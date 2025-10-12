This article was a response to The Hidden Life Is Best who asked the following (my reply was too long for a note and thought it might be of interest to others so I made it an article.):

“ How was/is Spinoza deterministic? Where is that in his writings? Can you provide some quotes? I thought that Calvin was the determinism freak.

I don’t find Neo-Platonism scary or an inspiration for the technocratic elite. Neo-platonism is a huge source for Christianity. This essay feels very paranoid to me. Some actual quotes from Spinoza’s writing might help me be scared of him too.

Emanationism or monism is also not scary or technocratic. They aren’t key parts of occult or hermetic doctrine. They make a near perfect alignment with a Christian God. I fail to see any connection to elitist technocracy. I would imagine Spinoza in full agreement with the Bill of Rights and the Constitution and the declaration that all men (and women) are created equal. No? If not why not? I do not think he was an absolute elitist by any means. If so please advise. Thank you!”