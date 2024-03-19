Free Your Children From "Government School Choice" w/ Tiffany Boyd | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

Tiffany Boyd returns to the show for a discussion regarding the education freedom scholarship act and where things are currently with the bills. Tiffany is the founder of Free Your Children Ministry and is devoted to educating parents about parental rights, genuine education freedom which she believes comes from a god given choice not government school choice!

▶ Follow & Connect with Tiffany:

https://www.freeyourchildren.com

