Malek Hanna’s breakout single | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Old friends catch up and discuss Malek’s new music single and life in the “covid era”. Malek Hanna is an award winning singer/songwriter, hails from Brooklyn NY and lives in LA. He is currently releasing a music single, Beautiful Stranger that will be released Christmas Eve 2020 on all music streaming platforms. Recently inked a deal with former swedish pop star and writer for Katy Perry, Camela Leierth. He is an activist, singer, actor and producer on the rise. A few of his highlights include: former contestant on the Voice -Arabia, guest singer at the staples center for the LA Lakers, soloist for the Pope at the Vatican. He’s been featured and praised in the LA Times, MTV Mid East, and recently started a non profit to provide art aid therapy modalities to marginalized youth suffering from PTSD





