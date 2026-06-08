He imagines he is saving the orchard. But he is the one with the axe at the root.

The argument of this essay is a single chain, and I want it visible before the first step. Inalienable rights stand on a particular idea of human worth — that it is intrinsic, equal across every person, and beyond any power’s reach to revoke. That idea entered the world as the Imago Dei: the Hebrew scriptures’ claim that every human being bears the image of God. It is the taproot of Western civilization’s understanding of the person, and it is the ground from which inalienable rights are derived — the ground the American founders reached for when they wrote that men are created, endowed by their Creator, with rights that are unalienable. Strike at the people through whom that idea came — name the Jews as the source of the West’s corruption — and you do not wound them only. You deracinate the entire civilization from the root that produced its doctrine of inviolable worth, the doctrine the Declaration of Independence codified into the founding proposition of the only nation built on it. Discredit the root and the rights that stand on it fall with it. This is why the man who reviles the Jewish source while believing he defends Christian civilization is sawing through his own branch: there is no Christianity without Judaism, no Imago Dei without the Hebrew scriptures, no inalienable rights without the Imago Dei, and no Declaration without the inheritance it codified. You cannot revile the root and keep the fruit.

Watch: The Root and the Fruit (Explainer)

A note on where this sits. In The Factory Reset I named the lineage this whole series traces — the Being-lineage against the Becoming-lineage, created substance against will and process — and located the Imago Dei anthropology at its root. In Into What Anthropology? and The One Coin I watched a single substitution run through word after word: dignity, natural law, property, flourishing, each emptied of a substance that descends from being and refilled with one that emerges from will. This essay goes after the deepest form of that substitution, the one that does not merely hollow the doctrine but attacks its source — and it is the form that, lately, wears the costume of piety. My claim is more specific than that and, I think, airtight. The man who sets out to negate the Jews as the corrupting source of the West is, whether he sees it or not, dismantling the only foundation on which his own inviolable worth can stand. He imagines he is defending Christian civilization against the technocrats, against evil, against corrupt and consolidated power in all its forms. Structurally, he is clearing their ground — pulling up the one floor that ever stood against any of them.

The fork: where worth can come from

Begin where the argument is decided, which is not in history and not in politics but underneath both, in a single question every account of human worth must answer. In virtue of what does a human being have worth? There are exactly three kinds of answer, and the whole matter turns on which one you choose, because two of the three cannot carry the word inalienable at all.

The first answer grounds worth in a capacity the individual possesses — rationality, sentience, autonomy, self-awareness, the ability to suffer or to prefer. The defect is built into the form itself, not into any particular version of it. Any capacity comes in degrees, and any threshold can be moved. The moment worth tracks a capacity, three things follow with something close to logical necessity. Worth becomes gradable — if rationality confers dignity, more of it confers more, and you have smuggled a hierarchy of persons in through the back door. It becomes forfeitable — the infant, the comatose, the senile, the severely disabled fall below the line, and this is not an abuse of the model but the model working as designed; Peter Singer is merely the man honest enough to follow the premises to where they go. And it becomes redefinable by whoever controls the criteria — which is the hinge the technocrat and the transhumanist walk through, because if worth equals capacity, then power over the definition of the qualifying capacity is power over who counts as a person at all.

Kant is the decisive modern figure here, and he is worth pausing on, because he performs the rights-stripping move while preserving its vocabulary. His dignity is real and rigorously argued — but it is grounded in rational autonomy, in the will’s capacity to legislate to itself. That does two things at once. It relocates the conferring authority from above the creature into the creature’s own rational will — a self-grounding move that quietly dissolves the source higher than any human power, which was the whole basis of un-revocability. And it makes the floor ride on an exercised capacity, so that the human who does not exercise rational autonomy — the infant, the senile, the severely impaired — is protected only by visible footwork: Kant must say we honor “humanity in the person” even where rational agency is absent, which is being-talk borrowed to patch a capacity-foundation. He keeps the word dignity and removes the being-conferred, source-above-all grounding that made it inalienable. It is the same hollowing I traced across four words in The One Coin — a substance that descends from being swapped for one that emerges from will, the word traveling intact while its substance is replaced. Kant is, arguably, the very hinge by which an inherited being-floor was converted into a capacity-floor wearing dignity’s costume.

The move predates Kant. Pico della Mirandola's Oration on the Dignity of Man (1486) is read, almost universally, as the Renaissance's great charter of human dignity — and that reading is the tell. Pico keeps the word and inverts its ground. Where the Imago Dei confers worth through a fixed nature received from above, Pico locates "dignity" precisely in the absence of a fixed nature: man alone is the creature with no determined place, "the molder and maker of thyself," free to rise toward the angels or sink toward the brutes by his own art. That is not a variant of being-conferred worth; it is its opposite — worth grounded in self-fashioning will, the human as his own artificer. It is the same substitution Kant would later consolidate and the same one I traced across four words in The One Coin, appearing here at the headwaters: the dignity-word preserved, the conferred-being substance swapped for one that emerges from will. And it is no accident that the same Pico imported Kabbalah and Hermetic magic into Christian thought in the 900 Conclusiones of that year — the magus who operates on his own nature and the man who fashions himself are one figure. Whatever Pico's devotional intent, the grounding move is structurally Becoming, and the creature who makes himself is one step from the creature who would make himself a god.

The second answer grounds worth in a grant — a contract, a consensus, a posit, an authorization issued by some human authority. The social-contract tradition runs here: rights are what rational parties would agree to. So does the candid pragmatist who says we simply posit equal dignity and need no metaphysics beneath it. But a granted floor is a floor with a knob on it. What an authority confers, the same authority — or its successor, or its enforcer — can withdraw. Contractual rights are alienable by definition; that is what a contract is. A posited dignity is a dignity held at the pleasure of those who posited it. This route cannot even produce the right shape for the word we are trying to ground, because “unalienable” means precisely not held at anyone’s pleasure.

The third answer grounds worth in being — in the kind of thing one is, conferred not by any capacity one exercises nor by any authority that might revoke it, but by the simple fact of belonging to a kind whose worth is intrinsic. This is the only answer that delivers both halves of what “inalienable” demands: worth equal across all humans regardless of function, and worth un-revocable by any human power. The newborn and the dying, the disabled and the genius, hold it identically, because none of them earned it and none of them can lose it. You would have to stop being human to lose it. It is not a threshold; it is a status conferred by the kind, not the specimen.

At the level that matters for inalienability, every account eventually collapses into one of three grounds: capacity, grant, or being. The question “in virtue of what does a human being have worth?” admits only three final answers: something about you, something about who decided, or something about what you are. Two of the three lead away from inalienable equal worth by their own internal logic. The nearest the philosophers came to the third was Aristotle, whose anthropology is genuinely a being-claim — a fixed human nature ordered by its telos toward a proper end in virtue, which is why the founders reached past Locke to eudaimonia and autarkeia when they wanted rights anchored in flourishing rather than in vulnerable title. But the telos-account still owes the thing that makes worth un-revocable: a conferring source above all human authority. A nature ordered to an end tells you what a human is for; it does not, on its own, tell you who endowed that nature with a worth no power may cancel. Aristotle does name a highest term — there is a Prime Mover in the Metaphysics, the unmoved mover, pure thought thinking itself. But notice precisely how it moves the world: as a final cause, by being the object of desire and imitation, not as an origin from which anything flows and not as an agent that acts upon things. (Aristotle is no emanationist; the substances it moves are eternal and independent, not derived from it.) It is the end things are ordered to, not a source that confers anything on them — and a term that moves only by being desired does not endow, love, or dignify persons. A ground that does not confer cannot confer a worth that is un-revocable. And because Aristotle’s worth tracks the realization of the rational ergon, it comes out graded by nature — fuller realization, higher standing — which is the very opening through which his ranking of human types enters. The being-claim is real, but it yields a hierarchy of natures, not the flat and equal floor inalienable rights require. The Stoics, reaching for the universality Aristotle’s hierarchy lacked, filled the ground instead with an immanent, pantheist logos — but that dissolves the very creator–creature distinction the un-revocability depends on, which is already a step toward Becoming rather than toward the inviolable floor.

The completion came only when the philosophical being-claim was wedded to the conferring source — and it is no accident that the figure who performed the wedding was Maimonides, the Jewish philosopher who read Aristotle’s telos through Torah and grounded the fixed nature in the God who confers it. Aquinas, citing “Rabbi Moses” by name, carried that same synthesis into the Christian natural-law tradition — nature ordered to an end and endowed by a Creator above all human authority. Which is the tell the whole essay turns on: the philosophers supplied the what, but the who — the source that makes worth un-revocable — had to be received from the Hebraic inheritance, even by the philosophers themselves. Only the third answer fully arrives, and — as we will see — it is not a philosopher’s construction at all. It entered history at a particular place, through a particular people, and the West has never generated a stable equivalent apart from that source.

I want to be honest about the one seam in this, because keeping these boundaries clean is the whole discipline of the argument. The being-grounding answers who confers worth and why it cannot be revoked — it locates the ground. It does not, by itself, prove the ground exists; a determined naturalist will say I have grounded the unconditioned in an unproven posit and so have only matched his stipulation rather than beaten it. My reply is that I have not claimed a proof. I have shown that inalienable equal worth is only coherent if such a ground exists — which converts the question from “is dignity a nice idea?” into “what must be true for dignity to be real?” That is a transcendental claim, not a syllogism for God, and it is the strongest form the argument can take without overreaching. But notice what it costs the critic: every secular account that keeps equal inalienable worth turns out to be running on borrowed being-talk it cannot pay for, and every secular account that refuses the loan slides back to capacity or to grant — back to a floor with a knob. The naturalist who says “worth belongs to the human kind, regardless of function” has simply restated the being-model in secular dress, and now owes an explanation for why bare biological kind-membership carries any normative weight at all, since on pure naturalism a species is a fuzzy statistical population and you cannot wring an inviolable ought from a taxonomic is. The room with the furniture in it was furnished by someone. The secularist keeps insisting the furniture came from nowhere.

Where the furniture came from

The being-based answer is not free-floating. It enters Western civilization at an identifiable point, through an identifiable inheritance, and it is worth being exact about this because the whole argument that follows depends on it.

Worth conferred by a Creator, on humans as such, by virtue of bearing the divine image, is the statement of Genesis 1:27 — the Imago Dei. It is the original articulation of the three things the being-model requires and the other models cannot supply: that human worth is universal across the kind, intrinsic to being rather than earned by capacity, and conferred by God and therefore not revocable by any king, state, or majority. This is not incidental to the Hebrew scriptures. It is their foundational anthropology, the floor beneath everything else they say about persons. And it is a Jewish theological contribution before it is a Christian or an Enlightenment one. Christianity carried it; the American founding codified it; but the taproot is Hebraic.

The same vertical source that confers worth also issues command. Election in the Hebrew scriptures is not a grant of privilege but the imposition of obligation — Israel chosen not for a crown but for a yoke, to bear and uphold the law, to be the people through whom the moral order is held in the world. The covenant at Sinai delivers a law that is not the people’s invention, not the state’s instrument, not the majority’s preference, but commanded from above all human authority. So the source has two faces, and they are the same source: Imago Dei confers inviolable worth, Torah issues binding command. The floor and the measure. The worth and the law. One channel, one authority, two things that arrive together — which will matter enormously in a moment, because it means an attack on the source takes down both at once. Remove the people chosen to bear and uphold the law and you do not merely lose some commandments; you lose law as something given rather than chosen, a measure the human stands under rather than authors — and that loss is the open door to moral relativism, which is in turn the precondition for the self-deification we will meet at the end of this argument. A creature under no commanded measure is free to become his own.

Note what kind of thing this covenant is, because it bears on everything that follows. The Hebrew scriptures do not present a people who keep the law flawlessly; they present a people who stray from it, suffer the consequence, turn back, and are restored — the cycle runs from the wilderness through the judges through the exile and the return, again and again. This is not the record of a dead code but of a living covenant, one that corrects and renews rather than expiring. The straying never voids it and the return always finds it intact, because the covenant is held open from the source side, not the human side — it is kept by the One who gave it, which is exactly why no human failure, and no human authority, can cancel it. Hold onto this: a covenant that survives the unfaithfulness of its own bearers and restores them is, by its nature, not the kind of thing that can be finished or replaced from outside — a fact we will need when we reach the people who claim the root died once the fruit appeared.

Run the line forward and you arrive, by a route I traced through Reid and Witherspoon and Madison in The Hidden Design of Modernity, at a sentence that encodes the being-model exactly: that men are created, endowed by their Creator with rights that are unalienable. Read what that does. “Created” locates worth in the kind, not the capacity. “Endowed by their Creator” locates the conferring authority above every human power that might want to cancel it. “Unalienable” follows necessarily from the first two — a right grounded in what you are, conferred by a source higher than any assembly, is by construction a right no assembly can annul and no contract can sign away. As I argued in The One Coin, this is precisely why the founders wrote around Locke rather than from him: the moment a right is grounded in self-ownership — in property in the self — it is grounded in the category of the alienable, because property is the thing that by definition can be transferred, sold, abandoned, conveyed away. “My life is my property” cannot carry the weight of the word unalienable; it is built from the opposite material. Only a right that is not yours to own, because it constitutes you and is held by the One in whose image you are made, is genuinely inalienable. The Declaration’s grounding is Hebraic anthropology codified, not Lockean contract inherited.

So the chain, before we touch the thing itself, is already complete: inalienable rights require being-based worth; being-based worth enters history as the Imago Dei; and the binding moral law that says thou shalt not — the fence that protects the floor — enters through the same channel, on the same authority, from the same source. What I am about to examine is a specific structural move, and I want to name it structurally rather than by the loaded label that usually attaches to it, because the label triggers the camps before the argument can be heard. Call it the source-poisoning move (the conspiratorial-civilizational form of antisemitism — the “the Jews are the corrupting source of the West” structure). I name it that way deliberately: not the broad term, which sweeps together everything from animus to ordinary prejudice and sets off a dialectical reflex that steers past the actual point, but the precise structure whose internal logic this essay is built to expose. It is the form I am after, not a feeling — and the form has a logic that runs in one direction regardless of what anyone intends by it.

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The load-bearing move

Now the structure of the source-poisoning libel, and why it negates the very thing its carriers most loudly claim to defend.

The “it’s the Jews” propaganda structure makes a specific civilizational claim — not a grievance about this or that individual, but a claim about origins: that the Jews are the source of the West’s corruption, decay, and ruin; the hidden poisoners; the root of what has gone wrong. Set aside for the moment whether anyone believes it. Look only at what believing it commits you to, because the commitment is the whole point.

You cannot discredit the source of a tradition without discrediting what flows from the source. If the Jews are civilization’s poisoners, then the central thing the Jews gave civilization — the doctrine that every human bears inviolable, God-conferred worth — is rendered suspect as part of the poison. The one who makes the source-poisoning move is therefore committed, whether he sees it or not, to undermining Imago Dei, because Imago Dei is the Jewish inheritance par excellence. He is sawing through the branch he is sitting on. The very concept that would make his own worth inviolable is the thing he must delegitimize in order to delegitimize its source. And because the source confers law as well as worth, he is also, in the same stroke, dissolving the Decalogue — the binding command that arrived through the same channel. Strip the source and you have not merely removed some old rules; you have removed the grounding of moral obligation as something given rather than chosen. What remains is law as human product: revisable, contextual, a matter of will or power or consensus. That is moral relativism by structural necessity — not as a mood but as the only thing left standing once command-from-above is gone.

So the two collapses are one collapse seen from two angles. Negate the source and worth defaults to capacity or grant — gradable, revocable; that is the rights collapse. Negate the source and law defaults to preference or power — negotiable, imposed; that is the moral collapse. Both install a knob. And a relativized morality is exactly the condition under which a sortable humanity becomes thinkable, because there is no longer a commanded floor saying thou shalt not to the one who wishes to sort.

This is not a theoretical worry. It is what the historical regimes that went all-in on the source-libel actually did. The Nazis did not only target Jewish people; the “Positive Christianity” project, Rosenberg’s Myth of the Twentieth Century, the drive to de-Judaize Christianity, strip the Old Testament, recast Jesus as Aryan — all of it was the recognition that the Hebrew moral inheritance was the obstacle. You cannot build a regime that sorts humans by blood while the Imago Dei floor still stands, because that floor says the very people you mean to sort are inviolable equals and the commands protecting them are not yours to repeal. So eliminating the bearers and eliminating the teaching were, for them, the same project pursued at two levels. Stripping the Old Testament was not incidental housekeeping. It was the removal of the one law that stood in the way.

The structural conclusion is therefore stronger than mere correlation. The source-poisoning move does not merely accompany the loss of inalienable rights. It requires that loss as a precondition and produces it as a consequence. Precondition, because to target a people as something other than inviolable equals you must first dismantle the floor that makes them inviolable equals — and that floor is universal, so dismantling it for the Jews dismantles it for everyone. Consequence, because once the source-tradition is delegitimized, the doctrine collapses with it, and worth defaults back to the two grounds that are gradable and revocable. The moment Imago Dei falls, worth becomes something the state, the party, the race-science board, or the market— and now the technocrat and the transhumanist — confer and can withdraw: worth measured as a score, manufactured as an enhancement, optimized as an output, and revoked from whoever falls below the threshold the criteria-holders set. That is the knob, reinstalled.

The costume of piety: the contemporary forms

The historical cases attacked the Hebrew scriptures from outside — strip them, de-Judaize them, call them alien. The forms multiplying now in the online “theobro” ecosystem are cleverer, because they claim to operate from inside Christianity. They do not say discard the Hebrew scriptures. They say Jesus already discarded them for you. And this makes them the purest examples yet of the self-defeating figure, because they perform the demolition while believing they are defending the cathedral.

“Christ rejected the Old Testament.” This is the laundering of supersession into abolition, and it is built on an inversion of the actual text. The Akedah — the binding of Isaac in Genesis 22 — is the founding rejection of child sacrifice, the moment the ram is substituted and the practice of the surrounding cultures is halted by divine command; the prophets then hammer child sacrifice as the paradigm abomination. The “child-sacrifice cult that Jesus rejected” libel takes the tradition’s central repudiation of an evil and reassigns that evil to the tradition itself. That is not an argument. It is a theft of moral credit followed by a frame-up, and the tell is the inversion — branding with a practice the very tradition that abolished it. Genuine theological disagreement never needs the lie. This move runs entirely on it. And it is not a historical curiosity: the same inversion circulates now in two registers at once — the decorous one that says ancient Judaism was a child-sacrifice cult Christ arose to oppose, and the cruder one that recasts the chosen people as literal Baal-worshippers sacrificing children to Satan — the costume of piety and the openly occult libel running the identical Akedah-theft, one in vestments and one without.

But the deeper flaw is the one that makes it collapse on its own terms: there is no Jesus without Genesis — and by Genesis I mean the whole Hebraic inheritance for which the first book stands, the covenant, the law, and the prophets together. The Christian claim about Christ is not a freestanding claim; it is cast entirely in Hebrew terms. He is the seed of Abraham, the son of David, the Passover lamb, the suffering servant of Isaiah, the new Moses, the fulfillment of the covenant. Every title is a Hebrew title. The substitutionary logic of the cross is the Akedah logic — the son spared by a provided substitute, the ram in the thicket. Strip the Old Testament and you have not purified Christianity; you have deleted the grammar in which any statement about Christ is even meaningful. Jesus without Genesis is not a leaner Christianity. It is a name with nothing underneath it. The early Church understood this exactly: when Marcion tried precisely this move in the second century — keep Jesus, junk the Hebrew God and scriptures — it was condemned as heresy, because a redeemer with no covenant to fulfill and nothing to redeem is an empty figure. The man who says “Jesus rejected the Old Testament” is not standing on Christian ground attacking Jewish ground. He is sawing through the single root both trees share. He thinks he is wiping out Judaism while elevating Christianity. He is dismantling Christianity under the impression that the rubble is a cathedral.

The same self-liquidation works the more decorous variants. The accuser who waves a decontextualized Talmud “quote” to prove Jewish corruption mistakes a centuries-long record of argument — dissents preserved beside rulings precisely because the tradition prizes the reasoning — for a creed, a single rejected minority view for the belief of a whole people, and a polemical 19th-century mistranslation for a primary source. Worse, the rabbinic tradition he means to discredit is the very tradition that carried, transmitted, and preserved the Hebrew scriptures as a living text through the centuries — the same scriptures his own faith is constituted by. The hands he is trying to cut off are the hands that kept the book he stands on. And the man who concedes the Protocols of the Elders of Zion are a forgery — plagiarized from Joly’s satire about Napoleon III, stitched together by the Tsarist secret police, exposed in detail a century ago — but insists “they’re playing out anyway” has built the source-libel into a form armored against refutation: the proof is fake but the conclusion is real, and every disliked event is read back onto a document engineered to predict everything and therefore nothing. He thinks unfalsifiability is strength. It is the opposite. He has built a belief that no longer touches the world, which means it can no longer be true of the world — only true inside his head.

And there is a register colder than belief, which the Protocols themselves illustrate, because they were not first a creed but a tool. The Tsarist secret police did not forge them out of conviction; they forged them to do something — to redirect revolutionary anger downward onto the Jews and shore up a failing autocracy. The Soviet state inherited the technique and ran it as statecraft: the "anti-Zionist" campaigns, the Doctors' Plot, the Cold War active-measures operations that seeded the libel abroad as a weapon aimed at rival powers. This is the source-libel in its purely operational form — antisemitism not as cosmology but as means, deployed by handlers who need not believe a word of it, only that it works. And the operational user proves the thesis more starkly than the true believer does: if the libel can be picked up and aimed by men indifferent to its content, purely for its effect, then it was never an argument about the Jews at all. It was always the floor-dissolving move looking for a hand to wield it — and the hand it serves is whoever wants a population's worth made conditional, its anger redirected, its measure dissolved. The instrument and the conviction arrive at the same place, because they are the same move performed at two depths: the believer poisons the source because he hates it; the operator poisons it because a poisoned source is useful. Both leave the floor in rubble.

The register did not die with the Soviet state. It persists wherever a regime or movement finds the source-libel useful — and the contemporary Russian ideological orbit supplies the clearest living example, in figures like Aleksandr Dugin, whose war on liberal modernity routes through a metaphysics that casts an Atlanticist, “globalist” West as the cosmic enemy and slides, by familiar grooves, toward the source-libel’s structure. The move is now dressed in geopolitics and a “multipolar” idiom rather than a Tsarist forgery, but it is the same move. And here precision matters, because the point is not that one cabal runs it across the centuries — that is the very conspiracy-architecture this essay dismantles. The point is structural in the way I have described elsewhere through Gerlach and Hine’s SPIN model — segmented, polycentric, integrated networks: many separate nodes, no central puppeteer, but funding flows and incentive structures aligned such that the effect converges without anyone scripting it. The libel propagates along exactly such a network today — seeping into the Christian-nationalist current, the theobro ecosystem, the manosphere-adjacent and integral-spirituality spaces, and the tech-right — not because a single hand directs them all, but because the same floor-dissolving move is available to each, useful to each, and reinforced wherever their incentives meet. That is the perennial danger: the move needs no conductor. It will always find a new hand and a new vocabulary, and a polycentric network will carry it further than any single conspirator ever could.

And the funding channel is not theoretical. Russian state money has been documented flowing into Western content networks — the Tenet Media operation named in a 2024 U.S. indictment as covertly RT-funded, the Internet Research Agency that ran industrial-scale influence operations until its nominal dissolution in 2023, after which its functions dispersed rather than ended. These were not, on the public record, antisemitism operations as such; they were divisiveness-and-destabilization operations. But the source-libel is precisely a divisiveness-and-destabilization instrument — perhaps the oldest and most reliable one in the catalogue, a wedge that fractures a society along its deepest seam and corrodes the shared moral floor beneath it. So it is not a foreign payload awkwardly riding alien pipes; it is exactly the kind of cargo these channels exist to carry. And that is the point about a polycentric network: the channel is real, active, and state-financed, and the source-libel is among the payloads that travel along channels of exactly this kind — amplified by voices who often have no idea whose money cleared the path. The operation does not need every node to be antisemitic, or even witting. It needs only the channel and the convergent incentive — and both demonstrably exist. Russia is the clearest documented case, but the channel is not uniquely Russian; the source-libel is available to any well-funded influence operation, from any state or faction, that finds a divided population whose worth has been made conditional, useful.

What unites these forms beneath their different costumes is a single act, and Josef Pieper named it. In Abuse of Language, Abuse of Power he diagnosed the sophistic deployment by which the Platonic nightmare operates — language detached from its truth-disclosing function and deployed instead to produce effects in an audience without regard to whether those effects correspond to reality. That is precisely what each of these libels is: the “child-sacrifice cult” inversion, the doctored Talmud quote, the forgery that survives its own exposure — none is an attempt to disclose what is true, each is an instrument shaped to produce a fixed effect, the conclusion arriving before the reading and the “evidence” cut to fit it. And here Pieper’s analysis closes the circuit with the whole argument of this essay, because he grounds it in the Aristotelian-Thomistic understanding that language is the medium through which the human creature, as imago Dei, participates in the categorical reality the Creator established. Truthful speech is itself an exercise of the image. So the sophistic libel is not merely about a people who carried the Imago Dei; it is, in its very form, a corruption of the truth-bearing word that is one of the image’s own functions — the abuse of language that, as Pieper’s title warns, is the road to the abuse of power. The man deploying it attacks the doctrine at two levels at once: in its content, by poisoning the source, and in his own act, by severing the word from the reality it was given to disclose.

I want to keep one boundary scrupulously clean, because the argument depends on it. There is a real, ancient, legitimate theological conversation between Judaism and Christianity over fulfillment and how the covenants relate — and there is a soft or fulfillment supersessionism that holds Christ completes the covenant while the covenant remains real and the Jewish people remain beloved and elect. That view escapes the trap entirely, because it preserves the root: genuine fulfillment preserves its source the way a mature tree fulfills the seed without negating it, the way the second half of a sentence completes the first rather than erasing it. What the argument here bites on is the hard form — replacement supersessionism, which declares the Sinai covenant void rather than fulfilled, Israel replaced rather than completed, Judaism a dead husk. And that form runs the same structural risk as the crude attack, by a more respectable road. A void covenant fulfills nothing. You cannot be the fulfillment of a promise you simultaneously declare cancelled. “Finished and void” is functionally “rejected” wearing vestments, because both end with the Hebrew covenant as a dead thing — and a dead root cannot feed a living tree. This is why post-Holocaust Christian theology, and the Catholic Church in Nostra Aetate, affirmed that the covenant with the Jews was never revoked: not as ecumenical politeness but as theological self-preservation. They grasped that an annulled Israel is an annulled Christ. The dividing line through every one of these forms is the same single question: does the move keep the source alive, or does it kill the source to claim the inheritance? Keep it alive and the fruit lives. Kill it — by libel, by inversion, by “replacement” — and you cannot keep the fruit.

The hard form is not confined to fringe theology or the online theobro ecosystem. It appears, fully developed, in Project Russia — a four-volume, anonymously-authored program that circulated in Russian elite and official channels in the late 2000s, otherwise occupied with replacing liberal modernity with a religious, supra-state order. Its account of ancient Israel runs the replacement move exactly: Israel was the chosen guardian of the Truth; it grew corrupt and hypocritical, hollowed by legalism, until it “can no longer bear the burden of Truth” and proves “not up to such a burden”; and so, since “new wine” cannot be poured “into old wineskins,” it is superseded by a new “spiritual nationality” assembled “not according to the principle of the flesh, but according to the identity of the spirit,” under a new Law that “shifts the emphasis from the Letter to the Spirit.” The text states the move without euphemism: “Judaism ceases to be the guardian of the Truth. The function of guardianship is transferred to the Christian Church” — the new Israel displacing the old, the covenant treated as a spent vessel. And the same program that deracinates the root turns, elsewhere, on the fruit: it derides “the inalienable rights of the individual” as liberal democracy’s deceptive cover, a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” — the source-attack and the rights-attack housed in one body of work, exactly as the structure predicts.

But the sharpest specimen is the passage where the text performs, in slow motion, the very move this essay is built to expose — the “it’s the Jews” libel armored against its own refutation. Hunting for the hidden hand behind a five-century plan to destroy “spontaneously structured humanity” and erect a new world order, it eliminates the Anglo-Saxon candidates as mere “tools” and concludes: “If the Anglo-Saxons are not suitable, that leaves Israel.” It then supplies motive and means — a people “globally minded” to the highest degree, able to “easily manipulate” the rest — and states the charge outright: “Let’s assume that the Jewish elite is behind the collapse of the world.” From there it climbs to the cosmic register: Israel will receive the Antichrist as its Messiah; “the enemy of humanity is the devil’s children.” And only after the entire indictment is built does the escape hatch open: “Who they are is a topic for a separate conversation in a small circle. To avoid tempting ‘Jew-haters’… let us say right away: Jews are not the enemy.” This is not a disavowal; it is the libel made refutation-proof. Every step has identified the Jews as the source of the world’s ruin, and the closing line lets the author deny he has done so — relocating the same charge one level up, to “the devil’s children,” to be named only among initiates, while publicly washing his hands. That is precisely why the structure is so pernicious: it recruits the reader into the conclusion that one people is the hidden author of all evil, and simultaneously licenses him to feel he stands above mere “Jew-hatred.” The crude bigot says it and can be answered. This says it, and builds in the grounds to deny it was ever said.

The specimen also confirms the distinction between the hot and the cold registers. These are not the texts of a hating believer; they are the colder thing. They explicitly stage the refusal of the vulgar libel — dissecting Nazi antisemitism as engineered scapegoating, dismissing Russia’s would-be “Jew-haters” as ordinary hooligans “with no ideology,” holding up Israel as a “living entity” — and then perform the deeper deracination anyway, by the respectable road of replacement and the deniable road of “the devil’s children.” That is the operational register in its purest form: the libel held at arm’s length as crude and useless with one hand, while the floor-dissolving move it was always really about is carried out with the other. The hand that recoils from the hatred can still saw through the root — and the cold hand cuts cleaner than the hot one.

And the contrast with the German case sharpens the point rather than blurring it. There the libel was ideological at the root — its deep grammar a racial metaphysics: the völkisch-occult current in which Theosophy's root-race doctrine was racialized into Aryan supremacism by the Ariosophists Guido von List and Lanz von Liebenfels, and given its fullest Nazi-doctrinal form in Rosenberg's "race-soul," where "soul means race seen from within" and each race carries a discrete, graded spiritual essence. That is a metaphysics of ranked kinds, and the sorting followed from the belief: the floor was demolished because the cosmology said the kinds were unequal in their very being. Project Russia occupies the opposite pole. It does not believe the racial cosmology — it diagnoses the German version as engineered scapegoating, the Jew selected as "the optimal enemy" by political technique, "creating a theater, an actor, and a troupe." And in seeing the instrument so clearly in another's hand, it discloses its own register, then reaches for the same demolition by the cleaner road of replacement. The hot variant believes the metaphysics; the cold one analyzes it correctly and performs the structural move anyway — the source-poisoner who hates and the operator who finds a poisoned source useful, the distinction laid out, in this instance, by the operator himself.

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The convergence: Being against Becoming

Here is where the argument joins the spine of everything else in this series, and where the stakes finally show themselves.

Three forces arrive at the same demolition by different roads. The source-poisoner demolishes the floor by discrediting its origin: name the Jews as civilization’s corrupters, and their gift — the doctrine of inviolable worth — is discredited with them. The materialist technocrat and transhumanist demolishes it by denying it has a referent at all: there is no Creator, no image, no being to bear worth — only substrate, capacity, and optimization. And the contractarian and voluntarist demolishes it by relocating worth into consent, so that rights become title held by agreement and alienable by the same agreement. All three replace conferred-by-being-and-un-revocable with conferred-by-something-and-revocable. All three install a knob. They differ only over who turns it — blood, or utility, or the contract — and over who ends up on top.

This is the Being-lineage and the Becoming-lineage meeting at the demolition site. The Being-lineage holds that the human is a created thing with a fixed nature and a worth it did not generate and cannot forfeit — an end, never an input. The Becoming-lineage holds that the human is unfinished material: a process, a substrate, a will to be liberated or a capacity to be enhanced, something in the making and therefore something that can be made, ranked, optimized, sorted, and — at the summit of the project — apotheosized. The Becoming metaphysics is the precondition for everything this series tracks downstream of it: the totalitarian who needs a population pliable to the Party’s definition of the worthy; the transhumanist who needs personhood to scale with capacity so that “posthuman” can mean “more than human in worth”; the technocrat who needs worth to be a measurable output so it can be managed; the perennialist who needs every particular revelation to be merely one exoteric mask of a single formless truth, so that no tradition is the source and the scandal of particularity — that the conferring God entered history through one covenant and one people — dissolves into interchangeable symbol; the panentheist and the AI-god religion and the noosphere-builders who need the human aggregate to be fusible into a single immanent divinity assembled node by node; and the self-apotheosizing libertarian and tech-right figure who needs man to be his own ground so that he can be his own god. Every one of these is a Becoming project. Every one of them requires the being-based floor gone, because the being-based floor is the one thing in the whole landscape that has no knob — you cannot optimize it, rank it, revoke it, or climb above it. To get a humanity you can sort or transcend, you must first demolish the being-model and install a capacity-model or a grant-model, because only those have the levers. And note the two temperatures at which the source itself is dissolved: the source-poisoner does it hot, by reviling the root as the corrupter; the perennialist does it cool, by dissolving the root into one interchangeable expression of a formless universal. Reviled or relativized, the result is identical — a source nothing uniquely depends on is a source that can no longer hold a floor.

There is a third temperature, neither hot nor cool but, for lack of a better word, ecclesiastical — and it dissolves the floor not by reviling the source or relativizing it, but by conditioning it. Its clearest documented instance is the Moscow Patriarchate’s official human-rights doctrine: the 2006 Declaration on the Dignity and Rights of Man of the World Russian People’s Council and the 2008 Basic Teaching on Human Dignity, Freedom and Rights. These are careful texts, and the care is precisely where the move hides. They affirm that the image of God is indelible and ontological — worth grounded in being, so far exactly right — and then make the dignity that follows from it track the “likeness,” the realized God-conformity that sin can darken. A “morally undignified life,” the 2008 document states, does not destroy the God-given dignity ontologically but “darkens it so much as to make it hardly discernible.” Read what that does. The image is kept inviolable in word, while the worth that actually governs protection is pegged to moral-spiritual attainment — and a worth that can be darkened to the point of being hardly discernible is, for every practical purpose the word inalienable was built to secure, a worth with a dimmer switch on it. The 2006 Declaration is blunter still, and its critics noted the tell: the dignity it describes is explicitly not inalienable. This is the same patch I traced in Kant — being-talk borrowed to cover a floor that has, in operation, been made conditional — only now the qualifying capacity is not rationality but holiness, and the criteria-holder is not the race-science board but the symphonia of church and state. Conditionality is the knob; it does not matter that the hand on it wears a cassock. A dignity keyed to virtue is the precise contradiction of “equal in the eyes of God,” because the whole force of the Imago Dei is that worth is conferred by the kind and not earned by the performance.

Two boundaries keep this exact. First, this is the Moscow Patriarchate's official-document position, formulated between 2000 and 2008 and deployed since as an instrument of the Church's external relations — a rival, on the international stage, to the liberal human-rights regime it calls Western and decadent. It is not "Eastern Orthodoxy," which is internally divided on the question and contains robust defenders of inviolable rights; the indictment is of a conditional-dignity structure and its political use, not of a tradition. Second, the distinction must not be confused with theosis — the genuine Orthodox doctrine of the creature's deification by participation in God, which in its orthodox form preserves the creator–creature distinction (union by grace, never identity of essence) and so keeps the floor. Theosis with the distinction intact is the legitimate cousin of the perennialist absorption this essay indicts; conditional dignity is the thing itself, wearing the better family's name. But the distinction is precisely what is eroding in the contemporary register — as I argued in The Factory Reset and The Dialectical Engine, the theosis being popularized across the podcast and online-spirituality sphere increasingly blurs the line it was meant to hold, sliding from participation-by-grace toward the immanentized identity that is perennialism's summit and the self-apotheosis endgame this series tracks. It is the same absorption operation I documented there — Orthodox vocabulary kept while the substrate it was built to resist is swapped in underneath — now working on a tradition equipped to resist it. The orthodox doctrine keeps the gap; the colloquial echo of it is busy closing it — the same move under a borrowed and respected name, which is exactly why the name is borrowed. And here the convergence closes: this is the register Project Russia hedges toward, by a route that is not theological at all. The book and the doctrine never need to share an author to share a destination — both subordinate the rights-bearing individual to a supra-state spiritual order governed by a guardian class, both treat inalienable rights as a liberal deception, and both arrive, from opposite crafts, at a worth the order may grant or darken. That a metaphysical move is also a usable lever of statecraft is not incidental to it. It is what the move is for.

The cool register has its own scripture, and it runs across all three Abrahamic faiths at once. In the line from Blavatsky and Bailey to the Traditionalist perennialism of Guénon and Schuon, the prized material is always the same: the esoteric strand of each tradition — Kabbalah in Judaism, the Christian Kabbalah of the Renaissance Hebraists and the apophatic mystics, Sufism in Islam — lifted out of the covenant that carried it and read as one more local crystallization of a single formless Truth. This is routinely offered as evidence of respect: Blavatsky praised the Kabbalah, Schuon called Sufism "the marrow of Islam." But the embrace is not a mitigation of the source-attack; it is the source-attack in its perennialist form, and Blavatsky shows why in a single stroke. She prized the esoteric kernel — the Kabbalah, a hidden Hebrew wisdom-school — while denigrating the exoteric tradition that carried it: Judaism as a religion she cast as "mere calculation," even "a religion of hate and malice toward everyone and everything outside itself," over against an Aryan spirituality she ranked highest. Keep the kernel, trash the shell — the extraction performed in one author, which is precisely why scholars credit her work with helping foster the racial mysticism that found so ready a reception in German occult circles. That is the move in miniature: extract the "esoteric kernel" assimilable to the universal, discard the "exoteric shell" — the Law, the covenant, the set-apart people — as a husk that merely protected the kernel. It is the same extraction the supersessionist performs by declaring the root dead while keeping the fruit, only routed through "all religions are one" rather than through Christ. And the tell is what stands at the summit of the perennialist mountain: not a Creator who confers worth on a creature distinct from Him, but a transcendent unity in which the distinction itself dissolves — the soul not standing before the divine but identical with it at the last. That is the precise inversion of the Imago Dei. The image-bearing doctrine requires the gap — worth conferred from above on a creature who remains a creature; perennialism's esoteric summit closes the gap, and a creature who is secretly God needs no worth conferred and stands under no law commanded. Which is why these currents are welcomed while the covenantal mainstreams are not: rabbinic Judaism under Torah, creedal Christianity, Islam as the creature's submission to a Creator who commands — each holds the creator–creature distinction open, and the open distinction is the floor. To be exact about the indictment: the mystical traditions are not themselves the target, and most of their orthodox practitioners — the halakhic kabbalist, the Shariah-bound Sufi, the Trinitarian mystic who sought union with God and never identity as God — kept the distinction intact. What the perennialist reading does is deracinate them: keep the symbol-set, discard the covenant, and assimilate the remainder into the One in which no tradition is the source and the scandal of particularity disappears. In Bailey the discard becomes explicit, named, and prescribed. In The Externalisation of the Hierarchy she lists "the Jewish people" among the destabilizing "forces" tensioning the world — set, on the page, beside what she calls the "Dark Forces" or "Black Lodge" — and then prescribes the cure: the Jew "must learn the lesson of absorption," "let go of his own separative tendencies," and see "the Jewish problem" resolved "by fusing the problem in one vast humanitarian situation." The set-apart people, chosen to bear the floor and the measure, reclassified first as a world-problem and then as a separateness to be dissolved into the merged "one humanity." It is the perennialist absorption stated as policy: the covenant's defining mark — set-apartness under a particular God — named as the very thing that must be liquidated for the universal to arrive.

Different roads, one demolition. Every project that needs a sortable or self-deifying humanity must break the one floor that has no knob — and the source-poisoner breaks it from the religious side, arriving where the materialist arrives.

And here the second face of the source — the law — does its own work, because the self-apotheosis at the summit of the Becoming project requires not only that the floor fall but that the measure fall with it. Recall that the same Hebraic source confers worth and issues command, and that the people were chosen precisely to bear and uphold a law given from above all human authority. Negate that source and you lose not only the floor beneath worth but the measure above the will — and what rushes into the vacuum is moral relativism: law as human product, revisable, a matter of preference or power, no longer something the creature stands under. That relativism is not a side effect; it is the enabling condition for self-deification. A creature still subject to a commanded measure cannot coherently declare himself a god, because there is a law above him he did not write and cannot repeal. Remove the measure and the last barrier is gone — the will is now free to name itself the standard, which is what self-apotheosis is. The panentheist who fuses the human aggregate into an immanent divinity, the AI-god religion assembling its planetary mind node by node, the tech-right figure who would have man be his own ground and his own god: each of these can only stand in the space cleared by the removal of the God who commanded. The man becomes the measure exactly where the commanded measure has been dissolved. So the source-poisoner who reviles the people chosen to uphold the law is not merely loosening a few prohibitions. He is clearing the ground for the apotheosis — handing the will the one thing it needs to crown itself, which is the absence of any law above it. He imagines he is defending the moral order. He is dismantling the only measure under which the would-be god is still a creature.

Which is why the theobro who makes this move is the most self-defeating figure in the entire landscape, and why his alignment with the tech-right — which looks, on the surface, like a contradiction — is in fact no contradiction at all. He believes he is defending Christian civilization and inalienable rights against the technocrats and the transhumanists. But by trafficking in “the Jews are the source,” he is performing the same demolition the technocrat performs, only from the religious side. The materialist denies the doctrine; the source-poisoner poisons its well; and they arrive at the identical endpoint — a humanity with no being-based floor, ready to be sorted by whoever holds the criteria. Both camps want a re-hierarchized humanity. Both need the egalitarian, being-based floor gone to get it. They quarrel over who sits on top — the elect and the godly, or the enhanced and the intelligent — but they agree on the prerequisite: that worth is conditional, and that someone should be doing the sorting. The source-poisoning move is attractive to the religious wing precisely because it lets them attack the egalitarian floor while believing they are defending a tradition — when in fact they are attacking the tradition’s foundation. He thinks he is fighting the network state. He is grading its lot.

What hinges on it

This is why the matter cannot be left at the level of taste or even of decency, and why a tight polemic would betray it. What is at stake in the being-based floor is nothing smaller than the freedom of the human will — the thing that makes a person an end and not an input.

A being whose worth is intrinsic and un-revocable is a being who must be addressed, persuaded, left free to assent or refuse, because his worth does not depend on what he produces or chooses or becomes. He cannot be optimized without remainder, because there is something in him that is not raw material. But the moment worth becomes capacity or grant — the moment the knob is installed — the human becomes a variable to be managed toward an outcome someone else has specified. His will stops being something to honor and becomes something to engineer: a behavior to be nudged, a preference to be shaped, a node to be tuned for the performance of the whole. This is the deep continuity between the man who sorts by blood and the man who optimizes by metric and the man who would fuse us all into a single planetary mind. Each needs the human to be material. Each needs the floor — the one that says this creature is not yours to remake — to be gone.

So the single sentence that carries the whole argument is this. Inalienable rights stand only on being-based worth; being-based worth and the binding moral law enter history through the Hebraic source — the people chosen not for privilege but to bear the floor beneath human worth and the law above human will; therefore every project that needs a sortable, optimizable, or apotheosizable humanity must dissolve either that doctrine or its source — which is why the source-poisoning move (the conspiratorial form of antisemitism), the attack on the source, always travels toward the same destination as the materialism it imagines itself opposing, and why a man cannot revile the root and keep the fruit, nor curse the source and keep either the worth or the law it conferred.

To negate the Jews, the Judaism, the Israel through whom this anthropology entered the world is therefore not one prejudice among others. It is to deracinate the West from the root that produced the Imago Dei, which the Declaration then codified into the only government ever founded on the proposition that worth is created, conferred from above, and beyond the reach of any power to revoke. Cut that root and the fruit does not survive on its own. The rights wither, the law relativizes, and the human — no longer an image, only a substrate — is handed over to whoever holds the knob.

The man performing the cutting believes he is saving the orchard. He is the one with the axe at the root.

This argument is meant to travel. If it reached you, send it to someone it should reach. Share

The whole argument in one line of descent. Strike the source, and everything that stood on it collapses — worth becomes revocable, law becomes preference, and the human is handed to whoever holds the knob.

Sources & Further Reading

Primary texts — Scripture

Primary texts — philosophy

Primary texts — the American founding

On the abuse of language and the sophistic move

On supersessionism and the covenant

The Second Vatican Council, Nostra Aetate (1965), §4 — the covenant with the Jewish people affirmed as never revoked. Vatican.va — official text

On Marcion and the second-century rejection of the Hebrew scriptures (condemned as heresy) — Catholic Encyclopedia, “Marcionites” (New Advent)

On the source-libel: the historical record

On the capacity model and its consequences

Peter Singer, Practical Ethics (preference utilitarianism; moral status tracking self-awareness and future-directed preferences) — Cambridge University Press

On the Becoming-lineage telos: perennialism, the World Brain, and the network state

Companion essays on this Substack

These develop the framework The Root and the Fruit draws on:

The full account of the managed-tenant order all of this builds toward is in my book with Patrick Wood, The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America.

A note on the citations: where this essay makes factual claims about the historical record — the fabrication and exposure of the Protocols, the Nazi de-Judaizing project, the affirmations of Nostra Aetate — I have anchored them to primary or institutional sources so each can be checked. The argument does not rest on any contested empirical claim; it rests on the structure traced through the primary texts above.

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