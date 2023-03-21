Kinetic Dialectics - Courtenay Turner on The Marc Clair Show

In the 19th episode of The Marc Clair Show, Marc is joined by Courtenay Turner of the Courtenay Turner Podcast! Courtenay breaks down how she overcame several disabilities to not only become an aerial dancer but eventually to host a podcast that I must say rivals my own in its' depth of topics covered. From American Ninja Warrior tryouts to finding herself in the nightmare of Los Angeles COVID lockdowns, she has had one heck of a journey to get to where she is today. Courtenay is an absolute delight to speak with and I know you're going to enjoy this one!



Find Marc:

Patreon: Patreon.com/MarcClairShow

Rokfin: Rokfin.com/MarcClairShow

SubscribeStar: Subscribestar.com/Marc-Clair-Show

Join the Marc Clair Show Telegram Chat: https://t.me/+S4ZBbjYNIZRiMzZh

Follow Marc's writing at MarcClair.Substack.com

Check out Marc and Remso Martinez on the Second Print Comics Podcast.

Find links to all of platforms and premium subscription sites over at MarcClair.com.

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

Fox N Sons Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promocode: CTP

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe