Courtenay invites Floyd Brown back to the show, to get his take on the direction of new and alternative media as well as the current political climate.
Floyd is is an author, speaker, and media commentator who has spent the last 40 years as an advocate and activist for conservative ideas. He is the founder of The Western Journal, a "Top 50" digital media company. He was the founding President of the organization Citizens United in 1989. He is the author of six books, the latest is Counterpunch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom. Floyd has appeared on many network and cable TV shows including: Fox News' Tucker Carlson, the CBS Evening News, ABC’s Primetime, NBC’s Today Show, CNN, HBO, PBS and more.
The Future of Media & the 2024 Election w/ Floyd Brown
