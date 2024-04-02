Tavistock - The History Of The Propaganda Machine | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

On this week’s radio hour Courtenay takes us through the history of British Propaganda Bureau that became the Tavistock institute of human relations. Aldous Huxley famously said, “The question of the next generation will not be one of how to liberate the masses, but rather, how to make them love their servitude.”Tavistock for the past century has been hard at work “winding up the masses” so to speak, because they know what makes us tick they can also calculate our breaking points to prime us for mind control and socially engineering the masses towards their plans of technocratic neo-feudalism.

