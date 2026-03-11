Courtenay’s Substack

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Ha N Azar's avatar
Ha N Azar
2d

Is it “America at 250 (degrees)”? We have been slow cooked and are ready to serve?

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1 reply by Courtenay Turner
Clint Allred's avatar
Clint Allred
2d

Excellent article Courtenay. Thank you!

It is interesting that as soon as the Ukraine war started the covid psyop stopped. As soon as AI is really ready to roll out they can stop emphasizing climate change so much. However, another possible reason to discontinue focusing on net zero and carbon etc is because the BIS is almost done embedding every aspect of the 17 SDG's into their programmable currency through their Innovation Hub projects. Why talk about it when it can be enforced down to the minutest detail!

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-innovation-hub

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-sdg-machine

Besides the AIWS project, they are also setting up Global Goverment Technology Centres in Kyiv and Berlin (associated with the WEF), and they plan on rolling out these models elsewhere as well.

A white paper recently released by The Global Government Technology Centre called "The Agentic State" which outlines a vision for an AI-governed future. The main author is Luukas Ilves, a Stanford University graduate who is the Chief Information Officer of the Government of Estonia (Estonia is considered to be the first digital state):

https://www.globalgovtechcentre.org/about-whitepaper#content

More from Luukas Ilves on building the Agentic State:

https://www.multipolitan.com/resource/what-it-takes-to-build-the-agentic-state-luukas-ilves

Welcome to Your Nightmare: The Externalization of the Agentic State

https://drjacobnordangard.substack.com/p/welcome-to-your-nightmare-the-externalization

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