Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Home
Notes
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Technocracy Roundtable
Leaderboard
About

Technocracy Roundtable

The Technocracy Roundtable is a monthly series hosted by Courtenay Turner, where experts and researchers examine the technocratic agenda and its real-world mechanisms—from centralized control of food and speech to tokenized compliance systems and the broader push toward programmable reality. Featuring panelists Patrick Wood, Aaron Day, and WORLD HD | TRUTH IN MARKETS, the discussions map the control stack, connect historical patterns to current developments, and highlight practical ways to preserve autonomy and sovereignty in an increasingly managed world. Read the recaps, watch the episodes, and stay informed as the conversation continues.

Technocracy Roundtable: The Technocratic War on Food

Courtenay Turner, Patrick Wood, and Aaron Day
·
Jan 23
Technocracy Roundtable: The Technocratic War on Food

The Invisible War

Read full story

Technocracy Roundtable: Machine “Consciousness,” Sentient Delusion, and the War on the Human Soul

Courtenay Turner, Patrick Wood, and Aaron Day
·
November 24, 2025
Technocracy Roundtable: Machine “Consciousness,” Sentient Delusion, and the War on the Human Soul

Last week on the Courtenay Turner Podcast we held another Technocracy Roundtable with my three favorite knights in shining armor:

Read full story
The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Technocracy Roundtable: Bio-Digital Betrayal – AI Medicine, MAHA/MABA, Wearables & Convergence Exposed

Courtenay Turner, Patrick Wood, and Aaron Day
·
October 23, 2025
Technocracy Roundtable: Bio-Digital Betrayal – AI Medicine, MAHA/MABA, Wearables & Convergence Exposed

Thank you Frances Leader, Jean-Sebastien Savard, Daniel Giamario, Shelie, Fred Carpenter, and many others for tuning into my live video! And special thanks to Shannon Joy for helping to overwhelm the censors by simulcasting to her amazing audience! Join our next live videos in the app.

Read full story
The Courtenay Turner Podcast

The Technocracy Roundtable LIVE: Sovereign Siege: Trump's Wealth Fund & the Robotic Onslaught

Courtenay Turner, Patrick Wood, and Aaron Day
·
September 26, 2025
The Technocracy Roundtable LIVE: Sovereign Siege: Trump's Wealth Fund & the Robotic Onslaught

Join us for the replay of the second explosive installment of Technocracy Roundtable LIVE: Sovereign Siege: Trump’s Wealth Fund & the Robotic Onslaught – where the Knights of the Roundtable battle technocracy’s financial heist and mechanical enslavement in the shadows of control.

Read full story
The Courtenay Turner Podcast

The Technocracy Roundtable

Courtenay Turner, Patrick Wood, and Aaron Day
·
August 29, 2025
The Technocracy Roundtable

🚨 ALERT: The Battle for America's Soul – Epic Replay Now Available! 🚨🔥

Read full story

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture