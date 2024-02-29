Monica Perez Exposes The Real Courtenay Turner

Courtenay joined The Monica Perez Show for a discussion on one subject she knows all too well.................herself. In an interview like none other, Monica Perez leaves no stone unturned with this deep dive into: Who is the real Courtenay Turner?

In Monica's own words:

"Courtenay Turner has taken the podcasting world by storm, but who is she and where did she come from? Let's dig into this powerhouse persona and see if what you see is what you get..."

Vetting Courtenay Turner I The Monica Perez Show

(Mirrored from: https://rumble.com/v4eyj8x-vetting-courtenay-turner-i-the-monica-perez-show.html)

▶ Follow & Connect with Monica:

https://monicaperezshow.com

Linktree:

✩https://linktr.ee/monicaperezshow

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

✩Add Me To Your Crowd! @ https://crowdrank.news/stack/courtenayturner

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

Free Video Series:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ

✩LMNT: (Stay Salty!)

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩The Wellness Company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://honeycolony.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Make Honey Great Again:

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com Promo Code: CTP

✩Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

✩Health Share:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: COURTZ

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe