Maslow’s Eupsychian Managment to Planetics in the New Age/NWO | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

On this week’s radio hour Courtenay Turner shares her whirlwind journey through June and dives into Abraham Maslow’s unfinished document published by SRI (Stanford Research Institute) called Politics 3. In his journal clippings Maslow transferred his vision of a Eupsychian network to a framework of holistic planetary politics for a new age. Willis Harmon, Arnold Mitchel & Robert Kantor at The Stanford Research Institute’s Educational Policy Research Center published the document titled Politics 3.

Listen weekly as Courtenay broadcasts deeper dives into truth, globally via the WWCR airwaves. Catch the Courtenay Turner Show, LIVE every Monday at 3pm CST. Tune in LIVE via Shortwave Radio on 9.350mHz, or via MP3 stream at: https://bit.ly/CourtenayTurnerShow

____________________________________________________________________

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩ Linktree:

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩Cash App:

https://cash.app/$CourtzJT

✩ Gold Gate Capital (Secure Your Wealth!)

https://bit.ly/COURTZGoldSilver

✩ SatPhone123 (Claim Your Free Satellite Phone!)

https://bit.ly/COURTZ123

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩ IronHawk Financial (Become Your Own Bank!)

Receive Free Books On How:

Send email, subject: "Free Books" and

Mention Promo Code "COURTZ" to:

Joe@IronHawkFinancial.com

✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ

✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:

https://bit.ly/Courtenay-Turner-Goldbacks

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://bit.ly/HoneyColony-COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

▶ Follow Courtenay on Social Media:

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶WATCH: VIP Summit 3: Truth to Freedom with Courtenay Turner

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147831940/KVR3yvZo

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe