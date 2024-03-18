Leaked Tennessee School Choice Call Reaction Party w/ Tiffany Boyd & Connie Reguli

Connie & Tiffany join Courtenay to listen to the Professional Educators of Tennessee Call regarding school choice vouchers that was recorded by Patriot Punk Network.

▶ Hear the entire Recorded School Voucher Zoom Call with Sexton Haston & Bowman:

https://rumble.com/v4jbr05-recorded-school-voucher-zoom-call-with-sexton-haston-and-bowman.html

▶ Follow & Connect with Patriot Punk:

https://patriotpunknetwork.com/

▶ Follow & Connect with Tiffany Boyd:

https://www.freeyourchildren.com/

▶ Follow & Connect with Connie Reguli:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/connie-reguli/

____________________________________________________________________

▶Previous Guest Appearances on The Courtenay Turner Podcast:

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Patriot Punk:

✩ Ep. 284: Dirty Local Politics w/ Chase The Patriot Punk

https://courtenayturner.com/ep-284-dirty-local-politics-w-chase-the-patriot-punk-the-courtenay-turner-podcast/

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Connie Reguli:

✩ Ep. 312: Exposing the Tennessee DCS System w/ Connie Reguli

https://courtenayturner.com/exposing-the-tennessee-dcs-system-w-connie-reguli-the-courtenay-turner-podcast/

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Tiffany Boyd:

✩ Ep. 287: Free Your Children from The Dangers of The Education System w/ Tiffany Boyd

https://courtenayturner.com/ep-287-free-your-children-from-the-dangers-of-the-education-system-w-tiffany-boyd/

------------------------------------------------------------------

✩ Is Education Really Indoctrination? w/ Tiffany Boyd & Jamie Hanshaw | The Right Voices

https://rumble.com/v3j3eks-is-education-really-indoctrination-w-tiffany-boyd-and-jamie-hanshaw-the-rig.html

--------------------------------------------------------------------

✩ Barbie & Disney Satanic Messaging Targeting Children w/ Tiffany Boyd | The Right Voices

https://courtenayturner.com/barbie-disney-satanic-messaging-targeting-children-w-tiffany-boyd-the-right-voices/

_____________________________________________________________________

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

✩Add Me To Your Crowd! @

https://crowdrank.news/stack/courtenayturner

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

Free Video Series:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ

✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:

https://defythegrid.com/product-category/gold/aurum/goldbacks/ref/8939/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩LMNT: (Stay Salty!)

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩The Wellness Company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://honeycolony.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe