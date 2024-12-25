Merry Christmas, I hope you all had a joyous holiday! Yes, I said “Merry Christmas”– not “Happy Holidays” or Happy Chrismaquanzukuh because December 25th is Christmas and if that offends anyone then, I’m offended by people who are offended by Christmas! Regardless of your religious and spiritual beliefs I cannot begin to comprehend how anyone can possibly be offended by Christmas trees, decorations, celebrations or the words “Merry Christmas” uttered by those simply wishing to share their blessings and merriment. Unfortunately many people have not only become offended, but I have seen many who are reticent to make any statements verbally or otherwise that symbolize this sacred holiday. It’s another way that political correctness robs people of joy and strips this country of the values and traditions upon which it was founded.