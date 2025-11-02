In a recent Twitter exchange with Jordan Hall, we delved into the profound metaphysical battle shaping our world—one that often goes unnoticed—it was requested that I make it available as an article on substack. Jordan astutely observed that “very little intentional design was necessary” in the rise of modernity. While this rings true on the surface, it’s important to note what appears as an organic “historical unfolding” is, in fact more often than not, a masterful sleight of hand. By framing everything as emergent processes or inevitable forces, responsibility evaporates. No one’s accountable; systems simply evolve. This is the genius of technocratic control—it masquerades as inevitability—this is the crux of my Epstein Transhumanist Conspiracy article.

Modernity didn’t erase the metaphysics of self-governance by accident. It was a deliberate, long-term project: replacing formation in truth with adaptation to systems. Humans were redefined as managed material, and the public was conditioned to label this “progress.” The real trick lies in the designers—not cartoonish villains plotting in shadows, but a web of occult-influenced intellectuals, institutions, and even spiritual principalities (in the Ephesians 6:12 sense—dark forces operating through human agents).

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

The Erosion of Common Sense Realism