,” Bloomberg Law, April 10, 2025. Investigative reporting documenting the institutional architecture of the Freedom Cities framework — the Frontier Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center, and the Charter Cities Institute — and quoting Tom W. Bell directly on the legal basis for federal-enclave exemptions from the Internal Revenue Code, the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Affordable Care Act. The article reports on draft legislation seen by Bloomberg Law and documents the AEI “Homesteading 2.0” proposal for 850 square miles of federal land in two phases.

Tom W. Bell, “Special Jurisdictions as Laboratories of Governance,” Journal of Special Jurisdictions (January 2024). SSRN id 4699681. The scholarly framework underlying Bell’s subsequent work on the Freedom Cities legal architecture; treats special jurisdictions as “laboratories of governance” preferring private to public operation, with extended treatment of Honduras’s Próspera ZEDE.

Frontier Foundation, frontierfoundation.org. A 501(c)(4) non-profit headquartered at 1701 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC, “in partnership with the Charter Cities Institute,” advancing the Freedom Cities legislative framework. The Foundation’s team composition documents the institutional cross-section the framework draws together: Tom W. Bell (named in his Archimediate capacity), Mark Lutter of the Charter Cities Institute, Josh Abbotoy of New Founding, Chris Buskirk Jr of Buskirk Capital, Austin Bishop of Reindustrialize, Mac Davis of Minicircle, and Foundation founder Nick Allen. The Foundation’s published “Insights” reference OpenAI’s November 2024 “blueprint for U.S. AI infrastructure” as containing “AI economic zones and government projects” continuous with the Freedom Cities framework.

The classical natural-law tradition:

Aristotle, Physics, Books I–II, and Nicomachean Ethics, Book I — for the foundational account of nature, form, and telos.

Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologica, I-II, qq. 90–97 (PDF) — for the natural-law argument that rests on fixed human nature.

Francisco Suárez, De Legibus, ac Deo Legislatore (1612) — for the Salamanca-school development of Thomistic natural law.

Thomas Reid, Essays on the Active Powers of Man (1788)(PDF).

John Witherspoon, Lectures on Moral Philosophy, ed. Jack Scott (University of Delaware Press, 1982)(PDF) — for the Scottish common-sense realist teaching through which the classical tradition reached the American founders directly.

The Declaration of Independence of the United States of America (1776) — read here as a metaphysical claim about created nature rather than as a Lockean contractarian document.

Alasdair MacIntyre, After Virtue, 3rd ed. (University of Notre Dame Press, 2007) and Whose Justice? Which Rationality?(University of Notre Dame Press, 1988) — for the reconstruction of the Aristotelian-Thomist framework and the contrast with liberal-contractarian alternatives.

On the Lockean voluntarist inversion:

John Locke, Second Treatise of Government (1689)(eBook) — cited here not as part of the classical natural-law tradition but as the pivotal modern text in which voluntarist contractarianism came to wear natural-law vocabulary.

Leo Strauss, Natural Right and History (University of Chicago Press, 1953)(PDF) — for the argument that Locke’s natural-law rhetoric conceals a fundamentally Hobbesian voluntarist foundation.

Patrick J. Deneen, Why Liberalism Failed (Yale University Press, 2018) — for the contemporary argument that voluntarist-contractarian liberalism contains the seed of its own technocratic-administrative successor.

D. C. Schindler, Freedom from Reality: The Diabolical Character of Modern Liberty (University of Notre Dame Press, 2017) — for the metaphysical critique of voluntarism as a self-undermining conception of freedom.

On the older conservative tradition the manifesto targets:

Richard Weaver, Ideas Have Consequences (University of Chicago Press, 1948) — for the diagnosis of nominalism as the metaphysical root of modern crisis, the diagnosis the Palantir product names operationalize at scale.

Russell Kirk, The Conservative Mind: From Burke to Eliot (Regnery, 1953)(PDF) — for the canonical statement of the older conservative tradition that defended inherited order against engineered successor-polities.

Robert Nisbet, The Quest for Community (Oxford University Press, 1953)(PDF), and Twilight of Authority (Oxford University Press, 1975) — for the sociological case for the intermediate institutions whose enclosure by administrative power is what the manifesto, read structurally, proposes to complete.

On the postliberal convergence:

Patrick J. Deneen, Regime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future (Sentinel, 2023) — for the most explicit recent articulation of the religious-traditionalist postliberal program.

Adrian Vermeule, Common Good Constitutionalism: Recovering the Classical Legal Tradition from the Illiberal Common Law (Polity, 2022) — for the Catholic-integralist legal-theoretical variant of postliberalism.

R. R. Reno, Return of the Strong Gods: Nationalism, Populism, and the Future of the West (Regnery, 2019) — for the postliberal argument from the editorial core of First Things.

Yoram Hazony, The Virtue of Nationalism (Basic Books, 2018) — for the national-conservative adjacency within the broader postliberal landscape.

On the metaphysical rift — classical anthropology vs. engineering anthropology:

C. S. Lewis, The Abolition of Man (Oxford, 1943)(PDF) — for the diagnosis of “man’s conquest of nature” as the conquest of most men by the few who wield the engineering apparatus.

Michael Hanby, No God, No Science? Theology, Cosmology, Biology (Wiley-Blackwell, 2013) — for the argument that metaphysics cannot be neutral.

Yuval Noah Harari, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow (Harper, 2017) — for the “hackable human” anthropology.

Klaus Schwab, The Fourth Industrial Revolution (World Economic Forum, 2016)(PDF) — for the biodigital-convergence anthropology in its policy register.

Nick Bostrom, “Why I Want to Be a Posthuman When I Grow Up,” in Medical Enhancement and Posthumanity(Springer, 2008)(PDF) — for the post-humanist premise of unbounded human modifiability.

On the stewardship tradition:

Wendell Berry, What Are People For? (North Point Press, 1990) and The Art of the Commonplace (Counterpoint, 2002).

Josef Pieper, Leisure: The Basis of Culture (1948; Ignatius Press, 2009)(PDF).

Christopher Lasch, The True and Only Heaven: Progress and Its Critics (Norton, 1991), and The Revolt of the Elites and the Betrayal of Democracy (Norton, 1995).

Ivan Illich, Tools for Conviviality (Harper & Row, 1973)(PDF) — for the distinction between tools that extend human agency and tools that absorb it.

The Holy Bible, Leviticus 25:23; Deuteronomy 6; Ephesians 1:14 — for the biblical understanding of inheritance as stewardship rather than accumulation.

Previous essays in this series:

“The Technocratic Unconscious”

“Sci-Fi Communism? A Category Error”

“What Humans Stand to Lose”

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