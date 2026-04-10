Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leeyan's avatar
Leeyan
7d

I am missing a lot of backgroud information to understand the depth of the sinfullness going on here with this 'religious leader' but it all comes together and speaks for itself in the visual of the tongue-sucking clip.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture