Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

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Keith's avatar
Keith
18h

I'm only partway through this, but what I've read so far is incredible! One thing that jumps out at me is that Being is so much simpler and easier to grasp than the convoluted, over-complicated, nonsensical, tangled, chaotic mess that is the process of Becoming.

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3 replies by Courtenay Turner and others
Just Puppets's avatar
Just Puppets
11h

The problem with any theory is its extrapolation from it being a lens of analysis to "what is”.

This article suffers the same fate.

It has many thorough & interesting points, but arguing "Plato was..." "Aristotle was ..." is a lens being extrapolated to be taken as reality.

Plato & Aristotle were both applying a lens on viewing the world, even if claiming "what is".

Their intent might give an indication of its true authenticity, but this is largely irrelevant to analysis, because anyone can choose how to apply the lens.

A red flag in Aristotle's lens was the legitimisation of master-slavery dynamics.

But again, the intent is still irrelevant, as this is just a lens.

Both lenses for Plato/Aristotle can have relevance, both can be simultaneously true, both can be twisted & leveraged beyond the scope of their originator's lifetime or original intention.

What's important is to not claim “Plato is right ..” or "Aristotle is right ..” because one has applied the lenses differently.

Furthermore, to then deduce "... and therefore this is how it happened" again extrapolates a lens of seeing events to being interpreted as historical fact.

This can mislead, cause feuds, sew confusion & disharmony, which leads in the opposite direction of seeking a more considered & accurate interpretation of reality.

(Hopefully this lens, can help see the risk of tunnel vision from misapplying a theory)

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