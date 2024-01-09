Is Jordan Peterson's ARC, The Dialectical Right-hand To Build WEF Dreams? | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

On this week's Courtenay Turner Radio Hour, our host Courtenay examines the players & themes involved in Jordan Peterson’s new project called ARC. The alliance for responsible citizenship. It’s being touted as an organization designed to combat the goals of the WEF and others of that ilk, but is it? Or is it the dialectical right hand of the wealthy parasite class designed to package the same agenda in a more palatable narrative, a “better story”?

Listen weekly as Courtenay broadcasts deeper dives into truth, globally via the WWCR airwaves. Catch the Courtenay Turner Show, LIVE every Monday at 3pm CST. Tune in LIVE via Shortwave Radio on 9.350mHz, or via MP3 stream at: https://bit.ly/CourtenayTurnerShow

