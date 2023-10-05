The Future of Media & the 2024 Election w/ Floyd Brown

Courtenay invites Floyd Brown back to the show, to get his take on the direction of new and alternative media as well as the current political climate.



Floyd is is an author, speaker, and media commentator who has spent the last 40 years as an advocate and activist for conservative ideas. He is the founder of The Western Journal, a "Top 50" digital media company. He was the founding President of the organization Citizens United in 1989. He is the author of six books, the latest is Counterpunch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom. Floyd has appeared on many network and cable TV shows including: Fox News' Tucker Carlson, the CBS Evening News, ABC’s Primetime, NBC’s Today Show, CNN, HBO, PBS and more.



Connect with Floyd:

The Western Journal: https://www.westernjournal.com/



Book: Counterpunch:

An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom



Twitter: @floydbrown



—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:

https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

Richardson Nutritional Center:

https://rncstore.com/courtz

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe