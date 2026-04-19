The interface is saffron. The operating system is something else.

A companion essay to my recent podcast conversations with Jamie Hanshaw Dyer

When I lived in Santa Monica, one of the men who taught me partner acrobatics kept a small altar in the corner of his studio. Sandalwood, a brass bell, a photograph of a smiling Tibetan man in maroon robes, and a little porcelain bowl that always had fresh fruit in it. He was kind. His students adored her. He did not strike anyone, ever, as a person who had been inducted into anything dark.

That is the part nobody warns you about. The thing I am going to describe in this essay does not arrive in a black robe. It arrives in a yoga retreat in Bali, in a couples’ “intimacy intensive” advertised on Instagram, in a documentary about a soft-spoken monk who stops the cameras to bless a child. It arrives smelling like sandalwood.

I had a book sitting on my desktop (because I can’t afford $600 books) for almost three years before I worked up the courage to do a show on it. Several people I respected had warned me off it. It’s written by “commie” Germans with an agenda. It’s a literalist reading of figurative texts. It’s unfair to Buddhism. So I let it sit. Then I revisited it, and I called my friend Jamie Hanshaw Dyer, because I did not want to walk into that material alone and I knew she was the perfect person to do it justice. She did not disappoint.

The book is The Shadow of the Dalai Lama: Sexuality, Magic and Politics in Tibetan Buddhism, by Victor and Victoria Trimondi. It is six hundred pages long. A physical copy will cost you somewhere around six hundred dollars, if you can find one. There is a reason for the scarcity, and I have come to believe the reason is not the one I was told.

This essay is what I wish someone had handed me when I first picked it up.

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Who the Trimondis Actually Are

The book itself. Six hundred pages. Six hundred dollars if you can find a physical copy. In German and English. Almost no one in the English-speaking world has read it, and the people who did, mostly wish they had not.

The first thing the dismissals get wrong is the authors. “Victor and Victoria Trimondi” are pseudonyms for Herbert and Mariana Röttgen. Herbert ran Trikont Verlag, one of the most influential left-wing publishing houses in postwar Germany. He and Mariana were not academics writing from the safety of a university chair. They were European Buddhism’s insiders. They personally hosted the Dalai Lama. They organized interreligious dialogues. They were, for years, devoted practitioners.

And then they read the source texts.

The Trimondis are what investigative journalists call hostile witnesses to their own former cause. That is not a weakness of the book. It is the entire reason the book exists. People do not write six hundred pages of carefully sourced theological exegesis against a tradition they were never inside. They write it because something they saw could not be unseen.

Their thesis can be stated simply, and I want to state it as their thesis, not as settled fact: that the Kalachakra Tantra — the specific ritual cycle most associated with the Dalai Lama, publicly initiated by him many dozens of times — contains, at its advanced and non-public levels, a metaphysics and a ritual program that is genuinely sinister. Not “edgy.” Not “challenging to Western sensibilities.” Sinister in the precise sense of being structured around the absorption and obliteration of the feminine principle as a path to a kind of androgynous magical supreme sovereignty.

Kalachakra Mandala (Wheel of Time), traditional Tibetan thangka painting. The central ritual cycle analyzed throughout the essay.

Tantric scholars, and there are serious ones, dispute the Trimondis’ literal reading. They argue the texts are symbolic, that the “five nectars” and the consort practices and the visualized sacrifices are yogic technologies of consciousness, not instructions. That argument deserves a hearing. I have given it one. I do not find it persuasive in light of what we now know about the human institutions these texts produced. But I want you, the reader, to know the dispute exists, and to know that the Trimondis are operating inside a real scholarly conversation, not outside it.

A Necessary Distinction

Before I go any further, I have to draw a line that the episode draws and that this essay will keep drawing. This is not about Buddhism. Buddhism is enormous. Most of its practitioners worldwide have never heard of any of what I am about to describe and would be horrified by it. The Theravada monk in Thailand chanting metta, the Zen practitioner in Kyoto sitting zazen, the kid in Lawrence, Kansas whose ninth-grade English teacher was a gentle older man with coke-bottle glasses who happened to be a Buddhist monk — none of these people are doing this. Vajrayana, the “Diamond Vehicle,” is a specific lineage. Within Vajrayana, the Kalachakra is a specific cycle. Within the Kalachakra, the practices the Trimondis catalogue are reserved for advanced initiates inside what Tibetan temples physically call the gokong — the inner sanctum, behind a door the public never sees.

If the door does not exist, the criticism is unfair. The door exists. Every Tibetan temple has one. That is not contested.

The Six Stages

The Trimondis lay out the tantric path of the male yogi as a sequence of stages, each named after a class of “consort”:

Karma mudra — the external woman, a real human partner. Jnana mudra — the internalized, visualized woman. Maha mudra — the inner androgyne, the practitioner having absorbed the feminine into himself. Adi Buddha — the cosmic androgyne, the “world-man.”

The progression is not romantic. It is metabolic. At each stage the woman, real or visualized, is described in the source texts as a vessel of gynergy — feminine energy — which the yogi extracts, retains, and routes upward through his own body. The texts are explicit that the feminine is to be consumed and discarded. The Trimondis quote a poem from the tradition describing women as “like profit-seekers in the marketplace, deceiving those who come near.” Older women — and “older” here means anyone over twenty — are described in the texts as “jackal-faced” and “used up.” The preferred consort is young. Often shockingly young.

The texts are not symbolic. The Dalai Lama himself walked Western neuroscientists through the technical mechanics in 1992.

The textual argument is one thing. The corroborating evidence — from inside the system, and from the man at the head of the system speaking in his own voice — is another.

A woman who was inside the system has confirmed it from inside. June Campbell, a Scottish translator who served for years as the personal interpreter for the senior Kagyupa lama Kalu Rinpoche, published in 1996 — three years before the German edition of the Trimondi book — that she had been one of his secret consorts. Her book Traveller in Space: In Search of Female Identity in Tibetan Buddhism (Athlone Press, 1996) describes the consort practices from the inside, in the voice of a woman who participated in them and was sworn to silence about them at the time. Her testimony is the firsthand corroboration of what the Trimondis assemble from textual analysis. The system did not look symbolic from inside it.

Documented allegations against six Vajrayana Buddhist teachers spanning five decades and three countries. The pattern is not one teacher. It is the system. Sources for each case are noted in the chart.

And the Dalai Lama himself, on a Western stage, has confirmed the technical mechanics in his own voice. At the 1992 Mind & Life conference in Dharamsala — Mind & Life Dialogue IV, the fourth in an ongoing series of private dialogues between the Dalai Lama and Western scientists hosted by the Mind & Life Institute, the Dalai Lama’s primary forty-year vehicle for engagement with Western neuroscience, the published record of which appeared in 1997 as Sleeping, Dreaming, and Dying: An Exploration of Consciousness with the Dalai Lama, edited by the Mind & Life co-founder Francisco Varela — the Dalai Lama personally walked his Western scientific audience through two pieces of the system the Trimondis would document seven years later. He described the Vajroli method, the yogic technique by which the male practitioner draws sexual fluids back through the urethra so that the semen whose magical retention the system treats as essential is not lost. In his own words, from the published Varela transcript: “One training method that can be used as a standard of measurement of the level of one’s control entails inserting a straw into the genitals. In this practice the Yogi first draws water, and later milk, up to the straw... That cultivates the ability to reverse the flow during intercourse.” And he described a four-class anatomical categorization of tantric consorts — “lotus-like, deer-like, conch-shell-like, and the elephant-like” — joking, in the Trimondis’ reconstruction of the moment, that “if the classification had originated in Tibet instead of India, they would have called it yak-like,” and then explaining, in his own words, that the distinctions “all have primarily to do with the shape of the genitals, but they also refer to differences in terms of bodily constitution. There are no such categories for men.” That is the Dalai Lama, in 1992, in Dharamsala, in front of Western neuroscientists, describing in the calm professorial register he is famous for the practical mechanics of a retention technique that involves inserting a straw into the urethra, and a four-class anatomical classification of consorts by the shape of the genitals, with a joke about yaks. The Trimondis quote him on it directly, from Varela’s published transcript. He has not denied it. The “symbolic reading” defense of the consort practices does not survive a recording in which the system’s most senior living teacher walks Western scientists through the practical mechanics in his own voice.

And the anatomical classification the Dalai Lama discussed at the 1992 conference is only one of two parallel classifications of consorts in the source-text literature of his tradition. The Trimondis document the second one separately, in Part I, Chapter 3, of their book — a canonical age-based categorization attributed in the tantric literature to the Maha Siddha Saraha, one of the legendary founders of the Vajrayana tradition, preserved in Alex Wayman’s 1973 academic study The Buddhist Tantras: Light on Indo-Tibetan Esotericism. In the source-text age classification, the youngest class of consort is eight years old: the kumari, or virgin, followed by the twelve-year-old salika, the sixteen-year-old siddha (who already menstruates), the twenty-year-old balika, and the twenty-five-year-old bhadrakapalini, whom Saraha describes as “the burned fat of prajna.” That classification is in the doctrinal literature of the tradition the Dalai Lama leads. It is not a Trimondi invention. It is in the tantric source texts, preserved by Western Tibetology, and reproduced by the Trimondis from those sources. And remember the venue of the 1992 conference. The Mind & Life Institute. We will return to that name.

Dharamsala, 1992. The Mind & Life Institute's fourth dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Western neuroscientists. This is the room where he described the Vajroli method and the four-class anatomical categorization of consorts, in his own voice, to scientists taking notes. Twenty-two years later, the same institution delivered him to MIT, and the MIT Media Lab delivered his institutional bridge to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mainstream Western Tibetology — not the Trimondis, but the field's own most respected American scholar — has acknowledged the eschatological reading of the Kalachakra. Donald Lopez, the University of Michigan Tibetologist whose book Prisoners of Shangri-La: Tibetan Buddhism and the West (University of Chicago Press, 1998) is the standard sympathetic-but-skeptical academic treatment of the Western romanticization of Tibet. Lopez is no ally of the Trimondis — he has been publicly critical of their methodology — but even he, writing from inside the field, acknowledges in that book that those who take the Kalachakra initiation are, in the system’s own internal logic, planting the seeds to be reborn into the army that fights the future Shambhala war — the war prophesied in the Kalachakra Tantra and its primary commentary the Vimalaprabha, in which an army from the hidden kingdom of Shambhala, led by the Rudra Chakrin (”Wrathful Wheel-Turner”), rides out to annihilate the mlecchas (”barbarians”) explicitly identified in the original text as the followers of Islam. The Trimondis date the prophesied war to 2327 AD. Three hundred and one years from the date of this essay. Not a symbolic far-future horizon. A specific calendar year inside the ritual system's own eschatological framework, which the institutional apparatus of the Dalai Lama treats as a literal operational framework — which is to say: what the institution is, structurally, is a doomsday cult with a three-century runway and an initiated army that is being recruited in stadiums right now. The Buddhologist Richard Hayes, writing as a practicing Buddhist, has compared the structure to jihad. And Khamtrul Rinpoche — a name I want you to remember, because it will reappear before this essay is over — wrote on the official Kalachakra Tantra homepage that the present Dalai Lama is the incarnation of Kulika Pundarika, the eighth king of Shambhala, and that the final Kulika king who will “subdue everything evil in the universe” will be none other than the present Dalai Lama himself. The man whose worldwide image is built on peace and compassion is, in the official literature of his own ritual system, identified as both the incarnation of a Shambhala king and the future commander of the Shambhala army. That is not the Trimondis spinning. That is the system’s own published material.

The doctrine that justifies all of this is what the texts call the law of inversion: the principle that the highest spiritual attainment requires the deliberate violation of every natural taboo. Sin purges sin. Evil is driven out by evil. The aspirant is to be catapulted “beyond good and evil” — and yes, Nietzsche’s phrase is doing exactly the work in the Trimondis’ analysis that you think it is doing. So is Plato’s cave. We in the West, the Trimondis argue, have been staring at the shadow of the Dalai Lama on the wall of the cave. The figure casting the shadow is something else entirely.

Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, 1604 engraving by Jan Saenredam after Cornelis van Haarlem. The central metaphor of the essay.

I do not have the stomach to walk you through the more graphic catalogues of substances, fluids, and acts the Trimondis document from the source literature. Jamie and I touch on it in the episode and there is a fuller breakdown in her ‘members’ section. I will say only this: if you take the texts at face value — and the Trimondis make a strong case that the practitioners do take them at face value — the Vajrayana adept is not someone trying to dissolve into peaceful emptiness. He is trying to become a sorcerer.

The Two Bridges

Crowley was not the only synapse. There were two.

Aleister Crowley was not a fringe figure. He was a Cambridge-educated mountaineer, a poet of some technical skill, a master Freemason, and — this is the part most people never learn — a serious practitioner of yoga. His Eight Lectures on Yoga, published in 1939, is a real book in which a real Englishman tries to translate Himalayan yogic technology into a vocabulary his European audience can metabolize.

Crowley took over the Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO) in 1923 and reshaped its higher degrees around what he called sex magick. The eighth, ninth, and eleventh degrees of the OTO are explicit in their internal documents: the operative principle is the manipulation and retention of sexual fluids as a vehicle of magical power. This is not innuendo. It is in Crowley’s own published instructions. Kenneth Grant, who served as Crowley’s secretary and later founded the Typhonian branch of the OTO, wrote a book called Cults of the Shadow in 1975 — Jamie pulled it off her shelf during our conversation — that is essentially an attempt to map Crowley’s tantric synthesis onto a Western occult cosmology involving entities Grant claims to have contacted from the star Sirius.

I am not making any of this up. None of it is contested. These books exist. You can buy them on Amazon.

Crowley took the practices the Trimondis describe in the gokong of Tibetan temples and translated them into the vocabulary of London occult lodges, and from London they propagated outward through every channel of twentieth-century alternative spirituality — through the Beats, through the LSD researchers, through Esalen, through the entire human-potential movement, through the wellness industry that now employs more Americans than steel and coal combined. The “Sting tantra” your college roommate read about in Cosmo in 1996 is the exoteric shell of a thing whose esoteric core was, as Jamie put it, never about slow breathing and eye contact. It was about extracting power.

That is one synapse. There is a second.

In Italy, in the same decades that Crowley was constructing the OTO in England, a Roman aristocrat named Julius Evola was performing the same translation in a different key. Evola (1898–1974) was a painter, a philosopher, a self-taught Sanskritist, and the most serious European reader of the tantric corpus the twentieth century produced. His 1949 book The Yoga of Power (Lo Yoga della Potenza) is, structurally, almost the exact framework the Trimondis spent fifty years later attacking. Evola endorses the vama marga — the left-hand path — of deliberate taboo violation as a vehicle of spiritual power. He endorses the absorption of shakti by the male adept. He endorses the cosmic androgyne as the goal of the path. Evola read the source texts the Trimondis read, read them with the same care, and reached the opposite conclusion: that the program described in the texts is the correct program, and that the modern world’s revulsion against it is precisely the symptom of the modern world’s spiritual collapse.

His earlier and more famous book, Revolt Against the Modern World (1934), built an entire political philosophy on the Hindu doctrine of the four cosmic ages — Satya Yuga, Treta Yuga, Dvapara Yuga, and Kali Yuga, the dark age — and argued that the present moment is the Kali Yuga, that the only legitimate response is the violent restoration of an older sacred order, and that the task of the spiritually awake elite is to prepare for the wheel-turn at the end of the age. This is the source from which the contemporary “we are entering a golden age” rhetoric in our political class genuinely descends. Not as a vague metaphor. As a documented intellectual lineage.

Evola was a fascist. I use the word with care, because in 2026 it has been so over-deployed as a generic insult that it has almost lost its diagnostic value, and I want to use it here only for what it factually meant in his case. Evola was personally close to figures in the SS Ahnenerbe — the same Nazi research apparatus that funded the 1938–39 Schäfer expedition to Tibet that I mentioned a few paragraphs ago. He lectured at SS facilities during the war. He wrote race theory the Nazi regime endorsed. After the war, he became the founding intellectual figure of European post-fascist Traditionalism and remained, until his death in 1974, the most cited author in militant European far-right circles.

If Crowley was the synapse that routed Vajrayana metaphysics into the occult and wellness shells of twentieth-century Western life — into Esalen, into the yoga industry, into the human-potential movement, into the language of personal transformation — then Evola was the synapse that routed the same metaphysics into the political and ideological shells. The two men did not collaborate. They probably never met. They were doing the same operation in two different keys, and between them they are the reason the operating system the Trimondis describe is now running, in different shells, on every layer of contemporary Western life from the suburban yoga studio to the Vatican-adjacent intellectual salons of the post-liberal right.

Aleister Crowley, photographed in 1899 in Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn ceremonial attire. Julius Evola, in the 1940s. Two men, two countries, the same Sanskrit root.

Consider what Steve Bannon did at the Vatican in 2014. He delivered a lecture by Skype to the Human Dignity Institute conference in Rome. The transcript was eventually published by BuzzFeed News in November of 2016, and in February of 2017 the New York Times — in a piece by Jason Horowitz — flagged a single paragraph in that lecture in which Bannon traced the intellectual lineage of contemporary Russian Eurasianism back through Aleksandr Dugin to Julius Evola. He was telling his audience that Putin's most influential intellectual adviser drew from a Roman traditionalist who drew from the Hindu doctrine of cyclical ages, and that this chain mattered for how the West should understand the contemporary Russian state. The right has spent nine years arguing that Horowitz overreached by implying Bannon was an Evolian, and on the narrow textual point they have something: the Rome paragraph itself is genealogical rather than laudatory, and Bannon in it describes the Traditionalist current as one that "metastasized into Italian fascism" — not the sentence of a disciple. The larger defense, that Bannon was a detached student doing intellectual history from the outside, does not survive Benjamin Teitelbaum's War for Eternity (2020), for which Bannon sat for extensive interviews and discussed his own decades-long engagement with Traditionalism, tracing it to the esoteric bookstores he haunted on Navy shore leave in Hong Kong. Bannon is a Traditionalist. He is, more precisely, a Christianized and Guénonian one — closer to René Guénon than to Evola, whose anti-Christianity and warrior-caste elitism Bannon's Catholic, populist, Rust-Belt-heroic version of the creed cannot absorb. The Rome speech was not the Evola endorsement Horowitz hinted at. It was something more interesting than mere description: a sitting political operative, inside the walls of the Vatican, placing himself inside a century-old metaphysical lineage and asking his audience to read Putin through it.

Here is the part the pushback misses entirely. Most American political operatives in 2014 had never heard of Julius Evola, could not have spelled Eurasianism, and would have stared blankly if you had named Aleksandr Dugin. Bannon could name all three on a public stage at the Vatican without notes. Mark Sedgwick of Aarhus University, the author of the standard academic monograph on the Traditionalist movement (Against the Modern World, Oxford University Press, 2004), told the Times that the fact that Bannon even knew Evola existed was itself the significant data point. That is exactly right. The significance of the Bannon reference is not that Bannon was an Evolian. The significance is that in 2014, on a public stage, the man who would within two years run the Trump campaign and serve as the chief strategist of the United States could trace the lineage from twentieth-century Italian Traditionalism through contemporary Russian Eurasianism to current populist political movements in real time. He could name the chain. The chain was already operative in his analytical vocabulary. Whatever else you want to say about that, you cannot say that the chain is imaginary.

You cannot understand Aleksandr Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory — the philosophical scaffolding of contemporary Russian Eurasianism — without understanding this lineage. You cannot understand the fully Evolian metaphysics that runs through Nick Land’s accelerationism without understanding it. And you cannot understand why the men who currently run our country, of every faction, will not stop telling us we are entering a golden age — without understanding that the phrase has a citation chain, and the citation chain runs through a Roman aristocrat who spent the 1930s lecturing at SS facilities, and from him to the same Sanskrit root that the Trimondis spent six hundred pages dismantling.

The Political File

I’m going to keep the rest of this essay free, because I think the structural argument matters more than the access. But the work I do — the books I read so you don’t have to spend six hundred dollars on them, the connections I trace between things our culture pretends are unrelated — is reader-supported. If this is the kind of analysis you want more of, a paid subscription is how it keeps coming. Paid subscribers also get early access to the longer companion piece I’m working on, plus supporting Jamie’s work grants you access the full members’ breakdown of the more graphic source material we couldn’t put on the main YouTube.

Now. Before I lay out the file, I want you to hold one sentence in your mind. The Dalai Lama wrote it himself, in his 1990 autobiography Freedom in Exile, describing the structure of the Tibetan exile project. He wrote: “We spoke in two tongues, the official and the unofficial.” Read that twice. The Dalai Lama, in his own voice, in his own book, told you there were two tongues. Most of what the Western public has ever heard from the Tibetan exile establishment is the official tongue. What follows is the documentary record of the unofficial tongue. Hold the sentence as you read.

The Dalai Lama wrote, in his own autobiography: "We spoke in two tongues, the official and the unofficial." This is the unofficial tongue.

The CIA funded him. This is not a conspiracy theory. In August of 1998, the U.S. State Department published a tranche of declassified documents from its Foreign Relations of the United States series confirming that the Central Intelligence Agency funded the Tibetan resistance throughout the 1960s. The figures come from a CIA memo dated January 9, 1964, written to justify continued funding of the program. The total: $1,735,000 per year. The line items include $500,000 for the support of 2,100 Tibetan guerrillas based in Nepal, and — quoted directly from the memo — “Subsidy to the Dalai Lama: $180,000.” Jim Mann reported the story for the Los Angeles Times on September 15, 1998. The same U.S. government committee that approved the Tibetan program also authorized the Bay of Pigs invasion. The funding was reduced after the Nixon opening to China and effectively wound down by the mid-1970s.

The Dalai Lama, in his autobiography Freedom in Exile, wrote that the eventual cutoff demonstrated that American assistance “had been a reflection of their anti-Communist policies rather than genuine support for the restoration of Tibetan independence” — which is, in its own quiet way, a confession. The Tibetan government-in-exile, responding to Mann’s reporting in October 1998, acknowledged the $1.7 million figure but denied that the Dalai Lama personally benefited from the $180,000, stating that the subsidy was spent on setting up offices in Geneva and New York and on international lobbying. I want you to read that sentence twice. The denial is that the money was not spent on the Dalai Lama himself. It was spent on building his international political and diplomatic infrastructure in two of the most strategically important cities in the Western world. That is the exculpatory version of the story.

His tutor was a Nazi. Heinrich Harrer, the Austrian mountaineer whose memoir Seven Years in Tibet became the Brad Pitt movie in 1997, was an SS sergeant. He joined the SA in 1933 and the SS on April 1, 1938. He had a personal audience with Adolf Hitler before his Tibet expedition. The German magazine Stern exposed his file in 1997, the same year the film came out, and the documents are not in dispute. Harrer remained personally close to the Dalai Lama until his death in 2006.

There were other Nazi-connected associates. Bruno Beger, the SS racial scientist on Heinrich Himmler’s 1938–39 Schäfer expedition to Tibet, who measured Tibetan skulls in the field, was in 1943 sent to Auschwitz to select and measure eighty-six Jewish prisoners for what was to become a skeleton collection at the Reich University of Strasbourg. Those prisoners were murdered for that purpose. Beger was tried in West Germany and convicted in 1971. After the war he composed statements supporting the Tibetan exile position on Tibet’s pre-1950 status, which the Dalai Lama’s organization made use of, and he visited the Dalai Lama personally on multiple occasions over the following decades. The Trimondis document a photograph of the Dalai Lama in a single frame, flanked by Bruno Beger on one side and Heinrich Harrer on the other — the Dalai Lama smiling between two former SS men, all three sharing the same camera. The photograph is not from the 1940s. It is from after the war records were public.

And there was a third. Miguel Serrano, the Chilean diplomat who founded the doctrine he called Esoteric Hitlerismand authored Adolf Hitler: The Ultimate Avatar — a book arguing in plain language that Hitler was a literal avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu and that the Aryan race descends from the lost continent of Hyperborea — met the Dalai Lama in India after the 1959 flight from Tibet, and maintained the friendship for decades. When the Dalai Lama visited Chile in subsequent years, Serrano was among those who greeted him publicly and described their friendship as long-standing. The Dalai Lama, then or later, did not distance himself.

The Trimondis make a structural argument about these three men that I want you to sit with. Heinrich Harrer: Hitler audience, SS sergeant. Bruno Beger: Auschwitz-convicted SS racial scientist. Miguel Serrano: founder of Esoteric Hitlerism, Hitler-as-Vishnu doctrinaire. Three independent strands of twentieth-century Nazi and fascist occultism. Three different countries. Three different careers. All three independently and persistently drawn to Tibetan Buddhism and to the Dalai Lama personally. All three sustained as personal friendships for decades, in some cases until the death of the participants. The Trimondis argue this is not coincidence. It is doctrinal resonance — the Kalachakra’s warrior eschatology, its racially pure Shambhala kingdom, its world-conquest framework, all of which speak directly to the worldview of esoteric fascism. Julius Evola, whose Yoga of Power I traced earlier in this essay as one of the two synapses through which Vajrayana metaphysics entered the modern Western intellectual bloodstream, was drawn to Vajrayana for the same reasons. Heinrich Himmler funded the SS Tibet expedition for the same reasons. The pattern is not the Trimondis cherry-picking three eccentrics. The pattern is that the people who built their worldview around Hitler kept finding the same place to go for spiritual nourishment, and the man at the center of that place kept finding reasons not to send them away.

The young Dalai Lama with Heinrich Harrer, former SS sergeant and author of Seven Years in Tibet. One of the documented postwar associations discussed by the Trimondis.

And the Dalai Lama himself made the pattern harder to wave away in an interview with the Daily Telegraph on August 15, 1998. Asked about Hitler, he answered: “In this case he was more honest. In concentration camps he made it clear he intended to exterminate.” He was contrasting Hitler favorably, on the dimension of openness, with the Chinese leadership in Tibet. I am not telling you this proves the Dalai Lama endorsed the Holocaust. I am telling you that the man who has spent decades in the personal company of an SS racial scientist, an SS sergeant who had a private audience with Hitler, and the founder of Esoteric Hitlerism — when asked about Hitler in 1998 by a major British newspaper — found the comparison he wanted to draw was that Hitler had been, on the dimension of openness, more honest than the Chinese.

1938–39 German Tibet Expedition group photograph (context for the postwar associations with former SS members Bruno Beger and Heinrich Harrer).

Some of the wilder claims about secret armies of Tibetan monks in Berlin do not survive scholarly scrutiny and I am not going to repeat them here. But the documented Nazi-Tibet axis is real, it is sustained, it is named, and it is its own subject. I have given it as much space as I can in a single essay. The follow-up will give it more.

Most of the documentary record for this section lives in German. The Trimondis translated it. Almost no one in the English-speaking world has ever read it.

The Aum Shinrikyo file. I want to walk through this one in full, because it is the historical precedent for everything I am about to document in the Epstein section, and because almost no one in the English-speaking world has ever heard the documentary chain laid out in sequence.

March 20, 1995. Thirteen people died that morning. The institutional machinery that built Aum Shinrikyo ran on letters signed by the Dalai Lama's own Council.

On the morning of March 20, 1995, members of the Japanese new religious movement Aum Shinrikyo released sarin gas into the Tokyo subway system at the height of the morning rush. Thirteen people died. Roughly six thousand were injured. Shoko Asahara, the founder of Aum Shinrikyo, ordered the attack. He was eventually executed for it in 2018. The Tokyo sarin attack remains the worst chemical weapons attack on civilians in Japanese history.

What the Western press almost entirely failed to report at the time, and what the Trimondis reconstruct in detail with sourced documents, is that the institutional relationship between Asahara and the Dalai Lama’s organization was documented, formal, and ran for years before the attack. The chain is not a matter of interpretation. It is letters, meetings, dollar amounts, and dates.

According to Stern magazine’s reporting, Asahara and the Dalai Lama met five times between 1987 and the period before the gas attack. The first audience, in 1987, was private. By Asahara’s own published account — which the Dalai Lama’s office has never publicly contested — the Dalai Lama told him at that meeting that he had “the mind of a Buddha”and commissioned him to spread Buddhism in Japan.

On January 21, 1989, Asahara wired $100,000 to Dharamsala for the support of Tibetan refugees. In return, the Dalai Lama’s Council for Religious and Cultural Affairs issued a formal letter describing Aum Shinrikyo as an organization that “attempts to promote public well-being through various religious and social activities, for example through instruction in Buddhist doctrines and yoga.” The Trimondis reproduce the relevant passage of the letter directly from the document. With this letter in hand, Aum Shinrikyo secured its formal recognition as a religious body in Japan, and with that recognition came the tax-exempt status that became the legal and financial foundation for the fundraising and operational expansion that produced the sarin attack six years later. The chain of custody from the Dalai Lama’s institutional endorsement to the legal vehicle that built the sarin program is a documented historical fact.

Four months after that letter, on May 24, 1989, Khamtrul Rinpoche — yes, the same Khamtrul Rinpoche, the man who wrote on the official Kalachakra Tantra homepage that the present Dalai Lama is the incarnation of the eighth Shambhala king and the prophesied final Rudra Chakrin who will subdue everything evil in the universe — issued his own letter of recommendation. He called Asahara “an experienced and qualified meditation, tantra, and yoga instructor” and predicted that Asahara would become a great teacher of Buddhism in Japan. The Trimondis reproduce the full text of the letter. The same Khamtrul Rinpoche who in his official capacity identified the current Dalai Lama as a future commander of the Shambhala holy war, in 1989, formally credentialed the man who would commit the worst chemical attack in Japanese history. That is not me drawing a connection. That is two separate documents under the same signature, in the same institutional voice, four months apart and seven years before the gas.

The relationship continued. On February 24, 1995 — approximately one month before the sarin attack — Asahara sent the Dalai Lama a letter claiming that his own son was the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-highest figure in the Tibetan Buddhist hierarchy. The Trimondis reproduce this letter as well.

Six weeks after the sarin attack, with thirteen dead and the Tokyo investigation in full motion, the Dalai Lama was asked about Asahara in an interview. He called him “a friend, although not necessarily a perfect one.” That quotation is sourced to Stern, issue 36 of 1995. The Dalai Lama did not unambiguously repudiate the man. He did not announce that the institutional credentialing letters had been a mistake. He framed the founder of a chemical-weapons cult, six weeks after the chemical attack, as an imperfect friend.

I want to be precise about what I am and am not saying. I am not claiming the Dalai Lama knew about the sarin plot. I am not claiming the Dalai Lama instructed Asahara to commit any specific act. What I am claiming is what the documentary record actually supports, which is this: the institutional machinery of the Dalai Lama’s organization issued the formal endorsements that gave Shoko Asahara the religious legitimacy and the legal foundation he needed to build the network that committed the worst chemical attack in Japanese history. The endorsements were issued under the signature of the Dalai Lama’s own Council for Religious and Cultural Affairs and under the signature of Khamtrul Rinpoche, who simultaneously held the institutional position of identifying the Dalai Lama himself as the future Rudra Chakrin. After the attack, the Dalai Lama did not unambiguously repudiate Asahara, and called him an imperfect friend.

Hold this pattern in mind as we move into the Epstein file. It is not new. It is a documented institutional practice with a twenty-year head start.

The Epstein file. This one I want to walk through carefully, because the loose version of the claim is both wrong and weaker than the documented version. A search of the Department of Justice’s Epstein Files library for “Dalai Lama” returns 157 results across the released datasets. Many of those are duplicates of the same documents across datasets, plus quote-of-the-day emails and forwarded news clippings. But once you strip out the noise, what remains is a pattern of correspondence that is more specific, more intimate, and more operational than any inflated count would suggest.

Institutional architecture. Closed doors. Letters going out under institutional signatures. The pattern is not new.

On Friday, October 31, 2014, the Dalai Lama was physically at MIT’s Kresge Auditorium for two events on the same day. The first was the 2nd International Symposium for Contemplative Studies, organized by the Mind & Life Institute, with the Dalai Lama as featured speaker, attended by over 1,700 people. The second was an event called “Change-Makers for a Better World,” organized by the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at MIT. Both events are confirmed by the Dalai Lama’s own official website with photographs of him on the Kresge stage. These two institutions — the Mind & Life Institute and the MIT-based Dalai Lama Center for Ethics — are the institutional bridge through which Tibetan Buddhism’s Western public life flows through MIT. On October 31, 2014, they brought the Dalai Lama to campus.

That morning, while the Dalai Lama was being welcomed to MIT, an MIT-affiliated cognitive scientist named Joscha Bach was on campus giving a presentation. Bach was, at that point, more than a year into a fellowship the Boston Globe, Der Spiegel, and others have since reported was substantially funded by Jeffrey Epstein — Bach received over a million dollars from Epstein over the 2013 to 2017 period, including payment of his monthly rent, his tuition, and his travel expenses, all of which Bach himself acknowledged in a Substack post in November 2025. And Bach’s Epstein funding had not begun at MIT. The Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation’s own published self-description identified Bach’s earlier Micropsi cognitive-modeling work in Berlin as one of its supported projects, and an EIN Presswire announcement in October 2013 publicly heralded “Prominent Science Investor, Jeffrey Epstein, Funds Radically Smart Software in Berlin.”Bach was an established Epstein-funded researcher in Germany before he was placed inside Nowak’s PED at Harvard. The Bach-Nowak-Epstein triangle was not three independent relationships. It was one integrated transatlantic operation in which Nowak’s PED imported a researcher Epstein was already paying. Nothing in this essay alleges sexual misconduct by Joscha Bach. What matters for this essay is what Bach wrote to Epstein on the morning of October 31, 2014. He was finishing a presentation at MIT, he wrote, and would be free in about thirty minutes — “until 12 (when the Dalai Lama comes).” He signed off: “thank you so much, btw!!!” The Dalai Lama was not a hypothetical to Joscha Bach. He was the noon event at MIT, on the same day Bach was corresponding directly with the man who paid his rent.

When Joi Ito wrote to Epstein six months later that Tenzin Priyadarshi “can get us the Dalai Lama” for a dinner, that was not an aspirational claim about an institutional channel Ito hoped to develop. It was a reference to an institutional channel that had brought the Dalai Lama physically to MIT just two semesters earlier, hosted by the same Center that Tenzin Priyadarshi runs, in concert with the Mind & Life Institute. The bridge had a documented track record. Epstein was being offered access to an institutional channel that had recently brought the Dalai Lama to MIT.

And the Joscha Bach fellowship at Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics was not the first time PED’s director had a documented relationship with Jeffrey Epstein either. The Program for Evolutionary Dynamics itself was founded with Epstein’s money. In 2003, Jeffrey Epstein donated $6.5 million to Harvard to establish PED under Martin Nowak, the Harvard mathematical biologist who would later become Joscha Bach’s PED host. The founding gift made Nowak’s entire research program structurally Epstein-funded from its first day. Per Harvard’s own 2020 internal review, Epstein subsequently visited PED offices more than forty times between 2010 and 2018, with a final visit in October 2018, three months before his July 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges. Seven years into that patronage relationship, on May 25, 2010, Nowak emailed Epstein from his Harvard address ( nowak@fas.harvard.edu ) to refer a job candidate. The candidate’s credentials, attached to Nowak’s email, listed degrees from USC, Cambridge, and Berkeley Law; counsel work at Tommy Hilfiger; regular travel to Paris on behalf of Karl Lagerfeld; and one line, sitting unremarkably among the fashion-industry credentials: “did pro-bono work for the dalai lama.” Epstein replied eighteen minutes later, telling Nowak to have the candidate call Lesley Groff — Epstein’s longtime personal assistant, who would in 2020 be indicted as a co-conspirator alongside Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in coordinating Epstein’s trafficking operation. Within hours that morning, the candidate was on the phone with Groff. The intake had a process. The process had a name. The federal release preserves the entire thread across two duplicate documents.

I am not naming the candidate herself, because she was a job applicant and her only connection to this story is having been referred. What I am naming is the structure. Seven years after Epstein’s $6.5 million founding gift created Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, five years before Joi Ito offered Tenzin Priyadarshi as the bridge to the Dalai Lama, four years before the Dalai Lama visited MIT, three years before Joscha Bach moved into PED’s offices on Epstein’s funding — Martin Nowak was routing job candidates to Jeffrey Epstein in correspondence so casual it took eighteen minutes to reach Lesley Groff, with prior Dalai Lama work as a credit line one Harvard professor forwarded to a registered sex offender as a positive. The institutional ground was already prepared. By the time the Dalai Lama visited MIT in 2014 and Joi Ito offered Tenzin Priyadarshi as the bridge to the Dalai Lama in his 2015 email to Epstein, the network had been operating for over a decade.

In May of 2015, on a Sunday morning, Jeffrey Epstein emailed Joi Ito — then the director of the MIT Media Lab, who would resign in disgrace four years later specifically over his concealed acceptance of Epstein funding — with a casual proposal: a “fun dinner would be dali lama. woody alien chomsky? lets do it.” Three minutes later, Ito wrote back. The full reply is now in the federal record, and it is worth reading carefully because the structural argument the rest of this section is making turns on what Joi Ito says next. Ito told Epstein that the first step would be to meet “Tenzin,” whom he described as the Dalai Lama’s student, the man who runs the Dalai Lama center, a newly appointed Director’s Fellow at the MIT Media Lab, and the person about to start the Lab’s ethics initiative. “He can get us the Dalai Lama,” Ito wrote. He added, almost in passing, that he was also having lunch with Seth Lloyd that week.

The “Tenzin” is Tenzin Priyadarshi — a Tibetan Buddhist monk personally ordained by the Dalai Lama, Founding Director (since 2009) of the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at MIT, Director’s Fellow at the MIT Media Lab beginning in 2015, and director of the Lab’s ethics initiative from 2015 to 2019. Every institutional position Joi Ito describes in that email matches Priyadarshi’s publicly documented biography down to the comma. He has already been named publicly in connection with the Epstein/MIT story — by the Daily Beast in 2019, by Jacob Silverman in August 2025, and most recently by The Tech, MIT’s student newspaper of record, on February 19, 2026, in a long piece reporting directly from the federal Epstein library. The “Seth Lloyd” is Seth Lloyd, the MIT physicist who was suspended by MIT in 2019 for his own undisclosed Epstein funding and his attempts to rehabilitate Epstein’s public reputation. Three MIT figures who would later be named in connection with the Media Lab Epstein scandal — Ito, Lloyd, and Priyadarshi — appear inside a single Sunday-morning email in May 2015, an email in which Ito is brokering Jeffrey Epstein's access to the Dalai Lama.

The brokerage was not abstract, and it did not stop in May 2015. The Tech reported in February 2026 that in March 2016, Jeffrey Epstein met both Joi Ito and Tenzin Priyadarshi in person at the MIT Media Lab. After the meeting, Epstein emailed Ito to say he had really enjoyed Tenzin. Ito’s reply, in his own words from the federal release: “We can now embark on your path to enlightenment.” In April 2017, Joi Ito sent Epstein the bank account information for the Prajnopaya Institute, a Buddhist nonprofit headed by Tenzin Priyadarshi and headquartered at MIT’s official 77 Massachusetts Avenue address. Shortly afterward, Education Advance — a nonprofit funded primarily by Jeffrey Epstein, founded by a Russian model named Svetlana Pozhidaeva — donated $50,000 to Prajnopaya for a proposed Buddhist retreat center in Massachusetts. The Prajnopaya Institute later told the Daily Beast it had returned the donation in 2019 after the Epstein scandal broke. The 2020 Goodwin Procter report, which was the official MIT investigation into the Media Lab’s Epstein relationships, does not mention any of this. Not the Priyadarshi meeting. Not the donation. Not the Prajnopaya transfer. The official institutional memory of the Epstein/MIT scandal does not contain the Tibetan Buddhist piece. The Tibetan Buddhist piece is in the federal documents, and it has only become visible because the federal documents have now been released.

I want to be precise about what I am and am not saying. I am not accusing Tenzin Priyadarshi of any misconduct, and I am not saying he ever knew about Epstein’s crimes. I am also not saying the Dalai Lama himself ever met Jeffrey Epstein. The records show Epstein and Ito were actively trying to broker that meeting. The records show Tenzin Priyadarshi was the institutional bridge they intended to use. The records do not show the meeting ever took place. The Tibetan exile press has been emphatic about that distinction since the federal release dropped, and they are correct: the bridge existed, the bridge was being actively used, but the bridge appears to have terminated short of the Dalai Lama personally. What the documents do show is the institutional architecture — Joi Ito at the Media Lab, Tenzin Priyadarshi at the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics, the Prajnopaya Institute as a financial vehicle — in place and documented in the federal release.

The MIT track was not the only one. On the morning of Monday, May 11, 2015 — exactly twenty-four hours after Joi Ito had told Epstein that “He can get us the Dalai Lama” — Jeffrey Epstein sent a different email to a different recipient. The recipient field, unredacted in the federal release, reads soon yi previn. This is Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of Woody Allen. The body of Epstein’s message is one line: “im working on the dalai lama for dinner.” The “im working on” framing is operational language. It tells you that the Dalai Lama dinner was already a known project between them, that Soon-Yi Previn was already a participant in the conversation, and that Epstein was updating her on his progress. No misconduct is alleged against Soon-Yi Previn, and nothing in the records shows that any such dinner ever took place. What the document shows is that within a forty-eight-hour window in May 2015, Epstein was pursuing the same Dalai Lama dinner through at least two separate channels in parallel: Joi Ito at MIT on the institutional side, and the Allen household through Soon-Yi Previn on the social side. He was running it as an operation.

And then there is Tom Pritzker.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2015 — eight weeks after Joi Ito offered to broker Dalai Lama access for Jeffrey Epstein through MIT — Thomas J. Pritzker, then executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, billionaire heir to the Pritzker family fortune, cousin of the current Democratic Governor of Illinois and the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, founder of one of the world’s largest private collections of Tibetan and Himalayan art, and a documented personal patron of the Dalai Lama for decades, was emailing Jeffrey Epstein directly to schedule a Saturday breakfast in New York. The thread is short, intimate, and rapid. Pritzker proposes dates. Epstein floats a Friday-night dinner with “woody” (Woody Allen). Pritzker confirms he will be in New York and needs to fly out of Teterboro at 8:30 Saturday morning. Then, in his own words, signed tjp: “OK, let me go to work on it. What time? Have to go see Dalai Lama for early lunch. I will be up by 8.”

Read what that line contains. Tom Pritzker, in July 2015 — seven years after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal on sex crimes charges — was casually telling Jeffrey Epstein, in writing, that he had to leave breakfast early because he had a personal lunch scheduled with the Dalai Lama. Not a Mind & Life conference. Not a public event. A lunch. The casual register is the data point: this is the language of someone with regular, on-demand, personal access to the Dalai Lama, and someone for whom mentioning that access to a registered sex offender during a breakfast logistics email is unremarkable. The “woody” in the same thread is Woody Allen. Two months earlier, in his email to Joi Ito, Epstein had also proposed a Dalai Lama / Woody Allen / Noam Chomsky dinner. The same brokerage operation appears in two separate documented threads in the same eight-week window, with two different intermediaries — Joi Ito at MIT and Tom Pritzker on the social side. According to news reporting on the broader federal release, in another message in the same Pritzker correspondence chain, Epstein wrote to Pritzker: “would you find it amusing to have dali lama meet woody allen for lunch on sat = could be a memorable event.” The framing of the Dalai Lama as a memorable-event entertainment property is its own data point.

The Pritzker-Epstein relationship was not a one-off, and it did not stop in 2015. In November 2025, the Chicago Maroon— the University of Chicago’s student newspaper — was the first outlet to report on the breadth of the email exchanges between Pritzker and Epstein in the federal release. The Chicago Sun-Times followed. The reporting documented at least twenty emails spanning multiple years after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal: scheduled meals at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, a 2010 thread about helping a Romanian woman get a Hyatt job, a 2013 thread about Penny Pritzker’s Senate confirmation hearings, and a 2018 exchange in which Epstein asked Pritzker to help his then-girlfriend Karyna Shuliak with travel arrangements to Southeast Asia. When Shuliak wrote to Pritzker that the purpose of her trip was “going to try to find a new girlfriend for Jeffrey,” Pritzker replied with a smiley-face emoticon and the words “May the Force be with you.” On February 17, 2026 — eight weeks before this essay went up — Tom Pritzker announced his resignation as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. In his letter to the Hyatt board, he wrote that he had “exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with [Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell], and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.”

I want to be precise about what I am and am not saying. Tom Pritzker has not been accused of any sexual misconduct, and I am not accusing him of any. I am also not saying he procured women for Epstein or knew the specific operational details of Epstein’s crimes. I am saying that the documents now show a sustained, intimate, personal correspondence between one of the wealthiest men in the United States and a registered sex offender, lasting at least from 2010 to 2018, in which Pritzker actively offered logistical help to Epstein on multiple occasions — including help with travel arrangements for a woman whose stated purpose was to find Epstein a new girlfriend — and that within that correspondence, Pritzker mentioned in passing that he was about to have a personal lunch with the Dalai Lama, while the same correspondence was simultaneously discussing a Friday-night dinner with Woody Allen and a Saturday gathering at which Epstein was floating the Dalai Lama’s name as a “memorable event.” Tom Pritzker resigned from Hyatt over these emails in February 2026. I am quoting from the federal release, his own resignation letter, and the established public reporting in the Chicago Sun-Times, the New York Times, the Chicago Maroon, WBEZ, and other outlets.

The Mind & Life Institute — a real institution co-founded in 1987 by the Dalai Lama, the late neuroscientist Francisco Varela, and entrepreneur Adam Engle, and the primary forty-year vehicle for the Dalai Lama’s relationships with Western neuroscience and academic philosophy, and yes, the same Mind & Life Institute at whose 1992 Dharamsala conference (Dialogue IV) the Dalai Lama personally walked Western neuroscientists through the Vajroli method and the four-class anatomical categorization of consorts, as I described earlier in this essay — is the institutional ancestor of the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at MIT. By 2015 that lineage had spawned the Center, the Center’s director was a Director’s Fellow at Joi Ito’s Media Lab, and Joi Ito was telling a convicted sex offender, in writing, that he could deliver the Dalai Lama for a dinner. Four years later, the Media Lab collapsed under the weight of the Epstein scandal and Ito was out.

And then, threaded through the file alongside the logistics, there is the most surprising material of all: the way the people in Epstein’s network privately talked about the Dalai Lama when they thought no one outside the network was listening.

The federal release preserves the thread across duplicate documents. The correspondence is the evidence.

But before I walk through that correspondence, I want to introduce one more beat from the federal record, because it changes how you read everything after it. Jeffrey Epstein was not incidentally interested in tantric Buddhism. He was studying it as a serious reader. In November 2025, Bloomberg News obtained 18,000 emails from Jeffrey Epstein's personal accounts, which contained years of Amazon order receipts. A December 2025 Department of Justice release subsequently confirmed more than 1,000 additional Amazon receipts spanning 2014 to 2019. The Berkeley Institute for Islamic Studies researcher Bilal Muhammad, in an essay titled "Jeffrey Epstein's Occult Bookshelf" published November 17, 2025, was the first analyst to read the Amazon order data as a coherent intellectual program rather than as a list of idle purchases. The books Muhammad documents Epstein ordering, with page-level citations into each text, include: Christopher S. Hyatt, Secrets of Western Tantra: The Sexuality of the Middle Path (ordered 2007). Donald Michael Kraig, Modern Sex Magick: Secrets of Erotic Spirituality (ordered the same month in 2007). John Mumford, A Chakra & Kundalini Workbook (ordered between October and December 2007). Gianluigi Nuzzi, Merchants in the Temple (the Vatican financial-scandals and child-abuse exposé). Vladimir Nabokov, The Annotated Lolita (ordered in 2019, six weeks before his July 6, 2019 arrest).

Now hold those five purchases in your head and read them against what the first half of this essay documented. Hyatt's Secrets of Western Tantra is not a pop-spirituality book. Hyatt was the co-founder of the "Thelemic Order of the Golden Dawn," and the book is dedicated to Israel Regardie — Aleister Crowley's personal secretary and the man Crowley biographers call his "apprentice." Kraig's Modern Sex Magick is more direct still. Kraig opens the book with a genealogy of the tradition he is teaching: "the Templars learned sex magic from the Sufis of the Middle East, who had learned it from the Tantrics of India. The Medieval alchemists received this information from the Templars and coded it into some of their works. Eventually, Aleister Crowley, who learned about sex magick on his journeys to India and Africa, started experimenting with both traditional and his own newly created techniques." That is Kraig's own published claim, on page 4 of the book Jeffrey Epstein ordered in 2007. The citation chain Kraig describes in that sentence is the same citation chain this essay has independently traced in its Two Bridges and Same Operating System sections: Vajrayana tantric material moving westward through Crowley into the twentieth-century Western esoteric lodge tradition. Kraig wrote that sentence in 1988. Epstein ordered the book in 2007. I am writing this essay in 2026, making the same argument from the German press record and the Trimondi documentary case, and the book on the Amazon order receipt is, in its own opening pages, telling you the same thing.

The 2007 date matters. Epstein was purchasing this material one year before his 2008 plea deal on state sex-crimes charges — not as a casual reader, but as an active student, ordering multiple titles in the same month, from publishers specializing in the Crowleyan and Thelemic tradition the current essay traces as one of the two bridges through which Vajrayana metaphysics entered modern Western esoteric practice. And he was still buying in this register at the very end: the December 2025 DOJ release confirmed the 2019 Annotated Lolita purchase six weeks before his final arrest, along with other occult and tantric titles throughout the 2014-2019 period. The man who was running the brokerage operation for dinner access to the Dalai Lama, who founded the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics at Harvard with a $6.5 million gift in 2003, who visited PED offices more than forty times between 2010 and 2018, who was corresponding with Joi Ito about Tenzin Priyadarshi in 2015 and meeting Tenzin in person at the MIT Media Lab in 2016, who received the hollow-saffron-robes email from Deepak Chopra in 2016 and was physically with Chopra at the Media Lab in December 2017, was simultaneously — across the same time period — reading the primary-source literature of the Western Vajrayana-descended sex-magic tradition. The institutional channel and the doctrinal interest were not separate projects. They were one project, pursued by a man who had done his reading. Hold that context as you read what Deepak Chopra wrote to him next.

There is one email in particular that I have not been able to stop thinking about since I read it in full. It was sent on October 23, 2016, by Deepak Chopra to Jeffrey Epstein. The sender field in the document is unredacted. The signature block carries Chopra’s home address in Carlsbad, California. The email is part of a long Sunday exchange between the two men in which Epstein has sent Chopra a philosophy essay from Aeon, asked him what intellectual constructs are still useful to him, and asked what is left for him to accomplish at this stage of his career. Chopra is responding with the kind of candor people reserve for trusted confidants. He writes, of his own life and his own fame, that he is still riding the tiger and does not know how to get off. He mentions his upcoming Conan O’Brien appearance and a dinner with Maria Shriver. And then, in the middle of the exchange, he tells Epstein the following.

He has recently met, at a conference, a Tibetan teacher from the Bon tradition — the older, pre-Buddhist Tibetan shamanic lineage that predates the Gelug school the Dalai Lama heads. The Bon teacher, Chopra writes, has the authenticity Chopra has rarely found among guru types, and the proof of his authenticity is that he actually teaches the dream and sleep yogas — two of the Six Yogas of Naropa, the deep esoteric practices of the Vajrayana corpus. Chopra then tells Epstein, in his own words, why this matters to him personally. He writes that he had questioned the Dalai Lama about these same practices several times, in person, and had concluded that the Dalai Lama knew almost nothing about them. The worldwide reverence for the man, Chopra wrote, was a function of his uniform (saffron robes). That phrase is Chopra’s exact wording — uniform, with saffron robes in parentheses, in his own message, in writing, to Jeffrey Epstein, in 2016. He concluded the email by telling Epstein he was going to invite the Bon teacher into residence at his own Carlsbad center to learn from him what the Dalai Lama could not teach.

Sit with what this is. The most globally famous Western popularizer of Eastern spirituality — the man who has spent four decades building the Dalai Lama’s reputation in American mass culture, who has appeared with him in joint interviews, who has co-presented at his Mind & Life conferences, whose own published books carry the Dalai Lama’s endorsements, who is by any reasonable measure the single Western figure most responsible for the Dalai Lama’s image as a global wisdom icon — was, in private correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein in 2016, dismissing the Dalai Lama as a hollow figure whose worldwide reverence is a function of costume, and was simultaneously planning to acquire the actual esoteric Tibetan practices through a different teacher in a separate, older lineage that the institutional Dalai Lama apparatus does not control. Fifteen minutes after Chopra sent that message, Epstein replied. He did not express surprise. He did not ask questions. He responded in the same register Chopra had been writing in, dismissing whatever Chopra had been doing recently as basket weaving for the guru set, which was not good enough. Five minutes after that, Chopra replied again, agreeing. The two men were not having an awkward moment of disclosure. They were continuing a conversation in a shared register they had both clearly used before.

I want to be precise about what I am and am not saying. I am not accusing Deepak Chopra of any misconduct, and I am not saying he knew about Epstein’s crimes. I am quoting what Chopra wrote, in his own words, in a federal document released by the Department of Justice, to one of the most notorious sex traffickers of the twenty-first century, on a Sunday in October of 2016.

You can read this email two ways. The innocent reading: Chopra was simply noting that the Dalai Lama does not personally teach the deep esoteric practices, that his global fame is partly a function of image rather than expertise, and that Chopra had found a teacher in the Bon tradition who actually does teach. That reading is defensible. None of it is secret. None of it would surprise anyone inside the field.

But read the email against the six hundred pages the Trimondis wrote, and notice what Chopra is describing: a public figure whose worldwide reverence is a function of costume, a separate esoteric lineage where the actual practices live, and a private channel through which insiders acquire what the public apparatus does not offer. That is the architecture the Trimondis spent six hundred pages documenting — the official tongue and the unofficial tongue — described in three sentences, in a private email, to Jeffrey Epstein, in 2016.

And then there is the part of the Chopra material that I want you to read carefully, because it changes what the October 2016 email actually means. Fourteen months later, in December 2017, Deepak Chopra was at the MIT Media Lab in person. The federal documents preserve a long thread from that December in which Chopra is corresponding directly with Joi Ito about a Media Lab tour Chopra had just taken with a Harvard-affiliated colleague. The thread runs across multiple messages over the course of a single week. Chopra opens by telling Ito it was “very nice to meet you and visit the Media Lab for the first time.” He praises Ito’s “anti-disciplinary framework” and “leadership.” He proposes a collaboration. And then he writes the sentence I want you to sit with: he proposes that his own project be incubated at the Media Lab, and he names the two specific examples that made him think of this. “The two examples shared with us that made me think of this,” Chopra wrote, “are The Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at MIT and Scratch.” That is Deepak Chopra in his own words, in writing, to the director of the MIT Media Lab, citing Tenzin Priyadarshi’s Dalai Lama Center as the institutional template for how he wanted his own work to be embedded inside MIT. Fourteen months earlier, he had told Jeffrey Epstein in private that the Dalai Lama was a hollow figure in saffron robes. Fourteen months later, he was citing the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics at MIT as the institutional model he wanted to copy.

Two days after that exchange, on the night of December 6-7, 2017, Chopra sent a different email. The recipients, on the same address line, were both Joi Ito and Jeff Epstein. Subject: Re: Wonderful meeting. The body of the message, in its entirety: “I’m with Jeff. Sharing ideas. Sending regards. Deepak Chopra MD.” Chopra was physically with Jeffrey Epstein, in person, on the night of December 6, 2017 — fourteen months after the saffron-robes email, two days after his Media Lab meeting with Joi Ito, looping Ito in on his current location with the most notorious sex trafficker of the twenty-first century. The three of them — Chopra, Ito, and Epstein — were inside a single email together, operating as a network. The private register and the institutional register were not separate. They were active simultaneously, in parallel, inside the same operation, with the same people. The man who privately told Epstein in 2016 that the Dalai Lama was a costume was, in 2017, citing the institutional vehicle named after the Dalai Lama as his own preferred model for institutional embedding at MIT, while spending an evening in person with Jeffrey Epstein and emailing the director of the MIT Media Lab to confirm it.

I am not telling you the Dalai Lama knew Epstein was a sex trafficker. I am not telling you the Dalai Lama ever sat down at any of the dinners Joi Ito or Tom Pritzker or anyone else was working to arrange. I am telling you what the documents actually say, which is this: in the years before Epstein’s death, there was a coordinated, well-funded, multi-actor network around the Dalai Lama in which Jeffrey Epstein was a hub. Institutional access was being actively brokered through the Mind & Life Institute lineage, the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at MIT, and the MIT Media Lab. Personal access was being offered through Tom Pritzker, the executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation and one of the largest private patrons of Tibetan Buddhism in the United States, who resigned from Hyatt in February 2026 specifically over his Epstein correspondence. The same operation was being pursued in parallel through the household of one of the most famous filmmakers in American cinema. The named figures in the file include the Harvard mathematical biologist whose Program for Evolutionary Dynamics was founded with a $6.5 million Epstein gift in 2003 and who hosted Epstein in his PED offices more than forty times across the eight years before the arrest; the Berlin cognitive scientist Epstein had been paying since 2013, who was on the MIT campus emailing Epstein on the same day the Dalai Lama himself was at MIT in October 2014; the former Director of the MIT Media Lab who later resigned over the Epstein scandal; the MIT physicist who was suspended for the same reason; the founding director of the MIT-based Dalai Lama Center for Ethics — a Buddhist monk personally ordained by the Dalai Lama, who met Epstein in person at the Media Lab in 2016, and whose Buddhist nonprofit received a $50,000 donation in 2017 from an Epstein-funded entity, a donation the nonprofit says it returned after the scandal broke; the wife of Woody Allen, who received an operational update from Epstein on his Dalai Lama dinner brokerage on May 11, 2015, twenty-four hours after Epstein had received the same offer from Joi Ito at MIT; and the billionaire Hyatt heir who maintained an intimate personal correspondence with Epstein from 2010 to 2018 and casually mentioned in 2015 that he was about to have a personal lunch with the Dalai Lama. And the most globally famous Western popularizer of Eastern spirituality, in private correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein in 2016, was dismissing the figure he had spent his career publicly venerating as a man whose worldwide reverence was a function of costume — while fourteen months later visiting the MIT Media Lab in person, citing Tenzin Priyadarshi’s Dalai Lama Center for Ethics as his own institutional template at MIT, and emailing Joi Ito two days after that meeting to confirm that he was, at that very moment, physically with Jeffrey Epstein.

The shadow on the wall of the cave is one thing. The cave is another. The documents show you the cave.

The 2023 video. In February of 2023, in Dharamshala, a video circulated of the Dalai Lama at a public event with a young boy, asking the child to suck his tongue. The footage exists. The Office of the Dalai Lama issued an apology framing it as a cultural misunderstanding. Make of that framing what you will.

And then, on March 20, 2026, Laura Loomer flew to Dharamshala. She posted about it publicly the same day. She described traveling to “the private monastery of His Holiness” for what she called a “rare, once in a lifetime and meaningful private encounter.” She called him “a global beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom.” She wrote that his “calm presence, deep insights on inner peace, and unwavering commitment to non-violence left a lasting impact.” The post is on her own account. I am not characterizing it. I am quoting it.

Dharamshala, March 2026. Global beacon of peace, the post said. Three weeks before this essay went up.

I want to be precise about what I am and am not saying here. I am not saying Laura Loomer knows anything about the Kalachakra. I am not saying she has read the Trimondis. I am not saying she endorses or is even aware of any of the practices catalogued in this essay. What I am saying is that on March 20, 2026 — three years after the 2023 video, decades after the declassification of the CIA file, after the Harrer revelations, after the Epstein documents, after everything — a prominent voice in the orbit of the current American administration traveled across the world to sit at the feet of this man and came back, the same day, repeating the exact public-facing script the Trimondis spent six hundred pages dismantling. Global beacon of peace. That post went up three weeks before this essay did. The shadow on the wall of the cave is still doing its work. The shadow is still what most people see.

This is the thing the essay is about. Not that the inner sanctum exists. The inner sanctum has always existed. The thing the essay is about is why the script still works.

Hollywood was the embassy. Richard Gere. Sharon Stone. Steven Seagal — who was formally recognized as a tulku, a reincarnated lama, in 1997. Robert Thurman, Uma’s father, the first Westerner ordained by the Dalai Lama and the founder of Tibet House US, which Gere chairs. Kundun in 1997. Seven Years in Tibet in 1997. Two prestige films in the same calendar year. A coordinated cultural diplomacy operation conducted by the most powerful entertainment industry on earth.

And the embassy is still in operation. In February 2026 the Dalai Lama, at ninety, added a Grammy to the Nobel — the spoken-word category, for the audiobook of his own book. The cultural-diplomacy pipeline that produced two prestige films in 1997 is producing major American entertainment-industry awards for the same man twenty-nine years later, which means the embassy is not a historical artifact. It is current institutional infrastructure, functioning in real time, inside the American entertainment economy, in the same week that the federal Epstein files were being litigated in open court.

None of the people on this list are unknowns. None of these facts are hidden. They are simply not assembled, in public, into the picture they form when you assemble them.

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The Same Operating System

What the Trimondis are really doing — and this is the part of the book that I think is most valuable, and the part the dismissals never engage with — is comparative architecture. I am not arguing that these traditions are coordinated by a single institutional actor, or that there is a committee somewhere running all of them. I am arguing that they share a common metaphysical architecture — and that the architecture, once you can see it, explains why the same patterns keep appearing in places that appear to have nothing to do with each other. The Trimondis are showing you that Vajrayana, Kabbalah, Hermetic alchemy, and Theosophy are not unrelated traditions that happen to share a few motifs. They are variations on a single metaphysical operating system.

Athanasius Kircher, Oedipus Aegyptiacus, 1652 (left). Knorr von Rosenroth, Kabbala Denudata, 1677 (right). A Catholic Jesuit and a German Christian Kabbalist, twenty-five years apart, importing the same Jewish mystical system into the Hermetic framework. The people inside it have always known.

The Adi Buddha — the cosmic androgyne, the “world-man” the tantric path is oriented toward — has a near-perfect structural twin in the Adam Kadmon of Lurianic Kabbalah, the primordial androgynous being containing all of creation, whose “shattering” scattered divine sparks throughout the universe and whose reconstitution is the goal of mystical practice. The alchemical formula solve et coagula — “dissolve and coagulate,” the maxim inscribed across the arms of Eliphas Lévi’s Baphomet — describes exactly the same operation the Trimondis identify in tantric practice: the dissolution of the personality, the body, and the world, followed by their reconstruction in a “divine” androgynous form. The “sacred marriage” rite — the hieros gamos of the Mesopotamian Akitu festival, where the king coupled with the priestess of Inanna to receive divine kingship — is the structural template the Trimondis show being repeated, with modifications, in the Kalachakra, in Rosicrucian alchemy, and in Crowley’s OTO ceremonies.

Michael Maier, Atalanta Fugiens, Emblem 38, 1618. The Rebis. The two-headed androgyne standing on the rocks of the chaotic prima materia. The man and woman embracing in the foreground are the alchemical wedding that produces it. The caduceus is Mercury. The child is the philosopher's stone. The cosmic androgyne the Trimondis spent six hundred pages describing was already in this image four hundred years ago, drawn by a Lutheran physician inside the Western Hermetic tradition.

This is not coincidence. It is not parallel evolution. It is a single tradition expressing itself in different cultural shells, and the people inside it have always known this. That is why Crowley could move so easily between Eastern yoga and Western lodge magic. That is why Madame Blavatsky could write about the “Brotherhood of Luxor” and the “Tibetan Brotherhood” in the same book and have her readers nod along. That is why Nicholas Roerich, the Russian mystic who served as guru to Henry Wallace — FDR’s Vice President, the man who put the eye and pyramid on the back of the dollar bill — could lead a State Department–funded expedition into Inner Asia in search of Shambhala without anyone in Washington thinking it strange. They are all drawing from the same well.

Eliphas Lévi, 1856. SOLVE et COAGULA on the arms. Dissolve and coagulate. The same operation the Trimondis spent six hundred pages describing, drawn by a French occultist a century before they wrote.

What is in the well is not peace.

The Contemporary Shells

Once you can see the architecture, you start seeing it everywhere.

The “manosphere” gospel of seed retention — the Andrew Tate school of teaching young men that ejaculation depletes their life force and that women are predatory drains on masculine vitality — is, structurally, the entry-level catechism of exactly the tantric metaphysics the Trimondis describe. The vocabulary is gym-bro instead of Sanskrit. The content is identical. Giordano Bruno, the sixteenth-century Italian Hermeticist who was burned at the stake in Rome’s Campo de’ Fiori in 1600, wrote a treatise called De Vinculis in Genere — “A General Account of Bonding” — which is essentially a manual on how the magician uses erotic love to bind, control, and harvest power from his “victim, human or spirit.” Bruno is explicit that the operator must never feel any genuine affection. He must only simulate it. The point is extraction. Read that sentence again and tell me which podcast you have heard it on this year.

Marc Gafni — the former Orthodox rabbi who was forced out of Jewish institutional life over decades of credible sexual misconduct allegations and who now runs the Center for World Philosophy and Religion alongside Aubrey Marcus — markets a doctrine he calls CosmoErotic Humanism. He insists, when pressed, that eros is not sexual but cosmic, “a radical love affair with the universe.” He teaches “the seven tastes of desire” and “expanded monogamy” and a worldview that draws openly on Kabbalah and on tantric sources. The structural template is identical.

But Gafni did not build the apparatus he is operating inside. Ken Wilber built it. Wilber is the American philosopher who, across roughly twenty-five books beginning with The Spectrum of Consciousness in 1977, constructed what he calls Integral Theory — a sweeping developmental map that arranges every religious, mystical, and psychological tradition on earth into a single hierarchy of “altitudes” of consciousness, with Vajrayana Buddhism explicitly positioned at or near the apex. Wilber is himself a serious lifelong practitioner of Tibetan Buddhism. He has studied under multiple Tibetan teachers. His framework — the color-coded altitudes, the AQAL quadrants, the “second tier” of integral consciousness — has been absorbed almost unrecognizably into Silicon Valley executive coaching, into corporate diversity consulting, into the language of organizational development at major foundations and at the United Nations itself. The vocabulary you have heard a thousand times — “stages of development,” “evolutionary consciousness,” “integral leadership” — is downstream of Wilber. He is the man who took the metaphysics the Trimondis describe and gave it an academic-sounding apparatus respectable enough to be quoted in Reinventing Organizations, the Frederic Laloux book that has shaped a generation of corporate consulting.

He is also a co-founder, with Marc Gafni and the late Sally Kempton, of the institution Gafni now runs under the name Center for World Philosophy and Religion — formerly the Center for Integral Wisdom. That is not my characterization. That is how Gafni’s own organizational website describes the three of them: co-founders. And on that same website, hosted publicly as of 2023 and still live as I write this, there is a transcript of a recorded dialogue between Wilber, Kempton, and Gafni in which the three of them construct, in their own voices, what Gafni calls the “holy of holies” — a model of the teacher-student relationship in which the student is instructed to treat whatever the teacher says during a private session as a divine transmission, beyond the student’s right to question. Gafni describes his own one-on-one sessions with private students in exactly these terms. He says, of his own conduct in those sessions, that anything the student thinks he was wrong about just doesn’t matter. Wilber, in the same dialogue, builds on Gafni’s framework rather than contesting it, articulates the same model in his own first-person voice as the teacher inside the holy of holies, and says, of what the student is to be told in that space: you in this particular space only, must look at me as God. That is a verbatim quotation from the transcript, attributed to Wilber, and the link is in the sources at the bottom of this essay.

The dialogue gets worse. Wilber explicitly acknowledges, in plain English, that the framework he is endorsing is designed to accommodate teachers who are highly state-realized and at the same time, in his own phrasing, ethical and sexual disasters. He says this is a feature, not a bug — that the developmental “levels and lines” model lets you separate a teacher’s spiritual attainment from his ethical attainment and continue to receive him as a transmitter of the divine in the first dimension while granting that he is catastrophic in the second. Sally Kempton, a senior figure in the lineage of Swami Muktananda — who was himself the subject of major posthumous sexual-abuse allegations from female disciples — defends in the same dialogue the classical “crazy wisdom” doctrine in which any interaction with the realized master, no matter how it appears by ordinary human ethical standards, is to be received by the student as teaching. Gafni tries at one point to redirect the conversation away from this. Kempton and Wilber both insist the conversation is crucial and pull it back in.

The dialogue is not the only document. In the winter of 2011 — years after the first major wave of public allegations against Gafni had already broken, and during a fresh second wave — Wilber published a statement on his own website announcing that he was rejoining the Wisdom Council of what was then called the Center for World Spirituality, and pointing readers to two open letters of support he had co-written with Sally Kempton. The statement is preserved on the Internet Archive and has been republished as recently as September of 2024 on a website maintained by Gafni’s defenders, where it appears in a category called “Article by Colleagues” alongside posts filed under “Smear Campaign,” “False Complaints,” and “Contrived Controversy.” In the 2011 statement Wilber wrote that he was supporting Gafni not despite the controversy but because of Gafni’s response to it — specifically because Gafni had agreed to see a therapist. Wilber added, in a sentence I had to read twice, that Gafni did not necessarily need therapy. Then, in his concluding paragraph, Wilber asked his readers to forgive Gafni for any insults Gafni might have given them, and modified the word insults with three words: real or imagined. Read that phrase again. Real or imagined. The women who reported abuse are being asked, by the man who built the framework, to forgive their abuser, in language that explicitly brackets whether the abuse ever happened.

And the collaboration has not ended. As recently as April 2024, Wilber co-authored — under the shared pseudonym “David J. Temple,” which Wilber, Marc Gafni, and Zak Stein use jointly — a book titled First Principles and First Values: Forty-Two Propositions on CosmoErotic Humanism, the Meta-Crisis, and the World to Come, published by World Philosophy & Religion Press, the publishing arm of the same Center for World Philosophy and Religion that Gafni now runs. Wilber and Gafni are not in occasional dialogue. Thirteen years after the 2011 statement, twelve years after the first wave of public allegations against Gafni, they are co-authoring books together under a shared name.

To be precise about what I am and am not accusing him of: I am not saying Ken Wilber has personally engaged in misconduct, and to my knowledge no credible accusation of that kind exists. I am saying that the most influential systematizer of Western integral spirituality has been actively defending an accused serial abuser for at least fifteen years — on his own website, on the website of the institution they co-founded, and in dialogue with the man himself — in language that explicitly brackets the reality of the accusations. The documents are dated. They are signed. They are in his voice. I have linked to them in the sources at the bottom of this essay. You can read them yourself.

I want you to sit with what this document is. It is a transcript, hosted on the public website of the organization Marc Gafni currently leads, in which the most influential systematizer of Western integral spirituality, in his own voice, in dialogue with a man against whom multiple credible allegations of sexual misconduct have been made, constructs the theological apparatus that tells the man’s students they must treat his private-session pronouncements as the voice of God and discard their own ethical judgment in the process. The people who put this document online believe it makes Gafni look good. They believe the holy-of-holies frame is exculpatory. That is the part I cannot stop thinking about. The defense and the indictment are the same sentence, and the people inside the apparatus cannot tell which one they are speaking. That is what the architecture is for. It is not an accident of the architecture. It is the architecture working exactly as designed.

And the Wilber apparatus is not staying inside the integralist seminar circuit. The developmental scaffold Wilber built — Maslow's hierarchy of needs, extended by Clare Graves into the dynamic spiral of Spiral Dynamics, systematized after Graves's death by Don Beck and Christopher Cowan into a color-coded map (Beige for survival, Purple for tribal, Red for power, Blue for order, Orange for achievement, Green for community, Yellow for integrative, Turquoise for holistic), picked up by Wilber in the late 1990s and fitted into his AQAL quadrants with the colors shifted to a rainbow sequence loosely mapped onto the Hindu chakra system and then extended upward into transpersonal and "third-tier" stages (Indigo, Violet, Ultraviolet) Graves's empirical research never reached — has now entered the manosphere discourse by direct citation. The X account hoe_math / PsychoMath, branded as "history's manliest and most hilarious sex genius," with 270,000 followers, has on the public record named Wilber's A Theory of Everything as the best introduction to his worldview, called AQAL "the most powerful set of ideas I've ever seen," and narrated his own personal development in Wilber's own stage language: "I was stuck at level 6 from high school until after college, and when I started reading Wilber, I shot up to the self-actualization stage in like 2 years, and then kept going."

That is the integralist framework — the chakra-colored rainbow of developmental altitudes that traces its lineage back through Maslow and sideways into the Eastern mysticism the Trimondis spent six hundred pages dismantling — being adopted, in 2024 and 2025, as the analytical operating system of a prominent red-pill account's public analysis of female behavior. The respectability synapse and the manosphere synapse are not running in parallel. They are running through the same man, under the same book titles, and at least one operator inside the manosphere shell has now said so explicitly, under his own handle, with the citation chain intact.

The architecture is the point. Every one of these men built or inhabits an apparatus of institutional respectability — centers, fellowships, co-authored books, ethics initiatives — and the respectability is what allows the operating system to run in rooms the reader is never invited into.

Nick Land, the philosopher who founded contemporary right-accelerationism out of the Cybernetic Culture Research Unit at the University of Warwick, built a metaphysical system whose core diagram — his “numogram” — is a barely-disguised reworking of the Kabbalistic Tree of Life, in which time runs backward through human substrate to assemble its own cybernetic future. Land is one of the heirs of the Evola line we already traced. The distance from the Kalachakra to the dark-enlightenment manifesto your tech-bro nephew sent you last week is not as long as you think it is — and the path runs straight through Rome, through the SS Ahnenerbe, through the postwar Traditionalist salons, and into the chat servers where contemporary accelerationism is currently being assembled.

The 1922 first edition of Alice Bailey's Initiation, Human and Solar , published by the Lucifer Publishing Company. The name was changed to Lucis Trust in 1923.

The same architecture is visible inside the institutional framework of the United Nations itself. The Lucis Trust — founded in 1922 by the Theosophist Alice Bailey and her husband Foster Bailey, originally incorporated as the Lucifer Publishing Company (the name was changed to Lucis Trust in 1923, but the 1922 first edition of Bailey's Initiation, Human and Solar carries the original imprint on the title page) — currently holds consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), as stated on the Lucis Trust's own website. Its subsidiary World Goodwill is recognized by the UN Department of Global Communications as an NGO. Bailey's 1957 book The Externalisation of the Hierarchy lays out the doctrinal blueprint: an "Ascended Masters" hierarchy, currently guiding humanity from behind the scenes, is to "externalize" — to manifest openly — and usher in what Bailey's tradition calls the Age of Maitreya, a world teacher who synthesizes all religious traditions into a single evolutionary framework. Bailey explicitly identifies the "Christ" whose reappearance she prophesies with the Maitreya of Buddhist prophecy — the future Buddha — fusing Christian eschatology with the Buddhist Maitreya prophecy under a single Theosophical umbrella. The Temple of Understanding, founded in 1960 by Juliet Hollister with Eleanor Roosevelt's personal endorsement, also holds ECOSOC consultative status and lists the XIVth Dalai Lama among its Founding Friends. In 1975 it hosted the first interfaith conference ever held at the United Nations. Barbara Marx Hubbard, whose name was placed in nomination for the Vice Presidency at the 1984 Democratic National Convention, co-founded the World Future Society and served as co-Chair of the Center for Integral Wisdom — the same organization Marc Gafni now runs under the name Center for World Philosophy and Religion, which I documented three paragraphs ago. Deepak Chopra called her "the voice for conscious evolution." She received an honorary doctorate from the Giordano Bruno Global Shift University — named after the same Bruno whose De Vinculis in Genere I described in the first paragraph of this section. The dissolution of distinctions — between religions, between nations, between sexes — marketed as tolerance, progress, and planetary evolution, is the political-administrative shell of the same metaphysical project the Trimondis documented in the gokong. It is the Adi Buddha as world-system.

And the men who currently run our country, of every faction, will not stop telling us we are entering a golden age. I hear it from Trump. I hear it from Vance. I hear it from Hegseth and Kushner and the entire orbit around them. I hear it from Musk and the Tescreal crowd. The phrase is not innocent. We have already traced where it comes from. It is the Satya Yuga of the Hindu cyclical cosmology, routed into Western political vocabulary through Evola’s Revolt Against the Modern World in 1934, picked up by Bannon at the Vatican in 2014, picked up by Dugin in Moscow, picked up by the accelerationist chat servers in Silicon Valley, and now sitting in the speeches of cabinet secretaries and vice presidents in Washington in 2026. Whether any individual using the phrase knows the citation chain is not what matters. I am saying that phrases come from somewhere, and that the somewhere matters, and that the people who put phrases into circulation generally do know.

I am not sure the golden age is for us.

Michael Maier, Atalanta Fugiens, Emblem 37, 1618. The crowned lion sovereign. The volcano of chaos behind him. The city on the hill ahead. The "golden age" has been a promise inside this tradition for four hundred years. The question this essay has been asking is whose golden age.

The Counter

I want to close with the part of this that matters more than any of the rest of it.

Robert Fludd, Anima Mundi, 1617. The chained figure of Nature standing on the earth, connected by a chain to the hand of God above and to the chained ape of human art below. The Western tradition's image of the cosmos as a sovereign feminine intermediary — before the inversion the rest of this essay has documented.

The metaphysics I have just described — the metaphysics of dissolution, of the obliteration of distinctions, of the consumption of the feminine into a sovereign androgyne, of the return to a primordial undifferentiated one — is not just unpleasant. It is false. And the reason I can say it is false, with the confidence of someone who has spent a long time in rooms where the opposite was the air everyone breathed, is that there is another book on my desk, much older and much cheaper than the Trimondis’, that begins with a different metaphysics.

The first chapter of Genesis is not a creation poem about a generic god making generic stuff. It is a manifesto. Read it carefully and you will see that the dominant verb is divide. God divides the light from the darkness. God divides the waters above from the waters below. God divides the sea from the dry land. God makes distinctions, and after each distinction the text says and God saw that it was good.

Genesis 1. The dominant verb is divide. Distinctions are good. The body is good. Love requires two.

Distinctions are good. The body is good. The material world is good. The difference between male and female is good — and not as a regrettable concession to biology, but as the foundational structure of what love even means. You cannot say “I love you” unless there is an I and a you. The moment you collapse them, the moment you dissolve the I and the you into an undifferentiated one, love becomes impossible. What replaces it is not a higher love. What replaces it is consumption.

Everything I have described in this essay — the gynergy harvesting, the seed retention, the law of inversion, the androgynous sovereign, the dissolution of personality into nirvana, the wheel-turner at the end of time — is structured against the metaphysics of Genesis 1. Not against Christianity as a tribal affiliation. Against the claim that creation is good, that distinctions are good, that bodies are good, and that love requires two. The Christian tradition, at its core, is the most radical defense of the individual person — body, soul, name, distinct will, distinct face — that the human race has ever acknowledged. It is the only metaphysics in which you, the woman reading this, are not a battery to be drained for the spiritual ascent of someone else.

Michelangelo, The Separation of Light from Darkness, Sistine Chapel ceiling (detail), 1511–1512. “God divides the light from the darkness… and God saw that it was good.”

Father Seraphim Rose, the American convert to Russian Orthodoxy, wrote a book in 1975 called Orthodoxy and the Religion of the Future in which he predicted, with what I now think is uncomfortable accuracy, that the religion of the coming century would be exactly this: a syncretic Eastern-mystical anti-creation cult marketed in the West as wellness, science, and peace. He saw it forty years before the yoga studios appeared on every corner. He saw what was coming and he named it. He died in 1982 at his monastery in Platina, California, the St. Herman of Alaska Monastery he had co-founded in 1968, having spent the last fourteen years of his life translating the Greek Fathers into English in a cabin in the woods.

In December of 2025, the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia formally established a commission, headed by Bishop James of Sonora, to investigate his life, his writings, and the accounts of miracles attributed to him. The commission is scheduled to report its findings to the ROCOR Council of Bishops in Munich on April 29, 2026 — 10 days after this essay goes up. If the council acts on the recommendation, Father Seraphim will become the first U.S.-born saint glorified by ROCOR. Archbishop Gabriel of Montreal, who heads the church’s overall canonization commission, told the Union of Orthodox Journalists last month that he hopes it will happen “sometime soon.”

Father Seraphim Rose at St. Herman of Alaska Monastery, Platina, California, in the late 1970s.

I think we are living inside what he saw. And I think the church he served is about to recognize, in the formal language of glorification, that he saw it.

Michael Maier, Atalanta Fugiens, Emblem 42, 1618. "Let Nature be your guide. Follow her with art, willingly, closely." Even the Hermetic tradition, at its most serious, knew which way the path runs. The woman walks in the light. The man with the lamp is meant to follow.

The Episode

Jamie and I went much deeper into the source material in the conversation than I have been able to here, including the parts I will not put in writing. The full episode is up now. It is not a comfortable listen. It is, I think, a necessary one.

If you have made it this far, thank you. The work I do is reader-supported, and every paid subscription is a vote for the kind of journalism that is willing to read the approximately 600 page book that would have cost roughly five-hundred-dollars at least to print, so you don’t have to. The longer companion essay drops next week for paid subscribers first.

I will see you in the next one.

— Courtenay

Full Episode:

Companion Pieces

Courtenay Turner, “The God-King’s Shadow: What two German scholars documented about the Dalai Lama, the Kalachakra, and the men he never stopped meeting with — and why almost no one in the English-speaking world has ever heard of it,” Courtenay’s Substack, April 10, 2026. courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-god-kings-shadow. The doctrinal and historical backbone this essay builds on. The first article walks through the Trimondis’ textual case — the Hevajra, Guhyasamaja, Candamaharosana, and Kalachakra Tantras; the Vimalaprabha commentary; the Dalai Lama’s own 1985 Kalachakra initiation manual and his 1992 Mind and Life remarks; the Harrer / Beger / Serrano Nazi-associates chain; the Aum Shinrikyo file with the January 21, 1989 Council letter and the May 24, 1989 Khamtrul Rinpoche letter; and the Trimondis’ final interpretive claim that the globalization of the Kalachakra is the ritual extension of the Shambhala mandala over new territory. Readers who want the full doctrinal and political context for the present essay — including the sourced quotations, the German press citations, and the detailed Tibetological bibliography the Trimondis themselves built their case from — should start there. The present essay is the investigative follow-up that extends the argument into the 2010s and 2020s with the federal Epstein release, the MIT Media Lab scandal, the Tom Pritzker correspondence, and the Wilber / Gafni material.

Jamie Hanshaw Dyer and Courtenay Turner, "Gurus Gone Wild! w/ Courtenay Turner," Out of This World episode 82, Jamie Hanshaw Dyer YouTube channel, April 2026. The audiovisual companion to the written article. In this two-hour deep dive, Jamie takes the host chair on her own show and walks through the Trimondi book chapter by chapter with the structural pattern recognition she brought to our original April 10 podcast, now extended with material that has surfaced since the federal Epstein release. Specific new threads in this conversation that are not in the written companion above: the Nicholas Roerich lineage that connects the eye-and-pyramid on the back of the 1935 U.S. dollar bill to Tibetan-Buddhist-influenced American occultism through Roerich's direct advisory relationship with Henry Wallace (FDR's Vice President and Secretary of Agriculture) and Jamie's framing of the dollar bill itself as an initiatory mandala that passes through every American's hands; a full walkthrough of Giordano Bruno's De Vinculis in Genere as the explicit philosophical ancestor of the contemporary "red pill" and manosphere doctrine of extractive erotic manipulation, building out the single paragraph on Bruno in the written article into a sustained argument; the specific 2327 AD date for the Kalachakra-prophesied Shambhala war against Islam and the framing of the institutional Dalai Lama apparatus as a literal doomsday cult; the reported list of tantric and sex-magick books in Jeffrey Epstein's own Amazon order records (subsequently verified through Bloomberg's November 2025 email leak and a December 2025 DOJ release, analyzed in Bilal Muhammad's essay at the Berkeley Institute for Islamic Studies, and now documented in the Epstein section of the present article) as primary-source evidence that Epstein was actively studying the doctrinal material the essay describes; the Dalai Lama's 2026 Grammy win for his spoken-word audiobook as a contemporary data point in the Hollywood-embassy thesis; and Jamie's structural observation — which became one of the generative insights for the present essay — that the red pill / manosphere / Ken Wilber integralist apparatus and the tantric Buddhist apparatus are running the same anti-feminine metaphysical operating system in different cultural shells. This conversation is also a structural inversion of our April 10 podcast: there Jamie was guest and I was host, here I am guest and Jamie is host on her own channel, which means readers who want both sides of the dialogue should watch both episodes. The full Out of This World episode is approximately two hours and includes Jamie's announcement of a forthcoming part two dedicated to the political and CIA-funding material the present essay covers in its Political File section.

Books and Primary Texts

The text under discussion

Victor and Victoria Trimondi (pseudonyms for Herbert and Mariana Röttgen), The Shadow of the Dalai Lama: Sexuality, Magic and Politics in Tibetan Buddhism. German original (Der Schatten des Dalai Lama), Patmos Verlag, Düsseldorf, 1999. English translation by Mark Penny, 2003. 585 pages across seventeen chapters in two parts. Full English text hosted by the authors at trimondi.de/SDLE/. Preserved at Internet Archive.

Source texts cited as the analytical backbone

Tibetan canonical and commentarial sources

Scholarly and reference works

Christian Orthodox sources

Father Seraphim Rose, Orthodoxy and the Religion of the Future, St. Herman of Alaska Brotherhood, 1975.

The Dalai Lama’s Own Published Writings and Recorded Statements

These are the direct sources from the Dalai Lama himself, in his own published voice. The article’s most load-bearing rhetorical claims — the “two tongues” admission, the 1992 Mind & Life conference Vajroli/consort discussion, and the Daily Telegraph “Hitler more honest” quotation — all anchor here.

Government and Declassified Records

U.S. State Department, Foreign Relations of the United States, 1964–1968, Volume XXX: China, released August 1998. Documents the CIA Tibet program funding levels including the $180,000 annual subsidy to the Dalai Lama and the $500,000 annual support of 2,100 Tibetan guerrillas based in Nepal, totaling $1,735,000 per year.

Jim Mann, “CIA Gave Aid to Tibetan Exiles in ‘60s, Files Show,” Los Angeles Times, September 15, 1998.

Reporting on the Bannon / Evola Lineage

Jason Horowitz, “Steve Bannon Cited Italian Thinker Who Inspired Fascists,” New York Times, February 10, 2017.

J. Lester Feder, “This Is How Steve Bannon Sees the Entire World,” BuzzFeed News, November 16, 2016. Includes the transcript of Bannon’s 2014 Human Dignity Institute lecture at the Vatican.

German Press Reporting on the Tibetan Buddhist Files

The Trimondi book is built substantially on German press investigations from the 1990s that have largely never been translated into English. These are the four most important.

Stern magazine, no. 36, 1995. Reporting on the Dalai Lama–Asahara meetings (five between 1987 and the 1995 sarin attack), and the post-attack quotation in which the Dalai Lama called Asahara “a friend, although not necessarily a perfect one.”

Stern magazine, 1997. Reporting on Heinrich Harrer’s SS file, exposed in the same year as the Brad Pitt film adaptation of Seven Years in Tibet.

Focus magazine, no. 38, 1995. Reporting on the January 21, 1989 letter from the Dalai Lama’s Council for Religious and Cultural Affairs endorsing Aum Shinrikyo, and on the $100,000 Asahara donation that preceded it.

Der Spiegel, no. 16, April 13, 1998. Erich Follath’s cover story on the Dalai Lama, dissected by the Trimondis at length in their conclusion as a case study in how a normally critical German news magazine became a propaganda vehicle for the Tibetan exile establishment.

Aum Shinrikyo / Asahara File — Primary Documents

The documentary chain for the Asahara file beat above. Each of the letters below is reproduced or quoted in the Trimondi book, Part II, chapter 13.

DOJ Epstein Files Library — Primary Documents

All documents below are from the U.S. Department of Justice Epstein Files library. Document codes are the official EFTA identifiers. Each entry has been confirmed by direct PDF review.

EFTA02423033, EFTA02420886 — Martin Nowak → Jeffrey Epstein, Tuesday, May 25, 2010. Multi-message thread in which Nowak (Harvard mathematical biologist and director of the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics) refers a job candidate to Epstein from his Harvard email address ( nowak@fas.harvard.edu ). The candidate’s CV contains “did pro-bono work for the dalai lama” as one credit line among fashion-industry credentials. Epstein routes the intake to Lesley Groff eighteen minutes later.

EFTA00999417, EFTA02595431 — Joscha Bach → Jeffrey Epstein, Friday, October 31, 2014, 10:15 AM UTC. Two-message thread in which Bach mentions his MIT presentation and the noon Dalai Lama event at MIT. Sender field “Joscha Bach” unredacted.

EFTA02504362, EFTA00666201, EFTA00857289, EFTA01750253, EFTA02504329, EFTA02366667, EFTA01786724, EFTA02719296 — Joi Ito → Jeffrey Epstein, Sunday, May 10, 2015. Three-message Sunday thread proposing a Dalai Lama / Woody Allen / Noam Chomsky dinner and naming “Tenzin” as the bridge to the Dalai Lama. The “Tenzin” is identified as Tenzin Priyadarshi by uniquely matching institutional positions.

EFTA00857233, EFTA02502449 — Jeffrey Epstein → Soon-Yi Previn, Monday, May 11, 2015, 9:35 AM ET. Single-line operational update reading “im working on the dalai lama for dinner.” Recipient field “soon yi previn” unredacted. Sent twenty-four hours after the Joi Ito brokerage thread.

EFTA00851974, EFTA00851978, EFTA02496443 — Tom Pritzker → Jeffrey Epstein, Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Multi-message thread scheduling a New York breakfast and including Pritzker’s casual mention of an upcoming personal lunch with the Dalai Lama. Sender field “Pritzker, Tom” unredacted. Signature “tjp.”

EFTA00693327 (cross-verified against duplicates EFTA00814407, EFTA00814418, EFTA01803632, EFTA01739459 ) — Deepak Chopra → Jeffrey Epstein, October 23, 2016, 12:48 PM. Contains Chopra’s private assessment of the Dalai Lama. Duplicates preserve the same email along with Epstein’s reply at 1:03 PM and Chopra’s follow-up at 1:08 PM.

EFTA02552635, EFTA00927536 — Deepak Chopra → Joi Ito and Jeffrey Epstein, December 5–11, 2017. Multi-message thread documenting Chopra’s in-person visit to the MIT Media Lab on December 4–5, 2017, his explicit proposal to Joi Ito to embed his own project at the Media Lab using “The Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at MIT and Scratch” as the institutional template, and his follow-up email two days later — sent jointly to both Joi Ito and Jeff Epstein on the same address line — reading in its entirety “I’m with Jeff. Sharing ideas. Sending regards.”

Epstein’s Reading Material — Amazon Order Records

These sources document Jeffrey Epstein’s own book purchases in the years before his 2019 arrest. They are a separate evidentiary stream from the MIT Media Lab correspondence in the DOJ Epstein Files library above, sourced from a different subset of Epstein’s personal email trove.

Institutional Investigations and Reports

Harvard University, Office of General Counsel, “Report Concerning Jeffrey Epstein’s Connections to Harvard University,” May 1, 2020. Cited for the $6.5 million founding gift to Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics in 2003 and for the documented record of more than forty visits by Epstein to PED offices between 2010 and 2018, including a final visit in October 2018.

Goodwin Procter LLP, “Report Concerning Jeffrey Epstein’s Interactions with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,” commissioned by MIT, January 10, 2020. Cited for the absence of any reference to the Tenzin Priyadarshi meeting, the Prajnopaya Institute donation, or the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics in the official institutional account.

Reporting on the Epstein / MIT / Harvard Story

Reporting on the Tom Pritzker Resignation

Wilber / Gafni Primary Documents

Other Sources

Dmitry Zlodorev, “EXCLUSIVE: ROCOR Weighs Canonization of Its First U.S.-Born Saint,” Union of Orthodox Journalists, March 26, 2026.

“Dialogues in Boston, Massachusetts USA,” dalailama.com. Official photographs of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at MIT’s Kresge Auditorium for the 2nd International Symposium for Contemplative Studies organized by the Mind & Life Institute and the “Change-Makers for a Better World” event organized by The Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values, October 31, 2014.

Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer), post on X (Twitter), March 20, 2026. Loomer's own public account of her visit to the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, cited in the essay for the political valence of the encounter.

Alice A. Bailey, Initiation, Human and Solar, Lucifer Publishing Co., 135 Broadway, New York City, 1922. First edition. The title page of this edition carries the original publisher name — Lucifer Publishing Company — which was changed to Lucis Trust in 1923. Cited in this essay as the primary-source document establishing that the organization now holding consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council was originally incorporated and published under the name "Lucifer Publishing Company."

Alice A. Bailey, The Externalisation of the Hierarchy, Lucis Publishing Co., New York, 1957. The doctrinal blueprint for the “externalization” of the “Ascended Masters” hierarchy and the advent of the “Age of Maitreya.” Bailey explicitly identifies the prophesied world teacher with the Buddhist Maitreya. Cited in this essay for the Theosophical-Buddhist syncretic framework that operates inside the UN-adjacent institutional space the Lucis Trust occupies.

Lucis Trust, “Support of the United Nations”. The Lucis Trust’s own published description of its ECOSOC consultative status and World Goodwill’s recognition as a UN NGO. Founded in 1922 as the Lucifer Publishing Company by Alice and Foster Bailey; name changed to Lucis Trust in 1923.

Temple of Understanding, “History”. Founded in 1960 by Juliet Hollister with Eleanor Roosevelt’s endorsement. Founding Friends include Eleanor Roosevelt, U Thant, Pope John XXIII, and the XIVth Dalai Lama. ECOSOC consultative status. Hosted the first interfaith conference at the United Nations in 1975.

Appendix: The Broader Pattern

The body of this essay focuses on the Vajrayana tradition specifically — the Kalachakra, the consort practices, the institutional apparatus around the Dalai Lama. But the architecture the Trimondis describe — the guru's absolute authority, the consort practice, the enforced silence, the law of inversion — has produced documented abuse allegations across a much wider range of Eastern guru traditions than Vajrayana alone. The chart below is a reference resource documenting twenty-two cases spanning seven decades and twelve countries. Five resulted in criminal convictions. Each entry should be weighed on its own evidentiary terms — a conviction is not an allegation, and an allegation is not a civil judgment. The chart is here because the pattern matters, and because the pattern is not one man.

The full chart is available as a downloadable PDF below.

The Pattern Is Not One Man 445KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This chart is a living reference document. If you have sourced information about a case listed here, or about a case that should be added, contact me through the Substack comments. Corrections and additions will be incorporated in future updates.

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