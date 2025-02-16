I’ve done several shows and written extensively on my Twitter threads regarding the inception of the field of psychology, social science and the Rockefeller takeover of medicine via the Flexner report, but I was recently asked to shed light on the field of psychiatry. For those who may not be familiar here is a brief overview of how Allen Gregg who worked for the Rockefeller’s played a significant role in creating the field of Psychiatry to expand the Rockefeller’s petroleum monopoly on petrochemical- pharmaceuticals and extend the Flexner report to encompass psychiatry as a field.

Psychiatry is the drug pushing big pharma wing of the fraudulent occultist created sister field of psychology. We’ll save that for another day, because I’ve done so many threads and shows on the subject already. It suffices for now to say the entire field of social science was largely predicated on esotericism to create secular solutions to spiritual problems. Wilhelm Wundt, known as the grandfather of psychology believed humans were devoid of a soul and could essentially be trained like lab rats. Psychiatry is a field where drugs do the training. I will caveat to say that of course I don’t mean to imply that the field has never served anyone. There’s plenty of people who have benefited but the historical facts remain. Freud was inspired by Kabbalah and tantra, while Jung was a Mithrian. Psychiatry however exists today because the Rockefeller’s saw an opportunity to expand their petroleum monopoly via petrochemical/ pharmaceuticals.