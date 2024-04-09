How Sensitivity Training Is Brainwashing The Masses Into The NWO | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

On this week’s radio hour Courtenay Turner unveils the dark truth about “sensitivity training” & all of its other names! Kurt Lewin said, "The American cultural ideal of the self-made man, of everyone standing on his own feet, is as tragic a picture as the initiative-destroying dependence on a benevolent despot. We all need each other. This type of interdependence is the greatest challenge to the maturity of individual and group functioning." This rampant destruction of the individual in favor of group identity is part of the emerging “Oneism” religious aims of the NWO and sensitivity training is the primary conduit.
Listen weekly as Courtenay broadcasts deeper dives into truth, globally via the WWCR airwaves. Catch the Courtenay Turner Show, LIVE every Monday at 3pm CST. Tune in LIVE via Shortwave Radio on 9.350mHz, or via MP3 stream at: https://bit.ly/CourtenayTurnerShow
____________________________________________________________________
▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
✩Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
✩TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
✩Instagram:
https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
✩Telegram:
https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
✩Add Me To Your Crowd! @
https://crowdrank.news/stack/courtenayturner
▶ Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
▶WATCH: VIP Summit 3: Truth to Freedom
with Courtenay Turner
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147831940/KVR3yvZo
▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:
✩Buy Me A Coffee!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
✩GiveSendGo:
https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast
✩Venmo:
https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner
✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:
Free Video Series:
https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ
✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:
https://bit.ly/Courtenay-Turner-Goldbacks
Promo Code: COURTZ
✩LMNT: (Stay Salty!)
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)
https://rncstore.com/courtz
✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)
https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ
Discount Code: COURTZ
✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://bit.ly/HoneyColony-COURTZ
Promo Code: COURTZ
✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:
https://bravetv.store/COURTZ
Promo Code: COURTZ
—————————————————
▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
©2024 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
How Sensitivity Training Is Brainwashing The Masses Into The NWO | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour
On this week’s radio hour Courtenay Turner unveils the dark truth about “sensitivity training” & all of its other names! Kurt Lewin said, "The American cultural ideal of the self-made man, of everyone standing on his own feet, is as tragic a picture as the initiative-destroying dependence on a benevolent despot. We all need each other. This type of interdependence is the greatest challenge to the maturity of individual and group functioning." This rampant destruction of the individual in favor of group identity is part of the emerging “Oneism” religious aims of the NWO and sensitivity training is the primary conduit.