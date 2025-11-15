Many people have asked my thoughts on LaRouche. This is far from a comprehensive response but since it seems to come up repeatedly, I thought addressing some of my thoughts and concerns might be more productive to have them compiled in a place where people can reference vs. short replies to multiple people. I have gone through great effort to compile an lengthly list of resources where people can read and make their own assessments. I will caveat that I cannot and have no interest in discerning intent. I’m concerned with what “it does” and the operational ramifications. Rather than speculating why, I prefer to examine what the ideas and actions serve. All dialectical Political warfare is warfare and in war it doesn’t serve to ask questions such as “gee I wonder why he entered the military? Why is he pointing the gun at me?” etc. It only serves to recognize there is a threat and deal with the threat at hand.