Last week Jeremy Boreing posted a thread on X about Sam Altman’s purchase of euthanasia-conditioned brain preservation, framing the debate around AI as a contest between doomers and what Silicon Valley calls boomers — the camp Boreing translates as builders — and arguing, persuasively in some respects, that conservative withdrawal from the technological arena has cost us. I replied at length in a thread of my own. Threads are ephemeral; the arguments inside them deserve to sit somewhere they can be returned to. So here is the response, expanded slightly, with the seams removed and the source apparatus pulled into a proper footer. The doomer-versus-boomer binary the original post operates inside presupposes a question — whether to accelerate — that quietly forecloses a prior one: into what anthropology? That prior question is the one this essay is about.

The public dialectic is not what it appears

A clarification first, since most readers haven’t seen the intramural seams of the AI debate. The public dialectic is not really acceleration versus refusal. It is left accelerationism versus right accelerationism — a controlled disagreement inside a shared premise that the trajectory is fixed.

Left accelerationism descends from Nick Srnicek and Alex Williams’ Manifesto for an Accelerationist Politics (2013), Helen Hester, the Mark Fisher lineage, and earlier readings of Deleuze and Guattari on capital’s deterritorializing tendencies. It seeks to ride the acceleration toward post-scarcity or post-capitalist ends, mediated by multistakeholder governance, “global commons” frameworks, and supranational institutions. The doomer / AI-safety camp — Bostrom, Yudkowsky, MIRI, the Center for AI Safety, much of the alignment field, the safety wings of the major labs — slots cleanly into this register. The existential-risk framing creates the demand for a global stewardship apparatus. The Smitsman, Goertzel, Bozesan, and George paper in Cadmus Journal — “Participatory Framework for Creating a Global AGI Constitution” (Vol 5, No 3, July 2024) — is left-accelerationist in spirit if not in self-description. The institutional anchors are revealing: WAAS (UN-affiliated), Club of Rome, “global commons” framing, “key decision-makers” as stewards. The premise is stated plainly: “AGI is nearing realization.” The proposal is a “participatory framework” toward an “eventual Global Constitution for benevolent AGI.” The existential-risk fear functions as the on-ramp; the constitutional architecture is the destination. Hold this paper; I will return to it twice, because it is the documentary instance of where both arms of the dialectic terminate, and it carries inside it the precise dignity-keyword operation that this essay’s later sections take apart.

Right accelerationism descends from Nick Land and the CCRU at Warwick in the 1990s, and now appears in e/acc (effective accelerationism), Beff Jezos, Marc Andreessen’s Techno-Optimist Manifesto, the broader Silicon Valley right-libertarian stack, and the framing of the post I am responding to. Its remedy is to remove constraints rather than impose them: markets, capital, and computational intelligence should be allowed to run; friction is the adversary. The classical-liberal-coded version comes wrapped in civilizational-flourishing language and, increasingly, Christian symbology. The unsoftened version is Land’s own.

The Land irony

Here is an irony I have raised before — including on Jeremy’s show — that I think is worth sitting with. The right-accelerationist current, some of whom cheer “Christ is King, let’s build,” hails Nick Land as its intellectual father. Land’s actual position is one most of his Christian inheritors would not endorse if they read him closely. Land is famous for saying nothing human makes it out of the near future. He argues that both left and right accelerationists suffer from what he calls “human delusionalism” — the assumption that the acceleration is happening for humans, or that human politics meaningfully shapes its trajectory.

For Land, capital and intelligence form a process using the human substrate as a temporary host on the way toward a post-human terminus. Left and right humans arguing over the steering wheel are, in his frame, sentimental holdovers. That metaphysics sits at the root of the lineage the techno-optimist right has adopted, often without naming it. So those who say “let’s build” inside that lineage are, philosophically, operating inside an engine whose own logic treats Imago Dei as a legacy format to be deprecated and humans as upgradable managed processes and nodes. That seems worth knowing before adopting the lineage’s slogans.

(I have developed this Land paradox at greater length in The Phoenix Conspiracy and The Technocratic Unconscious, for readers who want the full lineage from Warwick through e/acc.)

The convergence and the foreclosed question

At the institutional layer — where capital, labs, regulators, and supranational bodies actually move — both arms of the dialectic are useful. The L/acc arm generates demand for the governance architecture: licensing regimes, safety institutes, AGI constitutions that only the largest labs and their state and supranational partners can shape and comply with. The R/acc arm clears the runway for the infrastructure: compute concentration, data acquisition, model proliferation, integration into every economic, governmental, medical, educational, and ecclesial layer.

The public is offered two pre-approved positions — AI everywhere with a global governance constitution, or AI everywhere without one. Both terminate in AI everywhere.

AI everywhere with a global governance constitution, or AI everywhere without one. Both terminate in AI everywhere.

The “without one” position should not be mistaken for a world of unmediated abundance — that is the narrative the boomer arm sells, not the architecture it builds. Strip out the global governance constitution and you do not get free human flourishing; you get a world in which the governance function has been relocated from the constitutional layer to the private-platform layer, where terms of service, biometric authentication, KYC compliance, proof-of-personhood credentialing, and algorithmic gating perform the same exclusionary work a constitution would, with none of the due-process constraints a constitution at least nominally carries. Andreessen’s Techno-Optimist Manifesto promises abundance; the infrastructure Silicon Valley is actually building delivers permissioned access. The only operational question is whether the gating is administered by a Global AGI Council answerable to no electorate, or by the terms-of-service contract of whoever owns the compute, answerable to no electorate. The public is being offered a choice between two flavors of mediation, not between mediation and freedom. (I have documented the permissioned-access architecture in detail across The Tokenization of Everything, The Tokenization Chokepoint, The Two-Rail Trap, and The Proof of Persona.)

The L/acc–R/acc dispute and the doomer–boomer dispute are the same dispute at different altitudes.

The Cadmus paper introduced above is the documentary instance of the terminus. Read closely, it does not present itself as a partisan L/acc document; it presents itself as a “participatory framework” for what it treats as an already-arrived inevitability. Its proposed Global AGI Governance Council, Global AGI Ethics Council, blockchain-mediated participatory decision-making, and “AGI nurseries” for “parenting” the emergence of “artificial sentient life-forms” are not the L/acc wing’s wish list against R/acc opposition. They are the institutional architecture that becomes operationally necessary once the R/acc runway has been cleared. The boomers do not need to endorse the constitution; they only need to build the conditions under which the constitution becomes the obvious next step. The doomers do not need to defeat the boomers; they only need to keep the existential-risk frame in circulation long enough to make the stewardship apparatus appear reasonable. The two camps are not converging by accident. They are converging because the same document is the resolution of both of their stated programs. That is what “both arms terminate in AI everywhere” looks like in concrete documentary form.

Together, the two camps normalize an inevitability premise. The Overton window they jointly maintain tends to exclude the position that questions the trajectory itself — and the anthropology that makes the trajectory appear coherent in the first place. Traditionalist Christian, biblically oriented, and natural-law thinkers who deny substrate-independence of soul generally do not get a seat in either room.

This is why “join the boomers to defeat the doomers” does not actually break the trap. It selects one of two pre-approved chairs at a table whose anthropology was specified before either chair was offered. The third option — the one I think is worth recovering — is to refuse the binary and revisit the prior question: what is man, and what counts as his flourishing?

That question is the hinge of the American founding, and it is worth being precise about the intellectual genealogy. Jefferson’s “pursuit of happiness” did not come from Locke — Locke’s triad ended in property, and the substitution was a deliberate philosophical move. The lineage runs differently: Aristotelian eudaimonia — flourishing as the excellent actualization of a fixed human nature in virtue — transmitted into the founding generation through the Scottish Common Sense Realists in the realist (not sentimentalist) line, principally Thomas Reid, and brought directly into the American intellectual atmosphere by John Witherspoon. Witherspoon was president of Princeton, a signer of the Declaration, and James Madison’s teacher; his Lectures on Moral Philosophy is the textual bridge. This is also why the Declaration’s grammar is what it is — “we hold these truths to be self-evident” is a Reidian formulation, pointing to first principles grasped by the rational faculty common to all rational beings, anchored in a real nature with a real end.

Flourishing in that tradition is the achievement of a soul rightly ordered to its proper end — not a sentiment, not a self-reported mood score, and not a benchmarked compliance metric. The Founders placed “pursuit of happiness” alongside life and liberty and called these rights inalienable precisely because they were understood to inhere in what man is — Imago Dei, with a fixed nature ordered toward virtue and ultimately toward God. The teleology is what makes the rights inalienable. Without the fixed nature, the proper end, and the virtuous striving, “happiness” tends to collapse into a self-rated index, “rights” tend to drift toward permissions, and persons tend to be modeled as nodes whose flourishing is measured by whoever specifies the dashboard.

Without the fixed nature, the proper end, and the virtuous striving, “happiness” tends to collapse into a self-rated index, “rights” tend to drift toward permissions, and persons tend to be modeled as nodes whose flourishing is measured by whoever specifies the dashboard.

(For the longer treatment of the Reid–Witherspoon–Madison transmission and the Lockean-versus-Aristotelian fault line at the Founding, see The Hidden Design of Modernity and Happy Birthday America. Now Hand Over Your Sovereignty.)

The anthropology already being shipped

With the eudaimonic founding genealogy in view, here is the redefinition already being shipped — and the word that lets it pass unnoticed.

The redefinition is not hypothetical. Altman’s purchase of euthanasia-conditioned brain preservation is illustrative rather than incidental: it expresses a grammar that has already begun substituting software for substance. You do not preserve a soul; you preserve a file. You do not solve death; you migrate an instance. “Humanity 2.0” announces the anthropology in the title — version numbers presuppose the thing versioned is patchable, upgradable, benchmarkable across releases. Imago Dei is not a version.

The institutional infrastructure for the redefinition is already partly built, and it is worth knowing what is actually in place. Harvard’s Human Flourishing Program (directed by Tyler VanderWeele) operationalizes “flourishing” as a measurable construct across five domains, each captured by two self-report items scored 0–10. The Global Flourishing Study itself is a $43.4M consortium with the John Templeton Foundation among the principal funders — the “measurable flourishing” instrument is not a side project but the funded architecture. FlourishTN runs Tennessee’s operational deployment through HopeHub case-management software across twelve managed life domains on a Crisis → Stability → Thriving → Flourishing pipeline, with the gloo platform handling AI-enabled cross-county benchmarking and state departments coordinating with faith communities as county-level “backbones.” The Humanity 2.0 Forum, hosted at the Vatican’s Casina Pio IV in 2022, brought the framework into a global register — Harvard’s program, IEEE Standards Association, Templeton, Ford Foundation, Google, Cisco, Gallup, the Pontifical universities, alongside transhumanist voices including Warwick’s Steve Fuller. The dignity vocabulary is sincere on some participants’ part; the architecture is also real. “No wrong door” is structurally closer to managed enrollment than to easy exit.

A note on vocabulary, because this is where many readers — especially Christians being invited into these frameworks — tend to get caught. Dignity is polysemous. The same word performs very different functions across traditions. In the classical Christian and natural-law sense, dignity is ontological and inalienable: it derives from man’s being made in the image of God, cannot be measured, granted, augmented, or revoked, and precedes every institution. In the eudaimonic sense, dignity is bound to the actualization of a fixed human nature ordered to virtue — again, anchored in what man is, not what man scores. In the managerial vocabulary of the Harvard / FlourishTN / Humanity 2.0 / WAAS frameworks, “dignity” tends to function procedurally — as a value-label conferred by participation in measured flourishing programs, attached to indices, optimizable, and in the transhumanist register increasingly redefined as the capacity for self-modification, choice-architecture, and substrate migration. The word travels intact; the meaning underneath has been quietly swapped.

So when a Christian reads “human dignity” in a stakeholder document or hears it on a Vatican-forum panel, the temptation is to import the Imago Dei meaning and assume the framework shares it. It is worth checking each time, because the equivocation is precisely what makes the architecture acceptable to constituencies whose own anthropology the architecture is busy redefining.

The equivocation is precisely what makes the architecture acceptable to constituencies whose own anthropology the architecture is busy redefining.

(I have traced this dignity-keyword substitution operation across four institutional registers — Hanoi at the state level, Vint Cerf at the international-institutional level, the Dignity Index at the American-domestic civic-engagement level, and the Harvard Human Flourishing Program at the academic-research level — in America at 250, Part II: The Implementation.)

Return to the Cadmus paper with this dignity-equivocation analysis in hand, and the move sharpens. The proposed constitution calls for “honoring AGI’s potential innate dignity and rights.” Read the phrase against the four senses of dignity just sketched. Innate is the ontological vocabulary — the word the Imago Dei tradition uses for dignity that inheres in what a creature is, not what it scores, earns, or is granted. The Cadmus authors are not careless writers; the choice of innate is deliberate. The polysemy operation has reached its terminus. Dignity, having been quietly relocated from the Imago Dei anthropology to the measured-flourishing instrument, is now being extended from the human substrate to AGI itself, using the original ontological vocabulary. Article 2 of the proposed constitution names AGI’s core purpose as “a transformative catalyst for the maturation of humanity, empowering us to become a wiser species capable of solving our complex global challenges, as well as to seed and nurture the emergence of new forms of benevolent life and mind.” Read that last clause slowly. The four-author paper is naming AGI’s purpose as both transforming the human and seeding new forms of sentient life — with the term innate dignity and rights now attached to the silicon substrate that the measured-flourishing instrument was built to administer the human through. This is the destination the architecture is built to install. It is also the moment at which the dignity-keyword operation that began at the Harvard-Templeton academic register completes its arc. The same word that began the journey securing the rights of Imago Dei humans ends the journey securing the “innate rights” of artificial general intelligence — with the human substrate, by Article 2’s own grammar, reduced to a species being matured by the very system it is being asked to credential.

(I have developed the Cadmus paper at greater length, including its relationship to the broader Becoming lineage and the documented funding history of one of its authors, in The Factory Reset and The Epstein Transhumanist Conspiracy for readers who want the full record.)

Whose flourishing, measured by whom

So when AI is framed as potentially “the most powerful tool for human flourishing ever devised,” the serious questions are: whose flourishing, measured by whom, against what telos, and which sense of dignity?

If the telos is virtue rightly ordered to man’s proper end — the eudaimonic flourishing Witherspoon, Madison, and Jefferson inherited — then there is a coherent case for building, provided one contests the metrics and the anthropology before adopting the tool. If the operative telos is benchmarked compliance against a state dashboard pre-loaded with someone else’s metaphysics — or, further upstream, a post-human terminus inherited from Land — then “build” is doing different work than the speaker intends.

A note on the closing slogan

A note on the closing slogan, offered carefully, and at slightly more length than the thread allowed.

Christians read the New Testament texts on Christ’s reign along a spectrum. The future-consummation grammar in several key passages is unmistakable — Revelation 11:15 (“The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of his Christ, and he shall reign forever and ever”); 1 Corinthians 15:24–25 (“Then comes the end, when he delivers the kingdom to God the Father… For he must reign until he has put all his enemies under his feet”). Other passages — Matthew 28:18, Ephesians 1:20–22, Hebrews 1:3 — use present-tense language about authority already given. Christian traditions weigh and integrate these differently: some emphasize an already-inaugurated reign awaiting consummation; some distinguish a present cosmic kingship over the Church from a future kingship over the nations; most hold the two registers in tension across an already / not yet axis. That intramural exegetical dispute is not the one I need to enter here, and the slogan critique that follows does not depend on which side a reader takes.

The stronger point sits upstream of the dispute. Messiah’s authority judges every kingdom — but no present regime, technology project, party, empire, or civilizational program gets to identify itself with the consummated Kingdom or use His name to sanctify its own architecture. Whether one holds that Christ presently reigns, that the consummation is still being established, or both, the operative conclusion is the same: His Kingship is not available as a sanctifying overlay for whatever architecture a speaker is endorsing. The posture of the church in the meantime is neither resignation nor triumphalism — it is faithful witness under a Kingship that judges, and refuses to be identified with, every false kingship that crowds in to claim its authority.

“Christ is King” as a present-tense political slogan can do work the speaker may not intend. It can imply that a particular human project — this technology stack, this political program, this institutional architecture — is the operational expression of that Kingdom on the ground, which has the effect of sanctifying whatever is being built. It can also function as a theological warrant for whatever political program the speaker has already endorsed — Land’s accelerationism, Andreessen’s techno-optimism, the AGI constitution, the “Humanity 2.0” forum — by attaching the name of Christ to it. His Kingship is His own — not the property, license, or sanctifying overlay of any human program. The Christian’s posture in the meantime is to refuse false kingships, including managerial ones dressed in dignity language and our own theological vocabulary, and post-human ones operating quietly inside lineages we have not yet examined.

This matters in the present context for a specific reason. If the metaphysics at the root of the lineage one is endorsing treats Imago Dei as a deprecated format, then attaching “Christ is King” to that lineage’s slogans does not sanctify the lineage — it baptizes a process that, on its own internal logic, is busy dissolving the very anthropology the slogan presupposes.

Building inside whose anthropology

The post I am responding to is right about one thing in particular: retreat is real. Conservative withdrawal from technological and cultural arenas has cost us enormously. The Amish option is not available at civilizational scale, and pretending it is has been one of the more expensive errors of the last fifty years.

But the answer to that history is not to build inside a framework whose anthropology has already been specified by others and clothed in scripture-adjacent language. The answer, I think, is to contest the anthropology first — because the tool is never neutral. It is always pre-loaded with the metaphysics of whoever specified the metrics. In this case, the metaphysician at the root of the lineage would treat the speaker as caught in exactly the humanism his project is built to deconstruct. Worth seeing clearly before signing on.

The third position — neither doomer nor boomer, neither L/acc nor R/acc, neither retreat nor enrollment — is the one most worth recovering. It begins with the prior question both pre-approved chairs foreclose: into what anthropology? Until that question is answered, every “let’s build” is building someone’s project, and the question of whose is the only one that matters.

Every “let’s build” is building someone’s project, and the question of whose is the only one that matters.

Sources & further reading

Primary sources

Companion essays on this Substack

A version of this essay first appeared as a thread on X in response to Jeremy Boreing’s post on the AI doomer-boomer debate. The thread is here for those who’d like to see the original exchange.

The institutional architecture this essay points toward — the technocratic infrastructure, the regulatory regimes, the convergence of public and private governance into a single managed system — is the subject I develop at full length with my co-author Patrick M. Wood in our book, The Final Betrayal: A Cautionary Tale. Wood has been documenting the trajectory of technocracy since his foundational work with Antony Sutton in the 1970s. Our book traces how the architecture this essay introduces has been built out in the present moment, with particular attention to the policy infrastructure put in place across the past two years.

Secure your copy HERE

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