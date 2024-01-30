Speaking To The Senate & Breakdown of Climate SMART Commodities | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

Courtenay takes a trip to Capitol Hill in Tennessee and joins a real patriot, Senator Frank Niceley, to brief the Senate Agricultural Committee on the dangers of Natural Asset Companies and Carbon Credits. While in the midst of research to propose new bills, Courtenay discovers a grave new threat in the form of Government funded "Climate-SMART Commodities".

Listen weekly as Courtenay broadcasts deeper dives into truth, globally via the WWCR airwaves. Catch the Courtenay Turner Show, LIVE every Monday at 3pm CST. Tune in LIVE via Shortwave Radio on 9.350mHz, or via MP3 stream at: https://bit.ly/CourtenayTurnerShow

