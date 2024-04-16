The Past & Future Of Theosophy | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

On this week’s radio hour Courtenay Turner gives a brief overview of the philosophical roots and sentiment of Theosophy. From ancient mysteries, Neoplatonists, modern philosophers and the New Age movement theosophy has paved the way for the its current influence in shaping the religious fervor of the future towards a NWO. Understanding the tenants provide clues to its impact via various cult groups and NGO’s like the UN.

Listen weekly as Courtenay broadcasts deeper dives into truth, globally via the WWCR airwaves. Catch the Courtenay Turner Show, LIVE every Monday at 3pm CST.

